What Ordering A Pizza In "Facebook World" Is Like

Submitted by Seabreeze Partners' Doug Kass,
"A really efficient totalitarian state would be one in which the all-powerful executive of political bosses and their army of managers control a population of slaves who do not have to be coerced, because they love their servitude."
- Aldous Huxley, Brave New World
Here is a look into the not so distant future:
CALLER:
Is this Tony's Pizza?
FACEBOOK:
No sir, it's Facebook Pizza.
CALLER:
I must have dialed a wrong number. Sorry.
FACEBOOK:
No sir, Facebook bought Tony’s Pizza last month.
CALLER:
OK. I would like to order a pizza.
FACEBOOK:
Do you want your usual, sir?
CALLER:
My usual? You know me?
FACEBOOK:
According to our caller ID data sheet, the last 12 times you called you ordered an extra-large pizza with three cheeses, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms and meatballs on a thick crust.
CALLER:
OK! That’s what I want …
FACEBOOK:
May I suggest that this time you order a pizza with ricotta, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes and olives on a whole wheat gluten-free thin crust?
CALLER:
What? I detest vegetables.
FACEBOOK:
Your cholesterol is not good, sir.
CALLER:
How the hell do you know?
FACEBOOK:
Well, we cross-referenced your home phone number with your medical records.
We have the result of your blood tests for the last 7 years.
CALLER:
Okay, but I do not want your rotten vegetable pizza!
I already take medication for my cholesterol.
FACEBOOK:
Excuse me sir, but you have not taken your medication regularly.
According to our database, you only purchased a box of 30 cholesterol tablets once, at Drug RX Network, 4 months ago.
CALLER:
I bought more from another drugstore.
FACEBOOK:
That doesn’t show on your credit card statement.
CALLER:
I paid in cash.
FACEBOOK:
But you did not withdraw enough cash according to your bank statement.
CALLER:
I have other sources of cash.
FACEBOOK:
That doesn’t show on your last tax return unless you bought them using an undeclared income source, which is against the law.
CALLER:
WHAT THE HELL?
FACEBOOK:
I'm sorry, sir, we use such information only with the sole intention of helping you.
CALLER:
Enough already!
I'm sick to death of Google, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and all the others. I'm going to an island without internet, cable TV, where there is no cell phone service and no one to watch me or spy on me.
FACEBOOK:
I understand sir, but you need to renew your passport first. It expired 6 weeks ago…
Comments
There is no escape!
#deletefacebook
My name is John Podesta
haha John.. bet you know what pizza really means on fb, huh??
Yet, you still breath my air.
Podesta the Molesta.
"Looks like the pizza was dipped into a toilet bowl using triple strength Sani-Flush"
"It was. But you are going to eat it and enjoy it anyway. Understood?"
"Yes Master"
FaceSpook...
Working Class Americans
Desperate nematodes, downtrodden and demeaned.
Sinister forces data mine their souls
extracting the last penny, the last vote,
the last tidbit of info from the bottom
of their sad psycho-biological record.
Your past has been trended and your
future cone of probability don't look good.
i was on it for a year and dumped it 5 years ago.
Doug, please help with mass movement to destroy the digital advertising model of tracking surveillance. Promote a mobile adblocker or brave browser.
This is our data and we should be the agent to protect or profit from our social profile data.
Citizens must unite to destroy the lifeblood of the goobook - digtal advertising by using adblocking.
My preference is brave browser for to its simplicity for average Luddite to download brave and brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless. Yes there are better solutions for technical in the know crowd but let's focus on the art of the possible.
What is advertising worth if you can't be served an ad, you don't view an ad and can't be tracked while browsing?
Whoever controls the browser controls the money. Change the browser and break the digtal advertising business.
Download brave browser or its equivalent today.
Cheers,
Pigpen
Brave browser not good enough yet. Maybe it will get there, but it's not there yet.
I agree.
On my windoz 10 machine, intermittently used, it is blue screen buggy.
Sweet I'm number 1
guess not ,,,
Tool Box
"whole wheat gluten-free"? I want to know how Facebook managed to do that.
It looks like you're writing a letter ...
But I get targeted ads. Designed for, and targeted, at me. That I can then ignore. How will I otherwise live???
Funny but true. We are almost there. The magical technotronic era presaged by none other than Zbigniew Brzezinski, the Grand Master of the New World Order.
We are so fooked!
Hell all their shit is stored at the NSA. It'll be repackaged as Macebook through a side deal at In Q Tel ;-)
We have choices.
Walk to your nearest pizza place, leave you phone at home and pay cash.
Privacy and exercise all rolled into one.
Reduce your impact on the environment, eliminate your gym membership, lose weight, reduce stress and avoid debt.
Choose privacy and thus freedom over convenience.
Carl's Jr. Computer: Enjoy your EXTRA BIG ASS FRIES!
Woman at Carl's Jr.: You didn't give me no fries, I got an empty box.
Carl's Jr. Computer: Would you like another EXTRA BIG ASS FRIES?
Woman at Carl's Jr.: I said I didn't get any!
Carl's Jr. Computer: Thank you! Your account has been charged. Your balance is zero. Please come back when you can afford to make a purchase.
Woman at Carl's Jr.: What? Oh no, NO! [She hits the machine. An alarm goes off, and a sign appears on the computer saying "WARNING! Carl's Jr. Frowns Upon Vandalism"]
Carl's Jr. Computer: I'm sorry you're having trouble. I'm sorry you're having trouble.
Woman at Carl's Jr.: Come on! My kids are starvin'!
Carl's Jr. Computer: [the woman kicks the computer, and it sprays a fast-acting tranquilizer in her face] This should help you calm down. Please come back when you can afford to make a purchase. Your kids are starving. Carl's Jr. believes no child should go hungry. You are an unfit mother. Your children will be placed in the custody of Carl's Jr. Carl's Jr... "Fuck You, I'm Eating."