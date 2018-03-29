Theresa May Reportedly Considering Ban On Russian Sovereign Debt Sales

Echoing the Treasury Department's decision to prohibit trading in Venezuelan "hunger bonds" in US markets, UK Prime Minister Theresa May is mulling whether to throw her support behind a measure that would ban the sale of Russian sovereign debt in City of London financial markets.
And just like with Venezuela, such a short-sighted prohibition wouldn't make it any more difficult for Russia to sell its sovereign debt. Rather, Russia would be forced to turn to China to compensate for the shortfall, according to the Guardian.
May's decision to look into the ban comes at the behest of Foreign Affairs Select Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat, who has repeatedly urged May to do more to punish Russia for allegedly masterminding the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with novichok - a Soviet-era nerve agent. Most recently, the tensions between the UK and Russia have precipitated a round of diplomatic expulsions, with more than two dozen countries expelling at least some Russia diplomats.
EU and US sanctions against Russia didn't prohibit the bond sales because of a loophole that effectively set up Russian bank VTB as the main liaison between the Russian state and western financial markets. Now, Tugendhat and several of his allies in Parliament are calling for the loophole to be closed - on both sides of the Atlantic. Tugendhat has spoken about the loophole at least three times in the past week.
The denunciations come as Tugendhat's committee is beginning an investigation into how the UK enables allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin to store and spend their money in the UK.
Tugendhat has proposed that Russian bond sales are no longer made available to key western clearing houses such as Euroclear and Clearstream, making them effectively untradeable on the secondary market and so deterring the majority of EU and US investors from buying them.
Last month’s sale was specifically skewed to make it attractive for Russian citizens living overseas to repatriate their money to Russia, a long-term goal of Putin.
According to Tugendhat and several of his advisors, cutting off Russia's access to Western markets would be the best way to undermine Putin's regime, per the Guardian.
Tugendhat has been briefed by a British research fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows, Emile Simpson, who has argued Russia’s greatest weakness is its dependence on western investors. He contends a policy blindness leads the west to sanction individuals, and sometimes sectors, but not to look at sanctioning the Russian state as a whole.
He said: "At present, Russia can borrow in EU and US capital markets despite western sanctions and then can support the sanctioned Kremlin-linked banks and energy companies that can no longer do so".
Tugendhat alleges that the bond sales are one way wealthy Russians can move their money back to Russia.
Urging the foreign secretary to look at the issue, Tugendhat said: "One of the ways that people are getting their money out of this country is by allowing Russian sovereign debt to be sold in the UK, and that debt to be used to reimburse Russians, in a way, to bring back their money onshore, in Moscow terms. As that gold is moving towards Moscow, we are, quite extraordinarily, enabling those bond auctions, those debt auctions."
Of course, thanks to Russia's relatively low public debt levels ($122 billion in domestic debt and nearly $40 billion in Eurobonds) and its growing economy, there will likely be no shortage of buyers for Russian debt.
Recently, Russia has bragged about the strong demand for its recent auctions (as is evident by the rise in bid-to-cover sen above), saying it might take advantage of low interest rates and offer more Eurobonds thanks to interest from German investors.
Certainly, any economic stress that US sanctions are supposed to putting in Russia are not showing in its sovereign credit risk...
And while sanctions could have an immediate impact, it wouldn't take Russia long to source new investors in mainland China.
this is Iraq WMD fairytale all over again. This time the world will not stand for it
The evil people, Theresa May, Stoltenberg and the rest, are damming Russia with obvious lies.
The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
HERE IS THE PROOF:
The Novichok nerve agents are supposedly much more toxic than the nerve gases VX or Sarin.
Mirzayanov's book, published in 2008, contains the formulas he alleges can be used to create Novichoks. In 1995, he explained that "the chemical components or precursors" of Novichok are "ordinary organophosphates that can be made at commercial chemical companies that manufacture such products as fertilizers and pesticides."
https://www.amazon.com/State-Secrets-Insiders-Chronicle-Chemical/dp/143…
Basically, Mirzayanov claims that it is relatively easy to make the Novichok nerve agents.
So, some enterprising Arabs could buy a few chemists to make a few tons of it and then spray it all over the little Satan.
Do you really think that the Jews who run the United States would allow the publication of information that could lead to thousands of deaths in Israel?
Do you really think they would protect the publisher of such information by giving him residence in the United States?
Remember, Mirzayanov was given residence in the United States after he was kicked out of Russia.
