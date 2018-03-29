"If You Want An Arms Race, We Can Do That" - Trump Challenged Putin During Phone Call

The mainstream media is convinced that all of the measures President Trump has taken to sanction Russia and push back on its expanding influence - in the Middle East and in its own back yard - have been mostly for show.
But once again, an NBC News report shows that there's more to one-sided stories like a report in the Washington Post claiming that Trump congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his recent electoral victory against the explicit advice of Trump's foreign policy advisors.
As it turns out, during the same conversation, President Trump didn't hesitate to challenge Putin to an arms race, and boasted that the US would almost inevitably win.
Two officials said Trump told Putin during a phone call last week: "If you want to have an arms race we can do that, but I'll win."
Afterward the president gave no hint of tensions when he told reporters the two leaders had "a very good call" and that he plans to meet with Putin soon to discuss curtailing an arms race.
Within days the split between Trump's Russia policy and public rhetoric was again on display.
Of course, as anybody with even the most glancing familiarity with global nuclear weapons stockpiles would tell you, Trump isn't wrong.
Still, NBC News tries to play down the significance of Trump's defiance of Putin - which included a clash between Russian fighters and US-backed coalition forces in Syria that left hundreds of Russians dead.
On at least one punitive policy - the authorization of an arms shipment to Ukraine to combat separatists in the country's restive east - NBC said Tillerson "wore him down" - referring to Trump.
Rex Tillerson, Trump's outgoing secretary of state, led the effort to convince Trump to approve the new arms for Ukraine, officials said. The plan, which Russia opposed, included the sale of U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles that Kiev has for years requested from Washington. President Barack Obama had repeatedly refused to approve Ukraine's request out of concern it would escalate U.S. tensions with Russia.
Tillerson scheduled a meeting with the president to discuss the plan shortly after the national security team approved it last summer, and he raised the issue with Trump in their regular meetings over the next few months, officials said.
As the policy sat on his desk awaiting his signature, the president expressed concern that it would escalate tensions with Russia and lead to a broader conflict, officials said. They said he also saw Ukraine as a problem for Europe and questioned why he should have to do something about it. And he insisted Ukraine purchase the arms from the U.S., not receive them for free, officials said, before signing off on the policy in December.
"Tillerson just wore him down," a White House official said.
It also reported that Trump encouraged the administration not to tout any actions that might offend Putin - but the US still went ahead with sanctions and the expulsion of diplomats in solidarity with the UK. Trump has also upped the US's support for the embattled government of Ukraine - doing more than the Obama administration ever did.
In reality, Trump is taking a much harder line against Russia since Putin unveiled a new nuclear weapon that he claims can surpass NATO missile defenses.
President Donald Trump's national security advisers spent months trying to convince him to sign off on a plan to supply new U.S. weapons to Ukraine to aid in the country's fight against Russian-backed separatists, according to multiple senior administration officials.
Yet when the president finally authorized the major policy shift, he told his aides not to publicly tout his decision, officials said. Doing so, Trump argued, might agitate Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the officials.
"He doesn't want us to bring it up," one White House official said. "It is not something he wants to talk about."
Officials said the increasingly puzzling divide between Trump's policy decisions and public posture on Russia stems from his continued hope for warmer relations with Putin and stubborn refusal to be seen as appeasing the media or critics who question his silence or kind words for the Russian leader. Critics have suggested Trump's soft approach to Putin has nefarious roots that are somehow entwined with Russia's interference in the 2016 election and the federal investigation into whether the president's campaign colluded in that effort, something the president has repeatedly denied.
Behind the scenes, Trump has only recently taken a sharper tone on Putin, administration officials said, but even then the shift seems more a reaction to the Russian leader challenging the president's strength than a new belief that he's an adversary. Putin's claim earlier this month that Russia has new nuclear-capable weapons that could hit the U.S., a threat he underscored with video simulating an attack, "really got under the president's skin," one official said.
Trump isn't the only one to warn about an arms race. Several Russian diplomats have warned that the West's response to the Skripal poisoning has been too heavy handed.
So, is NBC correct to doubt President Trump's commitment to containing and countering Russia as it asserts its geopolitical might? Or is there another explanation for why Trump is doing what he's doing?
What do you think?
Comments
Is this REALLY confirmed as true?
Non-believer here...
.
I can sooo see Trump doing this.
Putin probably handled it like a grown up though.
In reply to Is this REALLY confirmed as… by Bigly
Hopefully the first Russian nuke lands right on Orange Jewlius's stupid fucking head.
In reply to I can sooo see Trump doing… by Bud Dry
The dictator KGB piss-ant will be vaporized long before that.
*though nobody really wins in a nuke war
In reply to Hopefully the first nuke… by Juggernaut x2
When NBC is first "reporting" this, rest assured its virtue signalling on behalf of the US government's dick fear of Russia.
