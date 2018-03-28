Trump Fires David Shulkin, Nominates Personal Physician To Run Veterans Affairs

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:55

Looking back on David Shulkin's tumultuous, scandal-marred tenure atop the federal government's second largest agency, it's amazing he made it this far.

Shulkin, the lone Obama holdover in Trump's cabinet, has been living under a cloud for weeks thanks to an investigation released last month which found that Shulkin and his staff committed several egregious ethics violations related to travel and access to other perk. During that time, he has struggled against a group of Trump appointees who've been trying to convince the president that Shulkin is the wrong man to lead such a crucial department.

And today, President Trump finally dropped the hammer. Less than 24 hours after the Washington Post published a story claiming  Shulkin would soon be shown the door - the latest in a parade of departing senior Trump administration officials - the president himself announced Shulkin's resignation on Twitter, and even revealed whom he would nominate to lead the VA in Shulkin's stead.

 

 

 

 

Shulkin's firing comes after he criticized the VA inspector general’s findings that the Shulkins improperly accepted Wimbledon tickets and airfare for Shulkin's wife during a 10-day European junket. He then refused to accept the determination that his chief of staff misled ethics officials to get clearance for his wife's airfare, suggesting instead that her email had been hacked. Of course, none of this was true. Shulkin later expressed regret and repaid the cost of the tickets and airfare.

Ronny Jackson, Shulkin's replacement, currently serves as physician to the president.

The firing comes, ironically, after Trump joked a year ago that he would never need to use his signature catchphrase on Shulkin.

Shulkin's situation was known to be "under review," according to Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. He survived 13 months in the Trump administration.

Politics

FoggyWorld y3maxx Wed, 03/28/2018 - 18:07 Permalink

There are other problems.  He has many open IG spots for various departments including the DOD.  Saw the list and was amazed at how many of the filled spots are "Acting" meaning they are Obama holdovers.

Cannot believe that they don't have a consolidated list of these people and just do not understand why in all of this time replacements have not been found.

Kelly who thinks he walks on water certainly sinks when it comes to Human Resources problems. Maybe Bolton with his hatchet can do that work now.  Beats starting wars

Buckaroo Banzai FoggyWorld Wed, 03/28/2018 - 19:33 Permalink

Remember, when you're living in the middle of a gigantic swamp, don't be surprised if the only creatures you can find are swamp creatures. Finding candidates who are not beholden to ZOG or compromised in the usual ways has to be a major challenge in and of itself. Plus, many of these positions require Senate confirmation...and the Senate is full of vipers on both sides of the aisle.

Everybody acts like getting Trump elected would be the tough part, and getting the swamp drained would be the easy part. Anybody who thinks this way has it entirely backwards.

Noktirnal JibjeResearch Wed, 03/28/2018 - 19:08 Permalink

I’m in the VR&E program. They are supposed to pay for supplies and equipment I need to complete my degree in my home. I can’t get most of the things I need, but they will spend $15 to insure and ship me a $6 ream of paper from California to Alabama.

VA is nothing but a piggybank for VA employees (and contractors like the one who sold the ream of paper).

VAL THOR Wed, 03/28/2018 - 18:15 Permalink

The VA is very corrupt.  Their policies of tons of freebies to vets for all sorts of reasons is amazing.  Not saying vets don't deserve, but I know a guy who gets free computer equipment all the time, computers, printers, etcetc.  And he asked to pay for 1/2 and they said no, all or nothing.

Outsource the whole damn operation.

Hikikomori Wed, 03/28/2018 - 18:26 Permalink

Met an Afghan war vet last Saturday with a bunch of mental health problems.  Guess what kind of care he gets from the VA?  Gets to see a psychiatrist - for 15 - 30 minutes, every other month + FIVE different psychiatric meds, none of which seem to be doing him any good.

Robert Trip Wed, 03/28/2018 - 18:52 Permalink

What about that Black guy that scored that $35,000 dining room table with 8 chairs and charged the purchase to us working stiffs?

Why is he still there?

Maybe because the President will be called a racist if he fires his Black ass?