Mexican Drug Kingpin Smuggled Enough Fentanyl To "Kill Millions" In NYC

An alleged Mexican drug kingpin and five of his accomplices have just been indicted for smuggling enough fentanyl from Mexico into New York City “to kill millions,” officials announced Tuesday.
An undercover investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor Unit, and local law enforcement agencies discovered that San José del Cabo resident Francisco Quiroz-Zamora, 41, known as “Gordo,” or “Fatso,” was the primary source of large fentanyl shipments to the New York City region.
In the first half of 2017, an undercover narcotics officer posed as a drug trafficker and successfully negotiated two large shipments of Mexican fentanyl from Quiroz-Zamora.
Quiroz-Zamora was arrested on November 27 when he arrived via Amtrak to the city’s Pennsylvania Station “to personally collect payment for drug deals he unwittingly negotiated with an undercover officer,” said NBC News.
“This investigation provides the American public with an inside view of a day in the life of a Sinaloa Cartel drug trafficker; including international travel, money pick-ups, and clandestine meetings,” Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge James Hunt said in a statement.
“Quiroz-Zamora oversaw the delivery of multi-kilogram loads of fentanyl to New York, powerful enough to kill millions. The Strike Force and the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor acted quickly and efficiently to seize the toxic kilograms before hitting the streets and arresting all conspirators, including the Kingpin,” Hunt added.
Quiroz-Zamora’s drug trafficking operations stemmed from San José del Cabo, a resort town plagued with cartel violence on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.
NBC indicates Quiroz-Zamora was “charged with operating as a major trafficker, first-degree sale or a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy.”
Further, Quiroz-Zamora’s accomplices (Carlos Ramirez, Jesus Perez-Cabral, Johnny Beltrez, David Rodriguez and Richard Rodriguez) were charged with “second-degree conspiracy, criminal possession of controlled substances in the first and third degrees, criminal facilitation in the second degree, and criminal possession of a firearm,’ said NBC.
Authorities told NBC that it was Quiroz-Zamora who “allegedly orchestrated two sales of fentanyl” to uncover agents in the first half of 2017.
This led to the arrest of Carlos Ramirez and the largest ever fentanyl seizure in New York City when DEA special agents seized 44 pounds of the potent synthetic opioid at the Umbrella Hotel in the Bronx.
Despite the operational setback of running a high-stakes drug trafficking business, Quiroz-Zamora negotiated another deal with undercover drug traffickers, which resulted in a tense police raid last August on a Manhattan condo — down the street from Trump Tower. The raid resulted in the arrest of Perez-Cabral, Beltrez, and Rodriguez.
“Agents conducted a search and recovered two large ziplock bags containing powder, 1,100 individual dose glassine envelopes stamped with the brand name ‘UBER,’ a loaded .25-caliber Beretta pistol and $12,000 in cash,” authorities said in a statement.
The arrests and indictments of the Mexican drug kingpin and five of his high-level colleagues was the result of a “long-term” investigation by a group of governmental agencies, including the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor Unit, and the New York City Police Department.
“Fentanyl has been ravaging my county of the Bronx, killing people and shattering communities,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.
“Tracing the source to its foreign origins and indicting the kingpin will help stem the flow of this high-profit poison to our city. I am pleased to work with our local, state and federal partners to target these major suppliers,” he added.
“In New York City and across the nation, fentanyl is causing untold tragedy as it pushes the number of overdose deaths ever higher. This indictment demonstrates our collaborative approach and commitment to tracking those at the top of the lethal supply chain and putting them out of business permanently,” Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan said.
Citywide, the drug was responsible for 44 percent of all overdose deaths. Across the river, New Jersey noticed a five-fold explosion in fentanyl overdose deaths in the last two years.
Drug overdoses killed more Americans in 2016 than the Vietnam War.
While authorities in New York City have thwarted a Fentanyl bomb from detonating across the boroughs, America’s opioid crisis is far from over as the drug overdose mayhem explodes across the homeland. Rome is burning.
Comments
Elliot Ness was reached for comment at Jose's Tavern, but his drunken rant offered nothing to the story other than a recommendation for good Tequila. Something about agave.
Diversity is our strength! I'm sure El Gordo is a fine citizen who emigrated legally from his poor Mexican town to grace our country. I feel so warm inside knowing there are tens of millions just like him seeking refuge here.
In reply to Elliot Ness was reached for… by LetThemEatRand
Whoooo! Death Penalty time!
Where did I leave that rope?
In reply to Diversity is our strength! by J S Bach
Could someone pay extra to this dude to have him deliver his fentanyl to a list that someone provides?
Asking for a friend.
In reply to Whoooo! Death Penalty time! by Killtruck
Kill millions of liberals in NYC?
Am I supposed to be upset about this?
In reply to Could I pay extra to this… by BlindMonkey
What's the problem? He is just here doing jobs that Americans refuse. Imagine if we had to make and distribute our own Fentanyl? Do you want to pay the $100 a hit that would cost?
In reply to Kill millions of liberals in… by SWRichmond
A transgender, David Hogg, and Anderson Cooper walk into a biker bar. Bartender says "what will it be ladies." The transgender says "hey, I'm a guy!" David Hogg says "I'm not even legal to drink." Anderson Cooper orders a tequila.
In reply to Diversity is our strength! by J S Bach
I think it's f****** hilarious that California colleges won't accept Hogg.
No one will f****** hire him either I'd bet.
In reply to A transgender, David Hogg,… by LetThemEatRand
at least drug pushers and drug users will eliminate themselves.
Users of McDonald's food do exactly the same.
Well, more die.
In reply to at least drug pushers and… by Davidduke2000
Too bad he got caught. So many libtards were waiting for this shipment.
In reply to Users of McDonald's food do… by SilverDOG
You can save people from themselves. Good luck trying. They will always find a way to get their poison of choice and others will profit from it as always.
Miffed
Fentanyl was first prepared and developed by Dr. Paul Janssen in 1959 under a patent held by his company Janssen Pharmaceutica.
In reply to You can save people from… by Miffed Microbi…
Looking forward to Stormy’s post Mortem photos showing her in full rigamortis still showing the hypodermic needle with the “hot shot” of Fentynal Laced Heroin still stuck in her femoral artery . Sleep well Stormy ...you sloppy venereal diseased filthy WHORE!!
If there is no demand there is no need for Supply!
Doing God's work...
Give that Mexican a $2 million reward!...
As far as I'm concerned?... After New York New York turned it's back on it's own with an investigation of the fact(s) (https://www.ae911truth.org/) along with our military?... NYC should be a fucking ghost town!!!
There!.... I said it!!!
"Quiroz-Zamora’s drug trafficking operations stemmed from San José del Cabo, a resort town plagued with cartel violence on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula."
For whatever reason, the maps depicted do not high-light San Jose del Cabo (wtf).
Death penalty.
I dream that ALL convicted drug pushers/dealers will be given the mandatory death penalty but first must be tortured beyond imagination - but not enough to kill them - then bullet between the eyes will take care of that.
Jeff Sessions, is that you?
In reply to I dream that ALL convicted… by CHoward
better luck next time..............
NY judge? 6 mos. probation tops.
That sucks millions of gun grabbing socialists could have been wiped out without firing a shot.