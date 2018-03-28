War Propaganda: Air Force Debuts NextGen Super-Weapons For Air Combat In '2030'

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has launched a new initiative to stimulate increased partnerships with the scientific community, higher education, and business professionals, through a series of conversations and outreach events. In the first wave of war propaganda, the U.S. Air Force has released a 5-minute video detailing how it thinks aerial warfare might look like in the next ten to twelve years.
The war video debuted on the AFRL YouTube channel on March 22 to promote the service’s new “Science and Technology 2030” initiative, which aims to close the technology gap between America’s adversaries by innovating “smarter and faster.” The AFRL states, “Our warfighters depend on us to keep the fight unfair and we will deliver.”
Further, the AFRL suggests America “can not afford to slow down,” and the initiative is “to help us [AFRL] better prepare for 2030 and beyond.”
In other words, the AFRL has openly admitted the existence of the Cold War 2.0 between Washington, Moscow, and Beijing.
In the short animated video below, the AFRL reveals the next-generation fighter jet, autonomous unmanned planes, hypersonic weapons, weaponized drone swarms, tactical high energy lasers and other directed energy weapons, and throughout the video demonstrates how an artificial intelligence-enabled network will be the high-tech backbone infrastructure that manages it all.
According to Defense News, here is an exclusive breakdown of the major technology programs featured in the video:
Loyal Wingman
“An F-35 pilot, surrounded by a ring of unmanned fighter aircraft, sends several of the drones ahead to strike a target. This is the concept behind Loyal Wingman, one of AFRL’s most anticipated efforts. AFRL is developing algorithms that will allow fighter pilots to control multiple drones, and industry has stepped up with technologies that could further enable the technology. For instance, in 2017, Lockheed Martin flew a demonstration with an unmanned F-16 teamed with a manned fighter. Kratos Defense and Security Solutions has also tested two drones, the Mako and Valkyrie, which were developed for the program.”
Gremlins
“In the second clip, the door of a C-130 cargo bay is opened and a robot pushes a pod into the air from which hundreds of small drones detach and begin swarming around the ship. This effort, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s “Gremlins” program, aims to create recoverable UAS swarms that would be able to penetrate contested areas and provide a variety of capabilities including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, electronic warfare, signals intelligence, or other kinetic effects. General Atomics and Dynetics were awarded contracts for the second phase of the Gremlins program in 2017. DARPA intends to downselect to a single competitor in 2018, and in 2019 that company will demonstrate the ability to launch and recover multiple drones aboard a C-130.”
CHAMP
“The next video clip shows the Counter-electronics High Power Microwave Advanced Missile Project, or CHAMP, flying over a city, seemingly causing a blackout. CHAMP is a cruise missile-like weapon that uses a high-powered microwave to fry nearby electronics. The capability is being developed by AFRL and Boeing, which demonstrated CHAMP in 2013. CHAMP has been in development since the beginning of the decade, but it recently received a ton of press as a potential counter to North Korean intercontinental ballistic missiles. Those reports were a bit overstated. As Defense News sister publication C4ISRNET reported, ICBMs would likely be stored in a way to protect against any sort of an attack that could impact its electronics, and its highly unlikely that CHAMP could fry an ICBM’s circuitry while in flight.”
F-X, also known as Penetrating Counter Air or Next-Generation Air Dominance
“The final capability showcased — a rendering of a conceptual design of the service’s future fighter jet — is one that Air Force leadership has remained quiet about in recent months.
The reason for that, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein said, is to force industry to widen the aperture and begin thinking of air superiority as a “system of systems” instead of a single platform. Beyond that, he’s not saying much.
“The last thing I would want to do is to give our adversaries any heads up on the thinking that we’re doing on that mission set and others,” he told Defense News earlier this month.
