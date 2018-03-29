Location, Location, And Nerve Agents

Authored by Raul Ilargi Meijer via The Automatic Earth blog,
I am gullible. Very. I betcha I am more gullible than you. And that tells you something, because you know how gullible you are. Or so you think.
Still, as bad as I got it, something physically snapped in the back of my head this morning, I could hear it snap, when I saw this Guardian headline:
Skripals Poisoned From Front Door Of Salisbury Home, Police Say
Detectives investigating the attempted murders of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia Skripal have said they believe the pair were poisoned with a nerve agent at the front door of his Salisbury home. Specialists investigating the poisoning of the the Skripals have found the highest concentration of the nerve agent on the front door at the address, police said. Counter-terrorism detectives will continue to focus their inquiries on the home address for the coming weeks, and possibly months…
See, because of my gullibility, I’ve decided that if I’m to have any idea of what really goes on around me, I’m condemned to reading a lot.
Obviously, like you, I’ve found that the vast majority of what passes for news is as fake as it gets. More so by the day. So we have to read between the lines all the time. It’s what it is. But this…
If these two people have actually been poisoned, that’s a really terrible thing. But maybe lying about such things is much worse. And I doubt that anything at all we’ve been told about the Skripal case is true. Not because I don’t want to believe it, but because the storytellers plant so many trees they’re getting lost in their own forest.
Today the British press reports that the Skripal father and daughter pair were poisoned “from their front door”. They do that with the same level of certainty that just a few days ago they used in telling us they were poisoned through the air vents of the dad’s BMW. Exact same story, just a different location. And that’s after a by now long sequence of headlines that claimed it had happened inside the home, or in a bar, a pizzeria, or on the parkbench they were ostensibly ‘found’ on.
What that headline above, and all others on the topic that came before it, tells me is that evidently the hundreds of ‘experts’ involved in the case have not yet been able to locate the ‘nerve agent’. They’re still just guessing, even 25 days after the incident is supposed to have happened. How would that be done? I have no idea, but I’m surely thinking that after almost 4 weeks it’s essentially a pure guessing game, and nothing more than that.
Does the alleged nerve agent leave traces after all that time? I don’t have a clue, but I do know from what I’ve read that it’s apparently so toxic (as in lethal) that even very faint traces of the stuff are, well, lethal. So when I first read the BMW air vent theory last week I was thinking: did the guy who towed that car to the police station wear a full hazmat suit? He would have had to if he’s still alive.
And where is that car anyway? Come to think of it, where are the Skripals? And how is it possible that they survived the ‘attack’? Were they given a full blood transfusion? Are they being treated 24/7 by dedicated personnel in hazmat suits? There are too many questions for me to answer. And that goes for you too. And for Boris Johnson. And Donald Trump. And the governments of the 30-or-so nations that nevertheless expelled well over a hundred Russian diplomats.
Now, I’m not a chemist, let alone an organic chemist. So perhaps I should consult with my friend Dave Collum, who is. But I was going to write this from memory, not go back and find all those headlines, or ask around. This is not about me being 100% correct, it’s about the ‘news reports’ being so far off the truth.
Here’s what I have picked up about the nerve agent. The press calls it “Novichok“ (Russian for newbies), but Novichok is not a nerve agent, it’s a group of them. In the Skripal case, the journalists -who I can only hope are not as gullible as I am- behind all the ‘news’ have been told by ‘authorities’ that we’re dealing with A-234, which is a novichok nerve agent.
Developed by Russia a long time ago, but no longer produced in Russia after 1993, as the 2013 Nobel Peace Prize winning Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has confirmed. Its chemical formula has been made public, which means that at least in theory anyone could produce it.
Russia would seem to be the last country to try that, because it would point straight to them. And they haven’t stood still for 25 years, they can make Novichok 2.0 if they want. Not that they appear to have much if any reason to poison the Skripals, there are quite a few parties that have at least as much incentive to do that.
