Ann Coulter Slams "Lazy Ignoramus" Trump: "All He Wants Is Goldman To Like Him"

Following the passage of the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill last Friday, right-wing pundit Ann Coulter has been on the war path against President Trump - who she called a "shallow, lazy ignoramus," that isn't "giving us what he promised at every single campaign stop."
Speaking candidly to a Columbia University audience comprised largely of College Republicans and a few hecklers expecting a debate, Coulter broke down her bitter disappointment with Trump - recounting one instance in which she and the President engaged in a "profanity-laced shouting match" in the Oval Office last year over what she felt was his weak follow-through on immigration promises made during the campaign.
“It kind of breaks my heart,” Coulter acknowledged of her disappointment with the president, and she recounted a profanity-laced shouting match she had with Trump in the Oval Office last year over what she saw as his lackluster follow-through on immigration policy. “He’s not giving us what he promised at every single campaign stop.” -Daily Beast
That said, Coulter still says that Trump was the best house in a bad neighborhood when it came to voting for the 2016 lineup of candidates.
“I regret nothing. I’d do the exact same thing," said Coulter. “We had 16 lunatics being chased by men with nets running for president—and Trump. So of course I had to be pedal-to-the-metal for Donald Trump. I’d been waiting 30 years for someone to say all these things”—i.e., that illegal immigration is hurting low-income American citizens and carries with it high rates of crime. “I went into this completely clear-eyed.”
“I knew he was a shallow, lazy ignoramus, and I didn’t care,” said the conservative pundit.
At one point in the evening, Coulter dispatched a heckler after she blamed income inequality in California on immigration.
We are bringing in immigrants who are good for the very rich,” she said. “They don’t live in their neighborhoods. They don’t fill up their schools or their hospital emergency rooms. And, oh boy, you should see how clean Juanita gets the bathtub. You can eat off of it after she’s done.”
“You’re a racist!” shouted a young man from back.
“No, I’m sorry, the people bringing in Juanita, the maid, and underpaying her, are the racists,” Coulter fired back. “You are a moron!” she added, to fervent applause. “You’re very stupid. I can’t argue with stupid people.”
On Wednesday evening, Coulter joined Fox Business Network's Lou Dobbs to discuss her "ignoramus" comment. When Dobbs called her out on it, she said "A switch changed with him," adding "An elegant person would have said the things he was saying. It was precisely that he was so coarse that allowed him to say these incredibly courageous things. He didn't care what Manhattan elites thought of him."
“Now all he wants is for Goldman Sachs to like him,” she continued. “I don’t know what happened. But that’s a different president. I haven’t changed. He has.”
“Affirmation complexes are never attractive and unfortunately I believe there is some truth to the fact that there are those in the White House who would like to guide him toward this liberal fantasy that is a nightmare for America and has proved to be such for our middle class which has been dwindling for the past 20 years,” Dobbs said, to Coulter’s hearty agreement. “Under this president, they’re starting to grow and money is starting to come in and we’re starting to see housing prices rise.”
Last Friday after Trump signed the $1.3 trillion omnibus bill which he said he would "never sign another" like it again Coulter took to twitter to knock Trump down a peg.
“ I will never sign another bill like this again”— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018
Yeah, because you’ll be impeached.
Is Coulter justified in her outrage? Or is she simply echoing the sentiment of millions of Trump voters who expected a wall, an incarcerated Hillary Clinton and someone who wouldn't cave on a massive omnibus bill nobody read before passing?
I sense a staple gun in someone's future.
No, actually an invitation to speak at Berkley
In reply to I sense a staple gun in… by gmak
She would make a great President......
In reply to … by blindfaith
He does have a point.
In reply to She would make a great… by ZENDOG
He's got to hold the Senate in November if we are to get SCOTUS back . From there many bad trajectories may be avoidable . The rule of law was headed completely out the window, and still is in deep peril .
In reply to He does have a point. by FreeShitter
Too much Estrogen, it's what makes them crazy...
In reply to He's got to hold the Senate… by TBT or not TBT
Ann may have missed the strategy here. Trump is preparing for battle. This will require the backing of the military and other key players. The US is in a state of emergency since December.
