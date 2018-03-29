Hillary Clinton Suffers 90% Cut In Speech Fee

Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:10

After embarrassing herself and creating yet another obstacle for Congressional Democrats to overcome later this year during a disastrous trip to India earlier this month, Hillary Clinton is taking a massive 90% cut to her typical speaking fee for an engagement at one of New Jersey's most prestigious universities.

And no - it's not Princeton.

Clinton made her less-than-triumphant return to the Garden State on Thursday to deliver a talk about American democracy and her role in shaping the the American woman's place in political life, according to NJ.com.

Rutgers will pay Clinton $25,000 from one of its endowments - ensuring that no tuition money will be used for the payment.

The event will be hosted by the Rutgers Eagleton Institute of Politics and will be held at Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway. The event is - unsurprisingly - sold out.

Clinton famously charged $300,000 for a speech at another prestigious state school - UCLA - back in 2014, with a fee of $250,000 generally accepted as the norm.

Clinton has made three public appearances in New Jersey since her defeat in the 2016 presidential election. She campaigned for then-candidate (and now governor) Phil Murphy back in October. She also returned with her husband for another pro-Murphy event later that month.

She also traveled to Montclair for a book signing in September as part of her "What Happened" apology tour.

SumTing Wong Looney Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:19 Permalink

Listening to her...in my best screeching voice...

"At this point, what does it matter?"

She is a nobody, a has-been, a never-was. (Sure, just like me, but nobody is even offering me $2500 for my screeching.)

Beam Me Up Scotty Looney Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

" Rutgers will pay Clinton $25,000 from one of its endowments - ensuring that no tuition money will be used for the payment. "

 

Because if we give you the money in the right hand its from the endowment.  If we give you the money from the left hand its for tuition.  Even though endowment money could be used to LOWER tuition.  But because some educationed smartass says so, then they aren't using tuition money.  MOAR BULLSHIT!!!

They could have given the $25,000 to some poor inner city minority for a FREE YEAR of college.  Instead, they let Hillary whine for an hour.  Another GREAT USE OF RESOURCES!!

dot.dot Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

Nothing to sell.  No special favors (or potential favors) she can do for people any more.

It was obvious why people paid her and Bill for their 'speeches.'  It was not because they were so interesting to listen to.  This 90% fee reduction proves that point.

OverTheHedge 11b40 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

What interests me is that she seems to need the money. Given that the Clinton's are LOADED, why get out of bed for a miserable $25k? Is it just her overwhelming desire to have people listen to her, no matter what fee? Or have the Clinton Foundation funds dried up, with too much oversight, and they actually need the money now?

Jolt Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

"...her role in shaping the American woman's place in political life..."

And that place being how to destroy a previously functional political party, create a surveillance state, weaken the sovereignty of the country, and have people killed?

Bryan Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:15 Permalink

Gee, I wonder what she'll talk about.  Let's see.... um... gee, this is a tough one.  Maybe... about who's to blame for her surprise defeat in Nov 2016?  I dunno... I'm just guessing.

pashley1411 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:17 Permalink

Considering that our beloved Ms. Clinton is a cancerous tumor sucking out the time, money, and blood from leftists, their party, and their institutions, her phasing into a lesser stage of malignancy is somewhat saddening.  