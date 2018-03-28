"Is This The Turning Point For The Market?" - One Trader Answers

In a testament to the sprawling confusion that has erupted in the aftermath of the recent market swoon (and correction), the past 2 days have seen a veritable cornucopia of rhetorical question by an analyst community that has few answers but a lot of unknowns.

Just yesterday we discussed a new report by Bank of America's derivative strategists, asking "what if a new bear market has begun." This morning, it's Bloomberg macro commentator Richard Breslow who notes that the $64 trillion question asked around trading desks everywhere today is "do you think we will look back on this period and realize this was the turning point."

While Breslow does not give an answer, he shares a list of items that traders need to consider when deciding what to do next: the things investors and traders will have to keep an eye on include i) central banks and what they do next; ii) soaring LIBOR and the collapse in FX-hedged TSY yields; iii) Geopolitical risk, and how to hedge it; iv) positioning and crowded trades and v) the impact of regulation on markets.

Adding all of this together leads to another word, "change", something that traders of this generation may have forgotten how to adapt to in a time when central banks used to eliminate all downside risks. Is this time different?

Breslow's full note below: