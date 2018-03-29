"If You Want An Arms Race, We Can Do That" - Trump Challenged Putin During Phone Call

The mainstream media is convinced that all of the measures President Trump has taken to sanction Russia and push back on its expanding influence - in the Middle East and in its own back yard - have been mostly for show.

But once again, an NBC News report shows that there's more to one-sided stories like a report in the Washington Post claiming that Trump congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his recent electoral victory against the explicit advice of Trump's foreign policy advisors.

As it turns out, during the same conversation, President Trump didn't hesitate to challenge Putin to an arms race, and boasted that the US would almost inevitably win.

Two officials said Trump told Putin during a phone call last week: "If you want to have an arms race we can do that, but I'll win."

Afterward the president gave no hint of tensions when he told reporters the two leaders had "a very good call" and that he plans to meet with Putin soon to discuss curtailing an arms race.

Within days the split between Trump's Russia policy and public rhetoric was again on display.

Of course, as anybody with even the most glancing familiarity with global nuclear weapons stockpiles would tell you, Trump isn't wrong.

Chart

Still, NBC News tries to play down the significance of Trump's defiance of Putin - which included a clash between Russian fighters and US-backed coalition forces in Syria that left hundreds of Russians dead.

On at least one punitive policy - the authorization of an arms shipment to Ukraine to combat separatists in the country's restive east - NBC said Tillerson "wore him down" - referring to Trump.

Rex Tillerson, Trump's outgoing secretary of state, led the effort to convince Trump to approve the new arms for Ukraine, officials said. The plan, which Russia opposed, included the sale of U.S.-made Javelin anti-tank missiles that Kiev has for years requested from Washington. President Barack Obama had repeatedly refused to approve Ukraine's request out of concern it would escalate U.S. tensions with Russia.

Tillerson scheduled a meeting with the president to discuss the plan shortly after the national security team approved it last summer, and he raised the issue with Trump in their regular meetings over the next few months, officials said.

As the policy sat on his desk awaiting his signature, the president expressed concern that it would escalate tensions with Russia and lead to a broader conflict, officials said. They said he also saw Ukraine as a problem for Europe and questioned why he should have to do something about it. And he insisted Ukraine purchase the arms from the U.S., not receive them for free, officials said, before signing off on the policy in December.

"Tillerson just wore him down," a White House official said.

It also reported that Trump encouraged the administration not to tout any actions that might offend Putin - but the US still went ahead with sanctions and the expulsion of diplomats in solidarity with the UK. Trump has also upped the US's support for the embattled government of Ukraine - doing more than the Obama administration ever did.

In reality, Trump is taking a much harder line against Russia since Putin unveiled a new nuclear weapon that he claims can surpass NATO missile defenses.

President Donald Trump's national security advisers spent months trying to convince him to sign off on a plan to supply new U.S. weapons to Ukraine to aid in the country's fight against Russian-backed separatists, according to multiple senior administration officials.

Yet when the president finally authorized the major policy shift, he told his aides not to publicly tout his decision, officials said. Doing so, Trump argued, might agitate Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the officials.

"He doesn't want us to bring it up," one White House official said. "It is not something he wants to talk about."

Officials said the increasingly puzzling divide between Trump's policy decisions and public posture on Russia stems from his continued hope for warmer relations with Putin and stubborn refusal to be seen as appeasing the media or critics who question his silence or kind words for the Russian leader. Critics have suggested Trump's soft approach to Putin has nefarious roots that are somehow entwined with Russia's interference in the 2016 election and the federal investigation into whether the president's campaign colluded in that effort, something the president has repeatedly denied.

Behind the scenes, Trump has only recently taken a sharper tone on Putin, administration officials said, but even then the shift seems more a reaction to the Russian leader challenging the president's strength than a new belief that he's an adversary. Putin's claim earlier this month that Russia has new nuclear-capable weapons that could hit the U.S., a threat he underscored with video simulating an attack, "really got under the president's skin," one official said.

Trump isn't the only one to warn about an arms race. Several Russian diplomats have warned that the West's response to the Skripal poisoning has been too heavy handed.

So, is NBC correct to doubt President Trump's commitment to containing and countering Russia as it asserts its geopolitical might? Or is there another explanation for why Trump is doing what he's doing?

What do you think?

Is any of this to be believed? Thing is, it sounds plausible that he would say shit like this. 

I mean, this orange idiot will say anything to anyone... I mean he has balls, I'll give him that. OR MAYBE NOT. Maybe he's just stupid. If he had balls, he'd come out and say "We wont get into a war with Putin and SHOW ME SOME PROOF before you start expelling Russian diplomats".... but he doesn't say that does he. Instead he rolls over and gets his tongue up jew ass. I mean, he's really tough when it comes to standing up for Israel doesn't he? And basically, that is all the proof you need that he's a fucking spineless cunt.... and he had us all fooled.

To date, the only person in the WHOLE of the Western world who has asked for proof that Russia was responsible for the Salisbury attack, is Jeremy Corbyn. And guess what? Now he's batting off accusations of anti-semitism and every jewish organisation (and there are a FUCK LOAD of them) is jumping down his throat. I mean, it's full on crisis mode... apparently he's a Jew hating Russian spy who's out to destroy Britain. Now if that wasn't a glowing endorsement, I'm not sure what is.

Things sure are becoming clear.

Trump is most definitely not the Magic Kneegrow accompanied by his Trannie Wookie. Magic Kneegrow drew and drew and drew little red lines all over the globe. Everyone pissed on him as he justly deserved. I don't want  to see anyone in a war. But I think Trump won't hesitate to fuck somebody's shit up if he's pushed to. Then again, the MIC is operating the Orange puppet now, so yeah, we're all fucked unless somebody has some 1,000,000 sunblock laying around.

"Of course, as anybody with even the most glancing familiarity with global nuclear weapons stockpiles would tell you, Trump isn't wrong . . . 

. . . What do you think?"

I think Tyler (or whoever wrote this crap) has his head up his ass. 

Just providing a chart listing the number of nuclear weapons possessed by each nuclear weapon state only proves that the US and Russia have 90% of all the nuclear weapons.  (And the chart is inaccurate because it doesn't include thousands of US and Russian nuclear weapons "scheduled for dismantlement".)

The number of warheads has very little to do with the technological "advancements" being pursued with nuclear weapons technology. Anyone who actually understood what Putin said on March 1 should understand that the US is now incapable of preventing a Russian nuclear attack on the US -- in other words, US Ballistic Missile Defense doesn't defend against non-ballistic, hypersonic Russian nuclear weapons.   see http://www.unz.com/article/the-implications-of-russias-new-weapons/ 

Judging from the downvotes, no part of Russia will be affected. This is because of Iran's new photosonic "Hijab 7000" missile, Ding Dong's new "Hip-Hop" missile shield etc. Regardless though, it appears only the US has a MIC. The other countries develop weapons for free obviously.

Of course, if America didn't exist no other country would ever develop a weapon. No way, no how!!

Unfortunately, the President's confidence on winning is predicated on continued $UST/$USD acceptance.   He may not realize that an 'arms race' does not mean asymmetry cannot be employed by another nation.

My Ulfberht sword showed up today.  It's lethal.  I tested it out and just a flick of the wrist and it's cut.  I have plenty of guns and such but swords are silent.  Might as well have one. 

I hear you.  I have some very nice knives but I didn't have a sword so I needed one.  The Ulfberht is much debated as to it's construction but what triggered me is that it is one handed sword with a spatulate tip.  It's lethal.  That one flick of the wrist and your jugulars are cut.  That is why it was so lethal.  I set the tip on a cardboard box and it slices right through.

We busts out a sword to defend themselves anymore?  No one.  If I have an issue and break out the AK and start spraying the place up other people could get hurt that had nothing to do with the matter.  A sword is not a bad option in close quarters combat.

One other thing:  Has anyone ever heard of a sword proof vest?  I didn't think so.  This sword will go through Kevlar vests as though they weren't even there.

The ones flailing the most are the websites and "authors" of recycled shit that TRY to pass their crap off by altering the angle a bit each time.

Either way, there's been a very steady degradation of quality.

Overall, I'm grateful as alternative media has woken a decent percentage of the masses from their deep slumber but......

Now, with ad blockers everywhere, it's only gonna get worse. Pump, pump, pump.......

ZioHedge strikes again! If ANYONE falls for this completely fucking childish propaganda....WTF ! How fucking dumb are you people!

Bring on WW3 the human race deserves it.