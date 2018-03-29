Trump: "Amazon Pays Little Or No Taxes, Puts Thousands Of Retailers Out Of Business"

Update: If President Trump's tweet was not enough, White House spokesperson Raj Shah has just confirmed that tax policies need to catch up to Amazon, and President Trump would support tax changes aimed at leveling the playing field, which now favors the online retailer as Amazon has advantage over brick and mortar stores.
“Right now, there is no Internet sales tax and as a result companies like Amazon can buy and sell goods without having to pay basic retail taxes,”
AMZN is extending its losses on these latest headlines...
* * *
As we detailed earlier, the main driver behind yesterday's FANG plunge, was a report in Axios, according to which it was not Facebook that Trump wants to go after, but rather Amazon:
“He’s obsessed with Amazon,” a source told Axios. "Obsessed", and added that Trump has allegedly talked about changing Amazon’s tax treatment because he’s worried about mom-and-pop retailers being put out of business. Another Axios source said that POTUS has "wondered aloud if there may be any way to go after Amazon with antitrust or competition law."
Trump’s deep-seated antipathy toward Amazon surfaces when discussing tax policy and antitrust cases. The president would love to clip CEO Jeff Bezos’ wings. But he doesn’t have a plan to make that happen.
However, as we countered, none of this is new and Trump's feud with Amazon reemerges periodically, although on Wednesday it came at an especially sensitive time for the tech sector, which had gotten clobbered in recent days, making it especially sensitive to negative news (one almost wonders if someone had bought AMZN puts ahead of the Axios news).
And, as if to underscore what we said yesterday, moments ago Trump himself said that he has stated his concerns with Amazon "long before the Election" and said that "unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!"
I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018
Trump's tweet comes just hours after White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders denied the Axios report on Wednesday, and said that the administration isn’t considering any changes in policy directed at the company.
Which means that the bad blood remains and that nothing has changed in the two or so years since Trump launched his campaign against Jeff Bezos (who also owns the Washington Post, which over the pastg year has made it overly clear what its feelings toward Trump are).
So will today's confirmation that Trump is again on the war path against Amazon - and Jeff Bezos - serve as today's tech selloff catalyst? Keep an eye on AMZN stock for the answer.
Comments
Do it, Trump, take down Bezos and his parasitic empire. Main Street has been waiting a long time for someone to take their side.
Careful what you wish for. If Trump gets his way you will pay sales tax on all your Internet orders from EVERYWHERE. That is where this is going. They'll be no escaping these oppressive sales taxes.
In reply to Do it, Trump, take down… by small axe
The escalation started.
Machine set in motion.
Trump acts very cautiously to give it legit appearances, because without this he won't be able to dismantle Bezos' unproductive company.
That might even be a way out for Bezos... think about debt and losses accumulated over the years, and the burden on society.
In reply to Careful what you wish for by dot.dot
Bezos $110 Bn $ fortune...Amazon $110 Bn→sans profits...
In reply to escalation starts by Adolph.H.
Imagine for a hot second that Trump makes Amazon actually pay taxes ...
Think their cash burn now is aggressive, "you ain't see' nu'then yet"
In reply to X by Déjà view
Last I checked, all the WaPo staff of fake news reporters is gainfully employed.
In reply to Imagine for a hot second… by Haus-Targaryen
The offensive on the Amazon fraud will be epic to watch. Get some popcorn from your small local retailers.
In reply to Last I checked, all the WaPo… by DillyDilly
Adding to the comment, " Last I checked, all the WaPo staff of fake news reporters is gainfully employed."
I would add,
And their influence is massive. WaPo makes sure they are guest on numerous talk shows and their articles reprinted and quoted everywhere!
In reply to Last I checked, all the WaPo… by DillyDilly
Until one recognizes that all these major surveillance I mean tech firms are Intelligence sponsored/supported then any analysis is worse than useless...
In reply to X by Déjà view
We need to place the blame where it really belongs:
The US tax code.
Amazon did not write the rules.
They have played by them.
Were we to eliminate taxes on businesses altogether then the playing field would be leveled instantly for everyone. Real capitalism would have a chance of returning.
In reply to escalation starts by Adolph.H.
Fascinating to see how many of you are demanding more taxes. When did you start carrying the water for the Feds?
You don't know what you pay now. And here you are wanting to pay more taxes and have more taxes collected, all of which in the end come from the consumers.
Never in US history have so many tax dollars been collected at the federal, state and local levels.
It's never enough.
It never will be enough.
In reply to We need to place the blame… by ejmoosa
With a little help from the globalists who are embedded in constructing the tax code.
In reply to We need to place the blame… by ejmoosa
Lobby people write the tax code: did not get the memo?
