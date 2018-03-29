U.S. Tourists Will Be Required To Turn Over Their Social Media History

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:50

The State Department will unveil new rules on Friday requiring most visitors or immigrants to the United States to turn over their recent social media histories, in accordance with one of President Trump's key national security enhancements contained in his "extreme vetting" executive order.

In addition, travelers would be required to provide previous phone numbers, email addresses and a history of international travel from the preceding five years - as well as disclose any immigration problems they've had anywhere in the world, or any potential family ties to terrorism, according to the Washington Times

Moreover, people from countries where female genital mutilation is common practice would be directed to a website to ensure that they know the practice is illegal in the United States.

The Friday publication will begin a "comment period" before the government finalizes the policies.

This upgrade to visa vetting is long overdue, and it’s appropriate to apply it to everyone seeking entry, because terrorism is a worldwide problem. The aim is to try to weed out people with radical or dangerous views,” said Jessica Vaughan, the director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies - who called the effort to discourage female genital mutilation "innovative." 

"The message needs to be sent that ‘we don’t do that here,’ " she said.

Vaughan also says the State Department should also request information on whether female travelers intend to enter the United States in order to give birth - a practice known as "birth tourism" in which women visit the U.S. so that their child born on American soil is a U.S. citizen. 

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has entertained plans to track the social media accounts of immigrants entering the country, however the State Department's Friday proposal would apply to tourists and others entering the country on temporary visas. In all, some 14 million people would be affected by the request for information, according to the department.

Privacy concerns

The Washington Times reports that Dan Crocetti, a former senior fraud investigator for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said it makes sense to collect the information — but said officers need to stay within privacy rules, too.

He said in the immigration context, looking at social media can help an adjudicator assess whether the story the applicant is telling for applying for a benefit rings true — such as in the case of a marriage petition.

But Mr. Crocetti said someone’s refusal to turn over the passwords or other non-public social media information can’t be used on its own to deny approval.

 “The use of social media is a wrench in their tool box. It’s not that you use that same wrench for everything you do, but it’s a wrench, it’s a different sized tool, and you have use that selectively,” he said.

The State Department currently collects information about travel history and family connections, however the new proposal will seek to collect prior passport numbers, information about family members and a longer history of past travel, employment and contact information. 

Collecting this additional information from visa applicants will strengthen our process for vetting these applicants and confirming their identity,” said the State Department.

Tags
Politics
Social Issues

Comments

Vote up!
 59
Vote down!
 11
hedgeless_horseman D503 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:55 Permalink

 

...people from countries where female genital mutilation is common practice would be directed to a website to ensure that they know the practice is illegal in the United States.

People from Israel where male genital mutilation is common practice would be directed to an express line to ensure that they know that Jews are beloved in the United States.

Vote up!
 34
Vote down!
 1
macholatte hedgeless_horseman Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:56 Permalink

 

I’ve been searching the web to find speeches given by Hitlary and Michelle Obama and other feminist leaders wherein they speak out against Female Genital Mutilation.  But all I find is sexist rhetoric and hate speech directed against white men.

I am Jack's Complete Lack Of Surprise.

 

 

Vote up!
 17
Vote down!
 3
Brazen Heist Mr. Universe Thu, 03/29/2018 - 15:11 Permalink

Welcome to the slow but gradual march towards totalitarianism.

Of course it all starts with the benign slated aim of seeking out persona non grata and terrorists...

They want full spectrum access to spy on people, because people are becoming agitated with their shitshow.

They'll start running the experiment with the tourists, then move onto the citizens.

A country run by the paranoid.......get out of this shithole if you can before it gets any worse, and it will.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
rejected macholatte Thu, 03/29/2018 - 15:27 Permalink

Feminists / SJW's and Self hating Whites and the LBTRASTYHBNMUJK idiots are gonna get what they deserve when Sharia Law sets in. 

Yep,,, those gents they love so much that practice the religion of love are gonna show them more 'love' then they ever wished for. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
Baron von Bud Killdo Thu, 03/29/2018 - 15:57 Permalink

Circumcision was practiced thousands of years ago in the ancient world and for a good reason. Circumcised males have a much lower rate of std and hiv today. It also protects their female partners. Since people are inclined to have sex, where is the problem? Just another reason why the Jews living in huts 2500 years ago are so much smarter than you.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Mr. Universe ParkAveFlasher Thu, 03/29/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

(apologies to Mark Twain)

Suppose you were an idiot...

What do I know?  I'm just a white man.

But I repeat myself. :~0

 

Yes folks the new Miranda rights are coming down the pipe soon.

Anything you have ever said, written , posted or thought will be used against you in order to conform or be eliminated. Your choice.

What did you dream? It's alright we told you what to dream, so welcome to the machine.

 

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 7
Eric Masters hedgeless_horseman Thu, 03/29/2018 - 15:28 Permalink

says the marfa cow-fucker...king of...wait for ittt....west texas yeeeeha! lmao what a maroon glad to know youre so invloved in the whole Israeli dick business, guess you would know since youre sucking mestizo uncut dicks all day ; ) teachin your faggot sons how to properly suck an uncut mexican/salvadoran/guatamalan shaft hahahahahahahahahaha fucktard low IQ wigger

Vote up!
 25
Vote down!
 0
E-Knight Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:52 Permalink

I'm not even that old but I remember pre 911 when you could actually say bye to your family as they got on a plane. Now you are a criminal until proven otherwise.

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
BitchesBetterR… Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

Welcome to the land of Surveillance & Interference.... 

 

I guess Is that the way the Government is going to discourage people from coming to the country?   Good Job!  