Wait, before I forget, there was a policeman who allegedly ‘treated’ the Skripals first, and was himself ‘poisoned’ in the act and hospitalized, but was released a few days ago. What exactly happened to him? How did the A-234 not kill him? Did he receive such a faint trace that he was ‘cleaned’ within days? Where is he now? Why has he not released any statement? Doesn’t he strike you, too, as being a little bit pregnant?
But, again, I’m not a chemist. Collum, who I can’t really claim as a friend anymore, because he’s everybody’s friend these days, tweets a hint:
Hey organic chemists: the Novichuk nerve agents are like those below. [..] You could just use the racemate with plenty of effect. Unlike drugs, the goal here is to kill the recipient.
From what I understand, A-234, like all novichoks, is just a pesticide with a fancy dress on. Not terribly unique or special, and not terribly Russian after 25 years either. Just terribly lethal. Which by the way is saying something about how we produce our food, too. Can we blame Putin for losing our insects as well, please? It’s so much easier that way.
But I digress. As I started out saying, it’s the ‘news’ that yet another ‘location’ for the ‘nerve agent’ had been discovered after 25 days and hundreds of specialists, at the bleeping front door of the ‘victims’ home, as if nobody ever thought of looking there, that snapped that thingy in my head. Location, location, location.
Still, when I venture beyond what can be or has been proven, which is about as near to zero Kelvin as I even want to think about, there was this other thing this morning. Julian Assange has been cut off from the internet by his gracious Ecuadorian hosts in their London embassy. And I betcha that’s because he dared question Britain in the Skripal case, on Twitter.
Here’s my theory, borne off my gullibility in all its glory: Theresa May and her government have been stumbling from disaster to catastrophe over the Brexit calamity for months now, and they needed some relief. But they themselves are not smart enough to provide it. So someone got it for them.
They’re keeping Labour boss Jeremy Corbyn occupied for all he’s worth with a cocked-up narrative of him being an antisemite. Stupid as can be story, but it works for as long as they need it to. The other day the BBC photoshopped a Russian hat on Corbyn’s face; that stuck less than the Jew-hater tale, so they went with that one. Some UK parliamentary fake news committee wants to talk to Zuckerberg, but they should look closer to home. If fake news is what they’re really after.
So anyway, they all went with the Novichok concocted thing, and boy did that ever catch on. Even every western politicians’ pet hamsters have now sent their Russian caregivers packing. And you know what it is, even if May and Boris had any proof of Russian involvement, all those countries certainly do not. Even if they had the evidence, they’re not going to send it around to dozens of countries. Just not.
Boris Johnson couldn’t resist comparing Putin to Hitler. You can’t fall any lower than that. Or can you? The diplomats were all expelled on a day that Russia was lamenting the death of 64(?) victims (mostly children) in a shopping mall fire, in what they declared a day of national mourning. You think Boris sent his condolences?
I can write about this all day long, and weekends too. You know, Crimea, Ukraine, MH17, the new cold war narrative has been well prepared. And now John Bolton, who may well be the deadliest cartoon character we’ve ever seen -let alone imagined-, is all set to score the easy tip-in. But that is possible only because all of you are as gullible as I am. Don’t forget that. They’re blinding you with silence, with stupidity, with your own lack of neuron activity.
Even if this is a story with too many holes in it to qualify as Swiss cheese. The story doesn’t make any sense? Who cares, really, all the front pages shout it out in bold print. And if you get tired of it: where’s the remote, Mildred?
British politician and former candidate for mayor of London, George Galloway, on Twitter, says it so much better than I ever could, and shorter too, which is why I quote him at the end of this article:
Why do I not believe you? Let me count the ways. You’re not looking for anyone in connection with the attack on the Skripals. There is no manhunt, no all points alert, no description, no identikit drawing, no CCTV. No suspects. That means you already know what happened. #Russia
We know Facebook is trying to screw with your brains. Well, they’re not the only ones. Your government -and ‘intelligence’ services- want the monopoly on that, too.
I can not make this a definitive, or final, or complete story. Because nobody can. But I can tell you this: if you think that Russia or God forbid Putin, ‘poisoned’ the Skripals, you’re so wrong you’re beyond salvation.
