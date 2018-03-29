Ann Coulter Slams "Lazy Ignoramus" Trump: "All He Wants Is Goldman To Like Him"

Following the passage of the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill last Friday, right-wing pundit Ann Coulter has been on the war path against President Trump - who she called a "shallow, lazy ignoramus," that isn't "giving us what he promised at every single campaign stop."

Speaking candidly to a Columbia University audience comprised largely of College Republicans and a few hecklers expecting a debate, Coulter broke down her bitter disappointment with Trump - recounting one instance in which she and the President engaged in a "profanity-laced shouting match" in the Oval Office last year over what she felt was his weak follow-through on immigration promises made during the campaign.

“It kind of breaks my heart,” Coulter acknowledged of her disappointment with the president, and she recounted a profanity-laced shouting match she had with Trump in the Oval Office last year over what she saw as his lackluster follow-through on immigration policy. “He’s not giving us what he promised at every single campaign stop.” -Daily Beast

That said, Coulter still says that Trump was the best house in a bad neighborhood when it came to voting for the 2016 lineup of candidates.

“I regret nothing. I’d do the exact same thing," said Coulter. “We had 16 lunatics being chased by men with nets running for president—and Trump. So of course I had to be pedal-to-the-metal for Donald Trump. I’d been waiting 30 years for someone to say all these things”—i.e., that illegal immigration is hurting low-income American citizens and carries with it high rates of crime. “I went into this completely clear-eyed.”

“I knew he was a shallow, lazy ignoramus, and I didn’t care,” said the conservative pundit.

At one point in the evening, Coulter dispatched a heckler after she blamed income inequality in California on immigration.

We are bringing in immigrants who are good for the very rich,” she said. “They don’t live in their neighborhoods. They don’t fill up their schools or their hospital emergency rooms. And, oh boy, you should see how clean Juanita gets the bathtub. You can eat off of it after she’s done.”

“You’re a racist!” shouted a young man from back.

“No, I’m sorry, the people bringing in Juanita, the maid, and underpaying her, are the racists,” Coulter fired back. “You are a moron!” she added, to fervent applause. “You’re very stupid. I can’t argue with stupid people.”

On Wednesday evening, Coulter joined Fox Business Network's Lou Dobbs to discuss her "ignoramus" comment. When Dobbs called her out on it, she said "A switch changed with him," adding "An elegant person would have said the things he was saying. It was precisely that he was so coarse that allowed him to say these incredibly courageous things. He didn't care what Manhattan elites thought of him."

“Now all he wants is for Goldman Sachs to like him,” she continued. “I don’t know what happened. But that’s a different president. I haven’t changed. He has.”

“Affirmation complexes are never attractive and unfortunately I believe there is some truth to the fact that there are those in the White House who would like to guide him toward this liberal fantasy that is a nightmare for America and has proved to be such for our middle class which has been dwindling for the past 20 years,” Dobbs said, to Coulter’s hearty agreement. “Under this president, they’re starting to grow and money is starting to come in and we’re starting to see housing prices rise.”

Watch below:

Last Friday after Trump signed the $1.3 trillion omnibus bill which he said he would "never sign another" like it again Coulter took to twitter to knock Trump down a peg.

“ I will never sign another bill like this again”



Yeah, because you’ll be impeached. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

Is Coulter justified in her outrage? Or is she simply echoing the sentiment of millions of Trump voters who expected a wall, an incarcerated Hillary Clinton and someone who wouldn't cave on a massive omnibus bill nobody read before passing?