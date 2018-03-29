Techlash Crushes Cryptos - Bitcoin Tumbles 50% In Q1, Back Below $8k

Bitcoin has tumbled overnight, back below $8,000, and is now down 48% year-to-date, as cryptocurrencies have accelerated lower this week amid the carnage in tech stocks.
Bitcoin's dead-cat-bounce did not last long...
But the week has been a bloodbath for all cryptocurrencies...
And the overnight weakness is most interesting considering the PBOC appeared to ease back away from its blanket bans on cryptos somewhat. Bloomberg reports that the Chinese central bank will promote digital currency research and development, Deputy Governor Fan Yifei said at a national currency, gold and silver work conference, according to a statement on PBOC website.
Overnight also saw two Japanese crypto exchanges choose shutdown as opposed to regulatory compliance. As CoinTelegraph reports, Japan’s financial services regulator continues to reshape the country’s cryptocurrency exchange industry as two operators announce they are closing, local source Nikkei states March 28.
Two Japanese exchanges, Mr. Exchange and Tokyo GateWay, will cease trading once they have returned customer funds, according to Nikkei.
The news comes as financial regulator, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) challenges exchanges to prove their security credentials in the wake of Coincheck’s $530 mln hack in January.
As a result of FSA inspections and requests, several operators have opted to stop servicing the Japanese market, Cointelegraph previously reported.
Prior to their closure, Mr. Exchange and Tokyo GateWay were both in the process of securing a license as part of a scheme introduced by Japan in April 2017.
In a blog post March 29, the former confirmed it had withdrawn its application:
“While this is a regrettable result, at present we have determined that it is difficult to be in a state of readiness to be able to respond to changes in the virtual currency landscape, so we decided to withdraw the application for a virtual currency exchange business.”
Tokyo GateWay’s website is currently offline, with no official correspondence available to confirm the Nikkei report.
The FSA meanwhile continues to drip-feed new market players to Japanese consumers, with 16 exchanges obtaining a license since the scheme opened.
This week, internet giant Yahoo! announced it would seek to launch its own operation by April 2019.
However, that was a drop in the ocean compared to the carnage suffered in cryptos in Q1, with Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Thereum practically cut in half, and 23017's best performer, Ripple, crashing over 70%...
This is officially the worst quarter for Bitcoin in its history...
And while one alternative currency tumbles, another rises for the 3rd straight quarter...
Which only compounds the concerns of the looming 'death cross' in Bitcoin (when the 50DMA crosses below the 200DMA)...
But there is light at the end of this ugly tunnel of doom for cryptos. CoinTelegraph reports that Cryptocurrency investment app Abra’s CEO forecast that “all hell will break loose” in Bitcoin and altcoin markets this year in a fresh mainstream media interview March 28.
image courtesy of CoinTelgraph
Speaking to Business Insider two weeks after the startup announced it had raised $40mln in new funding since October, CEO Bill Barhydt said western institutional money would begin to “dip its toes” into crypto assets in 2018.
In doing so, Barhydt continues a popular narrative that institutional investors ‘waiting’ for an opportune moment will transform Bitcoin and major altcoin price performance.
Bitcoin continued to sink towards fresh bi-weekly lows March 29, circling around $7600 according to Cointelegraph’s price tracker. Ethereum, which has lost 52% of its value in a month, is set to challenge $400 a coin.
“I talk to hedge funds, high net worth individuals, even commodity speculators. They look at the volatility in the crypto markets and they see it as a huge opportunity,” Barhydt nonetheless reports adopting a conspicuously bullish tone.
“Once that happens, all hell will break loose. Once the floodgates are opened, they're opened.”
Even cryptocurrency industry analysts have recently aired caution about short-term price prospects for Bitcoin.
Regular commentator Tone Vays had warned during recent highs that until resistance around $12,000 was cleared, prices would continue to post lacklustre performance - and could even drop lower than current levels.
For Barhydt, however, future potential takes prevalence over short-term volatility between $6000 and $12,000.
“There really is zero large-scale institutional money from the west in crypto right now. That is happening in Japan,” he continued.
“...We're getting closer and closer to real clarity in the West that it's OK putting half a percent of your assets into crypto.”
1. More and more people are waking up to the reality that Bitcoin is a Ponzi scheme. It has no intristic value and the price collapses without new buyers. SEC approves of Bitcoin just like they initially approved of Bernie Madoff.
2. "Digital gold" that drops -7% in a day. Lol
3. At least the dollar is backed by a democracy with most powerful military on Earth with nuclear weapons. What's Bitcoin backed by? A bunch of tech geeks? Ty Lopez?.. Andy Hoffman? Lol
Vote me down if you're a mentally ill HODL'er and I hurt your feelings..
You're not mentally ill to question the currency utility of crypto.
You're mentally ill to use the Dollar as a counter-example.
I haven't been worried about the decline in BTC. I bought long enough back that it would have to drop significantly more before I'm worried.
Thank me next year.
...and if you send me your money, I'll hold it for you too.
I respect your suspicious nature. Crypto is a wild west.
I consider BTC a good hedge against the USD collapse, along with Ag and Au.