Not because it may or may not be true, but because you have seen no evidence. And you still go with it. Where’s the remote, Mildred?
Comments
Miss Skripal is apparently recovering. Let's see if the Brits finish her off before she spills the beans on this entire conspiracy.
The anglozionazi empire is on the verge of financial collapse. Will these mutts have to blow the planet to save Pirate Rock?
Here’s my theory, borne off my gullibility in all its glory: Theresa May and her government have been stumbling from disaster to catastrophe over the Brexit calamity for months now, and they needed some relief. But they themselves are not smart enough to provide it. So someone got it for them.
I believe they could fully well do that themselves.
I have lost any belief in any authority. They have just been lying too much to have any credibility left.
In reply to Miss Skripal is apparently… by Fireman
theresa = hellary, only she failed. well maybe not, as her co conspirators are doing some serious heavy lifting to keep her free.
her freedom = winning as evil can do just that, as the republic fades into the abyss. OR.
imagine she is still talking for a fee. un-fuk-ing-be-lievable. she is the crux of the this epic struggle...
obamba is co-conspirtor number uno. take these two down for good and a victory has been had.
In reply to Here’s my theory, borne off… by holgerdanske
The evil people, Theresa May, Stoltenberg and the rest, are damming Russia with obvious lies.
The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
HERE IS THE PROOF:
The Novichok nerve agents are supposedly much more toxic than the nerve gases VX or Sarin.
Mirzayanov's book, published in 2008, contains the formulas he alleges can be used to create Novichoks. In 1995, he explained that "the chemical components or precursors" of Novichok are "ordinary organophosphates that can be made at commercial chemical companies that manufacture such products as fertilizers and pesticides."
Basically, Mirzayanov claims that it is relatively easy to make the Novichok nerve agents.
So, some enterprising Arabs could buy a few chemists to make a few tons of it and then spray it all over the little Satan.
Do you really think that the Jews who run the United States would allow the publication of information that could lead to thousands of deaths in Israel?
Do you really think they would protect the publisher of such information by giving him residence in the United States?
Remember, Mirzayanov was given residence in the United States after he was kicked out of Russia.
There are also a number of "people who should know" that have stated that there is zero solid evidence for the existence of the Novichok nerve agents.
CONCLUSION: The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
In reply to theresa = hellary, only she… by new game
When are people going to learn that our worst enemies are usually the ones who pretend to be our best friends! Our government has become lawless:
In reply to The evil people, Theresa May… by Slack Jack
A well written article, forced humor aside.
Only a handful of people think Russia is this clumsy and incompetent. Broom techs and the like.
In reply to When by mobius8curve
Novichok.
Not as toxic as a spray can of RAID.
In reply to When by mobius8curve
Being the true strategist, Trump should hold off on any indictments and arrests until we get closer to mid term elections. The democraps might have a chance of surviving if only they cut hillary loose. If Trump acts too early he may be doing them a favor!
In reply to theresa = hellary, only she… by new game
So, the 'official' story is that 2 people got poisoned as they left their house. Someone had put poison on their door and they touched it - Sergei with his right hand and Yulia with her left... so the story goes.
It only takes one person to pull the door shut - I can't see why they would both need to touch the door?
On March 4, it was approx 45F (7C) when they left the house and the temperature fell for the rest of the day - by 6pm it was 38F (3C). How did the poisoner know that they would not be wearing gloves?
The official story is 100% BS - NO state killer would use such a method. The motive was not to murder Skripal... it was for the publicity that could be won from it.
In reply to Here’s my theory, borne off… by holgerdanske
Just recorded and uploaded to YT
RT Crosstalk discussing the lunatics
Discussions such as this are not permitted at my local coffee shop or tavern without a massive brawl breaking out and people going to jail, the hospital, or both.
