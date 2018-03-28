What Ordering A Pizza In "Facebook World" Is Like

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:25

Submitted by Seabreeze Partners' Doug Kass,

"A really efficient totalitarian state would be one in which the all-powerful executive of political bosses and their army of managers control a population of slaves who do not have to be coerced, because they love their servitude."

- Aldous HuxleyBrave New World

Here is a look into the not so distant future:

CALLER:
Is this Tony's Pizza?
 
FACEBOOK:
No sir, it's Facebook Pizza.

CALLER:
I must have dialed a wrong number. Sorry.

FACEBOOK:
No sir, Facebook bought Tony’s Pizza last month.

CALLER:
OK. I would like to order a pizza.

FACEBOOK:
Do you want your usual, sir?
 
CALLER: 
My usual? You know me?
 
FACEBOOK:
According to our caller ID data sheet, the last 12 times you called you ordered an extra-large pizza with three cheeses, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms and meatballs on a thick crust.

CALLER:
OK! That’s what I want …
 
FACEBOOK:
May I suggest that this time you order a pizza with ricotta, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes and olives on a whole wheat gluten-free thin crust?

CALLER:
What? I detest vegetables.
 
FACEBOOK:
Your cholesterol is not good, sir.

CALLER:
How the hell do you know?
 
FACEBOOK:
Well, we cross-referenced your home phone number with your medical records.
We have the result of your blood tests for the last 7 years.

CALLER:
Okay, but I do not want your rotten vegetable pizza!

I already take medication for my cholesterol.

FACEBOOK:
Excuse me sir, but you have not taken your medication regularly.
According to our database, you only purchased a box of 30 cholesterol tablets once, at Drug RX Network, 4 months ago.

CALLER:
I bought more from another drugstore.
 
FACEBOOK:
That doesn’t show on your credit card statement.

CALLER:
I paid in cash.
 
FACEBOOK:
But you did not withdraw enough cash according to your bank statement.


CALLER:
I have other sources of cash.

FACEBOOK:
That doesn’t show on your last tax return unless you bought them using an undeclared income source, which is against the law.

CALLER:
WHAT THE HELL?
 
FACEBOOK:
I'm sorry, sir, we use such information only with the sole intention of helping you.

CALLER:
Enough already!

I'm sick to death of Google, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and all the others. I'm going to an island without internet, cable TV, where there is no cell phone service and no one to watch me or spy on me.
 
FACEBOOK:

I understand sir, but you need to renew your passport first.  It expired 6 weeks ago…

Technology Internet
Social Media & Networking

Deep Snorkeler BullyBearish Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:53 Permalink

Working Class Americans

Desperate nematodes, downtrodden and demeaned.

Sinister forces data mine their souls 

extracting the last penny, the last vote,

the last tidbit of info from the bottom

of their sad psycho-biological record.

Your past has been trended and your

future cone of probability don't look good.

 

pigpen GotGalt Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:30 Permalink

Doug, please help with mass movement to destroy the digital advertising model of tracking surveillance. Promote a mobile adblocker or brave browser.

This is our data and we should be the agent to protect or profit from our social profile data.

Citizens must unite to destroy the lifeblood of the goobook - digtal advertising by using adblocking.

My preference is brave browser for to its simplicity for average Luddite to download brave and brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless. Yes there are better solutions for technical in the know crowd but let's focus on the art of the possible.

What is advertising worth if you can't be served an ad, you don't view an ad and can't be tracked while browsing?

Whoever controls the browser controls the money. Change the browser and break the digtal advertising business.

Download brave browser or its equivalent today.

Cheers,

Pigpen

abgary1 Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:52 Permalink

We have choices.

Walk to your nearest pizza place, leave you  phone at home and pay cash.

Privacy and exercise all rolled into one.

Reduce your impact on the environment, eliminate your gym membership, lose weight, reduce stress and avoid debt.

Choose privacy and thus freedom over convenience.

buzzsaw99 Wed, 03/28/2018 - 17:53 Permalink

Carl's Jr. Computer: Enjoy your EXTRA BIG ASS FRIES!

Woman at Carl's Jr.: You didn't give me no fries, I got an empty box.

Carl's Jr. Computer: Would you like another EXTRA BIG ASS FRIES?

Woman at Carl's Jr.: I said I didn't get any!

Carl's Jr. Computer: Thank you! Your account has been charged. Your balance is zero. Please come back when you can afford to make a purchase.

Woman at Carl's Jr.: What? Oh no, NO! [She hits the machine. An alarm goes off, and a sign appears on the computer saying "WARNING! Carl's Jr. Frowns Upon Vandalism"]

Carl's Jr. Computer: I'm sorry you're having trouble. I'm sorry you're having trouble.

Woman at Carl's Jr.: Come on! My kids are starvin'!

Carl's Jr. Computer: [the woman kicks the computer, and it sprays a fast-acting tranquilizer in her face] This should help you calm down. Please come back when you can afford to make a purchase. Your kids are starving. Carl's Jr. believes no child should go hungry. You are an unfit mother. Your children will be placed in the custody of Carl's Jr. Carl's Jr... "Fuck You, I'm Eating."