I consider BTC a good hedge against the USD collapse, along with Ag and Au. Doesn't hurt to have a little and earn interest on it as well.
I'm verified too:
www.verificationemporium.org
FYI If you get a 404 or other error, it's probably something on your end.
STORE OF VALUE. ask the mofo who sold his 500,000 house for BTC in December, what value did he store. There is truly something weird going on in the exchanges, TONS of wash trading and spoofing going on. Not so weird but the amount it was happening last night was staggering. 100 coins or more near the bids or asks, then gone in 30 seconds, no price move. Went on for hours. It is starting to look desperate on the order books.
To the dude who bought in early, good for you. But u sure as hell need to take some investment, money, or trade management classes. 19 to 7. dude u let MONEY run through ur fingers like water. Thinking ur up percentage wise is fools gold.
Just like gold bars can be lost in the ocean or dollar bills burned, Bitcoins can vanish from the internet forever. According to new research by Chainalysis, there has been 3.79 million Bitcoins lost into digital purgatory.
It now takes over 60 minutes to process a Bitcoin transaction, but this has recently increased to as long as almost 20 hours during high volume trading times.
Fees are rising as well, now the average transaction costs aout $28 USD and can be as high as $100 USD.
I believe in Bitcoin in the long run, but for now, if you want to make good profits the better and safer opportunity in the PM markets. They are extremely under valued.
Total bullshit story written by anti-science, jealous, losers.
Way too many old people, barely able to think, about to die, are not able to understand the complex, leading edge, math that backs Bitcoin, making it incredibly valuable. It's time to throw off your jealous, loser, anti-science, no-coiner ways and go with crypto.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
Keep Hodling your "digital gold".
Enjoy your losses!
lol
Turn from your jealous loser ways. You still have time...
Yah I gambled at the casino and got lucky. You didn't gamble so you're stupid.
Cointard
In reply to Keep Hodling your "digital… by lester1
+1 on the refinement of your MDB prose.
"More and more people are waking up to the reality that Bitcoin is a Ponzi scheme."
Remember this day Lester the Molester. Look back at the market performance in the mid 90's as the internet was rolling out... Same big drops and volatility...same lame arguments as to its efficacy. Big money coming into crypto infrastrucure projects is 300% more than last year and this, unlike you, is not dumb money.
This is the first time that the public has been able to get in BEFORE the institutional money. HODler's are going to be rewarded.
Just remember, your ignorance is being captured for all to see............forever.
"More and more people are waking up to the reality that Bitcoin is a Ponzi scheme."
Some cryptos are Ponzi schemes, like the now defunct BitConnect. No one with two brain cells however calls BitCoin a Ponzi scheme because it factually is not one.
"It has no intristic value"
I presume you meant 'intrinsic' value. Nothing has intrinsic value, so tired of all the morons using that term. Value is the utility someone has for someone or something else. Saying intrinsic value is like saying intrinsic love. It makes no sense.
In any event, blockchain technology is really a revolutionary new internet protocol and transactional technology. To say it has no value is like saying the HTTP protocol has no value. It might be true to someone who does not use the internet, but it's a bizarre statement to make.
"and the price collapses without new buyers."
Yes, cryptos are very volatile. I remember when it spiked from $100 to $1200 then crashed from $1200 to around $250. Blockchain technology is still in it's infancy. The reason it has such huge volatility is because it is still in it's nascent stages, not because it has no 'value'.
"Digital gold" that drops -7% in a day. Lol
If you had $1200 to invest several years ago, you would be FAR more ahead of the game had you bought BTC rather than AU, even after these crashes. Now, if stability is what you are mainly after, sure buy some gold. It's a far better thing to hold than fiat.
"At least the dollar is backed by the most powerful military on Earth with nuclear weapons."
You cannot dictate prosperity. If you could then Communism would work. Stealing and slavery consumes the present at the expense of the future. You're a fool to trust fiat systems and government. The USD will crash.
Cryptos, like them or not, are honest. The free market chooses their valuation. The USD as you said is backed by force. So there's the rub. You don't need to use guns to force people to use something they like and see as having value. The fact that the USD requires the most powerful military on the planet to force people to use it is evidence that USD is total shit that no one wants.
"What's Bitcoin backed by? A bunch of tech geeks? Ty Lopez?.. Andy Hoffman? Lol"
Might as well ask "What's the internet backed by?". BitCoin and other cryptos are networks. In a way so are all currencies. Like all networks they become more valuable the larger and more nodes the network has, and exponentially so. The blockchain, and likely later innovations like hash-graph, provide a utility that has never existed before. The ability to verify transactions without reliance upon centralized authorities.
With innovations like hash-graph coming down the pipe, the speed issue will be gone. You can run video games without central servers, and huge applications. This isn't just currencies, this is the birth of a new paradigm based on global applications provided resources and paying dividends to the masses.
"Vote me down if you're a mentally ill HODL'er and I hurt your feelings.."
In order for you to hurt my feelings I would first have to value your opinion.
Ergo... Buttcoin is the price of what Gold would be at if Jerome Powell and Stevie Mn"Douche"in HAD IT!!!
Don't Believe me?!!!
