Trump Headline Sparks Tech Buying-Panic, But Bond Yields Are Crashing

Nasdaq futures are up 2%, going vertical amid dismally low liquidity following headlines from The White House that while President Trump is frustrated with some Amazon customers not paying sales tax, he isn’t discussing any new actions against the retailer...
Which is the exact same news that keeps being reiterated - but it was enough to spark a bounce in AMZN...
And as goes AMZN, so goes the entire US equity market...
Except bonds ain't buying it at all...
Comments
Who did Trump fire to become to the new Dudley? I cant keep up with all this shit anymore.
Trump just play'n Wall Street. Gotta show who is in charge.
In reply to Who did Trump fire to become… by FreeShitter
PPT loves low volume days, more bang for their 1's & 0's.
In reply to Trump just play'n Wall… by Ghost of PartysOver
This is all so fucking ridiculous.
Good stories for the grandkids some day. If we aren't all barbequed first.
Was that headline from the washington post??????
Even the mirrors in the hall of mirrors fake market are fake now.
So the 30-Y yield was above 3% this week and the world didn't end?
Partly like its 1999
Those silly algos. Time to STFR in this trampy stock.
GOOD. Keep the stocks going up, keep away from my firearms and try not to blow the world up.
Nothing he hasn’t said before...hell.who disagrees....Amazon business model is a joke
No sellers for Brazilian or Mexican equities, no US meltdown... support will hold until Wall Street mans up and takes a stand against the latino bubbles... Tip, Brazil is in pretty bad shape, even Meirelles admitted 3 months ago we are close to Greece...Some help over here! 3% + today both clandestino markets
Crashing yields? So it does not matter when or how much the FED raises rates anymore? Will rates EVER get back to a reasonable 5% to 8% ?