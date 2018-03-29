Japanic? Industrial Production Slowest In 16 Months, CPI Drops, Unemployment Jumps

After an exuberant afternoon chasing US stocks higher, NKY futures are sliding into the Japanese open as Industrial Production and Consumer Price Inflation disappointed significantly, and the unemployment rate rose.
Tokyo CPI slowed from +1.4% YoY in February to +1.0% YoY in March (notably below the +1.3% YoY expectation) as it appears - in the words of Abe and Kuroda - "the deflationary mindset has not gone"...
And while disinflationary pressures return, Industrial Production rose just 1.4% YoY - the slowest since Oct 2016 - missing expectations of +2.3% and bouncing back only marginally after the 6.8% MoM collapse in January...
And the Japanese unemployment rate rose for the first time since May 2017...
And while Japanese cash markets willopen higher, futures are coming well off their highs..
Yeah well 99% of people don't have much money to buy industrial goods.
I know I don't buy jack squat. The only thing I purchased other than food in the last 4 months was a thermos.
I blame MITI
It's all crap people don't need anyway, I'm still watching the same TV for 10 years, and when this one stops working I'm not buying another because modern TV programs aren't worth buying a new TV.
Pulling future consumption forward into today leads to unsustainable trajectories...
What do you expect when they fuck only dolls?
Looks like Japan will have to change the way the unemployment rate is measured again.
printing new yens does not cut it anymore, the crash would start in japan.
Technology is becoming not very nice to have. Haha heck even Iphone sales are falling.