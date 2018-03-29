Ross Ignores Beijing's "Pandora's Box" Warning, Says China Tariffs Imminent

Just when investors thought trade war tantrums were ebbing...
Despite warnings overnight from Beijing that US should "not open pandora's box" with regard trade tariffs, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross confirmed on Bloomberg TV this morning that President Trump will announce sweeping China tariffs, aimed at countering IP theft, shortly.
The US "is not strong-arming" China, Ross argued, "we're defending ourselves."
This comment follows Reuters reports that China warned the United States on Thursday against sparking a flurry of protectionist practices across the globe, even as Beijing pointed to U.S. goods that it could target in a deepening Sino-U.S. trade dispute.
“The malicious practices of the United States are like opening Pandora’s Box, and there is a danger of triggering a chain reaction that will spread the virus of trade protectionism across the globe,” a commerce ministry spokesman said.
While stocks took an initial hit from AMZN, they are legging lower on the Ross trade-war confirmation.
Clearly aware of the impact the administration's trade-war antics are having, Ross concluded his interview by urging investors to: "act rationally, not hysterically."
Comments
Anti-trust bitchez. The only way save the 'merican economy.
""act rationally, not hysterically.""
Translation = Only buy -- never sell.
In reply to Anti-trust bitchez. The only… by Infinite QE
Xiriously...with $450 Bn U.S. trade surplus p.a...LOL!
In reply to ""act rationally, not… by Haus-Targaryen
The people at the top already know that the US economy is due for a crash imminently because it's built on lies by cheats and cons. So they're trying to make it happen now in a more concrete, easier to understand manner as a type of smokescreen. And of course the elite will make out like bandits in the new Mad Max economy.
the biggest indication the us is going to war to blame somebody for its financial demise , mainly China and Russia.
And yet gold in worthless USD backed by nothing, continues to go down this week.