UK Schools On Lockdown Following "Terrorist Threats"

British schools across the UK are on lock-down after threats of terrorist attacks against children were received. Around 12 institutions in London, Devon, Cornwall and Durham have received the threat.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said "the Met has received a number of reports relating to malicious communications sent to schools across London on Wednesday, 28 March. These are currently being treated as hoaxes. There is no evidence to suggest that this is terror-related."

Early reports of parents rushing to schools to collect their children have emerged, while some schools are said to have implemented extra security measures, some blocking gates and pulling down shutters, according to RT.

One parent said to the Plymouth Herald a caretaker from Marlborough primary school came out and told parents there was a terrorist threat, saying children would be "hit with a car."

Some schools are asking parents to pick up their children from 2:30pm in case the threat is credible. Others have said they do not believe there is any reason to close early, doubting the veracity of the threat.

BREAKING: West Midlands Police are investigating after emails were sent to a number schools making threats.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "We are aware of a series of malicious communications to schools in Devon and Cornwall as well as across the country."

"Enquiries continue to establish the facts and forces are working together to investigate who is responsible. Police take hoaxes extremely seriously. They divert police resources and cause disruption and alarm to the public."

Cambridgeshire Police also issued a statement, saying: "Enquiries are being carried out to establish the facts and forces are working together, along with the National Crime Agency, to investigate who is responsible."

The police said the emails contained a warning that at 3:15 pm a car would drive into as many students as possible. The driver would also be armed, according to the threatening email, and would shoot any student trying to get away.

On Police advice and contrary to media reports the pupils will be dismissed at the usual time (3pm). @gmpolice have confirmed any threat to the school is a hoax. — Deanery High School (@deaneryhigh) March 28, 2018

The threats follow bomb scares at schools in Hertfordshire last week that were deemed to be a hoax. Some of the threatening emails originated in the US. They ultimately lead to the evacuation of thousands of children.