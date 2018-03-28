"Is This The Turning Point For The Market?" - One Trader Answers

In a testament to the sprawling confusion that has erupted in the aftermath of the recent market swoon (and correction), the past 2 days have seen a veritable cornucopia of rhetorical question by an analyst community that has few answers but a lot of unknowns.
Just yesterday we discussed a new report by Bank of America's derivative strategists, asking "what if a new bear market has begun." This morning, it's Bloomberg macro commentator Richard Breslow who notes that the $64 trillion question asked around trading desks everywhere today is "do you think we will look back on this period and realize this was the turning point."
While Breslow does not give an answer, he shares a list of items that traders need to consider when deciding what to do next: the things investors and traders will have to keep an eye on include i) central banks and what they do next; ii) soaring LIBOR and the collapse in FX-hedged TSY yields; iii) Geopolitical risk, and how to hedge it; iv) positioning and crowded trades and v) the impact of regulation on markets.
Adding all of this together leads to another word, "change", something that traders of this generation may have forgotten how to adapt to in a time when central banks used to eliminate all downside risks. Is this time different?
Breslow's full note below:
Embrace Change as a Strategy, Not Just a Tactic
The first question I was asked this morning after, “Did you remember your umbrella?” was, “Do you think we will look back on this period and realize this was the turning point?” It’s an interesting question. I was initially tempted to reply that time will tell, but upon further reflection decided to avoid getting whacked with said umbrella and give some thought to what was being asked.
Usually when people ask this sort of thing they are simply wondering whether it’s time to fade a trend. It’s a roundabout way of asking what to do. In this case, however, its implications are so much greater than merely some tradable moment. We are really asking has the world changed. And the speculation about that causes so much emotion that it’s hard to even have the discussion. Especially in a world where even the most adamantly felt conviction trades have life cycles subject to alteration based on a couple days of price action.
Was it only a couple of weeks ago that we were writing about money flowing back into hedge funds as investors are betting on a strong 2018 performance? To be fair, this is partially in a response to concerns that real-money managers may struggle. They’ve broadly hinted at this themselves. But for hedge funds to outperform they will need to put the “hedge” concept back into hedge fund. And that is something they have been punished for attempting since the beginning of the quantitative easing experiment. How they do during this roiling period will be a defining moment for the industry.
- One thing that you need to resolve in your own mind is just how reliable are the assurances that central bank rate and balance-sheet normalization will go smoothly. “Smoothly” is a poorly chosen euphemism for “without any pain”. The answer is that it’s unlikely, which is not to say it may or may not go OK or doesn’t have to be done even if it gets a little rocky. Cue the discussion of reaction functions and ignore any claims that central banks are apolitical.
- Short rates are going up. Libor is higher for the 36th day in a row. And you can be sure this is playing havoc with a broad subsection of quantitative models. Crowding out hasn’t even started in any meaningful way. And all of the Fed’s friends are itching to talk about when they can talk about getting started.
- Another biggie to consider is whether geopolitics will once again begin to have lasting impacts on markets. The answer to that is brinkmanship in a deeply unhappy world is a dangerous even if calculated policy where one side thinks it’s a tactic and it looks like strategy to everyone else. Especially when you get more than one superpower involved. How do you handicap this? With hedges. Not by thinking you can be all-in or out as the news ebbs and flows.
- Another change to consider is that during QE it didn’t really matter when you got in on a trade. Rising tides and all that. “Crowded” just meant having congenial company. In a higher-volatility, less wealth- effect driven world it’s become far more important to be as early or alone as possible. This is going to require fortitude that may be hard for many to summon.
- Lastly, for this short list, consider that regulation can be a dirty word for some and a saving grace to others. Some is by choice and some by necessity. Events in the large cap tech world could have long-term ramifications that change all sorts of attitudes and policies. And these may or may not be industry specific.
People, especially investors, are often highly averse to change. look around and ask yourself whether some change might not be a good thing indeed. You just need to prepare for it.
Comments
Alright, give us 10-20 stawx to short.
*crickets*
Shitbird.
Where else are you going to go? Bitcoin? LOL!
In reply to Alright, give us 10-20 stawx… by Alexander De Large
Savings & Loan Bubble
.Com Bubble
Housing Bubble
Social Media Bubble
What's the next one?
