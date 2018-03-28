UK Schools On Lockdown Following "Terrorist Threats"

British schools across the UK are on lock-down after threats of terrorist attacks against children were received. Around 12 institutions in London, Devon, Cornwall and Durham have received the threat.
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said "the Met has received a number of reports relating to malicious communications sent to schools across London on Wednesday, 28 March. These are currently being treated as hoaxes. There is no evidence to suggest that this is terror-related."
Early reports of parents rushing to schools to collect their children have emerged, while some schools are said to have implemented extra security measures, some blocking gates and pulling down shutters, according to RT.
One parent said to the Plymouth Herald a caretaker from Marlborough primary school came out and told parents there was a terrorist threat, saying children would be "hit with a car."
Some schools are asking parents to pick up their children from 2:30pm in case the threat is credible. Others have said they do not believe there is any reason to close early, doubting the veracity of the threat.
BREAKING: West Midlands Police are investigating after emails were sent to a number schools making threats.— Birmingham Updates (@BhamUpdates) March 28, 2018
A spokesperson from West Midlands Police, said: pic.twitter.com/CVIoBaIl0O
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "We are aware of a series of malicious communications to schools in Devon and Cornwall as well as across the country."
"Enquiries continue to establish the facts and forces are working together to investigate who is responsible. Police take hoaxes extremely seriously. They divert police resources and cause disruption and alarm to the public."
Cambridgeshire Police also issued a statement, saying: "Enquiries are being carried out to establish the facts and forces are working together, along with the National Crime Agency, to investigate who is responsible."
The police said the emails contained a warning that at 3:15 pm a car would drive into as many students as possible. The driver would also be armed, according to the threatening email, and would shoot any student trying to get away.
On Police advice and contrary to media reports the pupils will be dismissed at the usual time (3pm). @gmpolice have confirmed any threat to the school is a hoax.— Deanery High School (@deaneryhigh) March 28, 2018
The threats follow bomb scares at schools in Hertfordshire last week that were deemed to be a hoax. Some of the threatening emails originated in the US. They ultimately lead to the evacuation of thousands of children.
Comments
Russia's fault
Not
What does the hysterical childless lesbian cellulite bitch said about that?
… Some of the threatening emails originated in the US.
Is the UK planning on punishing the US by kicking our diplomats out? ;-)
Looney
In reply to Russia by Adolph.H.
"Smart Gun Laws"~
1. No open carry.
2. No concealed carry.
3. Possession and use only within your home.
4. Transporting a gun off your property requires government permission.
5. Only small caliber weapons - .22 rifles, .380 handguns, 12 gauge shotguns.
6. No more than 2 guns per person.
7. No person to person sales without a permit.
8. No retail sales of guns; must buy from the Government.
9. Must prove you have a job or some source of income.
Welcome to Mexico!
And the net results are:
Mexico: 6.3 gun murders per 100,000 people.
USA: 3.5 gun murders per 100,000 people.
Even with Mexico's much, much "Smarter" gun laws; they're gun murder rate is nearly 2x the USA's...
In reply to … by Looney
What the hell gives you the right to call these "terrorist" threats??? The word "terrorism" is offensive to Muslims! Not all Muslims are terrorists! If some white kids were sending prank messages you'd call it a practical joke, but because it's Muslims doing it you immediately assume it's "terrorism"! You should be ashamed of yourself, Tyler! Islamophobia is rampant across the planet, and you're only making things worse!
The Low Testosterone Diet – How to Kill Your Toxic Masculinity
In reply to "Smart Gun Laws"~… by FireBrander
I saw this and "UK" and automatically assumed someone had written "England for the English" on the sidewalk in chalk and the school had gone into lockdown until the police could power-wash it off and deport to Australia whichever right-wing terrorist was pushing illegal opinions once again.
Sadly, can only be sarcastic in part.
In reply to What the hell gives you the… by MillionDollarBonus_
Time to plan a vehicle control march!
In reply to I saw this and "UK" and… by Haus-Targaryen
Other than south africa... I can't think of a "developed" country I would want to live in less than England.
In reply to Time to plan a vehicle… by Joe Davola
15 years ago, when I used to commute into London, hundreds of us passengers were ordered off a 12-carriage rush-hour train at Victoria, which was then taken out-of-service. As the train pulled away we were told this was because a commuter had noticed racist graffiti by their seat. Things have only got more extreme since then.
In reply to I saw this and "UK" and… by Haus-Targaryen
PART
AND
PARCEL
In reply to I saw this and "UK" and… by Haus-Targaryen
Your material no longer ranks as trolling, MDB. Try to keep up with the psybots.