In reply to Too much Estrogen, it's what… by Keyser
That's the best rationalizing this deplorable (pun intended) situation I've seen thus far!
You get a cookie!
I'm sure when/if Repubs keep the Senate and vote those 'conservative' SCOTUS assholes our Republic will be saved!
Man,,, the 'education' system has been more successful then they ever dreamed....
In reply to He's got to hold the Senate… by TBT or not TBT
Regardless of what many may opine, Ann is a cogent thinker and a solid conservative, who is unafraid of calling a spade a spade.
I submit that, upon occasion, Tyler run Coulter's pieces, as he does Buchanan's. Pat has become much more the doomsayer of late - Ann's work is pithy and spot-on.
In reply to He's got to hold the Senate… by TBT or not TBT
I second that! POTUS would do well to use her as a reference point. I feel POTUS is drifting out of the lane. Hell, he should bring her in and give her a job and just let Ann be Ann
In reply to Regardless of what many may… by Fredo Corleone
Dude, if you think Trump would ever bring her in and just “let Ann be Ann” you are still under a serious delusion. Where have you been man? How many more people does he need to bring in and fire for you to think he’d ever bring in someone competent and just let them do their job? He just passed an insane omnibus, which went back on his word on several campagin promises, hired John fucking Bolton and still tweets like a god damn fucking child every damn day. It’s unreal. He has made it so evidently clear he doesn’t give shit about making this presidency work for the country, but just himself.
In reply to I second that! POTUS would… by you_are_cleared_hot
True and False.
The omnibus is a government proposed spending money allocation bill not a budget. The total money allocated can be spent in any manner (Obama did this for 8 years — and billions went missing.)
She completely missed this distinction.
She confused a budget with an omnibus. HUGE ERROR.
TRUMP IS MANY THINGS BUT HE IS NOT LAZY. NO WAY IS HE LAZY.
In reply to Regardless of what many may… by Fredo Corleone
Goldman has a lot of swing with the Federal Reserve. No real need for speculation on this.
Federal Reserve's masters almost certainly had to OK the JFK hit in 63 for it to go forward so it's a deadly game being played.
I never hear Coulter talking about the Private Central Bank. While I do agree with her on most issues I have a certain reticence to go full Coulter when she won't talk about the Federal Reserve on air. It is the single most destructive influence on the culture but she ignores that.
She like Rush Limbaugh has gone obsolete for me because of this.
In reply to True and False… by swamp
She also does not have to be on the stage 24/7. She has the luxury of long, long, periods of rest in between her breathless 5 minute appearances of cogent thinking.
In reply to Regardless of what many may… by Fredo Corleone
Trump is expendable, like the swamp he was supposrd to replace. He failed, too many jooos in his life. It is time to start looking for his replacement.
In reply to Regardless of what many may… by Fredo Corleone
SCOTUS is just like POTUS... they'll do as they're told. If you guys didn't learn from Roberts I guess you really will get fooled again.
In reply to He's got to hold the Senate… by TBT or not TBT
Anybody not realizing Trump would be a mixed bag if elected is ignorant or stupid. It is his unorthodox style and wreckingball nature I admire...so people have to take the bad with the good and realize that good/bad/indifferent Trump is as good as it ever will get for an American POTUS in these last days of what is left of the republic.
In reply to He's got to hold the Senate… by TBT or not TBT
I think she (even with the Adams apple) makes a damn reasonable point, what has Trump actually accomplished?
On the wall, wants DOD funds to build? I thought Mexico was paying for that?
On the tariffs and fair trade, that lasted a few hours and China is as belligerent as ever.
On tax reform, I'll have to take a peak, but my estimates at tax preparation don't indicate anything significant, my last return was owing close to 7K, (done by H&R with peace of mind) and the cliff provisions in the current tax bill passed means none of this is actually done.
Immigration reform: has anyone seen any reform? Where's the fucking reform?
Then we get into social issues, why the fuck was the POTUS issuing an executive order to tell:
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) alter rule making in interpreting the statutory definition of machine gun in the National Firearms Act of 1934 and Gun Control Act of 1968 to include bump stocks falling within that definition.
And for me anyway it was that last foolish executive order, which just opens up a scab on settled law of Heller, or the existing "statutory definition" of what is a machine gun, what next.. cutting off trigger fingers?
