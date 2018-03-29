Saxo Chief Economist Warns Consumers "Maxed Out", Fears 30% Plunge In Stock Market

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 20:00

"I think overall we have been pricing in for Goldilocks and we are closer to Frankenstein to be honest," warned Steen Jakobsen, Saxo Bank's outspoken chief economist, during an interview with CNBC, and that divergence from reality could mean markets face a 25-30% correction from a potential sudden recession scenario.

Jakobsen cited several factors including growing credit-card loans (and soaring delinquencies), a widening fiscal deficit in the U.S., doubts over infrastructure spending plans, and a potential trade war.

"All the data we've seen over the last few weeks has basically been that the consumer is maxed out, we've seen that in credit card loans as well, so I think the consumer is done spending the money."

The Saxo Bank economist appears to have noticed what we highlighted earlier in the month, that while the larger U.S. banks that dominate credit card issuance have focused on prime and super prime consumers post the Great Financial Crisis (GFC), and have enjoyed a prolonged period of low charge off rates concurrent with the Fed’s almost decade long ZIRP.

As TCW's Chet Melhotra notes, it is America's smaller banks - those not in the Top 100 by asset size - that have experienced in just the recent months a surge in charge off deterioration, which at 7.9% is on par with the last financial crisis!  In other words, to find where the next consumer credit crisis hides - and will erupt next - ignore the big banks and focus on the smaller ones.

 

And as we also noted here, judging by the collapse in household "buying plans," the consumer is indeed "maxed out" as Steen notes.

 

As CNBC details, Jakobsen highlighted a "Goldilocks" scenario that he feels traders are mistakenly pricing in to markets, where fresh economic data are either not too hot or not too cold. Overall, the global economy is currently experiencing lower levels of unemployment and higher growth. Looking at 2018 in particular, many analysts hoped for strong global growth on the back of higher inflation and higher investment, but according to Jakobsen, these drivers "aren't actually materializing."

Instead, Jakobsen made a reference to the novel "Frankenstein," arguing that the economy had been skewed by central bankers, who have injected trillions of dollars into the global economy to boost growth and investment.

Estimates for the first quarter of 2018 "started at more than 5 percent expected GDP (gross domestic product); we are now significantly less than 2 percent for the (first quarter) expected, so I don't really see things happening in the growth area," Jacobsen added.

"We've been at 2 percent exactly since the financial crisis, I don't think we're going to deviate from that," he said.

And Jakobsen warns that in a scenario of a potential sudden economic recession, he sees a possible market correction of between 25 and 30 percent.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
karenm Thu, 03/29/2018 - 20:01 Permalink

Maxed out??

What happened to "Best economic conditions in decades"? 

Or

"Highest sentiment ratings since 2010"?

 

See, it's all bull shit, every bit of it. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
MusicIsYou Thu, 03/29/2018 - 20:08 Permalink

Gee it could be because 99% of wealth is owned by 1% of the population, and the 1% is a small number of consumers. There's not even enough consumers in the top 1% that will make it affordable for robots to manufacture goods and services. That's why in the not too distant future civilization is just going fall apart. But hey, at least the top 1% can count all their money, and that's the only thing they'll have. Haha the mega rich are going back to the stone age. Haha, well that's the circle of life.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
indygo55 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 20:09 Permalink

This will go on at least until fall when the new year approaches and the real unwinding occurs with the tightening from the FED, Money still to be made here folks. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
g3h Thu, 03/29/2018 - 20:18 Permalink

Quick. Call the Chinese. We export them TBS - Trump-backed securities.

Then we pass lump sum cash to Trump counties.

Balanced trade, happier Americans, win for the President.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
BeerMe Thu, 03/29/2018 - 20:19 Permalink

This is bullshit.  The consumer has been maxed out for a long long time.  This fucker hasn't been paying attention.  Now I'm buying.  Fucking clowns.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 20:20 Permalink

Hey, I am dumping my triple-play Comcast bundle once my MagicJack ($43 for a year) arrives next week. I will probably sign up for Hulu for TV and start trying out digital TV attennas for free TV. Anyone have a good digital TV antenna they recommend that is less than $80?

Oh found a very cool 6-speed bike for $40. Waiting to hear back from the seller on CL! I hope I get it! It even has a big butt seat! My butt isn't that big but it is one of the comfy seats not one that looks like a torture device you are supposed to sit on.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
autofixer Thu, 03/29/2018 - 20:25 Permalink

Everything bad is converging this fall.  Just in time for the mid-term elections and the Demoncrats return to power.  Trump then announcing his return to his roots in the party of slavery.  

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Alexander De Large Thu, 03/29/2018 - 20:27 Permalink

ZH is going into gay territory with UFO stories now.

Trying their damndest to jerk off on the last shred of a sock of credibility this site has left.

Stawk markit gunna crash 30% then we gunna go to thermulnookleer war with Chinussiaranorkorea then aliens gunna land to tell us da good newz bout Jeebus and silver coinz.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Aubiekong Thu, 03/29/2018 - 20:34 Permalink

Well what happens when the central banks (government) just prints money and buys public stocks in effect becoming the owner of all private companies?