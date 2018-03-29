U.S. Tourists Will Be Required To Turn Over Their Social Media History

The State Department will unveil new rules on Friday requiring most visitors or immigrants to the United States to turn over their recent social media histories, in accordance with one of President Trump's key national security enhancements contained in his "extreme vetting" executive order.
In addition, travelers would be required to provide previous phone numbers, email addresses and a history of international travel from the preceding five years - as well as disclose any immigration problems they've had anywhere in the world, or any potential family ties to terrorism, according to the Washington Times.
Moreover, people from countries where female genital mutilation is common practice would be directed to a website to ensure that they know the practice is illegal in the United States.
The Friday publication will begin a "comment period" before the government finalizes the policies.
“This upgrade to visa vetting is long overdue, and it’s appropriate to apply it to everyone seeking entry, because terrorism is a worldwide problem. The aim is to try to weed out people with radical or dangerous views,” said Jessica Vaughan, the director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies - who called the effort to discourage female genital mutilation "innovative."
"The message needs to be sent that ‘we don’t do that here,’ " she said.
Vaughan also says the State Department should also request information on whether female travelers intend to enter the United States in order to give birth - a practice known as "birth tourism" in which women visit the U.S. so that their child born on American soil is a U.S. citizen.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has entertained plans to track the social media accounts of immigrants entering the country, however the State Department's Friday proposal would apply to tourists and others entering the country on temporary visas. In all, some 14 million people would be affected by the request for information, according to the department.
Privacy concerns
The Washington Times reports that Dan Crocetti, a former senior fraud investigator for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said it makes sense to collect the information — but said officers need to stay within privacy rules, too.
He said in the immigration context, looking at social media can help an adjudicator assess whether the story the applicant is telling for applying for a benefit rings true — such as in the case of a marriage petition.
But Mr. Crocetti said someone’s refusal to turn over the passwords or other non-public social media information can’t be used on its own to deny approval.
“The use of social media is a wrench in their tool box. It’s not that you use that same wrench for everything you do, but it’s a wrench, it’s a different sized tool, and you have use that selectively,” he said.
The State Department currently collects information about travel history and family connections, however the new proposal will seek to collect prior passport numbers, information about family members and a longer history of past travel, employment and contact information.
“Collecting this additional information from visa applicants will strengthen our process for vetting these applicants and confirming their identity,” said the State Department.
Comments
Lol
People from Israel where male genital mutilation is common practice would be directed to an express line to ensure that they know that Jews are beloved in the United States.
In reply to Lol by D503
I’ve been searching the web to find speeches given by Hitlary and Michelle Obama and other feminist leaders wherein they speak out against Female Genital Mutilation. But all I find is sexist rhetoric and hate speech directed against white men.
I am Jack's Complete Lack Of Surprise.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
I hear tourism used to be a pretty big industry in the USA.
In reply to … by macholatte
Do this include the UK? 300 cases of FGM not one conviction. Mmmmmm.
In reply to I hear tourism used to be a… by BurningFuld
Welcome to the slow but gradual march towards totalitarianism.
Of course it all starts with the benign slated aim of seeking out persona non grata and terrorists...
They want full spectrum access to spy on people, because people are becoming agitated with their shitshow.
They'll start running the experiment with the tourists, then move onto the citizens.
A country run by the paranoid.......get out of this shithole if you can before it gets any worse, and it will.
In reply to Do this include the UK? 300… by Mr. Universe
visitor arriving at u.s. customs check station, "whip it out or GET OUT"!
In reply to Welcome to the slow but… by Brazen Heist
make it simple: ban all muslim filth.
In reply to visitor arriving at u.s… by BullyBearish
Make it even simpler....don't overthrow their governments and don't support Salafist head choppers in wars for Israel and the MIC, so they don't have an even bigger reason to leave the region.
But that's already too over-complicated to grasp.
In reply to make it simple: ban all… by charlewar
I can only assume it's still legal to come to the US if you wish to mutilate your own genitals through sex reassignment surgery?
And we wouldn't want to deny horney muslim sluts access to hymen reconstruction surgery so they can prove to their respective future husbands they're still virgins now would we?
In reply to Make it even simpler....don… by Brazen Heist
Does BarryBenBamaCare cover hymen reconstruction surgery ?
In reply to I can only assume it's still… by Pure Evil
Whoever came up with this idea should be given a spanking. It's Derpity Doo sort thing. Who is going to put anything on a social net not knowing it's public??? Somebody in homeland security probably. Perhaps they should stick to feeling up testicles at the airport.
In reply to Does BarryBenBamaCare cover… by SethPoor
and each and every tiny wannabe-Gestapo immigration/tsa creep has absolute discretion in deciding who may enter and who not.
In reply to Whoever came up with this… by DownWithYogaPants
slow?
In reply to Welcome to the slow but… by Brazen Heist
this is not new.
ORI told me about a while back.
the wall is to keep us in.
ill-ill-i-ill-lll-llll-lll-ill-shorry-penis-7192650.png (PNG Image, 500 × 520 pixels)
In reply to Welcome to the slow but… by Brazen Heist
who the fuck is fleeing to Mexico unless they are in total shit to begin with?
In reply to this is not new… by WillyGroper
Much worse than that. Over 5,000 cases discovered last year and not one prosecution, never mind a conviction. The main reason being that only 7 were done in the UK, because the parents take their daughters abroad to get it done.
