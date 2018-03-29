Facebook Hires "Third-Party" Fact-Checkers To Stamp Out "Fake News"

As Facebook scrambles to avoid a potentially devastating fine from the Federal Trade Commission, the company announced more measures on Thursday seemingly designed to appease Democratic lawmakers like Senator Mark Warner who are insisting that strenuous regulations are the only way to ensure that Facebook does everything within its power to prevent state actors from "sowing discord" by planting disingenuous advertisements and posts on the company's platform.
According to the Verge, Facebook is now partnering with "third-party fact checkers" to investigate photos and videos published on the company's platform - while also attempting to filter out fraudulent accounts.
This, of course, is only "one part of [Facebook's] strategy for holding purveyors of "fake news" to account.
Here’s how it works:
- We use signals, including feedback from people on Facebook, to predict potentially false stories for fact-checkers to review.
- When fact-checkers rate a story as false, we significantly reduce its distribution in News Feed — dropping future views on average by more than 80%.
- We notify people who’ve shared the story in the past and warn people who try to share it going forward.
- For those who still come across the story in their News Feed, we show more information from fact-checkers in a Related Articles unit.
- We use the information from fact-checkers to train our machine learning model, so that we can catch more potentially false news stories and do so faster.
The company announced its plans on a conference call with journalists organized to keep them apprised of its efforts to combat tampering in the 2018 midterms. The contents of the call were later summarized in a blog post. The group of executives who spoke on the call included Alex Stamos, the company's outgoing chief information security officer.
Stamos illustrated how the company is developing new methods for rooting out people making accounts under fake identities. It's also cracking down on faked metrics used to make content appear more popular than it actually is.
"It’s important to match the right approach to each of these challenges" Stamos said on the call, according to the Verge, as Stamos explained how Facebook was applying different strategies based on each individual market's needs.
Samidh Chakrabarti, Facebook's product manager for civic engagement who was also on the call, explained that Facebook is now proactively looking for foreign-based pages producing political content that the company believes to be inauthentic. If a user is found in violation, they will be manually removed from the platform. This applies to everything from suspicious advertisements to misleading memes.
Now our work also includes a new investigative tool that we can deploy in the lead-up to elections. I’d love to tell you a little bit about how it works.
Rather than wait for reports from our community, we now proactively look for potentially harmful types of election-related activity, such as Pages of foreign origin that are distributing inauthentic civic content. If we find any, we then send these suspicious accounts to be manually reviewed by our security team to see if they violate our Community Standards or our Terms of Service, said Chakrabarti.
Facebook first piloted this tool in the Alabama special election, but has now deployed it to protect this year's Italian election - and it will be used to "protect Facebook users" during this year's midterms.
The new rules build on the ad-transparency measures introduced by the company late last year, which purported to show Facebook users the name of the organization funding the content, as well as any other pertinent information.
But those red flags were shown to entrench some people’s belief in false stories, leading Facebook to shift to showing Related Articles with perspectives from other reputable news outlets. As of yesterday, Facebook’s fact checking partners began reviewing suspicious photos and videos which can also spread false information. This could reduce the spread of false news image memes that live on Facebook and require no extra clicks to view, like doctored photos showing the Parkland school shooting survivors ripping up the constitution.
The news comes on the heels of a revelation earlier today that the company is ending its partnership with "third party" data providers including TransUnion and Experian who supply advertisers with even more specific data gleaned from real-life activities and other parties that aren't Facebook.
But as CEO Mark Zuckerberg prepares to testify before two Congressional committees early next month, the company hasn't said anything about its partnerships with third-party "affiliate marketers" who help hucksters sell dubious health supplements and other fraudulent products on Facebook's platform.
Comments
So hiring paid 'fake news mercenaries' to do their dirty censorship work so they can deflect all responsibility for what happens.
Now where have Americans seen this before?...
Facebook, just die already...
In reply to So hiring paid mercenaries… by holdbuysell
I wonder which Israeli "third party fact checking" firm that could be?
In reply to Facebook, die already... by El Oregonian
nooooo, i need all 15 of my bogus bullshit accounts. i'll die.
In reply to I wonder which Israeli … by J S Bach
For once I would like to meet a tech group that isn’t ran by worthless degenerates or ridiculous text book leftist villains.
In reply to nooooo, i need all 15 of my… by Hotapplebottoms
I doubt this bastard has written a line of code in his life,he's just the Rodeo Clown, the real people that run it are probably even worse
In reply to For once I would like to… by NidStyles
The whole Facebook scare, with data theft was only to clamp down on “fake news”. They always need an excuse to make us feel we live in a free society. They are losing the narrative online. They will do anything to get it back
In reply to I doubt this bastard has… by khnum
Once or twice recently Ive been denied access to a website due to my 'geopolitical location' seems search engines now make decisions on commerce as well ,and today one article here is saying the USA now wants your social media history before visiting,the hammer is coming down
In reply to The whole Facebook scare,… by Rapunzal
must.protect.holycost story
In reply to Once or twice recently Ive… by khnum
The only Russian bots on FB are those that make it look like FB has "billions of users" (as well as Chinese and Indian bots.) That's the fakest news of all.