There are also a number of "people who should know" that have stated that there is zero solid evidence for the existence of the Novichok nerve agents. For example: Robin Black in Development, Historical Use and Properties of Chemical Warfare Agents (2016):
"In recent years, there has been much speculation that a fourth generation of nerve agents, ‘Novichoks’ (newcomer), was developed in Russia, beginning in the 1970s as part of the ‘Foliant’ programme, with the aim of finding agents that would compromise defensive countermeasures. Information on these compounds has been sparse in the public domain, mostly originating from a dissident Russian military chemist, Vil Mirzayanov. No independent confirmation of the structures or the properties of such compounds has been published."
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-i…
CONCLUSION: The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
Tugendhat jnr. MP is probably directing the whole thing for the Tories, he is pure MIC, ex Iraq war and Afghan war military intel. He probably told Boris it was a "great idea" and Boris, not knowing any better, agreed to it.
None of that family was in UK before 1912 or so. Austrian / Czech origins most likely. His background appears to be Home Guard / Reserves / Intel / Islamic studies. Funny how many of these non-Anglos are the most warlike "on behalf" of the US or UK - for example "Albright" aka Marie Jana Korbelova (from Prague), Irish Samantha Power, "Soros" aka Schwartz, Nimrata ....
In this day and age, funding for a tiny debt of 140 Billion is nothing.
This may give the RF the excuse to fully reform the RCB and remove the Western style CB for good. In any event, expect this to blow back on Europe and leave the bear stronger much like sanctions did.
Remind me again of the merits of diversity and putting hysterical childless lesbian cellulite bitchez in positions of power?
She is irrelevant. This is the first round of UK capital controls disguising as sanctions. It is nothing more or nothing less. Next up it will be people who invest in offshore funds that buy Russian debt. Then companies that invest in Russia. And so on and so on until you need special approval to export any capital at all. Just wait and see.
how stupid. Russia has the least amount of debt of any large country in the world.
May has lost any common sense she may once have had.
She is becoming a liability of the first degree
And she is obviously not a student of history. The one immutable fact about the British armed forces is that they lost more battles than even the American's have. Their so called commanders and generals are just about the height of incompetence. Always have been. Gallipoli, the Somme, The Boer Wars, the American Revolutionary War, the war of 1812-14 (including the British disaster at the Battle of New Orleans), the Anzio beachhead, Arnheim, everything has always shown quite clearly that British 'commanders' could care less about the lives of their soldiers. All they care about is if they have more bodies to throw into the meat grinder.
When Thatcher accepted the US proposal to put Trident nuclear subs around Britain, she sealed the fate of the island. Now, it is at the top of the Russian's target list, and by the time they detect the incoming Sarmats, it will be all over.
Jesus Christ. She's following a script. If you think any other PM would be doing anything else you are wildly delusional. Notice she has the full support of the Orange Assclown.
They all do, incl. the Orangeman.
Russia would be well advised to forbid any resale of its natural gas to the UK.
Any sale has to be done directly and the only acceptable payment - physical gold.
Frankly any Russian or Russian entity that participates in western fiscal system is seriously retarded. How many examples of confiscation do they have to see to realize that it could happen to them.
when Trump announced the empire is pulling out is Syria it signaled the collapse of her gambit.
Germany just approved Nordstream 2. I doubt that little Britain, or Denmark for that matter, will be able to over rule the real Germans.
The absolute best thing that could happen right now is if Germany and Russia entered into a mutual defence pact. That would basically zero out any threats from Europe and close a millennia long chapter of attempted German invasions of Russia. Do the Germans have the balls to say F.U. to the US?
It isn't such a wild idea, it has been done before, when the Siberians interbred with the Eastern Germans to produce the Goethes, the ones that destroyed the Roman Empire.
"The main goal of the US-Empire is to prevent the alliance between Germany and Russia "
"The United States have staged a series of colour revolutions around Russia"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFmfwqzWmHk
Friedman György
In reply to Germany just approved… by east of eden
If your British, it may be time to recall May. She is becoming increasingly unhinged from reality.
Look around you. The entire political establishment is becoming increasingly unhinged from reality.
That is the main criterion for getting there in the first place. High level politicians are selected not elected.
No one expected her to become unhinged. Any more than they expect the Spanish Inquisition, Michael Palin.
There is no "recall" process in Britain. The ways of ridding the nation of an unhinged PM are limited and she has the SIS behind her.
Maybe, but she has 50 million people against her.
May is suffering from displaced hostility syndrome. She'll be declaring war on Germany next.
