Harvard Alters School Song Due To Diversity Concerns

A task force charged with improving diversity issues on Harvard’s campus recently finalized a decision to alter the lyrics of the school’s alma mater due to concerns that it was not sufficiently diverse.

The lyrics in question, “till the stock of the Puritans die,” was altered to read instead “till the stars in the firmament die,” according to The Harvard Crimson.

The excised line refers to the Puritans who played an important role in Massachusetts history. One of the earliest presidents of Harvard, Increase Mather, was a prominent Puritan in the early colony.

According to the diversity task force, the line in question “fails in its own aspiration to project a valuable Puritan commitment to education into the future.”

“The line reduces human experience to biology with the word ‘stock,’ and ties the commitment to education to ethnic lineage and to the rise and fall of racial groupings.”

University president Drew Faust praised the new lyrics, stating, according to The Crimson: “When it comes time to sing our alma mater, updated at the suggestion of the task force, I will proudly give voice to the song’s new final line—and its recognition that the pursuit of truth and knowledge belongs to everyone at Harvard, from all backgrounds and beliefs.”

The stars in the firmament are expected to last for roughly another 120 trillion years, after which, having exhausted all of their hydrogen fuel, they will either collapse into, or be swallowed by, black holes.

The lyrics, which previously read “till the stock of the Puritans die,” will now read “till the stars in the firmament die.”

That school left the values of the Puritans behind a long time ago. The founders of Harvard, Princeton and Yale would never recognize the schools they established. I seriously doubt they would even attend, let alone have their names associated with the degenerate and debauched system that passes for 'higher education' there.

Harvard is private. They have removed the reference to group identity in their school song, but they still have the following:

 

"The stars in the firmament are expected to last for roughly another 120 trillion years, after which, having exhausted all of their hydrogen fuel, they will either collapse into, or be swallowed by, black holes."

Well, THAT'S a bit of oversimplification, isn't it?

Oh, and I could give a shit less about the Harvard school song and their soy-biting SJW administration.  Why don't they just change it to the theme from 'The Simpsons' or something?

 

"Now I will tell you the answer to my question. It is this. The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power, pure power. What pure power means you will understand presently. We are different from the oligarchies of the past in that we know what we are doing. All the others, even those who resembled ourselves, were cowards and hypocrites. The German Nazis and the Russian Communists came very close to us in their methods, but they never had the courage to recognize their own motives. They pretended, perhaps they even believed, that they had seized power unwillingly and for a limited time, and that just around the corner there lay a paradise where human beings would be free and equal. We are not like that. We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power. Now you begin to understand me." 
― George Orwell, 1984 
― George Orwell, 1984

there's no mention of tofu or vegetables in the song; I deplore this wanton disregard of the plant kingdom and the vital role it plays in our social fabric.

and fuck B. Bernanke, J. Yellen, and J. Powell, just because I say so and it's the right thing to do.

How much ya wanna bet those damned Puritans threw their waste into Mother Ocean on their way over here too!

Clearly the thing to do now is, ban any mention of European Puritans fleeing oppression in their own nations ruled by despotic monarchs!

And only have injuns in those pictures of Thanksgiving ;-)   

Haaavard I have friend I want you to MEAT. Tasty and stout and really hard to beat. Mmmm goood. Mmmm good. Real hard — real stout. Can't be beat. Oooh Rah. One two three four. 

When are you going to do something about your economics program that is educating students on neo-classical economic theory that is totally irrelevant to the complex, dynamic and chaotic economy and markets that exist.

Support Prof. Steve Keen's efforts to develop new economic theories (www.patreon.com/ProfSteveKeen).

You have an opportunity to contribute to the greater good.

 

To understand how illogical neo-classical economic theory is read Debunking Economics:The Emperor Dethroned?.

A few years ago there was a story about one of the Harvard dorms having "Incest Week." (Having sex with fellow dorm residents)

America's ruling class are degenerates.

America's ruling class are degenerates.

 