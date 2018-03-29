St. Louis Fed Ironically Concerned That Americans Lack Retirement Savings

In news that should surprise absolutely nobody, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has recently issued an article written by “a senior economist“ who was floored to find out that many Americans still lack retirement savings. Comically, the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis is part and parcel with a central bank lead economic system that does nothing but encourage deficit spending and debt, and so the tone of surprising concern contained in the article sits somewhere between irony and total absurdity.
The St. Louis Fed found that:
Overall, 35 percent of U.S. households do not participate in any retirement savings plan.2
Even among those households that do hold retirement accounts, many of them have low account balances. Figure 1 plots the sum of account balances of all IRAs, Keogh accounts and pension plans by percentile for various age groups.3 The median (50th percentile) household holds only $1,100 in its retirement account. Even the 70th and 80th percentiles of households have only about $40,000 and $106,000 in their retirement accounts, respectively.
It also goes on to state that 35% of US households to not participate in any retirement savings plans. To make matters worse, even those households that do participate in these plans have incredibly low account balances.
In "additional details that stunned the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and should be of no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention," income inequality among retirement savers is drastic, as they point out:
By contrast, the 90th and 95th (not shown in the figure) percentiles of households hold considerable amounts, at about $310,000 and $612,000, respectively. This implies a high degree of inequality in retirement account balances across households.
Even more hilarious is the perfunctory statement of concern at the very bottom of the article, expressing what seems like genuine remorse for the fact that American households may have lower retirement account balances than they should.
Still, this article documents that many households either do not utilize or underutilize retirement accounts, such as ESPPs and IRAs. It could be worrisome that, for many American households, the total balances of their retirement accounts may not be sufficient to ensure a solid life in retirement.
Has it not occurred to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis that this lack of savings should be an anomaly if the economy has really "recovered" the way the Fed wants us to believe over the last 10 years?
Even sadder is the fact that the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis doesn’t seem to understand that the economic system run in the United States does not reward people who save, rather important people who speculate and spend beyond their means. What little balances are held in retirement accounts are likely now locked up in a stock market that is becoming increasingly volatile and could very well soon correct while the rest of the “cash on the sidelines“ continues to depreciate 2% annually from the Fed's objective of seeking information.
Thanks, Yellen! Keep those colors popped, Fed employees!
(Source: NY Fed Twitter)
Comments
Oye gevalt !
I see a few hooked noses in that pic.
In reply to Oye gevalt ! by JoeTurner
I'm sure it's a requirement.
In reply to I can count a few hooked… by FreeShitter
Tradition....
In reply to I'm sure it's a requirement. by Bud Dry
Near zero interest rates are great for banks but shit for savers.
Dummuthafukkin FED
In reply to Tradition at its finest. by FreeShitter
The dollar is a barbarous relic
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Saving where? In the banks that pay no interest and could collapse any day and keep what you put there?
"We lend at 3.5% apr and return at 0.06% apr."
But that's 70 times as much earning potential!
"Also, we will observe that it is our money to return at our discretion."
Just cash the check then, I'll invest in brass.
In reply to The dollar is a barbarous… by I woke up
Requirement? The picture has been carefully chosen: look on the feed:
https://twitter.com/NewYorkFed/status/958780506472099841
A multicultural mess, i'm quite sure they have diversity quota.
In reply to I'm sure it's a requirement. by Bud Dry
Probably see a lot more after Russia takes over.
In reply to I can count a few hooked… by FreeShitter
Maybe because banks don't pay interest to depositors? Why put it in a bank where they can take it from you without warning?
And how would they even know how much cash or gold are hidden around the house? Unless Fagbook found a way to tell them.
Fuck the Fed.
In reply to I can count a few hooked… by FreeShitter
Ain’t stagflation combined with Zero interest grand!!!! Fuck the fed. All by design. Oh ya. We can also thank social security for STEALING 15% of our paychecks with ZERO ability to give it back later. Maybe, if I stopped paying social security and invested it without being a complete dumbass, I’d have retirement savings!!!! Oh, how I hate the FED.
In reply to Maybe because banks don't… by 1981XLS
The downside prevails.
https://charts.tradingcentral.com/charts/10_20180329214521.gif
Guess my retirement will be funded by guillotine sales. Or simply by the usage of guillotines. Ah, I see why Trump needs the military here not overseas. Ah!
It's probably because Americans understand that the dollar will be worthless by the time they retire.
We’re to sincerely believe that the St. Louis Fed bought a conscience, somewhere?
In reply to It's probably because… by Mike Rotsch
When there was hard money nobody needed to be encouraged to save some of it. This modern jew confetti doesn't keep very long, its buying power shrinks faster than your dick in a cold creek.
Spending it for something useful makes more sense than letting the banks have it through inflation.
If inflation is indeed a purely monetary phenomenon, then moving decimal points to the left won't actually give anybody any more money.
In reply to When there was hard money… by Conax
Not sure how anyone is suppose to save for retirement when we're busy paying for Shaneekwa's rent, her kids to have free health care and free breakfast/lunch at school, her utilities and her Obama phone. Plus, you cock suckers printing currency and diminishing the value of it every minute of every day but don't worry about me St. Louis Fed..... as I age and when my body is on the cusp of failing me............ I have..............plans.
We're going commie in two years. Trump, Putin and China have a plan. More vodka, lots of Chinese food, no need for retirements. Who can complain?
GOLD STANDARD BILL:3/22/18 –H.R.5404 – To define the dollar as a fixed weight of gold.
It would appear that both these SENIOR economic advisors (YiLi Chien and Paul Morris) have either been living under a rock or are truly intelligent idiots.
Judging by their pictures on the FED website I'm going with the latter.
Don't get concerned... get Etrade and then get terrified.
fiat money should come with expiration dates, for those stupid enough to believe it'll still be worth what it's worth today 5-10 years from now
Was this supposed to be news?
OK I am missing the joke.
what is the deal with the picture?
Fake news.....chart doesn't go to the negative. It starts at $0
https://www.theinvestorspodcast.com/episodes/luke-gromen/
Very good interview.
https://history.state.gov/historicaldocuments/frus1969-76v31/d61
If you learn yourself into the top 10%, you'll be ok in the long run ...
COLLARS
If i save for retirement the government will simply come take it.
savings? .... ZIRPed by the FED
People can barely live off of the money they earn now. Taxes are too much of a burden. Why bother saving today when your purchasing power is continually being eroded by inflation. Who can know today what tomorrow's tax rates will be? And therein lies the conundrum. With the deck stacked against the working man, how can this ever change?
Has anyone else noticed that most employers fail to state the conditions of employment and then scratch their heads when they can't find suitable employees? Being an employee isn't going to support most people in the long run.