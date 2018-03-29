Poland Unveils Largest Weapons Purchase Ever "To Defend Against Bolder Russia"

Authored by Frank Sellers via TheDuran.com,
Poland has signed the largest military arms deal in its history, worth $4.75 billion, in a bid to modernize its military hardware, citing the Russian annexation of Crimea as its reason.
With most of its current hardware dating back to the Cold War, they are in a rush to get some newer, more hip stuff to show not only Russia that they mean business, but also to the rest of Europe that they fully intend to invest their taxpayer’s money into American global interests to a greater degree than any other NATO member in the region. Reuters reports:
WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland signed the largest arms procurement deal in its history on Wednesday, agreeing with the United States to buy Raytheon Co’s (RTN.N) Patriot missile defense system for $4.75 billion in a major step to modernize its forces against a bolder Russia.
“It is an extraordinary, historic moment; it is Poland’s introduction into a whole new world of state-of-the-art technology, modern weaponry, and defensive means,” President Andrzej Duda said during the signing ceremony.
NATO member Poland has accelerated efforts to overhaul its ageing weaponry following Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea peninsula in 2014. Two-thirds of Poland’s weaponry dates from the Cold War era when it was in the Soviet-led Warsaw Pact.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov told state-run Sputnik news website in November that Patriot deployments were part of a U.S. plot to surround Russia with missile defense systems “under the pretext of mythical threats to security”.
The Patriot deal follows Monday’s expulsion of more than 100 Russian diplomats by the United States and a score of other Western countries including Poland in response to a the poisoning of a Russian former spy in Britain.
This month, Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled an array of new nuclear weapons, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.
The Patriot deal came as a relief for Poland amid tension with Washington over a law Warsaw introduced in January imposing jail terms for suggesting Poland was complicit in the Holocaust.
The United States says the bill subverts freedom of speech and Israeli officials say it amounts to Holocaust denial, an accusation that Poland’s nationalist government rejects.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the Patriot agreement showed “solidarity and cooperation” with the United States and other NATO countries.
“STRONGER THAN OTHERS”
Wednesday’s deal is for the delivery in 2022 of two Patriot batteries manufactured by Raytheon, each with two fire units.
Warsaw is negotiating with Washington to buy more Patriots, a new 360-degree radar and a low-cost interceptor missile as part of a second phase of modernization.
“We do expect that Poland will move pretty quickly with Phase II. They have a stated desire to complete that by the end of the year,” Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems, told Reuters by telephone.
Air defenses are particularly important for Poland and neighboring Baltic states Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
NATO planners say Russia is using its Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad as well as Crimea to pursue the capability to block off NATO’s air access to the Baltic states, about a third of Poland and to the Black Sea.
Warsaw’s decision may raise pressure on Washington to meet Baltic requests for stronger air defenses. While the Baltics are seeking their own missile defenses, the high cost for their small economies makes any quick purchases difficult.
Raytheon’s Kremer said the current threat environment had increased demand for missile defense systems and the Donald Trump administration was working to accelerate sales to allies.
“In general, they’re more open to expediting and getting these deals worked,” Kremer said.
Fourteen other countries, including six NATO members, have the Patriot missile. Romania agreed in November to buy Patriots and the U.S. government has also approved sales to Sweden. Switzerland last week announced it was also looking at the Patriot among other systems in a competition expected to kick off later this year.
Raytheon hopes the Polish purchase could provide fresh momentum for its bid to supply a more modern Patriot system to Germany, which has not yet signed a contract for the rival MEADS system built by Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) and European missile maker MBDA, three years after it picked MEADS over Patriot.
Kremer said changing course and expanding its existing Patriot systems would make it easier for Germany to work jointly with other Patriot users in NATO, although MEADS supporters say the system is intended to be able to integrate other components.
Poland’s deal, approved in November by the U.S. State Department, envisaged a sale worth up to $10.5 billion. But Warsaw brought the price down by opting for a less ambitious command system and procuring some elements locally.
“We are getting to the front row of countries which will be able not only to cooperate and jointly carry out tasks with the United States and NATO, but will be also perceived on (NATO’s) eastern flank as … stronger than others,” General Leszek Surawski, the Polish military’s chief of staff, said after the signing ceremony.