In reply to We need to place the blame… by ejmoosa
And you should pay sales tax for new items purchased through the internet. Otherwise it's a competitive disadvantage. When it comes to used items this a bit dicy as you can buy some things used and have taxes like cars and such, while a garage sale would not.
The taxes are not oppressive, it's just fair, don't be a cheap ass.
In reply to Careful what you wish for by dot.dot
How about you shouldn't pay sales taxes, period? Why increase the parasites' take?
In reply to And you should pay sales tax… by Matchless
Good! Maybe people will buy less junk
In reply to Careful what you wish for by dot.dot
Where in the hell do people come up with the idea Bezos and Amazon are their friend? Saving on local sales tax is a poor reason to doom the local stores and retailers that pay real estate tax and provide jobs for your community.
I'm always surprised to find people willing to accept Amazon which has made it their company mission to be in our face. Not only that the company has made it their policy to know when you are sleeping, to know when you're awake, to know when you are bad or good through its ties with the CIA and NSA.
Recently Amazon seems to have increased the number of cross-company promotions that offer up Amazon Prime for free in an all gloves off effort to expand their customer base and weasel into the lives of those who have resisted its advances. The article below highlights some of Bezos' evil plans and urges you to loudly just say NO!
http:/To Amazon - Loudly Just Say NO!.html
In reply to Careful what you wish for by dot.dot
Just make sure I can still get my Whole Foods order delivered in 2 hours.
In reply to Do it, Trump, take down… by small axe
Muh can peas.
In reply to Just make sure I can still… by EnglishMajor
Trump also needs to focus on the rest of the private "skynet" force that is suppressing conservative speech/view points while promoting any issue the libtards rally around, like dismantling our constitution. He needs to hit Twitter, Google and Facebook as hard as possible with anti-trust lawsuits.
In reply to Do it, Trump, take down… by small axe
the storm is coming
In reply to Trump also needs to focus on… by chubbar
The worst of that bunch is YouTube which is taking down sites every day if the content providers provide anything much that doesn't conform with their political world view.
In reply to Trump also needs to focus on… by chubbar
Amazon plays within the bounds of the law. Others can do the same. Where are they? WalMart.com, Baidu ...where?
Is trump saying TAX the internet?
In reply to Do it, Trump, take down… by small axe
Amazon is the standard Oil of the 21st century.
It must be dismembered.
If not Fascism will have won.
Fascism is the government stepping in and picking winners and losers. It already won a long time ago.
They should simply take away all of Amazon's state priveleges. Anything else is market interventionism and cannot possibly be good.
In reply to Amazon is the standard Oil… by 107cicero
Oh, Jesus Christ. Amazon is convenient and cheap; I completely fail to see the problem. Online retailing is the future and there's no stopping it. I don't really want to try.
Why is there only one Amazon?
Okay, technically there is more than one. Two? A small handful?
What does it do? What are the barriers to entry?
Why are there not thousands or millions of competitors?
In reply to Oh, Jesus Christ. Amazon is… by crossroaddemon
amazon has claimed the electronic retail real estate by buying washington dc....any retailer can have an online presence unfortunately the past admins have allowed them to monopolize the internet delivery system by giving them the tax breaks and the laws that protect them; my state now charges tax on amazon purchases and many should/will follow....they have almost singlehandedly kept china afloat....along with walmart....whom has 2 day free delivery fyi.
In reply to Why is there only one Amazon… by PT
"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."
It works until....nobody has job, or all jobs are at poverty rates.
This is why monopolies are bad....when they destroy all opposition they have absolute power over the market....and hit you with what they like....ie highest price for lowest quality.
In reply to Oh, Jesus Christ. Amazon is… by crossroaddemon
I don't care about jobs. I have no respect for office and factory drones... If you're doing that kind of bullshit you're failing at life. Deep down everybody knows it too. Want an easy lay? Hit on a woman married to an office or factory drone.
In reply to "Those who would give up… by Thom Paine
Don't be a judgmental ass.
In reply to I don't care about jobs. I… by crossroaddemon
When all your city streets are littered with closed store fronts let me know how that works out for you and your family. If Amazon isn't in violation of monopoly laws in the US then who exactly would be? Do you understand that this is how you destroy the economic fabric of a city, a state, a country eventually by concentrating the economic power in the hands of a few people? Bust them up Trump and do it now.
In reply to Oh, Jesus Christ. Amazon is… by crossroaddemon
crossroaddemon: You are the kind of guy who will cut your own throat and then wonder why you bleed to death. Don't take it personally, billions of other people out there are exactly the same. But some of us have that little extra bit of awareness and we hate being caught in the crossfire. For us, the only real solution is to walk away from civilization. I still haven't figured out how to do that yet. I guess that makes me a wuss.