In reply to The whole Facebook scare,… by Rapunzal
1984.
No other comment necessary.
Suggest it is time to defrock the cronyist overlords.
In reply to The only Russian bots on FB… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Well, let's see, Zuckerberg has lost 60 billion in Facebook stock value in the last 2 weeks, serves the fucker right, right?
Besides being a Zionist, he's married to an Asian Shiksa that he picked up in a massage parlor in Taiwan, WTF???
What kind of Starbucks guzzling fool is he anyway?
Also, he ripped off the Facebook app. from the Winklevoss twins, & then sold all of his social media subscribers personal info. ( FRAUD) to advertisers & political manipulators after he SWORE in 2009 (BBC interview) That: "THEIR PERSONAL INFO. WAS SAFE..." Fuck this guy, fuck him up the ass w/ the Bronfman twins wearing strap-on's, then have their Doctor tattoo Trumps initials on his cock...JUSTICE!
In reply to I doubt this bastard has… by khnum
Just Die, Fuckbook.
In reply to For once I would like to… by NidStyles
Zerohedge agreed with me so much they made me say it twice.
In reply to nooooo, i need all 15 of my… by Hotapplebottoms
I had [deleted now] a Taint Boil account for the sole purpose of stalking hot chicks from high school...... what ya think FaceFuck .... is Taint Boil a real fucking name or fake?
What the fuck ever - FaceFuck has got to be the stupidest fucking thing ever
In reply to nooooo, i need all 15 of my… by Hotapplebottoms
Sock accounts are a less than a dime a dozen on Facecrook, believe me...
It can be fun.
In reply to I had [deleted now] a Taint… by Taint Boil
But what about all of those fat girls that need 3 horny dudes to tell them how gorgeous they are every time they post a selfie?
In reply to Facebook, die already... by El Oregonian
Millennial D.N.C. members and Bernie supporters, perfectly normal.
The U.S.S.A. will thrive with these children leading the charge. Our subjugation to China will be glorious!
*cough*
In reply to So hiring paid mercenaries… by holdbuysell
Translation: Facebook Hires more people to CENSOR CONSERVATIVES.
In reply to So hiring paid mercenaries… by holdbuysell
"Hires 'Third-Party'" is known as "swept under the rug".
Zuck needs to buy the entire K-Street so the swamp is happy.
Social media=democrat ministry of propaganda!
Well - There you have it !
The ultimate reason for the current Facebook farce !
They are going to filter out ‘fake’ ( aka the FUCKING truthful) NEWS !
I feel so much better !!!
Im thinking the third parties might be George Soros,Snopes et al
The wolf has tasked the fox to guard the hen house to keep the chickens safe.
In reply to Im thinking the third… by khnum
^
^^ ^^
The guy who fuck his friends and now we care what he does news wise use your brain this guy is a fucker!
The Pathology Remains the Same.
Shut this operation down...
Delete your Facebook.
Sell your Stawk.
What could be easier?
LOL
Perhaps Facebook could be renamed along with Google etc to the Reich ministry of Public enlightenment and propaganda.
Zuck truly does think all f users are morons. Nothing has changed. Talk is cheap.
Glad f got nothing from me.
What crock of shit. Is anybody breathing seriously gullible enough to believe these scumbags?
3rd party...from NYT, CNN, WAPO or UCLA/Harvard Yale....left fact check
They should start with that story about how Russian Bot Facebook accounts had something to do with the election results.
Filter out Fakebook
Fuck Fagbook
Most stories are opinions, how can you 'fact check' opinions?
Remove all opinions that are not leftard, SJW, LGBTYDUFJTR .....
Bad enough to let fact checkers spam the site, let alone run it.
You can bet it will be a pay per point of view set up,the MIC will be the major customer
In reply to It would be bad enough to… by passerby
Fuckbook not learning anything - hoping they can get Hillary #2 elected so they go back to their criminal behaviour
I've had one of those fake accounts for years. To my surprise, within the first week, I got many unsolicited friend requests from young Philippine ladies. I have no idea how they found me.
I've had one of those fake accounts for years. To my surprise, within the first week, I got many unsolicited friend requests from young Philippine ladies. I have no idea how they found me.
I've had one of those fake accounts for years. To my surprise, within the first week, I got many unsolicited friend requests from young Philippine ladies. I have no idea how they found me.
There needs to be a popular alternative to BigBrotherBook and soon,
dump facebook#
I feel like opening an account and posting several things:
1) 9/11 was an inside job.
2) Clinton is going to jail.
3) Assad gassed his own citizens.
4) Russia colluded with Trump.
5) Bush killed JFK.
6) The UFO phenomenon is real.
7) Pyramids were not built by Egyptians.
8) OBL is swimming with the fishes.
9) ISIS is a CIA creation.
10) Russia invaded Crimea.
11) CO2 is plant food, not pollution.
Let's see which would get flagged/deleted as being fake.
I'd love to see their proof. Oh Mr. Fitton...
their proof is on the splc/adl websites
In reply to I feel like opening an… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
.
Stamp out alt media is the goal.
This is the part that when I get FB "news" and think that I don't miss the damn thing whatsoever.Fuck FB.