Wall Street Bonus Back To Record Highs, Dramatically Outpace Household Income

Bonuses on Wall Street are up sharply!
Profits in the securities industry rose in 2017 for the second consecutive year, with Statista's Dyfed Loesche pointing out that the average bonus paid to industry employees in New York City jumped 17 percent to reach $184,220, according to the comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.
He comes to the conclusion that tighter regulation of the financial markets since the crisis hasn't stood in the way of trading, as New York Stock Exchange member firms' profits totaled $24.5 billion in 2017, the highest level since 2010.
Compared to the average U.S. household income this is quite some money, keeping in mind these are payments on top of the regular pay.
You will find more infographics at Statista
In 2016, the average Wall Street bonus stood at close to $158,000 dollars and thus three times as high as the median household income of a little more than $59,000. (The U.S. Census Bureau has not yet released official household figures for 2017). The average number of people living in an American household stands at 2.5.
Comments
WHO FUCKING CARES. Someone makes more money than you. BIG FUCKING DEAL. Get over it.
Oligarchy, the FED, fractional reserve QE, monopoly fiat
at work
and the moron above is perfectly fine with it
In reply to WHO FUCKING CARES. Someone… by aldousd
where are the requirements to be hired on wall street?
In reply to #maga by Bes
'free' trade bitchez
the trade deals = third world gets US flyover jobs in exchange for nyc.skype getting more/greater access to their financial markets
In reply to where are the requirements… by rccalhoun
Inequality has been growing and it is far worse for society and the world than first thought. This trend is set to continue and only get worse. Sadly, the recently passed Republican tax bill will only add fuel to the fire.
Over the years, a great deal of growing corporate profits come from cutting back on the greatest expense businesses have to pay and that is labor. More on this subject in the article below.
http://Inequality Is Far Worse For Society Than We Think28.html
It's pretty obvious most serious traders have already checked out to the Caribbean tax domiciles, before " Good Fryday".
Low volatility, and lack of liquidity, is always the excuse professional traders use when their books get smoked like cheap beef jerky.
It's only going to get worse Lads. Q-1 estimates have been downgraded, and the consumer is tapped out.
Ohhh, and the yield curve is inverting. The take-up on the short end is pathetic.
Tax refunds are bumping up retail sales. No need to pay off the credit cards or car or mortgage yet I guess. People I work with are screaming to buy houses but not to me. I keep to myself and don't enter into those conversations. I may lose a lot of nominal "money" on what has to happen again but my stacks grow that much larger. At least I'll have the metal.
In reply to It's pretty obvious most… by Yen Cross
One of my neighbors, bought 11 years ago. He's downsizing, and his home is easily worth $2m.
Spoke with his wife earlier, and she's already "rate locked" for another home that's much smaller, and not the same ocean view.
I'm estimating, they get $1.6-2m for the place. I'm going to miss them. Nice people.
In reply to Tax refunds are bumping up… by Manipuflation
Not enough of these (((NY finance people))) are getting run over by accident in cross-walks, or choking on a piece of food at a restaurant, or sleep walking on the top pf building and accidentally falling to their deaths, or walking down a street in NW-DC and getting shot in a robbery-gone-bad even though their phone, watch, wallet and money clip are left behind. Maybe more of these things should be happening so we'll take note of their plight.
wall st is just one big crime center - what else would you expect?