In reply to Just recorded and uploaded… by ExPat2018
IMHO its all theatre of the absurd (aka FF action) to withdraw diplomats prior to commencing bombing. Those of you who watch stocks will have noticed the meteoric rise in Molybdenum since Brexit Meat puppet Theresa put out the bogus nerve gas story and in doing so took US Bukkake in a desperate search for any post Brexit allies. Hint the last time Moly took off like that was just before(!) 9/11 'cos its used in hardened armour and ballistics coatings. Not even Britain is stupid enough to stand by while others bomb their own diplomats.... (i'm not saying this WILL happen, but the opportunities of this going anywhere else are getting slimmer by the day).
Moly price 1996 - present:
Moly last 6 months:
In reply to Just recorded and uploaded… by ExPat2018
No news here.
Did Putin's Cold War ever end?
Presidents (Macri (Argentina) & Putin signed a 30-point collaboration agreement in different areas, including the need to resume the negotiations with the United Kingdom for the Malvinas Islands. (La Voz, 23 Jan 2018).
(The Argentinian's even tried to get the US to invoke the Munroe Doctrine).
Falklands- Never Belonged to Argentina (1 pg):
Dear BritBob,
Why are the Falkland Islands so important to you?
I don't want to see various links to documents from the past, I want you to explain to us on Zero Hedge why the Falkland Islanders will be better off in the future under the governance of the UK!
I haven't seen any past reference in your work to Pitcairn Island. Perhaps you can explain to us how successful the UK has been in administering this Pacific Island Territory?
I think you do good work by being persistent, but I don't see the relevance to our future as to why it must be the UK that administers the Falklands?
I'm not fond of Lawyers and they can make all sorts of assertions as to why one case should be pre-eminent to another. I do have rough understanding of economics (which is why I read Zero Hedge to be further educated). It seems that distance and freight charges are going to lead to extremely high costs to continue to maintain UK control of these islands.
President Trump has just made the case the Americans have spent a lot of money to maintain a military force in Korea to freeze any possibility of a re-unification of the Koreas (as has China!). When you look at the costs of maintaining the Falklands as an overseas UK Territory into the future, at what point does the cost to benefit ratio look negative? Can the money be redirected to areas of greater importance to the bulk of the UK?
In reply to Did Putin's Cold War ever… by BritBob
In reply to Dear BritBob,… by Ghost who Walks
I spotted the Skripals at the Garden State Mall in Paramus New Jersey. They were buying Big Macs in the food court......President Putin was with them. They were arguing because Vlad wanted pizza...Good thing Sergey came along to intervene. I think they settled on Mexican.....
Can't be, cuz I saw them at an English bar in the Bahamas just last weekend. They were with Theresa May and Boris Jones laughing it up about how gullible the world's "news" viewers are when it comes to Russia. Any story no matter how stupid that is anti-Russia these days is a slam dunk. The conditioning has been very successful.
In reply to I spotted the Skripals at… by chrbur
Here's an alternative - they know exactly what happened but are feeding the media and public lies so as not to tip their hand to the Russians
In reply to Here's an alternative - they… by BoingBoing
I don't think the Skripals are cooperating with whatever the British government want them to say - that's why we don't see them. If it really was on their front door, then the 2 police officers in the picture above must be in bad shape by now ....
At this rate, one can't help but wonder if FIFA World Cup 2018 will be prime target for a huge international incident
Only retards believe this sad stupid soap opera from the Uk.They really outdone themselves .What a joke they have become.
Correction "UK government" not just the UK ... it is not me thanks.
In reply to Only retards believe this… by Dominus Ludificatio
If I was to be interviewed by the police they would ask me questions.
If my answers to the questions changes ... the copper would call you out for lieing.
This is the methodology of catching criminals we are taught so well but it now gets used upon governments.
Anyone ever played cluedo? So was it PM May, on the front door with Novichok?
i believe russia is innocent
They've been around the block, seen some shit.
Oh, you mean this false flag frame job. OK, yeah.
In reply to i believe russia is innocent by tribune
The State, like Religion, is in the Control Business. They reinvent the wheel every so often with new techno-jargon because they need us to remain as children who never ever really grow up. Ya know, "born again" and "reforming." That's because unlike seasoned adults, you can easily control the children.