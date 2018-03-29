Hillary Clinton Suffers 90% Cut In Speech Fee

After embarrassing herself and creating yet another obstacle for Congressional Democrats to overcome later this year during a disastrous trip to India earlier this month, Hillary Clinton is taking a massive 90% cut to her typical speaking fee for an engagement at one of New Jersey's most prestigious universities.

And no - it's not Princeton.

Clinton made her less-than-triumphant return to the Garden State on Thursday to deliver a talk about American democracy and her role in shaping the the American woman's place in political life, according to NJ.com.

Rutgers will pay Clinton $25,000 from one of its endowments - ensuring that no tuition money will be used for the payment.

The event will be hosted by the Rutgers Eagleton Institute of Politics and will be held at Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway. The event is - unsurprisingly - sold out.

Clinton famously charged $300,000 for a speech at another prestigious state school - UCLA - back in 2014, with a fee of $250,000 generally accepted as the norm.

Clinton has made three public appearances in New Jersey since her defeat in the 2016 presidential election. She campaigned for then-candidate (and now governor) Phil Murphy back in October. She also returned with her husband for another pro-Murphy event later that month.

She also traveled to Montclair for a book signing in September as part of her "What Happened" apology tour.