UK Schools On Lockdown Following "Terrorist Threats"

British schools across the UK are on lock-down after threats of terrorist attacks against children were received. Around 12 institutions in London, Devon, Cornwall and Durham have received the threat.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said "the Met has received a number of reports relating to malicious communications sent to schools across London on Wednesday, 28 March. These are currently being treated as hoaxes. There is no evidence to suggest that this is terror-related."

Early reports of parents rushing to schools to collect their children have emerged, while some schools are said to have implemented extra security measures, some blocking gates and pulling down shutters, according to RT.

One parent said to the Plymouth Herald a caretaker from Marlborough primary school came out and told parents there was a terrorist threat, saying children would be "hit with a car."

Some schools are asking parents to pick up their children from 2:30pm in case the threat is credible. Others have said they do not believe there is any reason to close early, doubting the veracity of the threat.

 

 

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "We are aware of a series of malicious communications to schools in Devon and Cornwall as well as across the country."

"Enquiries continue to establish the facts and forces are working together to investigate who is responsible. Police take hoaxes extremely seriously. They divert police resources and cause disruption and alarm to the public."

Cambridgeshire Police also issued a statement, saying: "Enquiries are being carried out to establish the facts and forces are working together, along with the National Crime Agency, to investigate who is responsible."

The police said the emails contained a warning that at 3:15 pm a car would drive into as many students as possible. The driver would also be armed, according to the threatening email, and would shoot any student trying to get away.

 

The threats follow bomb scares at schools in Hertfordshire last week that were deemed to be a hoax. Some of the threatening emails originated in the US. They ultimately lead to the evacuation of thousands of children.

FireBrander Looney Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

"Smart Gun Laws"~

1. No open carry.
2. No concealed carry.
3. Possession and use only within your home.
4. Transporting a gun off your property requires government permission.
5. Only small caliber weapons - .22 rifles, .380 handguns, 12 gauge shotguns.
6. No more than 2 guns per person.
7. No person to person sales without a permit.
8. No retail sales of guns; must buy from the Government.
9. Must prove you have a job or some source of income.

Welcome to Mexico!

And the net results are:

Mexico: 6.3 gun murders per 100,000 people.
USA: 3.5 gun murders per 100,000 people.

Even with Mexico's much, much "Smarter" gun laws; they're gun murder rate is nearly 2x the USA's...

MillionDollarBonus_ FireBrander Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:18 Permalink

What the hell gives you the right to call these "terrorist" threats??? The word "terrorism" is offensive to Muslims! Not all Muslims are terrorists! If some white kids were sending prank messages you'd call it a practical joke, but because it's Muslims doing it you immediately assume it's "terrorism"! You should be ashamed of yourself, Tyler! Islamophobia is rampant across the planet, and you're only making things worse!

The Low Testosterone Diet – How to Kill Your Toxic Masculinity

FireBrander MillionDollarBonus_ Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:23 Permalink

The UK has every Leftists dream of strict "Gun Control" laws, so how can this threat even be real?

Bombs? LOL...owning those is highly illegal in the UK!

Guns? Pfff...who owns a gun in the UK? Only the police and military have guns.

So where's the threat and how can it possibly be real.

..and why is the threat ALWAYS to shoot up a "Gun free zone" school and NEVER an "everyone is armed" police station?

Endgame Napoleon FireBrander Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

Welcome to America of the pre-fake-feminist era, a time when there were no mass murders in schools due to fewer parents or $9-per-hour daycare workers, raising mass murderers.

Back then, most of the non-working moms retired into paid-for houses, unlike most of today’s working women.

It was a time when most moms sacrificed a second income, rather than working a two-bit, low-paying job that they leave every day at 2:30, and for other protracted and excused absenteeism, inconveniencing paying customers, not just during justified and true emergencies, like the one described in this article. 

Solution: Marry your kid(s)’ father. Sacrifice a second income, living modestly and homeschooling your kids. 

 

FireBrander Adolph.H. Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:08 Permalink

Mass Killing with guns is not Cool, not Fun, and not something you should practice, or watch as "entertainment", in the comfort of your living room on a 75" 4k Flat Panel TV Set.

It's time to REGULATE HOLLYWOOD and the GAMING INDUSTRY!

:)

samsara Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

"hit with a car."

 

Impossible.  Only GUNS(assault rifles really)  are used  to kill people.    Didn't those bad guys get the memo? 

Using Cars and Delivery Vans (not to mention meat cleavers,  swords, knives, etc)  is against the Bad Guy rules.

Did anyone tell the Democrats that this could be done?

Global Hunter Wed, 03/28/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

"Schools are some of the safest and most secure public spaces with well rehearsed safety plans in place to deal with a range of emergencies.  Staff are highly trained and the well-being of their students is their top priority."

Hahahahaha I feel like I'm on acid or something, fucking ridiculous shit they say and write.  It would scare me if they actually believe their own lunacy at this point.  