The Air Force hasn’t chosen a manufacturer or design for its sixth-generation fighter, which is alternately called F-X, Penetrating Counter Air, or Next-Generation Air Dominance. However, the rendering in the AFRL video shows a sleek, stealthy design with a laser powerful enough to destroy an enemy fighter.
The service is currently conducting an NGAD analysis of alternatives that will help solidify whether a new fighter jet will remain part of the Air Force’s air superiority plans and what capabilities it will need.
In 2016, Brig. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, who led the service’s Air Superiority 2030 study, said the Air Force could field a new fighter jet by 2030 if it used rapid prototyping and parallel development to create promising new technologies and drive down risk.”
In order to defend the United States from Russia and/or China, the Air Force has now decided to unleash its propaganda machine to further the technology behind its futuristic weapons, with increased partnerships from academia and the private sector. In doing so, the Air Force is openly admitting that the new Cold War could turn hot in “2030 and beyond.”
2030? too late
It is interesting to watch the implosion of an empire in real time
Doubling down on the speed of implosion as well.
There was an article last week that said hypersonic missiles could possibly be able to be defeated with A.I. & drone swarms - which could position themselves in the path of a hypersonic missile and form several layers which would cause incoming missiles to explode on impact.
None of this matters to the Chinks or Russkies.
They will allow the USA to spend incomprehensibly stupid amounts of money on R&D and simply purchase the new technologies for pennies from spies or via political contributions.
or from clintons server, if thats not already happened
Bring on the Terminators and the SkyNet... humans are so stupid
All this military hardware is necessary to protect our way of life: homelessness, illegal alien invasions, school indoctrination, opioid addiction, obesity, welfare, massive taxation, decaying infrastructure, self condemnation, and depravity.
The war racket continues...now at warp speed.
https://Olduvai.ca
Not trying to sound like some sort of pacifist faggot... but, can we just try to imagine a world where the bulk of our resources are spent bettering our infrastructures, healthcare, education, etc... rather than spending trillions upon trillions of dollars for this evil bloated military industrial complex of destruction? We are past this, people. THINK about it.
Some people just can't picture that. Those folks must have had a bad time as kids or something, and missed the wonders of what life and imagination can offer. Sad.
Some people get a boner thinking about how high and mighty our bombs, missiles and other phallic symbols of dominance are. For me, they only exemplify the utter vapidness of those "victors of WWII" who had as their utopian vision a world of "free enterprise" rather than one of "natural law". "We"... the nations of the west under the hypnotic control of (((them)))... naively destroyed the very entity of our salvation. We witness the proof of this today by the invasion of our lands by third worlders. (((Those))) controlling our gates are the universal and eternal enemies of nature. (((They))) seek to disintegrate and destroy what is left of our kind. Wake up, people of the West. Your children will suffer immeasurably if you remain acquiescent.
the us lost the weapons advantage and is pissed, however it is behind Russia 10 years and have no chance to pass Russia as Russia acquired a technology that the us and china have been trying to get and failed.
Only Russia can have a missile to fly through the thermosphere at 2000 degrees and still reach its destination intact without any anti missile weapons that can stop it.
It is a chance for the us to stop this nonsense and accept a new world with all countries are equal.
God made man.
Samuel Colt made them equal.
In this universe equality is not possible.
Pacifist Faggot.....;)
Your choices are the kick ass daddy right wing or the smothering mommy left wing. Unlike Europe, who've had their asses kicked multiple times and the testosterone beaten out of them, the US is just a baby in the grand scheme of things. We won't get past it until we've had the shit beaten out of us, at home, like European countries have. Unfortunately, unlike WWI up until the end of WWII, the weapons weren't planet ending. We handed our power over to sociopaths long ago, so we shouldn't be surprised at the result.
With mind control and psyops, a few maniacal Zionists can herd the sheeple with ease... And these maniacs do not want you to benefit in any way...
Yeah, the Russkies already have this stuff. In 2030 we'll be 50 years behind.
Flashier PR than the Russians.
Conmen always have flashier pr.