And then finally Obamacare, sure he removed the penalty and that allowed people o just show up at the fucking emergency room without paying "dick" nada.. nothing.. But the legislation still stands
So in closing: what has the guy done?
I'd prefer myself a true conservative.
But lets see:
Lock her up! (nope)
Repeal & Replace Obamacare (nope)
Make Mexico pay for a wall (nope)
Tax reform (in the details 2% for you and 20% for corporations) has cliff language and sunset clauses
Immigration Reform (nope) campaigned on no-amnesty, flipped and offered amnesty
Tariffs and free trade. (that didn't last a day)
veto of the spending bill (lasted shorter than the tariffs not even an hour)
And then finally to underscore the meme of shitting on what he didn't fuck up.. he makes an executive order to redefine settled gun law.
So I'm factually not that damn impressed either, and he sends letters begging money in the future? I'll not send it.
In reply to He does have a point. by FreeShitter
No she wouldn't, because no one would make a great ruler of the world. Why does everyone here still believe in the political system??? Stop voting, end the government, end the fed.
In reply to She would make a great… by ZENDOG
This down vote means you don't seem to know that she was banned from speaking at Berkley because of her pro Trump position.
In reply to … by blindfaith
Mainly her ability to point out the nightmare end for us if third world shithole immigration continues .
In reply to This down vote means you don… by blindfaith
Remember the leftists didn't think Obomber was left enough for them.
And Trump might not be right enough, but considering the alternative?
It's a no brainer- come what may!
In reply to I sense a staple gun in… by gmak
I believe you mean a nail gun
In reply to I sense a staple gun in… by gmak
Trumptards eating their own?
Your memory is short my friend. You have already forgotten who ate Bernie and who killed Seth.
In reply to Trumptards eating their own? by Trumpury Clinton
You are the one who will be eaten first, your bad taste and all.
In reply to Trumptards eating their own? by Trumpury Clinton
With half of Trump's cabinet now composed of dyed to the wool neo-cons; what did Ann expect? They are still winning, and the public is still losing. Trump has been persuaded to be a fixture for their war machine. He is watching his back, not the public’s. Maybe a couple of arsenic laced bowls of ice cream convinced him? This will continue until they are all hung for treason.
In reply to Trumptards eating their own? by Trumpury Clinton
Aren't AC's 15 minutes up yet?
Anderson Cooper ??
In reply to Aren't AC's 15 minutes up… by DillyDilly
Coulter for POTUS
Please. She was suckered by Trump. Not the sharpest knife in the drawer. She's a pundit. She has NO original ideas.
In reply to Coulter for POTUS by Thom Paine
The Harpie speaks....nobody listens.
For weeks I have said, the Democrats will reelect Trump.
Yeah Trump lied about almost everything, and gave us false impressions. Of course it'll just make the economic crash all that more spectacular and cataclysmic. Also sooner.
I used to hate her until somebody pointed out she was just trolling the left a lot of the time and then it clicked. She's actually pretty smart.
How smart was she? She was taken in by Trump, hook, line, and sinker. Not so smart, just another clown that somehow believes that THIS GOP Presidential nominee is DIFFERENT. Yeah, right, Coulter. Go get a REAL job.
In reply to I used to hate her until… by hidflect
Read her books and then judge for yourself how smart she is. Her real job is as a writer and pundit. She gets paid pretty well for it.
But maybe when you get invited to speak at universities and on TV you can take a few shots at her.
In reply to How smart was she? She was… by RedBaron616
Coulter is justified.
Trump has been sliding from his election mantra stage by stage.
And he signed the Anti-Trump $1.3trn bill? Which banned spending on a Wall.
He has rabid Leftard family in his WH?
He bombed Syria, helping move the world to WW3 with Russia.
He softened on 2nd amendment
He softened on illegals and DACA.
The best thing about Trump is - he isn't Clinton who would be 100 times more dangerous.
The end may end up being the same regardless of who got elected.
In reply to Coulter is justified… by Thom Paine
Of course it is. Anybody who thinks the overlords will allow somebody who won't follow orders to be POTUS is stunningly, stupidly naive.
In reply to The end may end up being the… by Byrond