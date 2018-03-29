"Prove The Haters Wrong": Tesla Urges Workers To Ramp Model 3 Production

With its bonds and stocks in freefall amid concerns that the company will run out of cash in the summer, Tesla management is desperately shifting its priorities to Model 3 production, as Bloomberg reports the company plans to shutdown the S and X production line and give a limited number of workers the option to work on the crucial Model 3 line instead.
The market is not buying it for now...
And that collapse in asset prices has upset one man in particular (via Bloomberg)
Doug Field, senior vice president of engineering, said if the team can exceed 300 Model 3s a day it would be an “incredible victory” at a time when some investors are casting doubt on the company and shorting its stock.
“I find that personally insulting, and you should too. Let’s make them regret ever betting against us,” Field wrote in the March 23 email. “You will prove a bunch of haters wrong.”
At the time of Field’s email, Tesla was reportedly making more than 200 Model 3 sedans a day on every line. Field urged workers to quickly break through the 300-cars-a-day barrier and keep going, while keeping quality standards high.
“The world is watching us very closely, to understand one thing: How many Model 3’s can Tesla build in a week?” Field wrote.
“This is a critical moment in Tesla’s history, and there are a number of reasons it’s so important. You should pick the one that hits you in the gut and makes you want to win.”
But what if the quality of the builds remains as dismal as it has been reported to be?
As a gentle reminder, the firm did the same in December and it did not end well: Build Fast, Fix Later: Tesla Employees Say 90% Of Model S/X Cars Fail Quality Checks After Assembly
The most recent collapse has pushed Tesla's market cap back below that of Ford's and GM's - almost exactly a year to the date when the 'tech' company overtook the 'carmakers'...
Tick tock, Elon.
Cuz unicorns and rainbows make businesses profitable.
Great cars, horribly run company.
Sell TSLA!
The Western World
There are no patterns, no order.
A world dominated by noise.
There are too many details you won't like.
Arithmetic doesn't work anymore.
Translation: Those who don't meet quotas will be sent to boncentration bamps.
Making a prudent and informed business decision now makes you a "hater". Yep, we call this "progress".
Maybe he should change his name to Cunt Stevenson.
Hey Elon, try the mantra "we are all family here". I've heard that one for 50 years and it has been total bullshit.
Throw a lot of the parts in the trunk and print up directions on how they are to be installed. Like IKEA.
Sell it as a CKD and let the buyer build it...lol.
It's not so much haters as it's realists. These have never been profitable (except to Musk) without govt subsidy.
Face the music, you can't run a for profit biz like this with this kind of cash burn unless you're deceiving people.
The mainstream car companies will build much better quality electric cars than Tesla. They just won't get the colored balloons and fanfare that our orbiting hero got. People were sold a concept with Tesla, not so much a car. It's like paying for "potential" when buying your next house. Potential is not something tangible. Surprise, surprise.
Note how progressives characterize those who apply objective analysis to a belief sytem they oppose, or product they embrace ( in this case, an automobile ), as "haters."
Tesla is the "Tucker" of the Twenty-First Century. If the marque survives at all, it will be as a speculative subsidiary of a Fiat or Nissan.
The reality is the auto industry, like the airline and rail industries, is mature and has been consolidating for ~50 years. Unless someone invents a transport machine that runs on the dual fuel of water and sunshine, does not contact the ground during travel, or can skip thru time, innovation is gonna be limited to marginal differences. Without revolutionary market disruption, creating a competitive dealer/service network and global supply chain is NEVER gonna make money for its investors.
Musk is a government funds parasite.
If I worked for Tesla,,,,,My resume would be flying out the door......cause the Cars won't be soon....HAHAHAHAH!
The cars won't be flying, or out the door.
I've been waiting for my flying car for 50 years now & I think these clowns have set back the process another 50 years.
Don't forget the Skittles.
So.. they lose money on every car and they will produce even more? Those guys are clueless.
"We lose money for every car we sell, but that's ok: we'll make it up in volume!"
- Math Challenged Musky
Wait I thought Tesla was the most automated factory in the world, so does that mean they all walked over to the line and turned the speed control pot a little bit to the right?
Bumped up the output voltage on the VFD
I can already see some robot arm loosing it's sh*t and smashing car door frames before chucking them across the assembly line before it tries to crawl away power cords dragging..
Maybe Tony Stark gave all the robots a pep talk.
Eleven.
Elon, turn it to ELEVEN
They did. All the way to 11.
Sounds a little like the ENRON guy lol....."keep buying my precious employees"
Nothing says quality like time and money pressure.
You can have it:
Fast
Good
Cheap
Pick two
Just remember, you should never half-ass anything. Always use your whole ass.
You seen, Elon, you tried and you failed. The moral is...never try.
<--- "Haters" win; TSLA gets crushed like a freeway barricade.
<--- Musky's mules make more models than all manufacturers combined.
Gentlemen, place your bets!
Before you buy one check this for the real costs of Tesla reliability and ownership
I wonder if those who put down a deposit will get their money back after Tesla is declared bankrupt?
These globalist companies such as Alphabet, Tesla,Amazon are about to have a rude awakening as people are no longer keen on the subsiding game.
yah ...who would dare hate a $250 stawk losing 11 bucks per share ??
Probably the same people that liked it a few weeks ago when it was $350 stock.
Bwahahahahahaha!
Making a prudent and informed business decision now makes you a "hater". Yep, we call this "progress".
Pretty sure you are a climate change denier too.
All cars are actually crudely constructed piles of junk. That's one reason why automated cars are pure fantasy. If all cars were actually worth a few million dollars, things might be different. Or if intelligent self repairing robots made cars without human assistance. That's pure fantasy as well.
Realist=Hater
I love that level of hubris. "Prove all the haters wrong!"
Because what's happening is proving all the investors correct.
Trump supporters bought DOW futures. That turned out nicely.
Everybody hates to burn up.
Tesla, as a CAR company (in case current investors have forgotten what Tesla actually make and what market they are operating in) is making 1.5% of the number of CARS that other CAR manufacturers like Ford or GM make.
It is therefore worth 1.5% of Ford or GM, i.e. ~ $600M. IF they can ramp up to ~500M CARS (NOT mobile phones or X-Boxes on wheels) then maybe ~$5B, so maybe $20/share somewhere down the line, assuming they can turn a PROFIT (anyone know the meaning of the word??)
put yer backs into it ye scurvy dogs! :cracks whip:
"Gung Ho" (1986) with Michael Keaton
Kazihiro: In Japan, when production lags, worker stays longer in factory.
Hunt Stevenson: Okay, overtime. We can talk about overtime. I understand it now.
Kazihiro: They do not do it for pay. They do it for company.
Hunt Stevenson: Yeah, but that's there, this is here.
Audrey: Gentlemen, this is an American factory. They're never gonna go for that.
Good luck, Elon.
The Volgograd Tractor Factory was better run........
Yeah and some of those Russian tractors are still running just fine after 35 years. Tesla, not so much.
He should have added that its racist to sell his stock and that it's for the kids!
When you are going to lose money on every unit it makes no sense to make them faster
Musk has just increased the odds of more road barrier and other physical damage with his promise.
Truth is Hate