"Prove The Haters Wrong": Tesla Urges Workers To Ramp Model 3 Production

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 11:30

With its bonds and stocks in freefall amid concerns that the company will run out of cash in the summer, Tesla management is desperately shifting its priorities to Model 3 production, as Bloomberg reports the company plans to shutdown the S and X production line and give a limited number of workers the option to work on the crucial Model 3 line instead.

The market is not buying it for now...

 

And that collapse in asset prices has upset one man in particular (via Bloomberg)

Doug Field, senior vice president of engineering, said if the team can exceed 300 Model 3s a day it would be an “incredible victory” at a time when some investors are casting doubt on the company and shorting its stock.

“I find that personally insulting, and you should too. Let’s make them regret ever betting against us,” Field wrote in the March 23 email. “You will prove a bunch of haters wrong.”

At the time of Field’s email, Tesla was reportedly making more than 200 Model 3 sedans a day on every line. Field urged workers to quickly break through the 300-cars-a-day barrier and keep going, while keeping quality standards high.

“The world is watching us very closely, to understand one thing: How many Model 3’s can Tesla build in a week?” Field wrote.

“This is a critical moment in Tesla’s history, and there are a number of reasons it’s so important. You should pick the one that hits you in the gut and makes you want to win.”

But what if the quality of the builds remains as dismal as it has been reported to be?

As a gentle reminder, the firm did the same in December and it did not end well: Build Fast, Fix Later: Tesla Employees Say 90% Of Model S/X Cars Fail Quality Checks After Assembly

The most recent collapse has pushed Tesla's market cap back below that of Ford's and GM's - almost exactly a year to the date when the 'tech' company overtook the 'carmakers'...

Tick tock, Elon.

Comments

silverer lester1 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

The mainstream car companies will build much better quality electric cars than Tesla. They just won't get the colored balloons and fanfare that our orbiting hero got. People were sold a concept with Tesla, not so much a car. It's like paying for "potential" when buying your next house. Potential is not something tangible. Surprise, surprise.

Government nee… silverer Thu, 03/29/2018 - 12:02 Permalink

The reality is the auto industry, like the airline and rail industries, is mature and has been consolidating for ~50 years.  Unless someone invents a transport machine that runs on the dual fuel of water and sunshine, does not contact the ground during travel, or can skip thru time, innovation is gonna be limited to marginal differences.  Without revolutionary market disruption, creating a competitive  dealer/service network and global supply chain is NEVER gonna make money for its investors.  

NugginFuts Thu, 03/29/2018 - 11:36 Permalink

<--- "Haters" win; TSLA gets crushed like a freeway barricade.

<--- Musky's mules make more models than all manufacturers combined.

Gentlemen, place your bets!

Haboob Thu, 03/29/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

These globalist companies such as Alphabet, Tesla,Amazon are about to have a rude awakening as people are no longer keen on the subsiding game.

 

Byrond Thu, 03/29/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

All cars are actually crudely constructed piles of junk. That's one reason why automated cars are pure fantasy. If all cars were actually worth a few million dollars, things might be different. Or if intelligent self repairing robots made cars without human assistance. That's pure fantasy as well. 

ZZR600 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

Tesla, as a CAR company (in case current investors have forgotten what Tesla actually make and what market they are operating in) is making 1.5% of the number of CARS that other CAR manufacturers like Ford or GM make.

It is therefore worth 1.5% of Ford or GM, i.e. ~ $600M. IF they can ramp up to ~500M CARS (NOT mobile phones or X-Boxes on wheels) then maybe ~$5B, so maybe $20/share somewhere down the line, assuming they can turn a PROFIT (anyone know the meaning of the word??)

Friedrich not Salma Thu, 03/29/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

"Gung Ho" (1986) with Michael Keaton

 

Kazihiro: In Japan, when production lags, worker stays longer in factory.

Hunt Stevenson: Okay, overtime. We can talk about overtime. I understand it now.

Kazihiro: They do not do it for pay. They do it for company.

Hunt Stevenson: Yeah, but that's there, this is here.

Audrey: Gentlemen, this is an American factory. They're never gonna go for that.

 

Good luck, Elon.