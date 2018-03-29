Tesla Tumbles After-Hours On Massive Model S Recall

Sometimes it's just not your week.
On top of crashed cars, autonomous vehicle fatalities, production targets plunging, and ratings downgrades, Elon Musk's car-making company is tumbling after-hours following reports of the recall of 123,000 Model S Sedans.
AP reports that Tesla is recalling 123,000 sedans worldwide to fix a problem with the power-assisted steering.
The recall covers all Model S sedans built before April of 2016.
Three bolts holding the power steering motor in place can corrode and either come loose or break, possibly causing a loss of power steering. Manual steering would still work.
Tesla says the problem happens infrequently in places where salt is used to clear snow and ice from roads. It's recalling all the cars even in warm-weather states just in case.
No crashes or injuries have been reported.
Service centers will replace the bolts with ones that are more corrosion-resistant. Owners will be notified Thursday by email. Tesla says replacement parts will be available first in cold-weather areas, then in warmer climates.
And the reaction is clear after-hours...
As the company's stock gives up all of today's day-session gains and reverts back towards the bond-market's view...
Stormier weather in Muskville...
Comments
Wait till the taxpayers find out about spaceX ...
... nothing will happen. the IRS will still ruin your life.
The Russian shills can beat on Musk and Tesla all they want. But it won't change the fact that SpaceX is going to wipe out the Russian launch industry.
In reply to Wait till the taxpayers find… by wisefool
Oy vey !
Another one bites the dust..
Couldn't happen to a more deserving guy.
At least we'll always have Mars.
In reply to The Russian shills can beat… by yomutti2
On a personal note, he sent out cigars on the announcement of his Dad's step-daughter giving birth to their new son. Ok, so he didn't. But Dad swore it was just one-off. I don't think Elon is buying
In reply to Oy vey by Schlomo Shekelstein
Bolts that will corrode right through in only three years! I see he was using quality parts. I hate to be the bearer of bad news but resale on Tesla vehicles is not going to be very good.
In reply to On a personal note, he sent… by Mr. Universe
But you do not understand. This happened in the harsh Kalifornica climate.
In reply to Bolts that will corrode… by BurningFuld
TSLA market cap is now $45 billion. Netflix, which actually makes stuff, is $128 billion. Now there's a value.
In reply to But you do not understand… by ShrNfr
Bitcoin is down.
In reply to TSLA market cap is now $45… by Uchtdorf
Chinese steel bolts?
In reply to Bolts that will corrode… by BurningFuld
All steel bolts are Chinese. Hell, even the aviation grade ones are from China. Only very select, custom, military grade ones are sourced internally.
In reply to Chinese steel bolts? by Debt-Is-Not-Money
Only very select, custom, military grade ones are sourced internally.
Ah, those are the ones used to attach the kanueter valve on my Pinto, right?
In reply to All steel bolts are Chinese… by inhibi
"He will plan evil"?? Bwahahahahaha
The details of my life are quite inconsequential... very well, where do I begin? My father was a relentlessly self-improving boulangerie owner from Belgium with low grade narcolepsy and a penchant for buggery. My mother was a fifteen year old French prostitute named Chloe with webbed feet.
My father would womanize, he would drink. He would make outrageous claims like he invented the question mark. Sometimes he would accuse chestnuts of being lazy. The sort of general malaise that only the genius possess and the insane lament. My childhood was typical. Summers in Rangoon, luge lessons. In the spring we'd make meat helmets. When I was insolent I was placed in a burlap bag and beaten with reeds- pretty standard really.
At the age of twelve I received my first scribe. At the age of fourteen a Zoroastrian named Vilma ritualistically shaved my testicles. There really is nothing like a shorn scrotum... it's breathtaking- I highly suggest you try it.
In reply to On a personal note, he sent… by Mr. Universe
Power steering motor? Usually cars have an hydraulic pump that magnifies the steering. Although with this auto-pilot feature I guess that's different these days.
Oh and didn't I read about some complaints about the auto-pilot being raised by the crispy critter from the recent collision? Hmmm.
In reply to Oy vey by Schlomo Shekelstein
Teslas have no hydraulics. All electric.
In reply to Power steering motor?… by Banana Republican
Is it therefore safe to assume that the autopilot's steering is a motor-driven function?
In reply to Teslas have no hydraulics… by vaporland
90% of all cars now have electric power steering. have you been living under a rock?
In reply to Power steering motor?… by Banana Republican
I mean, that's surprisingly close to the case. What was wrong with hydraulics?
