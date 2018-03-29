Real Personal Spending Tumbles Most Since Financial Crisis As Savings Rate Rises

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 08:38

For the 26th straight month, US spending growth has exceeded income growth.

Both income and spending were in line with expectations but the much-watched PCE Deflator was a little hot (+1.8% vs 1.7% exp) at its highest in 11 months.

 

Which meant that Real Personal Spending was unchanged in February, after dropping 0.2% in January!

The biggest two-month drop since the financial crisis!

However, for the 2nd month in a row, the savings rate upticked (from 3.2% to 3.4%), as perhaps a new frugal normal is dawning in America...

And as we noted previously, the previously systemic slump in savings (as desperate Americans try to maintain their standards of living) has been met with near-record optimism...

 

Something that never ended well in the past.  And judging by the "buying plans" of Americans (from the recent Conference Board survey), things may have hit the tipping point...



spastic_colon Thu, 03/29/2018 - 08:41 Permalink

have people figured out that instant gratification is an empty pursuit?  nah.......maybe they just cant afford even cheap chinese crap on falling real wages.

swmnguy FreeShitter Thu, 03/29/2018 - 09:03 Permalink

Different kind of "car guy."  On the one extreme, there are the Conspicuous Consumption car guys.  On the other, there are the "Drive it as long as humanly possible" car guys.  Somewhere off-axis are the "Modify the car so it runs on rainwater" guys, and off-axis the other way are the "Modify the car so it goes like a bat out of hell" or the "coal-roller" guys.

Once cars got complicated enough I couldn't fix them myself I just went with "car as a tool," so I bought something that served my daily needs, maintain it meticulously, and when I need to haul something I rent the right tool for the day, or a van for a long trip, etc.

swmnguy aliens is here Thu, 03/29/2018 - 09:07 Permalink

That's the kind of "car guy" I am.  I have a 2007 Yaris.  Works great.  Bought it new, with cash.  My wife has a 2012 Corolla.  She bought it used, one year old with 15,000 miles on it, cash.  We'll get at least another decade out of both of them.

But then, I look at a car as a tool.  I buy the tool I need for the task at hand.  If I find myself needing to move a sofa or sheets of plywood, which doesn't actually happen that often, I'll rent the right vehicle for that task and not have to own it the other 364 days of the year.

I come by it naturally.  My father put 280,000 miles on a 1980s Toyota Tercel, and he now has about 250,000 miles on a late-'90s Corolla.

I also get a lot of satisfaction from knowing every day my cost of transportation goes down.

gaoptimize Thu, 03/29/2018 - 08:48 Permalink

The savings rate would have to be way north of 6% just to buy the Federal debt being issued.  We are still spiraling to disaster.

BTW:  I consider the 5 gallon buckets of hard red wheat I buy savings.

swmnguy gaoptimize Thu, 03/29/2018 - 09:12 Permalink

Bear in mind, paying off debt is considered "Savings."  So recently I've embarked on a course to pay off my mortgage in the next 2 years (20 years early), and that's considered "Savings."  People who carry a balance on credit cards and are paying it off; that's "Savings" too.

In a similar way that having debt expunged is considered "Income," I suppose.

It's funny how these official data-points don't communicate what one would think.  Ever try to find the median income from a job in America?  It's damn near impossible.  All income data is either Household income, including about 1.67 jobs, or median hourly wage, from which one could extrapolate 2000 hrs. and thereby a median income from a job, but the hourly data includes part-time and seasonal pay which could very well skew the results.

When you plant that hard red wheat to grow more of it and fill more 5-gallon buckets, that's probably "Income," so be warned.

geno-econ Thu, 03/29/2018 - 08:51 Permalink

Believe it when Federal and State governments stop deficit spending and live within revenue  means.  With historically low interest rates , no incentive to save.

aliens is here Thu, 03/29/2018 - 08:54 Permalink

I have been putting money away for a long time now. I don't need junk I have plenty. The only bad thing is the interest rate I get on it is sad and the dollar is weak.

swmnguy shankster Thu, 03/29/2018 - 09:15 Permalink

Paying down existing debt is also considered "Savings."  That's a large part of the reasons your mainstream neo-liberal economists consider "Savings" to be a bad thing.  Debt is money in our system, so if you're paying down debt, your personal situation improves but they don't care about that; they only care about the growth of the debt/money system, so actually paying your bills is bad in their mental construct.

swmnguy Seasmoke Thu, 03/29/2018 - 09:22 Permalink

When my wife and I were dating, she did two things that convinced me she was "The One."  First, she needed a car so she bought, out of several choices, a crappy little Dodge Colt with a stick-shift for $500 from a relative.  She had more money to spend, but figured the little rust-bucket would last a couple years and that was all she needed, and she'll only drive a stick because at city street speed, automatics keep shifting up and down and she prefers to actually be in control of the vehicle.

The other one was the time she went out clothes shopping and bought a whole new work wardrobe; 5 days worth of slacks, shirts, a couple jackets, a sweater; enough clothes to fill a large trash bag, and was really upset that she had spent more than she had intended.  Totally blown her budget.  She spent $35, at four different thrift stores.

I grew up poor.  So did she.  Some people are good at it, and some are not.  30 years together, and we still live dramatically beneath our means.  Gives us lots of options we never thought we'd have, growing up as poor kids.

Silver Savior Thu, 03/29/2018 - 10:18 Permalink

Yeah I save but not in dollars. In silver and gold I trust. Also when I buy the metals it's the same as shopping so I get the thrill of being able to purchase stuff too. 

I don't even shop at the dollar store any more. There is no reason. I am de cluttering. Less is more. (Except metals).

Another thrill is scooping just random crap up and selling it in eBay as a lot. Stuff sells good if it's in a lot. 

I am so liberated knowing I don't need to continually buy shit. So yeah by all means go out and buy that $700 patio set you will only use once. Stuff like that is fun to watch. ( My in-laws did that and they are always hurting for money) lol.

P.K.Snosage Thu, 03/29/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

Just out of interest, how much has been lost in Crypto since December.

 

Litecoin, down 70% for example, since the founder sold his stake.  Hmmm.....