In reply to Where else are you going to… by ThinkerNotEmoter
Gold below its 50 day moving average again.
Frankly, I don't get it anymore: Markets in turmoil, world edging towards trade wars and possibly a conflict with Russia. US deficits soaring, and the Fed is likely to reverse course and ease. What do traders do? Sell gold.
Go figure.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Build 'cash'.
Those paper golds are pretty liquid right now.
In reply to Gold below its 50 day moving… by Mementoil
Let's get the fucking trade war start now and see how orange clown can handle it.
In reply to Build cash… by Arnold
The Orange Clown is what you call your sex partner? You're one funky dude.
In reply to Let's get the fucking trade… by ne-tiger
Or your mother for raising such a retard
In reply to The Orange Clown is what you… by ThinkerNotEmoter
"Let's get the fucking trade war start now and see how orange clown can handle it."
Dumb, Dumb and Dummer...I swear...pull your head out of your ass.
1. Trade War started with Clinton and NAFTA (we can go back further, but this is a good point).
2. The USA is a HUGE loser in this "war".
3. Trump is mounting an OFFENSIVE in a War he didn't start; he inherited it from Clinton/Bush/Obama.
What Trump has done so far is to "Knock over the game table" to get everyone's attention...and now that he has their attention, and has the stronger hand, they (Germany just today) want to "talk" about the issue.
Trump, so far, is winning...if you can't see ANY OF THAT, you are a member of a Leftwing Cult and I suggest you get help.
In reply to Let's get the fucking trade… by ne-tiger
Wtf Firebrander, half your posts I hate and half I like. If you're being sarcastic in either, put a sarc tag in it cause I can't tell if you're sarcastic or at odds with yourself.
In reply to "Let's get the fucking trade… by FireBrander
Exactly. They’re not selling gold, they’re selling rehyothicated paper.
In reply to Build cash… by Arnold
Only China and Russia have any real gold anymore. These traders sell gold colored paper.
In reply to Exactly. They’re not selling… by A Sentinel
Sons of David backed shekels = FED funny money = paper that only has value b/c globalists claim they do
In reply to Exactly. They’re not selling… by A Sentinel
Look at the DXY, don't understand it strengthening but thats whats hitting gold right now.
In reply to Gold below its 50 day moving… by Mementoil
loot at 2008, Gold went down as well
CBs won't make the mistake to let Gold or Silver look like a haven
Stay put, buy physical not paper and don't buy calls
In reply to Gold below its 50 day moving… by Mementoil
If you've got millions, billions, physical Gold is a PAIN IN THE ASS as the store of wealth...you take it in the ass when you buy, thoroughly reamed by storage costs, then reamed again when you sell.
Plus the risk of your government deciding that "gold hoarders" are criminals.
See why it goes nowhere?
And even if it all goes to shit, it still won't "skyrocket" because the price of something is always what people can pay...and if everyone is Venezuela'd, how are they going to pay? Recent story here of how, in Venezuela, you have to "know people" to get a laundry bag full of cash worth...~$24...and you're looking for "$10,000 Gold!"?
Two of the best "stores of wealth" in Venezuela today are antibiotics and sugar...
In reply to Gold below its 50 day moving… by Mementoil
LOL looks like big Agra and big Pharma win yet again - even in a socialist dictatorship!!
In reply to If you've got millions,… by FireBrander
i cannot see tesla ever having any worth. in bankrupcy, i can see the creditors going after the shareholders for 'investing' in such a folly.
In reply to Gold below its 50 day moving… by Mementoil
US/UK have no Gold to sell. This is PAPER GOLD ; get it?
All the Gold moved to East,the physical ,tangible form.
In reply to Gold below its 50 day moving… by Mementoil
I don't know what the next bubble could be, maybe the Petro-gold-Yuan, but the semiconductor index looks like it could have a long way to fall from where it is right now.
In reply to . by FireBrander
You like that SOX.
Other than a lagging indicator, I don't see it.
https://finance.yahoo.com/chart/%5ESOX/
In reply to I don't know what the next… by eclectic syncretist
Cash bubble
Gold bubble
Bitcoin bubble
Soap bubble?