In reply to The dictator KGB piss-ant… by bluecollartrader
Liberals are going to be bent out of shape about this.
You're supposed to act like a bitch on the phone and then act tough later and draw a bunch of red lines in the sand.
In reply to When CNBC is "reporting"… by Brazen Heist
Therein lies the problem....have you ever tried drawing red lines in the sand?
With a few blows of the wind and the crash of a wave....red line in the sand no more!!!
No wonder why there is a credibility problem.
In reply to Liberals are going to be… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Is any of this to be believed? Thing is, it sounds plausible that he would say shit like this.
I mean, this orange idiot will say anything to anyone... I mean he has balls, I'll give him that. OR MAYBE NOT. Maybe he's just stupid. If he had balls, he'd come out and say "We wont get into a war with Putin and SHOW ME SOME PROOF before you start expelling Russian diplomats".... but he doesn't say that does he. Instead he rolls over and gets his tongue up jew ass. I mean, he's really tough when it comes to standing up for Israel doesn't he? And basically, that is all the proof you need that he's a fucking spineless cunt.... and he had us all fooled.
To date, the only person in the WHOLE of the Western world who has asked for proof that Russia was responsible for the Salisbury attack, is Jeremy Corbyn. And guess what? Now he's batting off accusations of anti-semitism and every jewish organisation (and there are a FUCK LOAD of them) is jumping down his throat. I mean, it's full on crisis mode... apparently he's a Jew hating Russian spy who's out to destroy Britain. Now if that wasn't a glowing endorsement, I'm not sure what is.
Things sure are becoming clear.
In reply to Therein lies the problem… by Brazen Heist
I just gotta say, it's so refreshing to have a real man back in there instead of some socialist, mom-jeans-wearing, bath house boi.
Sayin ;-)
In reply to Is any of this to be… by Scar Bro
Yep, I still support President Trump.
In reply to I just gotta say, it's so… by nmewn
The Jews have come out to crucify him, but is it any surprise? Can't let a good crisis go to waste, especially when it is engineered!!!
Zionists and their minions have hijacked Western governments, its that simple.
Parasitic hostile takeover complete.
In reply to Is any of this to be… by Scar Bro
Khazzari Mafia
In reply to The Jews have come out to… by Brazen Heist
You must have missed the response of Austria or the Czech president or the leadership of the various parties in the coalition that just won the Italian election.
In reply to Is any of this to be… by Scar Bro
Trump is most definitely not the Magic Kneegrow accompanied by his Trannie Wookie. Magic Kneegrow drew and drew and drew little red lines all over the globe. Everyone pissed on him as he justly deserved. I don't want to see anyone in a war. But I think Trump won't hesitate to fuck somebody's shit up if he's pushed to. Then again, the MIC is operating the Orange puppet now, so yeah, we're all fucked unless somebody has some 1,000,000 sunblock laying around.
In reply to Therein lies the problem… by Brazen Heist
Trump: Vlad....mine is bigger than yours....
Vlad: that's not what your daughter said....
Same old same old....
In reply to Trump is most definitely not… by I am Groot
+100 for that... Melania also concurs... you all know the saying- "little hands mean..."
In reply to Trump: Vlad....mine is… by Pol Pot
How tall is St.Pooty anyways...about 5'4"?
In reply to +100 for that... Melania… by max_is_leering
In his fiery eyes of scorn and triumph,
you then saw Ahab in all his fatal pride.
In reply to Liberals are going to be… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
"Of course, as anybody with even the most glancing familiarity with global nuclear weapons stockpiles would tell you, Trump isn't wrong . . .
. . . What do you think?"
I think Tyler (or whoever wrote this crap) has his head up his ass.
Just providing a chart listing the number of nuclear weapons possessed by each nuclear weapon state only proves that the US and Russia have 90% of all the nuclear weapons. (And the chart is inaccurate because it doesn't include thousands of US and Russian nuclear weapons "scheduled for dismantlement".)
The number of warheads has very little to do with the technological "advancements" being pursued with nuclear weapons technology. Anyone who actually understood what Putin said on March 1 should understand that the US is now incapable of preventing a Russian nuclear attack on the US -- in other words, US Ballistic Missile Defense doesn't defend against non-ballistic, hypersonic Russian nuclear weapons. see http://www.unz.com/article/the-implications-of-russias-new-weapons/
In reply to Liberals are going to be… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Go get em Rambo.
In reply to The dictator KGB piss-ant… by bluecollartrader
So true
In reply to Hopefully the first nuke… by Juggernaut x2
Don't be an ass.
