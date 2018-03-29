No One Can Explain The Mysterious UFO Sighting By Two Different Pilots

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Audio recently obtained and released to the public of a UFO encounter is making its rounds on the internet, and no one can explain this one. The rather bizarre incident occurred in the skies above Arizona last month and provides a first-hand account of evidence the FAA cannot or will not explain.

In spite of the exchanges, which are thought to have taken place over the span of just 6 minutes, the incident doesn’t appear to have ever been formally written up by aviation authorities, despite the seemingly invisible presence of a UFO detected by two separate aircraft in a highly trafficked airspace.

The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) has no idea what this strange airborne mystery was either. They attempted to explain that the FAA wasn’t aware of any unusual aircraft or weather balloon experiments in the area on the day that could account for what the pilots saw.

“We don’t have any comment beyond what you hear,” the FAA said in a statement issued to media outlets only adding the mystery, speculation, and theories out there.

“Other than the brief conversation between two aircraft, the controller was unable to verify that any other aircraft was in the area. We have a close working relationship with a number of other agencies and safely handle military aircraft and civilian aircraft of all types in that area every day, including high-altitude weather balloons,” the FAA’s statement read. “I couldn’t make it out if it was a balloon or whatnot, but it was just really beaming light or had a big reflection and several thousand feet above us going the opposite direction.” When asked if it was a Google balloon, the Airbus simply responds, “Doubtful.” “I don’t know what it was, it wasn’t an airplane but it was… the path was going in the opposite direction.” Moments later, the Airbus pilot confirms that he too has witnessed whatever the strange object is.

As The Drive points out, the region in which these sightings took place is nestled in the midst of numerous military and air force facilities and is an area “known for being highly active with military aircraft, and even possibly clandestine aircraft that remain under a cloak of [government] secrecy.”

Of course, that’s only one explanation, and since the FAA already said that there were no other aircraft in the area at the time of the sighting, it makes the possibility of the UFO being a top-secret government flying machine even less likely. But at this point, who knows. We are already aware that the government lies to us about almost everything, why would we expect UFOs and secret government planes to be any different?