In reply to Oh, Jesus Christ. Amazon is… by crossroaddemon
Who wants to? I figured out long ago that our chances of changing the system are basically zero; we the people don't have a voice. I concentrated instead on building a life worth living within the system we already have. I've achieved that; why would I want to fuck with it? I have three kids, a paid for house, a hot young girlfriend, and a rock band. Sorry, I'm not gunning for change, and I don't give a shit which sockpuppet occupies the white house.
In reply to crossroaddemon: You are the… by PT
Well, congrats on succeeding where many of us have failed.
Some of us are at least choosing to fail with style.
In reply to Who wants to? I figured out… by crossroaddemon
For example, a lady owns a high-end clothing store. People come to her store, try on clothes, and when they find the right one ... go back home and buy a cheaper version off the internet.
The lady is providing a free service that is normally paid for by a purchase. Under her current model, she will go bankrupt. The internet will always be cheaper as the internet can not and does not provide "live" samples. The internet does not need to pay for a mortgage on a building in a busy part of town. (Side note: When is the internet going to kill the price of commercial real estate???????)
Some clothing businesses are trying to get around this problem by charging a "fitting fee". i.e. "You can try on our clothes and see what you like, but it will cost you $50. Unless you buy from us and then we waive the fitting fee."
Back to the main point: If this lady and her kind do not learn how to adapt then she and others like her will go bankrupt and then ALL the clothes buyers - INTERNET AND LOCAL - will only be able to purchase clothes off of the net and NO-ONE will be able to try before they buy.
For all the bullshit about internet ratings (which can easily be faked), buying on-line is still buying a pig-in-a-poke. Some of us still remember the value of bricks-and-mortar and will support it to the end.
In reply to crossroaddemon: You are the… by PT
If the future proves the past, then the plan all along was for Amazon to destroy small retail ... and even some large retail.
Trump does have a point (and they will hate him for it lol).
please annihilate those GAFA sons of bitches.
I'm a classical Capitalist , and generally take no pleasure in destroying businesses , but these are tumors we have to get rid of.
Wall-Marks killed most of the Mom&Pop's and Amazon is completing the cycle. Small towns are done due to NO tax money paid into these small towns by the now gone merchants. Who will pay for the water system and police?
Oh yeah everything would be great if people paid more taxes.
Because if there's one thing that drives an economic boom it's a bigger government.
In reply to Wall-Marks killed most of… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Trump is dead right.
Do something - sensible that actually helps small business and employment.
I thought Trump stated at some point not having to pay any taxes was smart, and those that do are stupid.
I recently talked to a few small retailers who sell on both Amazon and ebay. They tell me that as soon as Amazon detects market demand, Amazon will go out and try to directly source the same product and put the little guy out of business. Amazon has become a monopoly. Ebay charges too much for what ti does, given the small margins on some products. Trump is right. Amazon should not compete with its dealers. DRAIN THE SWAMP by hauling those bastards at Amazon in on anti-trust charges!
Fuck ya. It just gets better and better. Take down those globalists Mr. President!
Love it. This is a well-planned assault going into the close of Q1 and in the end of a rough we(a)k for tech. A braver soul than I would have taken Stockman's fireside advice from a couple of years ago and seen this as the opportunity to short FANGs, perhaps with some FNGD?
What about the sweetheart deal we gave China to use our post office? You can buy a hat from China on Amazon or eBay for $3.29 with free shipping to the USA!! I am an online seller. I can't send the hat across the street by USPS for $3.29, but a Chinese seller can make the hat, advertise it, process the payment, pack and ship it for $3.29 to my door in Florida and still have a profit? Why did we let the post office subsidize Chinese exporters? can you send the same hat back to China for $3.29? hell no!
Yeah I've seen postal workers working weekend mornings (pretty sure on Sundays) only delivering Amazon packages. Amazon is the devil.
No kidding. A devil who is being subsidized by the USPS .gov through free shipping. How is this possible? Amazing how many people on here who lobby the benefits of free shipping and other amenities offered by Fraudazon then endlessly bitch about runaway .gov spending. Seems they do like it when it benefits them.
In reply to Yeah I've seen postal… by Byrond
Ha! Walmart and other big box stores killed Main Street, long before Amazon came on the scene in a big way. Amazon now collects sales tax pretty much everywhere. Most people aren't aware of the real engine at Amazon, it's web services, the cloud. It's generating about $10 Billion per yr in free cash flow, yes, I said Billions.
When will trump finally do something to help the bottom 80% of the population? Or help rural communities?