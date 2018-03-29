Tesla Learns About Reflexivity

Via AdventuresInCapitalism.com,
Before George Soros focused his energies on undermining Western Society, he wrote a book detailing his theory of reflexivity.
Reflexivity is the theory that the market’s own expectations about an event can help impact the actual future outcome of the event in a feedback loop of sorts. Take a mining company that needs to raise money to build a mine. Since the cost of the mine is fixed, if the share price goes up, there’s less dilution for all. The fact that a rising price, makes the shares ultimately more valuable in the real world - due to less dilution; sometimes helps to propel the share price higher in a virtuous feedback loop. If such a feedback loop starts, it tends to be self-reinforcing - at least if the stock promoters do their job correctly.
At the same time, the same dynamic can work in reverse, as we are about to witness with Tesla. While, there is some debate amongst those following the company, it seems that Tesla will have cash losses of between $3 and $6 billion this year, along with another $4 to $6 billion or so of cap-ex. Let’s call it a clean $10 billion of cash needs. Based on current burn rates, they should run out of money sometime late this summer. However, companies don’t ever run their cash to absolute zero - hence Tesla will likely need to raise capital sooner. This is where reflexivity kicks in.
With the bonds now at 87, the borrowing window is effectively closed - this then forces Tesla into the equity market.
Note how when the bonds started to leak, so did the share price. This was due to investors reflexively anticipating more dilution. However, the lower the share price goes, the more dilution there will be. $10 billion is serious dilution - even with Tesla’s massively inflated share price. Hence, the lower the shares go, the less valuable they will be in the future - as it leads to more dilution - which leads people to sell their shares as the company will be worth less - which leads to more dilution in a feedback loop.
At the same time, the decline in the share price, has impacted the debt rating (ridiculously, the bonds were only able to price, as they stood behind $60 billion of equity value - which seemed to imply that equity would be issued to pay off the debt) which may ultimately impact the vendor financing terms that Tesla uses for their parts purchases - which will deplete more working capital and force more equity issuance.
When a company consumes nearly a billion in cash each month, it needs to constantly tap the debt and equity markets. If the share price goes up, access to these markets goes up and cost of capital goes down. When it goes in reverse, it can often be a rapid descent - especially if investors lose hope that the losses will ever stop.
I believe that Tesla is now at that inflection point. In many ways, the lower the shares go, the worse things will get in terms of access to capital. When a blatant stock promotion ends, the unwind tends to be fast—especially when there’s lots of cash burn and debt. No wonder Musk is so focused on Mars—it may be the only place he can hide from the coming shareholder lawsuits.
Comments
Hence, the lower the shares go, the less valuable they will be in the future - as it leads to more dilution - which leads people to sell their shares as the company will be worth less - which leads to more dilution in a feedback loop.
Look out below!!
Everything Musk does has something to do with Flames: Rockets, Tesla’s cash burn, Tesla fires, Flamethrowers…
It looks like we have a Serial Arsonist on our hands. ;-)
Looney
In reply to Look out below!! by Dickweed Wang
Elon is the Jim Jones of CEOs. He has a nearly magical ability to get investors to drink his kool aid.
In reply to … by Looney
"Everything Musk does has something to do with Flames..."
"BURNING MAAAAAAAAN!"
The Sparkle Pony of the business world... expecting everyone to give him shit to sustain himself for free because he looks soooooo cool.
In reply to Elon is the Jim Jones of… by alphamentalist
This seems like a really roundabout way of explaining the investor's fallacy.
In reply to "Everything Musk does has… by Creative_Destruct
Hell, if I am one of their vendors after this week, I want paid in CASH ON DELIVERY- no credit for you.......
In reply to This seems like a really… by D503
the mars thing is stupid. disposing of trash might save his business, if he is indeed a genius.
In reply to "Everything Musk does has… by Creative_Destruct
the flaming assholes are the ones that buy his shit.
In reply to … by Looney
If I had billions at my disposal and Tesla name attached I'd commandeer my brightest engineers to construct Tesla coils powering batteryless cars for closed-circuit race with 50% mortality rate for racers. Just for the fuck of it. Shareholders be damned. Public opinion can go fuck itself. I wouldn't waste such precious resources for soap-holder-looking iPhone battery-slapped-together powered abominations that fry drivers upon impact anyway with 0 entertainment value. Elon is boring.
In reply to the flaming assholes are the… by ShrNfr
Better have quick reflexes when driving one of those death traps. Because the car doesn't.
In reply to … by Looney
I thought Elon Musk recently received a $50 billion dollar payday (spread over 5 years). Thought I read it here last week.
You did read that, and they did do that.
In reply to I thought Elon Musk recently… by Pollygotacracker
No they didn't wire him $50B, it's a future "bonus" of sorts in the unlikely case that Tesla would reach gargantuan valuation.
Come on, 50 billion! The ZH comment section is seriously deprived of logical thinking...
In reply to You did read that, and they… by trippy64
All performance based though. I don't think he will ever see that money.
