After embarrassing herself and creating yet another obstacle for Congressional Democrats to overcome later this year during a disastrous trip to India earlier this month, Hillary Clinton is taking a massive 90% cut to her typical speaking fee for an engagement at one of New Jersey's most prestigious universities.
And no - it's not Princeton.
Clinton made her less-than-triumphant return to the Garden State on Thursday to deliver a talk about American democracy and her role in shaping the the American woman's place in political life, according to NJ.com.
Rutgers will pay Clinton $25,000 from one of its endowments - ensuring that no tuition money will be used for the payment.
The event will be hosted by the Rutgers Eagleton Institute of Politics and will be held at Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway. The event is - unsurprisingly - sold out.
Clinton famously charged $300,000 for a speech at another prestigious state school - UCLA - back in 2014, with a fee of $250,000 generally accepted as the norm.
Clinton has made three public appearances in New Jersey since her defeat in the 2016 presidential election. She campaigned for then-candidate (and now governor) Phil Murphy back in October. She also returned with her husband for another pro-Murphy event later that month.
She also traveled to Montclair for a book signing in September as part of her "What Happened" apology tour.
Comments
The word that stands out is SUFFERS. Caught my eye.
How about somebody cuts 90% of her head off?
Or maybe give her a Tesla to drive and test out the new autopilot?
In reply to Blue wave. by Belrev
… Hillary Clinton Suffers 90% Cut In Speech Fee
Very soon, she will be giving away free toasters and Spiderman towels to entice people to listen to her. ;-)
Looney
In reply to How about somebody cuts 90%… by ZENDOG
Listening to her...in my best screeching voice...
"At this point, what does it matter?"
She is a nobody, a has-been, a never-was. (Sure, just like me, but nobody is even offering me $2500 for my screeching.)
In reply to … by Looney
Florence Eagleton got her money the old fashioned way - she married a doctor!
In reply to Listening to her...in my… by SumTing Wong
Hillary is a Rapist Enabler, women should be on the streets protesting her but then again she is a "Democrat" so its ok.
In reply to Florence Eagleton got her… by Joe Davola
$25,000 works out to about $100 per cough.
In reply to Hillary is a Rapist Enabler,… by JimmyJones
Rutgers, OK - another university added to my list of "resume-straight-in-the-trash" for any potential job candidates that cross my path. That list is getting mighty big.
In reply to *cough* KUNT *cough* by Ghost of Porky
For a second I though that it just said "Hillary Clinton has lost 90% of her Speech" I though she finally had the big Stoke out.
In reply to Listening to her...in my… by SumTing Wong
And I expected that she had lost 90% of her mind. (But from such a small starting place, it wouldn't matter much.)
In reply to For a second I though that… by JimmyJones
Only people left interested in her shit are her sycophants.....
In reply to Listening to her...in my… by SumTing Wong
" Rutgers will pay Clinton $25,000 from one of its endowments - ensuring that no tuition money will be used for the payment. "
Because if we give you the money in the right hand its from the endowment. If we give you the money from the left hand its for tuition. Even though endowment money could be used to LOWER tuition. But because some educationed smartass says so, then they aren't using tuition money. MOAR BULLSHIT!!!
They could have given the $25,000 to some poor inner city minority for a FREE YEAR of college. Instead, they let Hillary whine for an hour. Another GREAT USE OF RESOURCES!!
In reply to … by Looney
Funny since they paid fuckin’ Snookie more a few years ago to talk about Herpes meds or some shit.
In reply to " Rutgers will pay Clinton … by Beam Me Up Scotty
That's more relevant, Rutgers is the STD capital of NJ...
In reply to Funny since they paid fuckin… by Sofa King
I bet if you look at the fine print of the contract... there is an extra $225,000 in expenses somewhere...
In reply to " Rutgers will pay Clinton … by Beam Me Up Scotty
Exactly. Public employees and their unions are good at stuff like that. We ONLY make $35,000 per year and we WORK SO HARD!!! But they get to retire at age 50 and get a pension and health benefits that people in the private sector can only DREAM about!!! They NEVER tell you about the "FRINGE" benefits!!!
In reply to I bet if you look at the… by bullet
The Clintons aren't hurting for money. They've been running big time hustles for 40 years straight and will keep every penny of the loot.
In reply to I bet if you look at the… by bullet
Spiderman towels
Don't be insulting the Spanish Banks like that.
In reply to … by Looney
....or Spiderman, himself. Spiderman has to work whole years, scaling tall skyscrapers at risk to his life, to get what Hillary makes in an hour to deliver a fake-feminist message.
In reply to Spiderman towels … by Ghost of PartysOver
How long until she has to pay people to listen to her? This is the true return to market valuation.
In reply to How about somebody cuts 90%… by ZENDOG
Nothing to sell. No special favors (or potential favors) she can do for people any more.
It was obvious why people paid her and Bill for their 'speeches.' It was not because they were so interesting to listen to. This 90% fee reduction proves that point.
Still 100% too much
In reply to Nothing to sell by dot.dot
I'd pay her 10% of nothing.
In reply to Still 100% too much by IntercoursetheEU
Lock her up in a wall with rapists and Libyans.
In reply to I'd pay her 10% of nothing. by tmosley
Cruel & unusual punishment - love it!
In reply to Lock her up in a wall with… by Deep Snorkeler
Maybe she should start to sell Bill.
In reply to Nothing to sell by dot.dot
Surprised that anyone would pay her one red cent.
Some endowment at Rutgers paid Hillary, I'm sure the tickets were free.
In reply to Surprised that anyone would… by Pollygotacracker
This useless, worthless cunt has never been worth a penny.
Jesus Christ, I wish she would fall off a cliff and have the Great Whites gag on her.
In reply to Surprised that anyone would… by Pollygotacracker
I was really liking the article headline until someone tacked on "Fee" at the end
Sold out? Incredible!
No mention of the size of the venue.
In reply to Sold out? Incredible! by grgy
6 tranny restrooms.
In reply to No mention of the size of… by 11b40
What interests me is that she seems to need the money. Given that the Clinton's are LOADED, why get out of bed for a miserable $25k? Is it just her overwhelming desire to have people listen to her, no matter what fee? Or have the Clinton Foundation funds dried up, with too much oversight, and they actually need the money now?
In reply to No mention of the size of… by 11b40
No play, no pay.
"...her role in shaping the American woman's place in political life..."
And that place being how to destroy a previously functional political party, create a surveillance state, weaken the sovereignty of the country, and have people killed?
Can't wait for yet another hillary book deal to keep those millions coming in.
Title....Why Me.
she'll be getting paid in packs of cigarettes and ramen pouches soon
Money Macs to stop speaking. Donated by the other prisoners.
In reply to she'll be getting paid in… by ted41776
She should be speaking to a parole board.
No parole for the death sentence.
In reply to She should be speaking to a… by Agent P
Gee, I wonder what she'll talk about. Let's see.... um... gee, this is a tough one. Maybe... about who's to blame for her surprise defeat in Nov 2016? I dunno... I'm just guessing.
Im with, err was with Her!
What with a cloth?
Who?
"Prestigious" state school
Lotsa other adjectives would fit better
That's one way to shut this cunt the fuck up...
The fact that anyone would pay to hear this blowhard drivel is crazy.
Considering that our beloved Ms. Clinton is a cancerous tumor sucking out the time, money, and blood from leftists, their party, and their institutions, her phasing into a lesser stage of malignancy is somewhat saddening.
Democrats are sexist. They should pay her more because... well.... vagina