Sessions Names Prosecutor To Investigate FBI Misconduct Claims

Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed Thursday that John Huber - Utah's top federal prosecutor, will be paired with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate a multitude of accusations of FBI misconduct surrounding the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The announcement comes one day after Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirmed that he will be investigating allegations of FBI FISA abuse.
Sessions' decision stops short of formally appointing a special counsel to investigate - noting in a lengthy letter written to Chairmen Grassley, Goodlatte and Gowdy, Sessions that regulations recognize "the Attorney General may conclude that the circumstances do not justify such a departure "from the normal process of the department," and that he may instead determine that other "appropriate steps" can be taken..."
BREAKING: Attorney General Jeff Sessions notifies members of Congress he will not appoint second special counsel pic.twitter.com/jaVLkeTJkL— Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) March 29, 2018
That said, Sessions says he will rely on Huber's review to determine the need for a special counsel.
"I am confident that Mr. Huber's review will include a full, complete and objective evaluation of these matters in a manner that is consistent with the law and facts," Sessions wrote.
"I receive regular updates from Mr. Huber and upon the conclusion of his review, will receive his recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit the appointment of a special counsel."
Huber has also been looking at whether the FBI should have more thoroughly probed Hillary Clinton’s ties to Uranium One, a Russian nuclear energy agency. Still, it is worth noting that it was Barack Obama who appointed Huber to his position in 2015.
Sessions' full letter can be seen below:
Meanwhile, IG Michael Horowitz confirmed that he will be investigating allegations of FBI FISA abuse on Wednesday.
“The OIG will initiate a review that will examine the Justice Department’s and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s compliance with legal requirements, and with applicable DOJ and FBI policies and procedures, in applications filed with the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) relating to a certain U.S. person,” the statement reads.
The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General announces the initiation of a review: https://t.co/dHKwXbDdvS pic.twitter.com/XxnDuL1vDl— Justice OIG (@JusticeOIG) March 28, 2018
While the OIG's current investigation and upcoming report - which led to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's firing, is focused on the agency's handling of the Clinton email investigation. This new probe will focus on FISA abuse and surveillance of the Trump campaign.
On March 1, House Intelligence Committee (HPSCI) Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) wrote in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the FBI may have violated criminal statutes, as well as its own strict internal procedures by using unverified information to obtain a surveillance warrant on onetime Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.
Sessions has come under increasing pressure to appoint a special counsel to investigate what President Trump referred to in late February as "potentially massive FISA abuse."
Why is A.G. Jeff Sessions asking the Inspector General to investigate potentially massive FISA abuse. Will take forever, has no prosecutorial power and already late with reports on Comey etc. Isn’t the I.G. an Obama guy? Why not use Justice Department lawyers? DISGRACEFUL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2018
And while many have noted that Inspector General Horowitz is significantly limited in his abilities to investigate, with Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) noting "the IG's office does not have authority to compel witness interviews, including from past employees, so its investigation will be limited in scope in comparison to a Special Counsel investigation," Sessions' pairing of Horowitz with Huber keeps the investigation under the DOJ's roof and out of the hands of an independent investigator.
Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing has yet to be seen.
Comments
Suprised he could find the time, after spending 80 hours a week chasing the devil's lettuce.
Satan's Salad?
In reply to Suprised he could find the… by Lt. Frank Drebin
Jeff Sessions is just a pair of rabbit ears crazy-glued to a tiny dickhead.
Looney
In reply to Satan's Salad? by cossack55
"That said, Sessions says he will rely on Huber's review to determine the need for a special counsel..."
We just had TWO congressional intelligence committees review for the past year! WTF???
In reply to … by Looney
March 29, 2018: Ep. 687 Another Bombshell Revelation
“I’ve already told you there was some White House Involvement in this. Now how do we know that? What we learn in Sara’s piece according to her sources, is that there was a meeting in August of 2016. Between a lead FBI investigator by the name of Jonn Moffa. He had a key role by the way folks, in the Hillary exoneration letter. Remember the speech by Jim Comey? That exonerated Hillary. They laid all this stuff out and then said, oh..and by the way, we’re not going to prosecute.”
“So this is an upper level manager in the FBI. Follow the time line here. This’ll be quick. In August, early August he meets with the White House Chief of Staff. Dennis McDonough to talk about this case, against Trump. Against the Trump Team & probably about Hillary too.”
“White House Chief of Staff. You’re now a breath away from the President of the UNITED STATES. Moffa meets McDonough in August. Why is this time line August of 2016. Why is this significant? Because what happens in August of 2016 too?”
“John Breanan. Aaaaa Joe! What did we say that the master of puppets here might be John Breanan. Again, on the John Bongino show. Yep! John Breanan, in August of 2016. What does he do? He waltz’s his butt up to Capital Hill and gives a briefing to the gang of eight there....Harry Reid included. About this case. Includes in the briefing which is highly likely based on the letter Reid produces just days later. Briefs them in the Dossier. He said he know nothing about in December. Which is after August. So, in August. Just to be clear about what we’re talking about.”
