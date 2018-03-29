Stagflation Alert As Wages And Salaries Roll Over

What a difference two months makes. Back in January, with jobs aplenty and Americans spending like drunken sailors (sending their savings rate to the lowest on record), average hourly earnings suddenly spiked, unleashing the February VIXplosion over concerns that the Fed is behind the curve and will be forced to hike much more aggressively.
Well, fast forward to today, when all those "green shoots" are either dead or on the verge, and after today's Personal Income and Spending report, it appears that it is stagflation that is once looming.
First, core PCE, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, rose 1.6%YoY in February 2017; the biggest gain since April 2017. Meanwhile, the PCE deflator rose by 1.8%, coming hotter than expected, just as the cellular service price collapse falls out of the Y/Y data, sending annual inflation higher by 0.3%, and is set spook the next set of CPI data. In other words, inflation is here.
Then there is the US consumer's reaction, and while until just a few months back the US savings rate was at all time lows, it has since jumped to 3.4%, the highest since August 2017, as households are no longer spending more than they can afford, a theme we observed at the end of 2017. This also means that spending is lagging income for 3 consecutive months, as something appears to have spooked American consumers.
That something may be wages and salaries themselves, because while the BLS' statistical approximation of average hourly wages is just that, the BEA's personal income actually carries wages and salaries data for both private and government workers. What it found is that after peaking in December, wage growth for these two worker groups has declined for 2 consecutive months, confirming what many have warned, namely that the recent period of benign wage increase is over, and now the slowdown begins.
All of the above also leads into what we said yesterday, namely that household buying plans have plunged in recent months. For those who missed it, yesterday we showed that that "Conference Board 'Plans To Buy' Homes, Autos, and Appliance have all plunged in the last three months"
And now we know why: between higher prices, declining wages, rising savings (not to mention maxed out credit cards), and plunging spending plans, Americans have once tapped out.
Comments
Yup
What do you mean I'm out of money? I still have blank checks left in the checkbook!
.gov needs to start sending checks to everyone
In reply to What do you mean I'm out of… by NugginFuts
"Paging Helicopter Ben, paging Helicopter Ben ..."
In reply to .gov needs to start sending… by I woke up
I call bullshit.
Credit will keep expanding.
Inflate or die.
Do you really think 'they' are suicidal?
Nobody will ever be tapped out you ass.
CREDIT = Welfare with added interest which is then collateralized and re-sold.
In reply to I call bullshit… by donefuhkingaround
I'll just create me a new ICO and voila! .....bills paid...
investors animal spirits and risk appetite is dead?
Tyler, they have one last hope - their tax returns.
The very worst of ALL flations.
Fuck You Janet Powell.
Understeering is when you see what you're going to hit.
Oversteering is when you can't see what you're going to hit.
The economy is suffering from too much oversteering!
Yes, they can create more 'credit', but the peeps may not take the bate this time. From my perspective in South, FL, I think things are slowly grinding down. I am sure there are other parts of the country where things still look 'peach keen,' but my guess is those would be restricted to silly valley and Washington, DC, bastions of extreme false reality. Ah....., a dose of reality does smell so nice in the morning. Just like my coffee brewing!
What happened to ZeroHedge? It used to provide unique viewpoints and inside information. For the last 6 months there have only been two kinds of articles. 1) The world economy is going to collapse soon (being reported since 2011), and 2) Nuclear war will break out any minute! (reported since 2015).
ZH like everything else is being diluted and degraded.
Remember when everything moved towards "sugar-free" and "fat-free" ?
It's the same idea except now it's "fact-free" and "intellect-free" ,aimed towards creation of a real version of SUBLIME IDIOCRACY.
In reply to What happened to ZeroHedge?… by DaGov
The last two days I've received notices from the companies that manage the two credit cards I have that they increased my credit limit. Did I ask them? Nope. Do I want them to increase the limits? Nope. The US economy cannot function without ever increasing debt. The system is beyond repair and the sooner it dies, the better off we will be.
I made $30 last night as a volleyball ref, so everything isn't going to shit. At least, not yet.
When they stop paying volleyball refs, I'll start worrying, or, move on to tennis.
Knock, Knock, Knock,Knock...
Bang,Bang, Bang, BANG !
Open up !
We heard you got a raise and a bonus this year and your salary is listed on the international sunshine list.
We want to sell our souls to the corporation you allegedly work for so we can benefit from the same treatment.
Oh... You aren't hiring? Why is that ?
Your corporation posted record profits for the past three years selling weapons of war and civilian suppression technologies.
*Fast Footfalls approach, private security goons arrive on scene....
Oh, never mind... So sorry to have wasted your valuable time.