Trump Headline Sparks Tech Buying-Panic, But Bond Yields Are Crashing

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 13:58

Nasdaq futures are up 2%, going vertical amid dismally low liquidity following headlines from The White House that while President Trump is frustrated with some Amazon customers not paying sales tax, he isn’t discussing any new actions against the retailer...

Which is the exact same news that keeps being reiterated - but it was enough to spark a bounce in AMZN...

And as goes AMZN, so goes the entire US equity market...

 

Except bonds ain't buying it at all...

romario Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:35 Permalink

No sellers for Brazilian or Mexican equities, no US meltdown... support will hold until Wall Street mans up and takes a stand against the latino bubbles... Tip, Brazil is in pretty bad shape, even Meirelles admitted 3 months ago we are close to Greece...Some help over here! 3% + today both clandestino markets

BSHJ Thu, 03/29/2018 - 14:40 Permalink

Crashing yields?  So it does not matter when or how much the FED raises rates anymore?  Will rates EVER get back to a reasonable 5% to 8% ?