Poland is apparently so afraid of the big bad bear that they are shelling out nearly 5 billion for some American missiles to help ward it off in a bid to demonstrate that they can be the most powerful NATO military force in the region.
With tensions between Russia and Western powers mounting, Poland doesn’t want to be left out of an opportunity to get a piece of the action and to show that they are ready to spend their money on weapon systems for whenever, or if ever, the West (read Washington) ever decides that it’s time to assert some military dominance and bring some “real democracy” to Eastern Europe.
Comments
Bankers making bank.
War is a racket!
In reply to Bankers making bank. by VWAndy
As the Saudis found out a few days ago, the Patriot is not quite as good as the billing it gets:
www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/two-failures-in-one-day-missile-defense-i…
One of the Patriot interceptors prematurely exploded during its boost phase, another did a U-turn and crashed into the ground. Five appeared to self-destruct at height. There was no sign of any real interception.
President Putin is laughing again. So much winning!
In reply to War is a racket! by hedgeless_horseman
so, someone tell me again why iran or north korea can't have nukes?
In reply to As the Saudis found out a… by EuroPox
Because they're crazy.
And good- fuck the Russkies. They can't be trusted.
In reply to so, someone tell me again… by BullyBearish
In another news, something about fools and their money...
In reply to As the Saudis found out a… by EuroPox
Hey. Did you hear the one about the Polock that spent billions for useless shit?
In reply to In another news, something… by thisandthat
Talk about jeopardy...
I'll take impoled for 10 billion, Alex...
In reply to Hey. Did you hear the one… by BlindMonkey
This purchase proves every Polish joke for the last 50 years was not a joke but a fact
In reply to Hey. Did you hear the one… by BlindMonkey
In other, other news from Ground Zero of the Russia is to blame for everything hysteria.
Brother of slain Jewish DNC staffer sues media
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/243804
In reply to In another news, something… by thisandthat
I'm going to sue you for trying to decipher the truth!
That article sure seems to tow the propaganda line.
In reply to In other, other news from… by chunga
You can say that again. In lieu of an investigation into a very central piece of the puzzle we're going to get a world war.
What else do they want?
In reply to I'm going to sue you for… by Oldguy05
"Truth hurted my feelings; I demand compensation"...
In reply to In other, other news from… by chunga
Sold the stupid Polacks antiquated equipment, and their Gov't will be standing around it having a circle jerk, oh you so hot baby!
In reply to As the Saudis found out a… by EuroPox
The top 10 Richest countries have no such military obsession.
In reply to War is a racket! by hedgeless_horseman
No matter how much fancy and costly military hardware the Polish buy the Russian military would squish them like a bug in one minute.
This purchase serves only to enrich the MIC.
In reply to The top 10 Richest countries… by beepbop
Paid off some of the important brass to sign a deal and have the citizens bend over for it.
In reply to No matter how much fancy and… by directaction
to protect against those hypersonic nukes, right? should have just bought a large umbrella, cheaper and just as effective. i guess someone's got to buy all of our antiquated freedom and democracy gear though. maybe they just got a really good deal. lulz
Lets just blow everyone up.....the cockroaches will thank us.
In reply to to protect against those… by ted41776
Poland is THE front line. They help maneuvers 3 miles from the Russian border last year.
Poland always gets flattened because, well, it's pretty much flat with no natural barriers.
Another relapse on Polands 200 year journey to get smart.
In reply to Poland is THE front line… by BandGap
Somebody got fucked in the ass with a pole....the Poles!
Making the US military-industrial complex rich again....and wasting Polish taxes on a technology that cannot stand up to latest generation Russian weapons.
But errrr....citing "Crimea" as the reason is pretty funny.
Judging the ojive (shape) of the nosecone and the size of the guidance section, I contend this is a modified AMRAAM air-to-air missile with propulsion and control sections specifically made for surface launch. This system could be effective against aircraft traveling less than mach 2, if they have a long range radar capable of giving advance notice to the launch crew. They need time to activate the launcher and transfer targeting information to the missile. Reminds me of the Nike Hercules Missiles deployed in Germany. When the Russian Backfire bomber became operational in the late 1960s, the Nike system was rendered useless. The bombers would be past targeting range before the system could be activated.
