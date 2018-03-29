Trump Headline Sparks Tech Buying-Panic, But Bond Yields Are Crashing

Nasdaq futures are up 2%, going vertical amid dismally low liquidity following headlines from The White House that while President Trump is frustrated with some Amazon customers not paying sales tax, he isn’t discussing any new actions against the retailer...

Which is the exact same news that keeps being reiterated - but it was enough to spark a bounce in AMZN...

And as goes AMZN, so goes the entire US equity market...

Except bonds ain't buying it at all...