And my question remains, is this auto-pilot gizmo a servo-driven affair, because I don't think that would work very well when THE MOTOR FALLS OFF.
In reply to 90% of all cars now have… by 1981XLS
It's about Obama & CAFE
Electric has lower parasitic losses vs hydraulic
In reply to I mean, that's surprisingly… by Banana Republican
Are you a Russian engineer? East German? Trabant? Fiat?
In reply to I mean, that's surprisingly… by Banana Republican
Lmao! I am roughly 0% russian (nationality MAGA, ethnicity german and scandinavian with a hint of hispanic) and I hope Musk is consumed by a fire in one of his cars.
In reply to The Russian shills can beat… by yomutti2
Who are the dumb fucks financing SpaceX?
In reply to The Russian shills can beat… by yomutti2
Got a mirror?
In reply to Who are the dumb fucks… by CoCosAB
Hilarious. True, and therefore sad, but hilarious.
In reply to Got a mirror? by ShrNfr
Exactly which former Soviet Union country did you get tattooed on your forehead, anyway?
In reply to The Russian shills can beat… by yomutti2
Dude...
In reply to The Russian shills can beat… by yomutti2
In SpaceX, no one can hear you scream
In reply to Wait till the taxpayers find… by wisefool
Once upon a time,
An eccentric but charming inventor,
Created a car that could drive, float or fly.
But when the .gov subsidies went away,
Shitty chitty went BANG, BANG!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chitty_Chitty_Bang_Bang#/media/File:Chitt…
In reply to Wait till the taxpayers find… by wisefool
He can always drive it to mars and set up a colony there. Maybe he will remain rich there longer in a lower gravity environment.
He just cant a break lately. LMAO
And nobody hates the car that needs a recall. Really. Well, kind of.
In reply to He just cant a break lately… by davatankool
Dont' worry. Elon can always sell more flamethrowers and bricks from the Boring Company to subsidize his empire.
In reply to He just cant a break lately… by davatankool
math, physics, and economics are haters
this criminal deserves more than just this.
"Three bolts holding the power steering motor in place can corrode..."
All that money you pay, and they cheap out on the bolts?
Na, It's like the road with the bad guardrail that destroyed their other car. They can get any junior grade lawyer to pin the bolt corrosion on the municipality that keeps the road clear using salt. Pony up property owners, alon needs money to go to Mars.
In reply to "Three bolts holding the… by silverer
Cheap or bad engineering? I'll go with the latter. Probably a bunch of H1-Bs. Makes you wonder how these clowns are getting into space.
In reply to "Three bolts holding the… by silverer
Those extra-good Chinese bolts...
Why use steel when cast iron will work? I ask you.
In reply to Those extra-good Chinese… by Vardaman
Never had a chance with a name like Musk....lol.
Will be tricky replacing the bolts on the car he sent into space. But come to think of it, that was a higher-end model, no? Whew!
How long 'till Musky boy gets popped with a suitcase full of fentanyl?
At least DeLorean's cars never had a corrosion problem.
stock worth exactly $0
So? How many OTHER corroding bolts are there?
most niggers have corroding bolts and their nuts too.
don't let your white women get fuckked by niggers
If they're skanks and they do burn coal, get lost ASAP and get a check up.
In reply to So? How many OTHER corroding… by hanekhw
Isn't this about "all the Model S sedans ever produced?"
A gruesome crash, production problems, growing debt, and the fact Tesla is burning through cash is causing investors to question Tesla's high stock valuation. The article below delves into these issues.
http://Tesla Update - Model 3 Production And.Cash Burn Worry html
In Korea, door handles do not break. [/Chiun, Remo Williams ]
Does this cunt ever do anything that works?!!!!!
He's a software coder, he can make a GUI ,but make something real using real engineering skills ?
FFS what exactly were you expecting, and there's never only one roach ?
In reply to Does this cunt ever do… by StheNine
Hard to say he does, to be honest.
His lithium ion battery powerpacks sure as shit don't last anywhere near as long as his Tesla company claims they do. I've seen it demonstrated on a Discovery Channel documentary.
It has nowhere near the stated power output capacity they claim. You can see it for yourself on 'Gamechangers: Inventing the World'.
Being Jewish, I guess you could say a lot of his "supposedly" successful technologies are the result of unscrupulous (((MSM))) marketing for the most part.
In reply to Does this cunt ever do… by StheNine
In space nobody can hear your nuts rust.