Then "why" such loud cries of deceit to isolate a nuclear super power coming from this Country (https://www.rt.com/uk/422252-porton-down-lab-chemical-skripal/) (https://www.rt.com/op-ed/422695-russia-blame-meddling-us/) that doesn't HAVE ANY either?... BUT ironically... Sets the price of that barbaric relic as the Russians and Chinese use that price to ONLY BUY MORE???!!!
THE ASTOUNDING STUPIDITY OF A WESTERN CENTRAL BANKER!!!
And why Russia will be setting the price of that "yeller coloured" metal to replace King BOE and Federal Reserve sooner than you think!
https://www.rt.com/business/422694-russia-saudi-arabia-oil/
"At least the dollar is backed by a democracy with most powerful military on Earth with nuclear weapons. What's Bitcoin backed by? A bunch of tech geeks?"
Backed by a "democracy?" Ahahaha! Yeah. Fed Res. is a democracy. And those nukes sure protect this "democracy," don't they, 'cause when the criminal who starts launching them has to think there will be enough democracy left to back the dollar, right?
The value of crypto is they are that transition out of the old criminal, punitive system of fiat into a far more just and equitable system of money and exchange. The blockchain is the technology that makes this a just and honest system. But I won't tell you this because I think you're "better off" reveling in the MSM created and fostered "full faith and credit" rainbows, unicorns of a system you're told will be there for your kids, their kids when that is crumbling right before our eyes if you care to actually read about it all.
Listen up, "retired Economist" (code for "CB shill"). Hurt feelings? LMAO.
I'm moving to Switzerland (.ch) next week.
No more US social or racial problems. No more shrieking SJWs, fembots and Ashki-Nazis, Buybull thumpers or Sister-wife humpers. No more overpriced healthcare. No hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, droughts, earthquakes, Nor'Easters, or Polar Vorteces.
No more Nigerian Football, or Nigerian Baskemaball. No more Hollyweird movies or Zio-TV, with its upside down social totempole of fags, hags, weirdos, whackos and social misfits. No more illegals or Mexican crime gangs. No Zika. No Bubbas. No Guptas. No Yolandas aksing to be exempt from a raciss maff test, when hired. No more baboon nor buffoon of a President. No more!
Will be skiing in the Alps and Sochi, vacationing on the Med, hunting in Eastern Europe and Russia. Will still have my guns.
If you like your Fed, you can keep your Fed. My "poor and HODLed masses" of BTC got me a 'yuuuge' pile of shiny AU. Which got me the condo and lifestyle till I croak. My remaining Crypto is still worth millions. How's your 401k/IRA/IRS doing? I'm my own "Fed", because I'm leaving your Keynesian fiat Ponzi Debt Plantation and joining the Parallel Economy (PE):
PE = DIY + Barter + PM + Collectibles + Gems + Crypto.
(Debt fiat is economists/fools, slaves, for property taxes and unavoidable utilities, and nothing else. All else is in the PE.)
What's YOUR plan - assuming you have one?
TLT
Baby you and me
Why not $2k (bitcoin) and then a move back to all-time highs and even higher?
That would be crazy so why not, if there's anything to be learned from CC history, it's that it's crazy.
How that would blow the minds of the ponzi chirping parakeets.
Once Bitcoin finally collapses confidence will be gone. What idiot would ever trust it again?
Answer: MILLENNIALS!!!
Greed rarely pays. But that what makes Ponzis work.
Getting close to that long term support line. If it falls below $7000, look out below!
wake me when this shit is under 800! what a joke
My average cost was in the double digits. Should I be scared? Should I panic and cry?
LMAO.
Roll into the 100% gold backed version. Gold is going to be driven up whether the US banks and paper tigers like it or not, because the Chinese have now taken a seat at the trading table as of March 26th, and there is no turning back what happens next to the US dollar.
So, 3 days ago I switched my adblocker and whitelisted twitter. All I see are non-stop crypto and ICO shit pushed to me. So much for the crypto ad ban on twitter.
Families across the world have been blighted as a result of the crypto crash: 70% of new purchases in Korea and Japan since XMAS were made on credit cards.
Poor fools. December was the grand dump as they are now left with the bags. Crypto is a nerdy ponzi which sadly many fell for.
Then they are fools who didn't do due diligence understanding the technology behind any ICO offering. "Me make money long time" isn't study. Study is required when investing in any crypto.
Still got most of my HODLed BTC (avg. cost in double digits), but I did trade some for a huge pile of AU last Nov and Dec. Got poor and ignored Platinum too.
Sorry if some Asians paid my tab. But Domo Arigato anyway.
Yeah, and I suppose there isnt really anything wrong with throwing half a percent of your portfolio down on the roulette wheel in Monte Carlo, either. But let's get one thing straight: This is no longer money management. It's just pure gambling.
Hence... Casino Capitalism.
For, by, of the (((Self-Chosenites))).
Stick a Fork in it?
Hardly. But what's in your wallet, dude? What are you in for the long haul that makes you such an authority on crypto? A bunch of manipulated Rothschilds' paper? Tell that to your kids when they send them into fight another war for their profits in their own game.
