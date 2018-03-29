Potemkin Trade Deals Exposed

What a farce.
South Korea, meanwhile, negotiated a permanent steel-tariff exemption in exchange for allowing additional U.S. auto imports.
But the claim of a “renegotiated” Korea-U.S. free-trade agreement should be viewed with skepticism.
U.S. automakers already don’t export the allowable number of cars into South Korea today, let alone the expanded number.
And South Korean car exports, the main sources of the trade imbalance, were left alone. It was a limited, face-saving deal that everyone can tout as “preventing” a trade war.
Why not just negotiate an increase in Korean imports of American flying cars and call it a victory?
Nothing here. Move on.
Comments
lying sack of $hit...say anything to keep attention focused, good or bad on him...yeah, we're leaving syria because we beat isis...GMAFB
OT by what is GMAFB?
In reply to lying sack of $hit...say… by BullyBearish
GMAFB
Give Me A Fucking Break
Internet slang, Chat, Texting
In reply to OT by what is GMAFB? by ParkAveFlasher
Just to get tards attention, nothing else.
In reply to GMAFB … by PacOps
Someday the U.S. will learn that you cannot negotiate a trade deal with a mercantilist country. They will argue and stall and profess cultural problems etc. etc. In the long run they must always come out far ahead. Trade deals don't work. 50 years of history have shown that. The only thing that works is to become mercantilist.
In reply to Just to get tards attention,… by ne-tiger
Give me a fucking break.
Fun Fact: I didn't know what it meant and was gonna post something smart ass-like but inadvertently figured out what it actually meant.
In reply to OT by what is GMAFB? by ParkAveFlasher
I didn't know what it meant either, but I was thinking to myself,
"Oh, great, a snarky Interwebz comment where the oh-so-cool Interwebz guy uses a made-up hipster initialism and I'm supposed to know what it stands for because it's a test of cool hipsterness...Gimme a fu---
Oh, hey, just figured it out."
In reply to Give me a fucking break… by Alexander De Large
I am all out of breaks. But I'll give you a ride in my ROFLcopter if you like.
.........I like the Zh entries with cartoons. They're easier to understand.
In reply to I didn't know what it meant… by swmnguy
Once you realize that F almost always stands for fuck, fucker or fucking things become easier.
AMF is a bit more subtle.
In reply to I didn't know what it meant… by swmnguy
The meaning of GMAFB is: Give Me A F*cking Break .
In reply to OT by what is GMAFB? by ParkAveFlasher
Give Me a F*'n Break
In reply to OT by what is GMAFB? by ParkAveFlasher
If Trump says you'ré leaving the place then you're probably invading the place
In reply to lying sack of $hit...say… by BullyBearish
Everything is a fooking lie. Politicians are brought and paid for by anyone who has deep pockets.
Exclusion: Canada, Mexico ..
Trade war? BWAhahahaha ahahahahahah
Dow up 463 on 257 million volume,447 million is normal volume wtf?
No one wants to buy and hold into the long weekend given all the pending risks and uncertainty. BUT, it is month and quarter end, so you can be sure that certain key stocks are getting lots of volume to get the price up to make P/L look good for certain (nameless) money managers.
In reply to Dow up 463 on 257 million… by khnum
Time for a real war, 20% steel allocation to bullets.
Let's start making silver nickels again!!! Yippee, we're so lucky 'cause we got freedumbs.
In reply to Time for a real war, 20%… by VAL THOR
Potemkin Republican Administration
SPLOOSH!
tinkering with trade is going to take years. declaring victory or vice versa every week is silly.
The local taxes and health care bills along with endless red, socialist tape in the U.S. prevents American companies from coming back. What for? Where's the trillion dollar infrastructure program that Trump promised? He made such a big deal out of it during his election campaign. Why return when you just see chaos and politicians that just want war? They're NeoCon morons.
Its actually the British leading Trump by the nose towards ww3 and it was the British not Russians that tried to screw your election process
https://larouchepac.com
In reply to The local taxes and health… by Herdee
The government is bad enough but greedy ass CEO's are even worse. Trump gives them a huge tax cut and they use it to buy back stock for their personal benefit and awarding themselves bigger bonuses rather than bring back jobs or spend the cash on R&D. Of course business as usual with bigger bonuses and perks for themselves, their own company jet and with unlimited expense paid travel to sporting events and calling it a business trip, sponsoring race teams golf tournaments etc for their own personal gratification, sky boxes at all the local sports arena's and writing it off as a sales tool, extravagant offices inside extravagant corporate headquarters many of which are located for the convenience and gratification of upper management, etc. At one time the company heads realized it was the shop floor that made them their money and invested accordingly. Not any more. The attitude that has been around for a long time is the people at the top are the most important and everything else, including their products, is secondary. Thus for a long time the "Made in the USA" sticker meant you were buying a piece of shit. Even if they manufacture in the US and can compete they still go overseas and let someone else do the heavy lifting and problem solving. People like to blame the unions but it was shitty management that led to the creation of unions and it was management who caved to their outrageous demands.
Studies have shown that stock buybacks most of the time do not work out for the money spent. With money being so cheap for years many companies loaded up on debt to buy back stock. Now we have so called experts coming out of the woodwork claiming stock buybacks are best thing ever.
T Boone Pickens ran Mesa Petroleum and turned into a corporate raider. "It was cheaper to drill on Wall Street" he claimed and eventually was booted from Mesa as he ran it into the ground. He made lots of cash in the beginning but when companies wised up and refused to be blackmailed into buying out his holdings at an inflated price to make him go away the party was over. Yet Pickens took what few millions he had left and parleyed it into making him a billionaire. Drilling for oil? Nope. More drilling on Wall Street dealing in futures and derivatives.
In reply to The local taxes and health… by Herdee
How does a cartoon get published with a spelling error...it should say "Marshmarrows"
Of course, no Koreans would ever poke fun of you if you mispronounced something in their language.
In reply to How does a cartoon get… by Agent P
I wasn't making fun of the Koreans....I was making fun of the Chinese!
In reply to Of course, no Koreans would… by Uchtdorf
Their system is one big sham. Its first and foremost purpose is to maintain control and wealth in their hands. You must understand this, because thinking its purpose is legitimate business of any kind will leave you confused and susceptible to their lies and propaganda such as "GDP growth"
Detroit is a Potemkin village. The downtown area has building fronts up, with no backs. Facades concealing alleys and blight. Some of the people have begun asking question, "Why isn't there anything behind the buildings'.
We should have a Parade! And then a trade faire.
Or a Trade faire, then a Parade
Global Macro Monitor is the farce, calling that which is not a farce a farce, in an effort not to appear to be as big a farce as the fart is.
Yes,,, the art of the deal....
Thank God we have a president thats 'really smart'.
I so read that as pokemon..
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGM-jHiQQWb4J72psxoiijQ