In reply to Hopefully the first nuke… by Juggernaut x2
Ok so Russia has so many missiles but no MIC? Ok....i got it ;-)
In reply to Don't be an ass. by arby63
Good gawd man...don't hit them with logic! ;-)
In reply to Ok so Russia has so many… by edotabin
The only difference: Putin is not Marco Rubio
In reply to I can sooo see Trump doing… by Bud Dry
Putin is no soy boy. He probably recognized it as a simple truth that formed part of the basis of the negotiation under way.
In reply to I can sooo see Trump doing… by Bud Dry
Putin probably thought - "let's do it. We will pretend to develop new systems while you can blow your budget trying to beat us. See who wins the national bankruptcy race ".
In reply to Putin is no soy boy. He… by Sanity Bear
I would tend to agree.
In reply to Is this REALLY confirmed as… by Bigly
And why would you believe the one confirming it? Could just as easily be a lie within a lie. Gotta get to the truth yourself, otherwise, it's inception.
In reply to Is this REALLY confirmed as… by Bigly
More millennial click bait bullshit...there are no sources only a tired narrative...
In reply to Is this REALLY confirmed as… by Bigly
More play fighting to give the media something to talk about 👍🏻
Exactly....they have one goal and it’s the same day after day
In reply to More play fighting to give… by John McCancerhead
Bye-bye Florida
Bye bye eastern Russia.
In reply to Bye-bye Florida by saldulilem
Downvoters: pull your heads out of your asses and keep your tongues off Putin's sack.
In reply to Bye bye eastern Russia. by bluecollartrader
Take a look at a map of Russia and a map of the US.
Who has more opportunity to have part of their country left un-scorched.
In reply to Downvoters: pull your heads… by bluecollartrader
Judging from the downvotes, no part of Russia will be affected. This is because of Iran's new photosonic "Hijab 7000" missile, Ding Dong's new "Hip-Hop" missile shield etc. Regardless though, it appears only the US has a MIC. The other countries develop weapons for free obviously.
Of course, if America didn't exist no other country would ever develop a weapon. No way, no how!!
In reply to Bye bye eastern Russia. by bluecollartrader
Unfortunately, the President's confidence on winning is predicated on continued $UST/$USD acceptance. He may not realize that an 'arms race' does not mean asymmetry cannot be employed by another nation.
Still waiting for Trump to explain how the U.S. plans on winning an arms race with Russia when 90% of MIC dollars goes to waste, fraud and corruption.
In reply to Unfortunately, the President… by Consuelo
Murika believes the dollar is eternal and all that "end of history" crap...
Russia+China is an unbeatable oponent...
In reply to Still waiting for Trump to… by spyware-free
My Ulfberht sword showed up today. It's lethal. I tested it out and just a flick of the wrist and it's cut. I have plenty of guns and such but swords are silent. Might as well have one.
Clean your DNA off it when you're done.
In reply to My Ulfberht sword showed up… by Manipuflation
I have a Barry Dawson combat katana in bead-blast finish from 25 years ago. Swords can be a highly effective weapon in the right hands. To tell you the truth though, I'd much rather have a 60" hardened bamboo staff...
In reply to My Ulfberht sword showed up… by Manipuflation
I hear you. I have some very nice knives but I didn't have a sword so I needed one. The Ulfberht is much debated as to it's construction but what triggered me is that it is one handed sword with a spatulate tip. It's lethal. That one flick of the wrist and your jugulars are cut. That is why it was so lethal. I set the tip on a cardboard box and it slices right through.
We busts out a sword to defend themselves anymore? No one. If I have an issue and break out the AK and start spraying the place up other people could get hurt that had nothing to do with the matter. A sword is not a bad option in close quarters combat.
One other thing: Has anyone ever heard of a sword proof vest? I didn't think so. This sword will go through Kevlar vests as though they weren't even there.
In reply to I have a Barry Dawson combat… by Consuelo
Nice, I'm an Albion fan on a Windlass budget.
In reply to My Ulfberht sword showed up… by Manipuflation
Keep your guns, keep your knives, keep your swords. I have a shovel. Works after the battle also.
In reply to My Ulfberht sword showed up… by Manipuflation
Arms race ...hmm ...Putin and Trump running, arms flailing?
The ones flailing the most are the websites and "authors" of recycled shit that TRY to pass their crap off by altering the angle a bit each time.
Either way, there's been a very steady degradation of quality.
Overall, I'm grateful as alternative media has woken a decent percentage of the masses from their deep slumber but......
Now, with ad blockers everywhere, it's only gonna get worse. Pump, pump, pump.......
In reply to Arms race ...hmm ...Putin… by Captain Nemo d…
ZioHedge strikes again! If ANYONE falls for this completely fucking childish propaganda....WTF ! How fucking dumb are you people!
Bring on WW3 the human race deserves it.
Not dumb enough evidently. It is a serious shitshow.
In reply to ZioHedge strikes again! If… by shining one