In reply to What the hell gives you the… by MillionDollarBonus_
Up arrow for showing up.
In reply to What the hell gives you the… by MillionDollarBonus_
The UK has every Leftists dream of strict "Gun Control" laws, so how can this threat even be real?
Bombs? LOL...owning those is highly illegal in the UK!
Guns? Pfff...who owns a gun in the UK? Only the police and military have guns.
So where's the threat and how can it possibly be real.
..and why is the threat ALWAYS to shoot up a "Gun free zone" school and NEVER an "everyone is armed" police station?
In reply to What the hell gives you the… by MillionDollarBonus_
Your on the wrong site for political correctness. If you don't like the content, why do you come here?
In reply to What the hell gives you the… by MillionDollarBonus_
Mexico's "hit you over the head with a shovel and bury you upside down in the desert" rate is pretty high too.
In reply to "Smart Gun Laws"~… by FireBrander
Calmate gringo.
In reply to "Smart Gun Laws"~… by FireBrander
Welcome to America of the pre-fake-feminist era, a time when there were no mass murders in schools due to fewer parents or $9-per-hour daycare workers, raising mass murderers.
Back then, most of the non-working moms retired into paid-for houses, unlike most of today’s working women.
It was a time when most moms sacrificed a second income, rather than working a two-bit, low-paying job that they leave every day at 2:30, and for other protracted and excused absenteeism, inconveniencing paying customers, not just during justified and true emergencies, like the one described in this article.
Solution: Marry your kid(s)’ father. Sacrifice a second income, living modestly and homeschooling your kids.
In reply to "Smart Gun Laws"~… by FireBrander
Mass Killing with guns is not Cool, not Fun, and not something you should practice, or watch as "entertainment", in the comfort of your living room on a 75" 4k Flat Panel TV Set.
It's time to REGULATE HOLLYWOOD and the GAMING INDUSTRY!
:)
In reply to Russia by Adolph.H.
If the Brits had common sense vehicle control, this shit wouldn't happen.
Who cares....the UK is dead. Soon to be like the movie "28 Days"...
All gone Muzzie.
In reply to If the Brits had common… by Blano
@ Blano: Common sense vehicle control - you mean like Tesla?
In reply to Who cares....the UK is dead… by ZENDOG
distraction from other events
what's skirpal steele and little too close to the surface?
" National Crime Agency "
LOL
May is going to blame the Russian in her speech.
More like she is going to have to explain how all the returned terrorists got taxi-driver jobs.
In reply to May is going to blame the… by aliens is here
Her speech will bear all the hallmarks of having been written by a weapons grade twat.
In reply to May is going to blame the… by aliens is here
We take Hoaxes seriously????
Whoa! Think about it
This is why we pay our police big money over here. lol
In reply to We take Hoaxes seriously????… by QQQBall
Sadiq Khan should take note as immigrant's children per family is more than natives.
I'm quite sure it's russian and not a muslim...
(can I get in the uk now?)
Someone said it was okay to be white in the presence of children. These terrorists will stop at nothing to achieve their goals.
BAN ALL CARS! oh wait they're not talking about the US
Diversity and islamic invasions are our strength !
Must be a Russian after lunch "gas attack"...
Too much Borschtsch will do that sometimes.
In reply to Must be a Russian "gas… by VZ58
Must be those damn Russians again. sarc
It's those Latter Day Saints.
I never did trust their "Hi I'm Brother Bill" badges.
Keep fear alive!
My wife's crotch area is also on lockdown.
Thank God for Facebook & Friends.
"hit with a car."
Impossible. Only GUNS(assault rifles really) are used to kill people. Didn't those bad guys get the memo?
Using Cars and Delivery Vans (not to mention meat cleavers, swords, knives, etc) is against the Bad Guy rules.
Did anyone tell the Democrats that this could be done?
"Schools are some of the safest and most secure public spaces with well rehearsed safety plans in place to deal with a range of emergencies. Staff are highly trained and the well-being of their students is their top priority."
Hahahahaha I feel like I'm on acid or something, fucking ridiculous shit they say and write. It would scare me if they actually believe their own lunacy at this point.
That damn NRA at it again....
Where are the little commie bastards giving Nazi salutes and wearing cuban flags?
How sick to target little children. As bad as denying children the right to be inoculated against polio.
Westminster is chock full of pedos, sickening indeed.
In reply to How sick to target little… by BritBob
BFD. Who cares? This won't stop until all moozlems are dead.