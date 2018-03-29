Sessions Names Prosecutor To Investigate FBI Misconduct Claims

Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed Thursday that John Huber - Utah's top federal prosecutor, will be paired with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate a multitude of accusations of FBI misconduct surrounding the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The announcement comes one day after Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirmed that he will be investigating allegations of FBI FISA abuse

Sessions' decision stops short of formally appointing a special counsel to investigate - noting in a lengthy letter written to Chairmen Grassley, Goodlatte and Gowdy, Sessions that regulations recognize "the Attorney General may conclude that the circumstances do not justify such a departure "from the normal process of the department," and that he may instead determine that other "appropriate steps" can be taken..."

That said, Sessions says he will rely on Huber's review to determine the need for a special counsel

"I am confident that Mr. Huber's review will include a full, complete and objective evaluation of these matters in a manner that is consistent with the law and facts," Sessions wrote.

"I receive regular updates from Mr. Huber and upon the conclusion of his review, will receive his recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit the appointment of a special counsel."

Huber has also been looking at whether the FBI should have more thoroughly probed Hillary Clinton’s ties to Uranium One, a Russian nuclear energy agency. Still, it is worth noting that it was Barack Obama who appointed Huber to his position in 2015.

Sessions' full letter can be seen below:

Meanwhile, IG Michael Horowitz confirmed that he will be investigating allegations of FBI FISA abuse on Wednesday. 

“The OIG will initiate a review that will examine the Justice Department’s and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s compliance with legal requirements, and with applicable DOJ and FBI policies and procedures, in applications filed with the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) relating to a certain U.S. person,” the statement reads.

While the OIG's current investigation and upcoming report - which led to former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's firing, is focused on the agency's handling of the Clinton email investigation. This new probe will focus on FISA abuse and surveillance of the Trump campaign. 

On March 1, House Intelligence Committee (HPSCI) Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) wrote in a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions that the FBI may have violated criminal statutes, as well as its own strict internal procedures by using unverified information to obtain a surveillance warrant on onetime Trump campaign advisor Carter Page. 

Sessions has come under increasing pressure to appoint a special counsel to investigate what President Trump referred to in late February as "potentially massive FISA abuse." 

And while many have noted that Inspector General Horowitz is significantly limited in his abilities to investigate, with Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) noting "the IG's office does not have authority to compel witness interviews, including from past employees, so its investigation will be limited in scope in comparison to a Special Counsel investigation," Sessions' pairing of Horowitz with Huber keeps the investigation under the DOJ's roof and out of the hands of an independent investigator.

Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing has yet to be seen.

Chupacabra-322 Team_Huli Thu, 03/29/2018 - 19:11 Permalink

March 29, 2018: Ep. 687 Another Bombshell Revelation

 

“I’ve already told you there was some White House Involvement in this. Now how do we know that? What we learn in Sara’s piece according to her sources, is that there was a meeting in August of 2016.  Between a lead FBI investigator by the name of Jonn Moffa. He had a key role by the way folks, in the Hillary exoneration letter.  Remember the speech by Jim Comey? That exonerated Hillary.  They laid all this stuff out and then said, oh..and by the way, we’re not going to prosecute.”

 

“So this is an upper level manager in the FBI.  Follow the time line here.  This’ll be quick.  In August, early August he meets with the White House Chief of Staff.  Dennis McDonough to talk about this case, against Trump.  Against the Trump Team & probably about Hillary too.”

 

“White House Chief of Staff.  You’re now a breath away from the President of the UNITED STATES.  Moffa meets McDonough in August.  Why is this time line August of 2016. Why is this significant?  Because what happens in August of 2016 too?”

 

“John Breanan. Aaaaa Joe! What did we say that the master of puppets here might be John Breanan.  Again, on the John Bongino show.  Yep! John Breanan, in August of 2016. What does he do? He waltz’s his butt up to Capital Hill and gives a briefing to the gang of eight there....Harry Reid included.  About this case. Includes in the briefing which is highly likely based on the letter Reid produces just days later. Briefs them in the Dossier. He said he know nothing about in December.  Which is after August.  So, in August.  Just to be clear about what we’re talking about.”  

 

“For those Liberals out there that listen to the show.  That think the White House has no attachment to this scandal at all.  In August of 2016.  Senior high level managers at the FBI.  Who had a role in drafting the exoneration letter for Hillary Clinton. Meet with White House Officials.  The White House Chief of Staff. A stone throws away from the President. In that very same month.  The President’s CIA Director. A noted Political Hack.  And, a lair in John Breanan.  Brief members of the Senate & the Congress. On a Dossier. He claims he knew nothing about. And, just days after that briefing. Harry Reid fires off a letter to the FBI requesting that they investigate Trump. Of which, by the way, right after that. Strzok texts Lisa Paige.  “Here we go.” Insinuating in the text that this was all planned the whole entire time. “

 

https://saraacarter.com/new-documents-suggest-coordination-by-obama-white-house-cia-and-fbi-in-trump-investigation/

 

https://www.bongino.com/march-29-2018-ep-687-another-bombshell-revelation/

nmewn Thu, 03/29/2018 - 19:03 Permalink

"Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed Thursday that John Huber - Utah's top federal prosecutor, will be paired with DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate a multitude of accusations of FBI misconduct surrounding the 2016 U.S. presidential election."

Its about damned time.

Doppelganger71 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 19:04 Permalink

"We investigated ourselves and found no evidence of impropriety. All whistleblowers in this case will be subject to immediate "disappearance". 666 666 666".....................

johnwburns Thu, 03/29/2018 - 19:08 Permalink

Delegated 2 Obama appointees to investigate democrats and says no special counsel. If Grassley gives the ok that they'll conform a replacement, fire the little traitor. 

nmewn johnwburns Thu, 03/29/2018 - 19:16 Permalink

Relax, they're just slow walkin it, this is going to be a slow and painful dismemberment.

There's enough hard evidence out in the public sphere already, if it's to be done right, they've gotta get Brennan, Clapper, Mrs.Sunstein and there is still the not so small matter of a FISA judge that Strzok was friends with.  

Kidbuck Thu, 03/29/2018 - 19:09 Permalink

Any investigation that doesn't start with Skankles or Obuttfuck is a red herring. We all know who the biggest law breakers are. We just want to know why Sessions and Trump a became such lying pussies since the election.

Sid Davis Thu, 03/29/2018 - 19:13 Permalink

Sessions is probably senile. He certainly acts like it.  Maybe he is drinking the same water as Nancy Pelosi.

What about uranium1 and the involvement of Mueller and Rosenstein?

 

wolf pup Thu, 03/29/2018 - 19:16 Permalink

Leave it to Sessions to drag this shit out for eternity. 

The plan. 

The Insurance Policy.

Drag this out forever or until the moment Trump is no longer President. Sessions; you Establishment RNC Crony bastard. 