In reply to I thought Elon Musk recently… by Pollygotacracker
Now that you mention it, Elon does sound a lot like Enron.
I would go with Elron. That way it has associations to both Enron and L. Ron Hubbard. On a related note, it took James Joyce 17 years to write Finnegan's Wake.
In reply to Now that you mention it,… by ShrNfr
Dont worry folks. There is some virtue signalling fucktard in government that would love to hand Tesla a sweet government contract. Just think how cool it would be for government workers to be sporting around in an uber cool ride.
Musk is the recipient of Government venture capitalism that makes Socialism look down right moderate on the political spectrum.
Say, are his cooked books good enough to pass the stink test?
Start with the pork barreled SpaceX to find the bodies and child sacrifices wrapped in public funds.
Citation needed. Seriously. SpaceX is actually his one success. You're telling me that NASA's new launch vehicle was going to be cheaper and more reusable than Falcon Heavy? Yeah, right. You're telling me that Boeing, Lockheed, et al., were going to deliver us cost competitive access to space with a reusable vehicle? Yeah, right. The irony of SpaceX is that while they have invented some new IP in terms of the software to land the rockets and reuse them, the fundamental technology necessary to pull this off has been around for decades but no one simply had the force of will to make it happen. Existing contractors were fat and happy with their expensive contracts and NASA was happy to design another "reusable" launch vehicle that was supposed to provide "cheap" access to space, never mind that these are exactly the things that the Space Shuttle was supposed to bring us and failed to deliver on. The hype train on Solar City and Tesla are definitely things on which to criticize Musk, but SpaceX is the one thing that he's doing right. If you think SpaceX is pork barrel spending, then you haven't spent any time at all looking at the history of space spending in this country. SpaceX is a huge bargain by comparison to its competitors.
In reply to Musk is the recipient of… by Nobs Here
You think SpaceX is real? Lol...
More like CGIx...
In reply to Citation needed. Seriously… by legalize
SpaceX is a hoax. The "rockets" are just filmed in the Nevada desert and the "video" is enhanced with cgi.
In reply to Citation needed. Seriously… by legalize
I hear those batteries can make an excellent bomb. Good enough to make the seven year battery warranty worthless.
tesla's three-letter-agency "capital market" has dried up. #qanon
Maybe virtue signalling could be an event at the next summer games?
I wonder what state will be the first to go all electric. Its not like its their money. Look how much fun everyone had going solar on my dime. Virtue signalling is so much fun as long as others are picking up the tab. My guess is cali will be the first. Maybe New York.
Edsel Muskat is a great South African survivalist and voortrekker to Mars.
We've been calling it Pump and Dump for a lot longer than Soros has been around.
Tesla cars are a great idea for a future with efficient clean batteries and a nearly free electrical grid with surplus capacity, we have neither.
Tesla needs to change its strategy to long term survival, not mass marketing for public pork projects
Fremont residential/commercial real estate values anyone...?
And Nevada.
Oh this is gonna be rich...
Have to go to Mars to find a greater fool.
Is it necessary to raise a pack of intelligent wolves on Mars or can it be done on other planets?
In reply to Have to go to Mars to find a… by I Write Code
For me, reflexivity always brings to mind the films of Jean-Luc Godard.
However, I still have a grudging respect for the guy. He's interesting. He's fun (when in his manic phase). I think it's great that he took his windfall billions and did something more with it than buy a sports team or a big boat. If it all flames out tomorrow, so what? Enjoy the ride.
Look at the March 2019 $150 puts; over 14K contracts and counting...this will be the short of the year, the remaining question is will it be 2018 or 2019? Will MUSK get a back door bailout?
The SMART devices were always designed to bleed the public; wait till you open your eyes to see the goal of the SMART grid with the data collection/surveillance meters that encapsulate all in "dirty electric", while they, the utilities, bribe the politicians to allow subscription energy services. This is another form of control and wealth transfer and attack on the family. If you have a family and have children and one parent (hopefully mom) stays home, then the more you need in electric use and the more you will be punished. Dirty Electric and the Politics
It gets better; they will be allowed to sell the data for profit and charge more when it is coldest and warmest, called peak rates. This is all part of what Obama said about the need to increase energy! Obama Stating the Climate Change is designed to increase your rates to "save the planet" or "for the children" and really is "Agenda 21 - control the population to destroy the population!!
I like to pull up next to Tesla cars and rev my engine like I want to race. Pretty much every time the Tesla driver takes off like a rocket. Not knowing that stunt is killing their battery pack. Its really funny when they get a speeding ticket for it.
Margin call on the greatest Snake-oil salesman of all time. What a farce.
Elon Musk is going to win. Many billions have been lost shorting him.
All of you with the money, should short Tesla. Short a million shares. Make $100 million by September. Hell do a naked short. It's a sure thing.
ZH didn't predict today's rally.
Enough negativity!
worth zero like amazon in big deflation
www.canarydeath.com
Uber?
Amazon?
I always thought Karl popper was the founder of the reflexivity theory