“For those Liberals out there that listen to the show. That think the White House has no attachment to this scandal at all. In August of 2016. Senior high level managers at the FBI. Who had a role in drafting the exoneration letter for Hillary Clinton. Meet with White House Officials. The White House Chief of Staff. A stone throws away from the President. In that very same month. The President’s CIA Director. A noted Political Hack. And, a lair in John Breanan. Brief members of the Senate & the Congress. On a Dossier. He claims he knew nothing about. And, just days after that briefing. Harry Reid fires off a letter to the FBI requesting that they investigate Trump. Of which, by the way, right after that. Strzok texts Lisa Paige. “Here we go.” Insinuating in the text that this was all planned the whole entire time. “
https://saraacarter.com/new-documents-suggest-coordination-by-obama-white-house-cia-and-fbi-in-trump-investigation/
https://www.bongino.com/march-29-2018-ep-687-another-bombshell-revelation/
In reply to "That said, Sessions says he… by Team_Huli
If they get to the bottom of things too quickly it won't have the desired effect on the midterms. Sessions has been in DC long enough to know how to play politics.
In reply to March 29, 2018: Ep. 687… by Chupacabra-322
Another F...ing member of the Keep-Hillary-Out-Of-Jail club. Horowitz has his own history in that club. Sessions must be in that same club, or someone has something on him. It seems to all be a show to placate the "deplorables".
In reply to If they get to the bottom of… by The_Juggernaut
Hopefully there is more going on here than playing politics. I am sick to death of that.
I'll say it again...if the mid-terms roll around and these cronies are still playing games...stick a fork in the reds, they are done.
In reply to If they get to the bottom of… by The_Juggernaut
Another dog and pony show....or Sessions will be able to blame Huber? But Huber is an Oblammy (dis)appointment. This crap is getting sickening!
In reply to "That said, Sessions says he… by Team_Huli
Sessions has been nothing but a disappointment.
In reply to … by Looney
I’m so disappointed with that guy. There are no words that can describe the level of disappointment with him. What a captured dud he is.
In reply to Sessions has been nothing… by migra
Moloch's Milk?
In reply to Satan's Salad? by cossack55
was he tossing the salad with Lindsay and Flake?
In reply to Satan's Salad? by cossack55
I'll not yet ask you guys to admit
That I told you so
As I have been long saying
That "Sessions is a wily old fox who is stalking them."
But, soon.
In reply to Suprised he could find the… by Lt. Frank Drebin
RIP- DNC email leaker Seth Rich
shot in the back by a Clinton paid assassin!
In reply to Suprised he could find the… by Lt. Frank Drebin
James Carville or Al Sharpton. Gotta appear fair dontcha know.
"Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed Thursday that John Huber - Utah's top federal prosecutor, will be paired with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate a multitude of accusations of FBI misconduct surrounding the 2016 U.S. presidential election."
Its about damned time.
Huber was an Obowel appointee......
In reply to "Attorney General Jeff… by nmewn
Are you saying all dimz are dishonest, unethical POS's of shit? ;-)
In reply to Huber was an Obowel… by gatorengineer
If he isn't, I AM!
In reply to Are you saying all dimz are… by nmewn
we'll see. hopes remain low that the new investigators will investigate the investigators' investigation.
"We investigated ourselves and found no evidence of impropriety. All whistleblowers in this case will be subject to immediate "disappearance". 666 666 666".....................
About. F'in. Time.
You can bet the Left is digging into Mr Huber's life story
They dont have to.. He is the left.... read up on the critter.
In reply to You can bet the Left is… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Let's hope for the best.
Who originally appointed this federal prosecutor?
I believe that was Stiff.
In reply to Who originally appointed… by BarkingCat
about time,fucktard.Guess they can gramps his prune juice.
Fuck Obama and his Red Diaper baby henchmen
Many of you will have a large portion of crow to eat regarding Jeff Session's performance when the deal is sealed.
Patience Grasshoppers
Reading isnt a strong suit is it. HE DECLINED TO APPOINT A SPECIAL PROSECUTOR...... instead he is going SP light, with this huber critter. Ok, google is easy. HE IS AN OBAMA APPOINTEE. HELLO.... CAN YOU SAY CLEAN BILL OF HEALTH For the FBI?
In reply to Many of you will have a… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Delegated 2 Obama appointees to investigate democrats and says no special counsel. If Grassley gives the ok that they'll conform a replacement, fire the little traitor.
Relax, they're just slow walkin it, this is going to be a slow and painful dismemberment.
There's enough hard evidence out in the public sphere already, if it's to be done right, they've gotta get Brennan, Clapper, Mrs.Sunstein and there is still the not so small matter of a FISA judge that Strzok was friends with.
In reply to Delegated 2 Obama appointees… by johnwburns
Any investigation that doesn't start with Skankles or Obuttfuck is a red herring. We all know who the biggest law breakers are. We just want to know why Sessions and Trump a became such lying pussies since the election.
rampant widespread felonious conspiracy = misconduct
Sessions is probably senile. He certainly acts like it. Maybe he is drinking the same water as Nancy Pelosi.
What about uranium1 and the involvement of Mueller and Rosenstein?
He’s drinking Ensure at night before loading his Depends by morning.
In reply to Sessions is probably senile… by Sid Davis
So if this latest jack hole finds criminal conduct, can he arrest anyone?
Or does it get referred to another jack hole?
Baby Steps. lol
Bullllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllshit
Leave it to Sessions to drag this shit out for eternity.
The plan.
The Insurance Policy.
Drag this out forever or until the moment Trump is no longer President. Sessions; you Establishment RNC Crony bastard.
Elmer Fudd IS The Wabbit Slayer
https://img00.deviantart.net/652c/i/2009/341/7/9/elmer_fudd___the_rabbi…
Sessions names Hillary to Investigate Clinton Foundation
I hereby name thee ... Prosecutor.