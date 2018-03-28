Venezuela Tries To Pay Russian Debt With Cryptocurrency

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,
If crisis-hit Venezuela was hoping to pay off its US$3.15-billion debt to Russia with its new cryptocurrency, those hopes have been shattered as the Russian Finance Ministry announces that it won’t be accepting digital coin.
Venezuela will not be paying any part of its debt to Russia with its cryptocurrency, the head of the Russian Finance Ministry’s state debt department, Konstantin Vyshkovsky, has said.
In November last year, Russia threw a life-line to Venezuela after the two countries signed a deal to restructure US$3.15 billion worth of Venezuelan debt owed to Moscow. Under the terms of the deal, Venezuela will be repaying the debt over the next ten years, of which the first six years include “minimal payments”.
The following month, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that his country would be issuing an oil-backed cryptocurrency, which it did, in February this year.
Maduro’s propaganda machine is touting the digital coin as a ‘ground-breaking’ first-ever national crypto currency, the El Petro--backed by 5 billion barrels of oil reserves in Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt.
But most observers see this crypto issuance as a desperate attempt to skirt U.S. financial sanctions.
Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump banned U.S. purchases, transactions, and dealings of any digital coin or token issued for or by the government of Venezuela.
Last week, Time magazine reported that Russia secretly helped Venezuela in creating the Petro, with the purpose of undermining the power of U.S. sanctions, the magazine reported, citing sources familiar with the effort.
Russia slammed the Time report as “fake news”, with Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Artyom Kozhin, saying that Russia and Venezuela had never worked together on the development of the Venezuelan cryptocurrency.
Russia and China are the last holdouts that still finance Venezuela, which is digging deeper into the downward spiral of economic crisis, hyperinflation, and crumbling oil production. However, China is reportedly thinking of cutting off Venezuela from new loans. This would leave Russia as the only financial supporter of the Maduro regime, and if all it’s got is a crypto coin that no one really believes in to pay off debt, loans are likely to be plentiful.
Comments
I am sure Russia will accept GOLD backed ‘Petro Yuan’ though - if not China will !!
No other way out for Venezuela !
Russia will have to accept their OIL !
#HODL2ZERO
#SilverEternal
In reply to I am sure Russia will accept… by Jack Oliver
Didn't Venezuela lose its gold back to USA? I think it's Citibank that is "holding" if for them.
In reply to #HODL2ZERO #SilverEternal by Silver Shield
Maduro wanting to have it both ways. Funny.
There's a well known saying that goes something like: "one lends his money only to the rich".
There you have it, without credibility you can't just throw a magical virtual printing machine out of thin air and declare it will solve all your problems.
On the other hand Russia is going to be pretty happy securing Venezuela's oil as a collateral. I'm sure the deep state USA will appreciate...
In reply to Didn't Venezuela lose its… by RAT005
Your third paragraph is negated by reality, you can do it and you can get away with it if you have nukes. All of the worlds major powers are doing it right now.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
This article is hogwash. Venezuela has been paying back its debts to Russia.
https://z5h64q92x9.net/proxy_u/ru-en.ru/https/colonelcassad.livejournal…
In reply to Your third paragraph is… by NidStyles
and if all it’s got is a crypto coin that no one really believes in to pay off debt, loans are likely to be plentiful.
doesn't he mean:
and if all it’s got is a crypto coin that no one really believes in to pay off debt, loans are UNLIKELY to be plentiful.
Sorry for being pedantic, but the last sentence was the entire point of the article.
Or the author was simply being sarcastic. When it comes to assessing the way the Venezuelan government is managing its economy, there's plenty of room for that.
Incidentally, in the old days clueless leaders would try to pay back international creditors with their increasingly worthless national currency. This guy creates a national cryptocurrency and tries to settle his debt with it.
You have to give him credit (pardon the pun) for keeping up with the latest financial trends.
In reply to and if all it’s got is a… by Aussiekiwi
Venezuela, the workers paradise. Where a community working bus driver becomes president. That could never happen in the USA, right??
Crypto coins van a la luna. BTFD coineratti. I know the sarc tag is not needed. Me llamo es Senor Hodler.
In reply to Venezuela, the workers… by Ahmeexnal
Hugo Chavez was Satoshi Nakamoto.
Russia won't accept cryptocurrency? Stupid oldbugs!
Venezuela is one step away from cannibalism. Who gives a shit about oil in the country at that point ? You can't eat oil.
The human race is sick. The US is fucking sick. How can one justify sanctioning and therefore starving a nation for no reason ? Kids killing each other with machetes to get access to better garbage piles for something to eat. Infants death rate jump 30% for lack of food. That is OK with you Mr. Trump ? I know I know, at least you did not kill them by dropping bombs like in other countries.
Crypto is a hot potato. Whomever holds the tuber last carries the bags.
How many petro coins to buy a papal sin indulgence.
Are papal sin indulgences an early form of god coin?
I loan paper certificates redeemable in gold or silver at 57% bi-weekly.
So Vlad told Nik only bucks, por favor. So much for the petroyuan.