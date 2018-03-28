Trader: "The Probability Of 10Y Yields Collapsing Is Much Higher Than Most Realize"

One day after he correctly warned that equities have not yet bottomed - just hours before the Dow Jones tumbled from up over 200 to down over 400 points at one point as the tech sector imploded - this morning former Lehman trader and current Bloomberg macro commentator Mark Cudmore issues another warning, this time about Treasuries, which he thinks may be poised for a sharp spike higher as yields tumble. He explains why in his latest Macro View column below:
Treasuries Jump May Be the Start of Something Bigger: Macro View
The probability of Treasury 10-year yields collapsing is much higher than most investors seem to realize. The readjustment in pricing may be just getting started.
It’s not going to take too much for serious discussion to begin over the possibility the Fed’s hiking cycle may be at an end, or near an end, already.
This doesn’t even need to become the base case for yields to slump, it just needs to become a plausible- enough outcome for the market to squeeze out the large speculative short position in Treasuries.
The building blocks for this narrative are already in place. Thursday’s PCE inflation data may provide the required catalyst.
Financial conditions have tightened considerably in the last two months. Libor spreads have widened significantly -- because of structural issues -- but that still acts as effective policy tightening.
Trade, politics and commodities are all going to start weighing on the growth outlook. The slump in equities may soon be significant enough to be a concern for the Fed because of the impact on consumer sentiment, which has remained a bright spot in U.S. data, and the wealth effect.
As the manufacturing center for so much that the U.S. consumes, China’s PPI has had an excellent correlation with U.S. CPI in recent years. The former is still trending down after both measures peaked in February 2017. The March data for both is due April 11. Given how industrial metals and agricultural prices have slumped this month, there are strong reasons to expect China PPI to slide again.
The technical break lower in yields was made Tuesday. Fundamentals are supportive of the move. Positioning is offside and therefore any related corrective adjustment will quickly add downside momentum to yields.
Tomorrow brings February’s PCE data, supposedly one of the Fed’s preferred inflation measures. The consensus forecast is for the core number to climb to 1.6% year-on-year. That paltry rate of inflation would still be the highest since since March last year.
A miss of just 0.1 of a percentage point and investors will start considering the possibility that inflation may already have peaked, and hence perhaps so has the Fed’s rate-hiking cycle. That would put the cat amongst the short Treasury pigeons (positions).
Only an inflation-denier would agree that the CPI is 2%.
True CPI is close to 9%. As such, real interest rates are actually around NEGATIVE (7%).
Time to jail inflation-deniers!!!!
Do you mean deflation?
Those of us that are unfamiliar with that squirming thing you call a mind need clarification.
In reply to Only an inflation-denier… by TheSilentMajority
You are obviously an inflation-denier troll and/or someone who has never bought/rented a house, paid for healthcare, or shelled out for education expenses.
In reply to Do you mean deflation?… by Arnold
Correct, my cave in the hills serves me .
In reply to You are obviously a troll… by TheSilentMajority
when deflated collateral comes, then the shit hits the fan. until then asset striping in the form of theft via inflation.
healthcare by laws that "take" labor from peoples that have no say. comply or go without. asset stripping seen at the paycheck first and deductible if the policy is actually used. pretty simple shit. trump did what? what happened to healthcare? oh, right, trump fuked some bimbo with uuuge tits...
the narrative, russia phobia for extinction for 400. game show mentality. i'll take bimbos for 100. game show host:what president had a cigar while she was on her knees. same as it ever was. one big distraction and it works. same with inflation. voices that will never be heard. democracy at it's worst...
In reply to Correct, my cave in the… by Arnold
democracy at it's worst...
I, for one am very glad we don't have a democracy.
I'd much rather send a volunteer into the cesspool than have to wade in there myself.
In reply to when deflated collateral… by new game
Just imagine what would happen to the dollar if the Fed is truly at the end of the hiking cycle. The dollar has been extremely weak in spite of rate hikes. If the Fed has to reverse course - the dollar would implode! Gold would skyrocket!
People are simply not prepared for such a scenario.
In reply to democracy at it's worst… by Arnold
My thinking is that the Fed and the Satellites are letting things roll, so that the balance sheet and overbought assets can go back into the market.
QE won't be called QE this next time, but being able to cut overnight rates will be the same...
We all travel the same path, not because it is the best way,
mostly because it is familiar.
