Potemkin Trade Deals Exposed

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 15:09

Via Global Macro Monitor,

What a farce.

South Korea, meanwhile, negotiated a permanent steel-tariff exemption in exchange for allowing additional U.S. auto imports.

But the claim of a “renegotiated” Korea-U.S. free-trade agreement should be viewed with skepticism. 

U.S. automakers already don’t export the allowable number of cars into South Korea today, let alone the expanded number.

And South Korean car exports, the main sources of the trade imbalance, were left alone. It was a limited, face-saving deal that everyone can tout as “preventing” a trade war.  

– New Republic

Why not just negotiate an increase in Korean imports of American flying cars and call it a victory?

 Nothing here.  Move on.

Tags
Business Finance
Politics
Human Interest

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
gmak khnum Thu, 03/29/2018 - 15:22 Permalink

No one wants to buy and hold into the long weekend given all the pending risks and uncertainty. BUT, it is month and quarter end, so you can be sure that certain key stocks are getting lots of volume to get the price up to make P/L look good for certain (nameless) money managers.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 1
Herdee Thu, 03/29/2018 - 15:23 Permalink

The local taxes and health care bills along with endless red, socialist tape in the U.S. prevents American companies from coming back. What for? Where's the trillion dollar infrastructure program that Trump promised? He made such a big deal out of it during his election campaign. Why return when you just see chaos and politicians that just want war? They're NeoCon morons.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
not dead yet Herdee Thu, 03/29/2018 - 16:17 Permalink

The government is bad enough but greedy ass CEO's are even worse. Trump gives them a huge tax cut and they use it to buy back stock for their personal benefit and awarding themselves bigger bonuses rather than bring back jobs or spend the cash on R&D. Of course business as usual with bigger bonuses and perks for themselves, their own company jet and with unlimited expense paid travel to sporting events and calling it a business trip, sponsoring race teams golf tournaments etc for their own personal gratification, sky boxes at all the local sports arena's and writing it off as a sales tool, extravagant offices inside extravagant corporate headquarters many of which are located for the convenience and gratification of upper management, etc. At one time the company heads realized it was the shop floor that made them their money and invested accordingly. Not any more. The attitude that has been around for a long time is the people at the top are the most important and everything else, including their products, is secondary. Thus for a long time the "Made in the USA" sticker meant you were buying a piece of shit. Even if they manufacture in the US and can compete they still go overseas and let someone else do the heavy lifting and problem solving. People like to blame the unions but it was shitty management that led to the creation of unions and it was management who caved to their outrageous demands.

Studies have shown that stock buybacks most of the time do not work out for the money spent. With money being so cheap for years many companies loaded up on debt to buy back stock. Now we have so called experts coming out of the woodwork claiming stock buybacks are best thing ever.

T Boone Pickens ran Mesa Petroleum and turned into a corporate raider. "It was cheaper to drill on Wall Street" he claimed and eventually was booted from Mesa as he ran it into the ground. He made lots of cash in the beginning but when companies wised up and refused to be blackmailed into buying out his holdings at an inflated price to make him go away the party was over. Yet Pickens took what few millions he had left and parleyed it into making him a billionaire. Drilling for oil? Nope. More drilling on Wall Street dealing in futures and derivatives.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
karenm Thu, 03/29/2018 - 15:28 Permalink

Their system is one big sham. Its first and foremost purpose is to maintain control and wealth in their hands. You must understand this, because thinking its purpose is legitimate business of any kind will leave you confused and susceptible to their lies and propaganda such as "GDP growth" 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
ToSoft4Truth Thu, 03/29/2018 - 15:28 Permalink

Detroit is a Potemkin village.  The downtown area has building fronts up, with no backs.   Facades concealing alleys and blight.  Some of the people have begun asking question, "Why isn't there anything behind the buildings'. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Pa Kettle Thu, 03/29/2018 - 15:35 Permalink

Global Macro Monitor is the farce, calling that which is not a farce a farce, in an effort not to appear to be as big a farce as the fart is.