They will need some luck if they plan to take down a hypersonic missile with this system.
In reply to Somebody got fucked in the… by Brazen Heist
All the missile sites will be guarded by the mounted horse cavalry.
Tradition.
Someone is getting rich off fear mongering. I am in the wrong business. I need to change jobs.
They are stupid, aren't they?
Man they're still afraid of Germany it seems. No more tanks versus horses, no more.
In reply to They are stupid, aren't they? by LiberateUS
They're poles (just a little bit)...
In reply to They are stupid, aren't they? by LiberateUS
How many Polack’s does it take to run a False Flag?
Threee ...with exploding Tootsie Pops.
In reply to How many Polack’s does it… by Chupacabra-322
As victims? Polacks get used only.
Actually in Poland system power is many Ukrainians,
follow destructive belief backgrounds, well placed, intentionally
you never hear about these, powered from outside.
Now Ukrainian nationals allowed easy entry, all while Poles
move to find work. This shift politics as western Ukrainians
though actual mostly Polish blood are already trained easier
manipulated senseless followers.
Concerning of false flags:
https://carolynyeager.net/gleiwitz-%E2%80%9Cfalse-flag%E2%80%9D-incident-pure-fiction
In reply to How many Polack’s does it… by Chupacabra-322
Poland is pretty nationalistic still, just look at how they view muslim immigration in their country.
Just like here the government has very different priorities than the people do.
In reply to Poland is pretty… by alangreedspank
Patriot Missiles are useless against Russian weapons.
Poland will become a glass parking lot if it ever launches anything against Russia.
Is this a brand new model of Patriot on the photo?
The improved soviet version from the 70s (60s?)...
In reply to Is this a brand new model of… by zeroboris
to meet the Russian danger!
So,
what part of Poland is threatening to secede
and vote 90% to join Russia?
"Wednesday’s deal is for the delivery in 2022 of two Patriot batteries manufactured by Raytheon, each with two fire units."
SUCKERS!
All sucking the american empire dick....
As Meyssan told, Poland is completely in the hand of Germany and the US. As for their people they are easily manipulated thanks to a strong antagonsim toward Russia.
Poland is the weak link in the visegrad (which is pro-US) but would want to weight more, part (lot) of the bargaining power come from having an open yet demanding relation with Russia and what ever deal could be made IF good enough.
Anyway, I beieve that we the "PeopleS" are done to many have completely lost sight if not of th thruth which I don't pretend to know but the obvious narrative holes, greedy power that be, etc. More importantly a lot are loosing their self awareness and as that is lost everything else follow.
Pollacks a actively invite Another defeat! Useless Morons!
America Threatened Russia Over Israeli Underground Terror Base Deep in Syria.
Israel ran a the base just outside Damascus, shelling civilians for years. America threatened war with Russia as forces closed in, discovering an al Qaeda control center run by the IDF.
A huge underground secret Israeli base has been found in East Ghouta, outside Damascus, including 40 tons of chlorine gas, tons of ammunition, American made tunneling equipment and, worst of all, a US supplied poison gas plant
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2018/03/29/nearly-a-world-war-america-thr…
Poland wasted their FUCKING money !!
They are merely a speed bump if Russia decides to get serious !!
Actually the Polish calvary could have turned back Russian tanks with today's anti tank missiles and a 2nd amendment culture, look at Western Ukraine where there's a stalemate
In reply to Poland wasted their FUCKING… by Jack Oliver
It's chumpville, Poland could defend itself with a 2nd Amendment and local public ownership of RPGs, anti-tank missiles, stinger missiles and saved tens of billions of dollars
Another stupid mother fuckers kissing US ass while his countrymen living in poverty eating shit.
Polacks must really be dumb. Be friendly with your neighbors! But nooo.. they had to start killing Germans and driving them out of their homes of Poland in 1938/39 (can’t remember exact year). Now they are pissing off their eastern neighbor while pretending to be a force to be reckoned with. Again it won’t end well for Poland.
They bought 'Patriots'?
Hahahahahaha.
Apparently, more money than brains.