Trump Approval At 11-Month High - Will The Dollar Follow?

The last few days have seen a rapid rush to the 'safe-haven' dollar, stalling a seemingly non-stop drop in the world's reserve currency.
Which raises the question, is the correlation between President Trump's approval rating and 'king dollar' about to reignite?
President Trump's approval rating has been rising on average since the start of the year, and the results from the most recent presidential job approval survey by CNN shows that Donald Trump is now at an 11-month high.
Although he still has majority disapproval, 42 percent of respondents are currently giving him a thumbs up - the highest rate recorded by CNN since March 2017 where the president was on 44 percent.
So how, during a time of seemingly endless scandals trying to burst their way into the public sphere, is Trump seemingly on the up?
Digging deeper, Statista's Martin Armstrong indicates that the area in which he is performing the strongest is the economy.
Despite being criticized from some corners for his protectionist approach, Trump following through on his America First campaign promises is seemingly helping to win some voters back around.
In many ways, the road ahead is looking far from smooth for the president, but having come through scandal and controversy relatively unscathed in the past, who knows where this current wave will lead.
Fascinatingly, since Larry Kudlow was appointed as Director of the National Economic Council, proclaiming that investors should "sell gold and buy king dollar," the two 'assets' have roundtripped to be practically unchanged...
Comments
Why bother reporting this? Or is it just "fake news" when we want it to be, and polls only matter if we like the results?
Still waiting for Trump to accomplish anything meaningful from his campaign promises.
So far, he is mostly doing the opposite of everything he promised he would do....
Mexico pay for a wall- No
End USA’s illegal invasions in other soverign nations- No
Deport all the illegals- No
End “anchor baby” citizenship- No
Reduce the debt- No
Reduce corporate welfare- No
Impose reciprocal tariffs- No
In reply to Why bother reporting this? … by greven40
Trump is DOING an EXCELLENT JOB !
I still think if Hillary would of won.
Big things are about to hit the fan.
Trump is up against EVERYONE !
In reply to Still waiting for Trump to… by TheSilentMajority
The Dollar to "Reignite"? That all depends on how the Petro-Yuan is received.
I'm still stacking.
In reply to Why bother reporting this? … by greven40
Fake news and mind control
In reply to Why bother reporting this? … by greven40
Fake news create uncertainty which leads to inaction and division.
In reply to Why bother reporting this? … by greven40
Trump just fucked his base from behind with no reach around with help from Ryan and McConnell. All fiscal responsibility was just thrown out the window. Yeah he got billions for the military. They also announced today that billions were wasted and lost in fraud in Afghanistan. WTF ! The taxpayers are continuously being robbed deaf,dumb and blind by those total scumbags in Congress. Why else would Pelosi, Schumer and other be smiling and dancing after Trump signed it ? As for building the Wall with money given to the military ? I'll believe it when its built.
"Trump Approval At 11-Month High"
Sure the liberals love him, He's giving them everything they ever wanted!
In reply to Trump just fucked his base… by I am Groot
Approval/sentiment ratings, the ultimate in easily faked bull shit.
Consider just how easy this is to fake, then ask yourself if the govt would do it.
"Public sentiment about the economy hits 10 year high!"
HAHAHAHAHAHA!! Zero accountability or transparency.
Trumpenstein’s approval rating high. Utter bulshit. The base has had enough and left the turncoat Filp Flopper.
trump-bop!
Trumptards galore.......and plenty of stoopid circuses
You cannot vote your way out of this mess.
What about war?
Trump rally is topped
Shepwave keeps calling trades only. They have not called a long term sell yet.
Next week they say is key.
Surely Trump doing well, getting shit done his way is bearish for the dollar?
If you try hard enough you will also find that dollar strength correlates do (delete as applicable)
- The number of pubes on Hilary Clinton's bedsheets
- The volume of sperm festering in Kim Kardashians poopy butthole
etc
I think ZH has invested in some top notch AI that lines up charts to infinity. I'm sure they'll find a way...