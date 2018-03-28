Yen Drops To 2-Week Low As North Korea Said To Want Summit Talks With Japan

USDJPY has pushed up to two-week highs following reports from Asahi news that North Korea is seeking to hold summit talks with Japan.
This comes after comments from China's Xi and North Korea's Kim last night that Kim is willing to hold summit talks with President Trump.
Comments
<--- Poisoned kimchi for dinner!
<--- Poisoned sake for lunch!
Looks suspiciously like Xi wants Kim to act as intermediary with Japan, given Xi just met with Kim and China and Japan have a "history" (and it ain't all been pretty, for you ZH'ers out there that still got some work (like me :)) to catch up on global politics) that almost precludes direct talks. Either genius or idiot, China appears to be openly and publicly (for them) attempting to consolidate support at this time when they've just launched what is potentially the biggest change to global finance since Nixon closed the gold window in 1971. Using NK to do it would be an exemplar of traditional Chinese tactics, especially if they can use NK to seal a distractionary and seemingly positive deal with US, while they achieve their goals of national security and prominence.
Our Western politicians, off-the-fucking-chain "public servants", and banksters are getting played in 2D chess and losing. If they choose to start a war as a last resort only fools will support them. They have failed us, and they must accept all responsibility before we can intelligently and wisely move forward.
In reply to <--- Poisoned kimchi… by NugginFuts
'Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak.'
- Sun Tzu —
Until your economy is choked off so strongly you can no longer even appear strong.
Thank your president.
In reply to 'Appear weak when you are… by D.T.Barnum
Imagine that..looks exactly like the Gold chart. 5 years and I still have no idea why these kamikaze are able to manipulate gold price with the Yen .
Hey, Yen Cross. Please explain !!!!!!
I'm not a big fan of the purple ties.
Is it the color symbolism for royalty that bothers you? Perhaps indicating the change in the man at the helm?
In reply to I'm not a big fan of the… by D.T.Barnum