In reply to Just imagine what would… by Mementoil
“The Probability Of 10Y Yields Collapsing Is Much Higher Than Most Realize"
Yeah, it’s 100%
We are ALL Japan...
In reply to My thinking is that the Fed… by Arnold
Japan still floating, how I dunno...maybe that guy that said Guam would tip over can explain.
In reply to … by Pool Shark
OMG, another one fall into the wallst trap. You are right in a grand picture that inflation keep raising and eventually kill us. recently inflation is not sustained b/c we are in the econ. depression. the recent raise inflation was due to irrational consumer spending, and oil price, take a deeper look at those data, they are not sustained. please, dont fall into wallst's false narrative. I agree fiat currency will be worthless, hidden inflation is higher than official stated. but most price are or will be deflationary. consumer spedning will fade as credit and loan growth in contraction along with oil prices. look at the personal income, wage(both keep missing expectation), record household/credit card debt and saving, they will tell you its deflationary in the future.
yield will crash to 2.3%, fed will probably only hike one more time or not after the recent one.
yes, inflation in the long term, but deflation is whats happening now, short-mid term.
In reply to Only an inflation-denier… by TheSilentMajority
told ya, inflation not happening!
inflation trade will reverse.
wallst make you think inflation is happening to take your money.
we are in the econ. depression
this one is going to take up several pages in the history books.
In reply to told ya, inflation not… by davatankool
Disinflation is a good thing, we should be cheering it. AI, solar panels, Teslas, Facebook advertising.....all of it is deflationary.
Meanwhile groceries, gas, screaming higher. The proper term is stagflation.... which means the price of all discretionary items fall, whereas essentials rise.
In reply to Disinflation is a good thing… by Smerf
Bullish!
Inflation is 10%. And yet it’s deflation that makes the Fed shit in Yellens diaper.
Good Luck Mr. Powell.
Its so hard to believe so many ppl fall into inflation narrative when they are anticipating a slowdown, credit crisis and recession.
Even with recent job growth which is I believe its real but its temporary, wage not growing as expected. its an obvious deflationary sign.
consumer outspend themself and even dig into their saving (record low)
where will the inflation come from? yes raising asset price! 2016-7, housing price in some place around the world double. they are expected to slowdown this year.
everything is deflation or will be so.
whoever downvoted my comment, lets take a bet. this year, yield wont break 3.0%.
I bet it will trade within this range - 2.3%
if wasnt for the trump's policy and deficits, the yield will crash below 2.0%
other countries debt issue are worse than US and their currencies are not resev currency. USD could be in danger, we will face USD crisis during or after the coming economic crisis.
"The slump in equities may soon be significant enough to be a concern for the Fed because of the impact on consumer sentiment"
I think he meant Overlord sentiment. Consumers get up in the morning and do the same thing everyday. Overlords fire consumers and scale back business when their EPS is not large enough to reap a multi million dollar increase in the value of company stocks they hold.
The great thing about being an armchair economist, is that even random guesses will have a better success rate at making predictions than professional establishment economists, who seem to be wrong like 95% of the time.
Recently many indictors/signs are saying a selloff or bear market is coming. the data around the world is rolling over. There is only one ingredient is missing for a big selloff, its the raising dollar. as everything is pointing to the deflation, a raising dollar will kill all the asset speculation, a giant risk off signal waiting to happen. if you are seeing dollar is blasting higher, this is a sign stocks will down 1k+ pts (of course yield will have to stay down too)
and if the 10Y yield had gone up instead of down yesterday cudmore would be saying the exact opposite this morning.
any way the wind blows doesn't really matter...
Or they would trot out someone elses analysis. Or ex army ranger. An opinion for every situation.
My thought is money shifting clear to evade the implosion in the market. So many choices insolvent debt or overvalued (worthless) equities.
In reply to and if the 10Y had gone up… by buzzsaw99
Everyone talks about inflation/deflation/sell-off/rate increase.... with no substance. People speculate on speculation. How about just look at how things work. There is no raising of rates at the Fed. They just stop buying up the piles of sloppy unwanted bonds so their prices don't crash. What sane person would want to buy bonds now?
Dammit, I just bought 300 oz of bullion
They were convinced inflation was coming...they even said that is why equities crashed in Feb.
Now equities crash in March due to flight to treasuries? What in the actual.fuck.?
with the ioer rate locked onto the overnight the fed raising the ffr has the exact opposite effect it did in previous eras. how can they say they are tightening, by giving the maggot bankers moar?