In reply to . by FireBrander
.gov pension bubble
In reply to . by FireBrander
Turning point is war
Period
so the social bullshit sites get sacrificed and all of a sudden ALL of EVERYTHING is suppose to crash too?
Thats usually what happens when people buy indexes or etfs based on indexes instead of individual stock.
Oh! have you also heard of margin calls and forced selling????????????
Its almost like youre just lurking on a financial news site and no nothing about it!!!!
In reply to so the social bullshit sites… by dark pools of soros
The "social bullshit sites" are the market; so yeah, if they crash, it all comes down.
In reply to so the social bullshit sites… by dark pools of soros
How is the market green right now?
Yesterday's DJIA volume: 525,000,000
today's DJIA current volume: 77,000,000
Once the volume increases ... blood red bitchez.
A simple 'I don't know' would suffice.
"Is This The Turning Point For The Market?" - One Trader Answers"
" While Breslow does not give an answer "
Clueless...."let's follow the FED"....as per usual.
Meanwhile more and more "accounting" scandals are coming.
In N.M. one million dollars missing from fund for updating cable for northern New Mexico. Biz as usual...pay to play then steal all you can!
This turning point is going on forever and ever. I will be long dead by the time anything actually changes.
Well considering the reality is the U.S has been in a recession since 1965 with the program the Great Society (then began Federally sponsored welfare, welfare for the unemployed which is the real recession indicator) the next change will be into depression. It's credible to note that the U.S has been fighting constant military battles since the onset of the recession that began in 1965. Therefore the coming actual depression will be an actual move into global war.
Right. There is no turning point for US other than the graveyard.
US can reach the graveyard sooner ,through a global war ,or later ,through the petro-dollar demise(see the GOLDEN petro-yuan and rest of the financial tools in place).
But graveyard it is (the final destination).
In reply to Well considering the reality… by MusicIsYou
Seems to me that "It's a fugazi" pretty much sums up the whole friggin' article.
Nobody knows shit, just sell stawks and get a bonus at the end of the year.
This overpriced pile of shit could crash 50% and still be way too high. Then what, 12k and everyone piles in and ramps it back to absurdity? We have a real monster on our hands. Thx fed.
Americans are clueless that the U.S has been in a constant recession since 1965 with the onset of Federally sponsored welfare for the unemployed. Americans aren't the sharpest knife in the drawer. And in fact 90% of the needless options people have in their automobiles was the system trying to pull itself out of recession by creating bozo companies for shit people didn't really need or even want (had there been multiple ground breaking inventions like the airplane or automobile there would have been less desire to load cars with tons of options). And the real crap that consumers wouldn't voluntarily purchase as car options, regulators rammed through congress to make it the law of the land. Of course that's just my opinion, but no economist is going to actually say it, just as they don't want to say the markets have reached a turning point.
Just pay attention to the Dow Jones Transportation Index (^DJT). It has to close below 10,136.61, the Feb. 9 close, to confirm a change in the primary trend from Bull to Bear.
The Industrials already made the move this Friday past, but, according to Dow Theory (which is like 95% accurate - or better - when it comes to signaling primary directional changes), the Transports must confirm.
If it happens today (currently at 10,193) or tomorrow, bear in mind that markets are closed Friday (commemorating the day Jesus was crucified) and Sunday, the day Jesus rose from the dead, according to the Bible.
I'm far from a bible-thumper, but as a chronic venial sinner, all I can say is Jesus may have risen from the dead, but the stock market probably won't.
Anyhow, when the transports confirm, then you'll have the answer to whether or not this is/was a turning point. Personally, I'm not waiting, already considering this to be the beginning of a long-overdue bear market.
Keep stackung ha ha ha ha ...pathetic.
Market analysts are useless turds in regard to their evaluations because they aren't going to say what they really think.
And, of course, since they actually have no clue about anything they always spout the usual lame nonsense.
In reply to Market analysts are useless… by MusicIsYou
Updating, DJ Transports are below the target close of 136.61 for the second time today.
Unless there's a hockey stick-like recovery, today may be the day the Bull turns to BEAR, complete with fangs, claws and voracious appetite.
As we say in Italia, "Buon appetito orso affamato."