By 2030, if anyone is still alive ,all they'll need is sticks and stones.
In the year 2525, if man is still alive.......
To the West's adversaries, I'd suggest doubling down on an EMP grid down attack, cheaper by far, and likely if effective to out nuke a standard nuclear exchange.
Immense havoc could be wreaked in the US by a few dozen guys shooting up electrical transformers like was done in MetcaIf, CA
I'm tired of being a slave.
I watch 40% of my labor carted off to pay for La-a's (read la dasha) brood spawn, while my military spends with reckless abandon to kill a non-existent enemy.
The fuck am I working for?
This is all very nice and expensive, but ends when China and Russia hit the US with about 800 nuclear weapons via hypersonic delivery systems. At that point in time, I believe that funding for such programs in the US will be cut off.
It would seem to be appropriate for that says agenda, yes.
I imagine if there was digital rendering and the Internet in 1945, the Nazi's would have made a similar video to showcase their nukes and jets.
History rhymes once again.
Always a " short animated video" to stir up the troops. Great should we fight an animated war. Billions for animation not one cent left over from greed.
This comes out on the same day we read report of huge cost overruns causing the AF to consider scaling back the F-35 program. And they are naive enough to think a new program could be operational by 2030? And these are the stupid idiots who we are supposed to trust for our security? Nothing but a bunch of gamers with an unlimited budget.
https://www.rt.com/usa/422566-usaf-f35-fighter-fleet/
Question they never ask: Is the America of today, on its present trajectory of decline, even worth defending? If so, why? And what will be left when its all over?
Lolololololololololololollolololol...., in a pig's ass! How's that non-combat ready, 10 year late F-35 coming along fellas? Is it able to fly in the rain yet? Llolololololololo! (The last laugh was those criminal cocksuckers at Lockheed Martin and the Pentagon laughing all the way to their secret bank accounts in the Cayman Islands).
Probly about as ready and real as spiderman...
That part about operating in space is a big joke too, having to buy all lift capacity from the russians :D
See Saberhagen (1963).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Berserker_(Saberhagen)
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
I have a feeling they're already outdated/
good stuff- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Z2Xaj4d5Ag&t=48s
. . . and i thought Boeing was a loss leader. Thankfully i held onto their stock (knowing .Gov, MIC & The FED had their back ).
US.gov should concentrate on getting those F-35's air-ready and maybe their own space-rocket programme as i'm sure Vlad's had just about enough and begging the Chinese for a lift is out of the question.
Talk about priorities . . . where's Elon when you need him. s/c
Elon's explaining why his genius auto cars keep crashing-I quote "dog ate my autobot car operating system"
With what money ? By 2030 debt will be 200 trillion or more.... :)
When are going to play WAR again? We have a lot of new toy we want to play with. Please, please, please can we bomb Russia? Tomorrow!
"Defend" US occupying forces.
FTFY
US can't get broke soon enough.
War is fun, just like the video games
No pause button, no slo-mo, one life, real cannon shells.
The DoD is even worse at projecting than the Fed. with it's "dot plots", and fake mandates.
The Air Force is really good at drawing pictures and making animations. I'm impressed!
But the music. They need to do something about the music.
Arm photon torpedoes!
all those shiny wet dreams will fall out of the sky with the first EMP pulse and blast effects...after that, the next war will be fought with sticks and stones, like the man said.
And now, if they could just stop strangling human pilots, that would be progress.
I hate the deep state regime
but
I LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE LOVE AFRL !!!!!!!!!!!!
VERY PROUD that 3 of my businesses provide equipment and services to AFRL - TRULY GREAT PEOPLE, GREAT PROCESS !!!!
The real question on all of this is WHY does anyone in Washington think China and Russia want to attack America at all?
Its been the norm since 1945 for America to either attack or threaten to attack other countries.
Or am I missing something?
Well, I guess drone swarms is one way to deal with the massive fighter pilot shortage ;)