In reply to Do this include the UK? 300… by Mr. Universe
"where female genital mutilation is common practice would be directed to a website to ensure that they know the practice is illegal in the United States"
"illegal".......... but we accept witch doctors as long as they are black
but no interest if you carry diseases like Ebola / Hepatitus / Tuberculosis
In reply to I hear tourism used to be a… by BurningFuld
As a sometime web-designer, I’d be happy to code dontcutthepussy.gov for fair compensation.
In reply to … by macholatte
Feminists / SJW's and Self hating Whites and the LBTRASTYHBNMUJK idiots are gonna get what they deserve when Sharia Law sets in.
Yep,,, those gents they love so much that practice the religion of love are gonna show them more 'love' then they ever wished for.
In reply to … by macholatte
I didn't know female genital mutilation tourism was a "thing".
Neither did I know that there was a problem with "hey, nobody told me!" being used as a valid defense against being prosecuted in American courts.
What do I know? I'm just a white man.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
What about MALE genital mutilation?
So commonly done in the US of AIPAC (in all other places its only Jews/Muslims who do this to their baby boys)
In reply to I didn't know genital… by ParkAveFlasher
Circumcision was practiced thousands of years ago in the ancient world and for a good reason. Circumcised males have a much lower rate of std and hiv today. It also protects their female partners. Since people are inclined to have sex, where is the problem? Just another reason why the Jews living in huts 2500 years ago are so much smarter than you.
In reply to What about MALE genital… by Killdo
(apologies to Mark Twain)
Suppose you were an idiot...
But I repeat myself. :~0
Yes folks the new Miranda rights are coming down the pipe soon.
Anything you have ever said, written , posted or thought will be used against you in order to conform or be eliminated. Your choice.
What did you dream? It's alright we told you what to dream, so welcome to the machine.
In reply to I didn't know genital… by ParkAveFlasher
Minneapolis is Mecca - "operation" central for Genital Mutilation at the Mall of America
since Amazon cant compete every shop will offer the service
In reply to I didn't know genital… by ParkAveFlasher
fuck you headless. even i don't have a jew comment for this. send their light skinned sand nigger girls to us, so we can fulfill our immigration numbers and raise them up right. you can jack off to our porno. if you're lucky.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
"Terrorism" is abetted by fractional reserve banking.
There.
I said it.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
says the marfa cow-fucker...king of...wait for ittt....west texas yeeeeha! lmao what a maroon glad to know youre so invloved in the whole Israeli dick business, guess you would know since youre sucking mestizo uncut dicks all day ; ) teachin your faggot sons how to properly suck an uncut mexican/salvadoran/guatamalan shaft hahahahahahahahahaha fucktard low IQ wigger
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Hedgeless has 5x your intelligence. I base that analysis on his ability to use common words of the English language sans your not-funny vulgarity. If you're going to blast somebody, try using some wit, witless.
In reply to says the marfa cow-fucker… by Eric Masters
only shitbag white trash live in marfa and think themselves kings
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
No female mutilation, but feel free to bite the foreskin off of male babies - noooo prroblemo...
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
FGM gets all the press. When we going to start speaking out against cutting-up our baby boys? I guess that shit is just fine because, well, pussy power...?
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
.
In reply to Lol by D503
sure, I promise to tell you everything and, btw, the check is in the mail..
I'll do it tomorrow..
In reply to Lol by D503
As if anyone needed one more reason to stay out of this shithole.
There are a lot better places to spend vacation dollars.
In reply to Lol by D503
oh! boy! can't wait to get me some genital mutilation porn. that's some jism worthy stuff.
In reply to Lol by D503
I'm not even that old but I remember pre 911 when you could actually say bye to your family as they got on a plane. Now you are a criminal until proven otherwise.
This will be reciprocated in kind.
Time to short the tourism industry...
In reply to I'm not even that old but I… by E-Knight
Ha. Hardly. The douche Millennials from any country will gladly turn over their Social BS. They don't care.
Mohamed will, however, have issues with this. The only tourist destinations on his schedule are: Local Mosque, Ground Zero, and the new Hussein Library location.
In reply to This will be reciprocated in… by Lumberjack
I’d say most anyone who has commented here would only be welcome in...Russia.
I always wanted to go fly fishing in Siberia.
In reply to Ha. Hardly. The douche… by Shitonya Serfs
Go Home Hillary... You lost. it's over
In reply to I’d say most anyone who has… by Lumberjack
http://fishingtours.corcon.eu/en/Kamchatka-camp-Itcha.aspx
In reply to Go Home Hillary... You lost… by commiebastid
Its not enough. BAN ALL ISLAMIC ASSOCIATED "TOURISTS"
That prince dude from Saudia Arabia, I wonder if they shook him down for his social media history?
Nah, he's the one that shakes down his own princes for cash, then uses it to buy arms from US multinationals ....
In reply to That prince dude from Saudia… by Muroluvmi
"Slip slidin away
slip slidin away
you know the nearer your destination
the more you're slip slidin away"
Paul Simon
Good news!...I just fly OVER THE PARANOID STATES OF AMERICA to go to my favorite Mexican Vacation Hotspot!!
Welcome to the land of Surveillance & Interference....
I guess Is that the way the Government is going to discourage people from coming to the country? Good Job!
As long as they can still cut Penises We are Free
Sorry, but anyone on fartbook should delete their account. I've never used social media. Don't need fuckerberg selling my info for a couple of sheckels.