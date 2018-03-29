North, South Korea Set April 27 As Date For Historic Summit

The date for the first meeting between a North Korean and South Korean leader in a decade has been set for April 27, South Korean officials told US media. For the first time since the Korean War broke out in 1948, a North Korean leader will cross the DMZ to attend the meetings, which are set to be held in South Korea.
After Kim Jong Un promised that he would consider denuclearization of the peninsula during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, it appears that the multiple rounds of sanctions imposed by the UN and the US are having their desired effect.
According to Bloomberg, the last inter-Korean summit was held in October 2007 between then President Roh Moo-hyun and Kim Jong Il, the father of Kim Jong Un. The pair signed a peace declaration calling to end the armistice with a permanent treaty, but progress stalled and the two sides remain in a stalemate. While the two countries allowed for some family reunions, relations later soured under a more conservative administration in the South.
President Trump, who has repeatedly threatened the North with nuclear annihilation, cheered Kim's decision to seek a detente with the West and a meeting with the US.
Received message last night from XI JINPING of China that his meeting with KIM JONG UN went very well and that KIM looks forward to his meeting with me. In the meantime, and unfortunately, maximum sanctions and pressure must be maintained at all cost!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018
A government spokesman said South Koreans were encouraged to be "united in making a groundbreaking turning point for peace."
"As the date for the inter-Korean summit is finalized now, we will do our best to be fully prepared for it during the given time," Moon’s spokesman, Kim Eui-kyeom, said in a text message. "We hope all South Koreans will be united in making a groundbreaking turning point for peace settlement on the Korean Peninsula at the summit."
The subject of the talks will be improving inter-Korean relations and de-nuclearization, according to Reuters.
The two Koreas had agreed to hold the summit at the border truce village of Panmunjom when South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a delegation to Pyongyang this month to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
According to a statement, the two sides will hold a working-level meeting on April 4 to discuss details of the summit, such as staffing support, security and news releases.
Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that the North has also expressed a desire to meet with the Japanese government.
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told parliament that his nation would consider holding talks with North Korea in the context of the other summits taking place. The Asahi newspaper said earlier that Kim Jong Un’s administration was seeking a summit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The yen weakened to a two-week low against the dollar after the report.
As a reminder, talks between the US and the North, which are tentatively expected to be held at the DMZ, are set for May.
Big win if this isn't the usual delay and confuse farce the NORK'S typically do....
Switch on your brain for a second:
NK will denuclearize because it's more cost effective to have China protecting them with their hypersonic arsenal rather than having to develop everything from scratch under sanctions that make your people suffer. And it pleases China to protect them because it costs not too much and extends their zone of influence at the expense of the crusaders. In short Kim offered Korea on a silver plate to China and is used as a proxy to influence Japan, meaning potentially reducing even further the American influence in the region. China wants badly to oust USA from the region where they do not belong.
Besides I suspect Kim went to China to seek assurances that he and his family would not be sacrificed during reunification and that he could count on them to counteract America, which is a smart move because that means reunification talks were sincere on his part, much to his credit. He's trying to realize his late father's vision in so doing.
I wish both Koreas success in reunification, and in booting USA influence out of this zone as well. They suffered enough and deserve to be reunited with their families across this artificial border.
This is the beginning of a new era for people in the region, and of course the end of another for USA interference, who are going to resort to every Jewish trick in the book not to lose ground there. But they already lost in the hearts and minds of people.
Great comment, thanks
OK, war commences April 28th. Thanks.
How do you sit down and talk to someone who believes their father was mystically delivered to a magical cabin in the woods by a talking stork?
Not many understand the significance of Trumps meeting with Kim or kim's visit to China.
If Trump had cut a deal with NK to stop building nukes in exchange for peace and even a peace treaty with the South it would have been a historic win for Trump and the west, and North Korea would fall under the influence of Seoul and Washington and away from China and Russia, without conflict, just like the Ukraine and Baltic countries. US Bases in the North, NK Oligarchs, Corruption, sweatshops, whores galore and every other Western vice, right up on China's Manchurian border... a modern day western wet dream.
Xi in China said not so fast, and probably gave Kim, smarter that everyone thinks, a big big insurance policy against Washingtons big military stick.
Know Trump will meet Kim begging for any deal, and if he threatons war, he has nukes and China to deal with. The USA will be begging for any legitimacy at the negotiations table. Meanwhile the South knows exactly what is going on, and will be only talking seriously to China and North Korea.
The Art of the deal. It could have been beautiful Donald, but you showed up late and missed your play.
Meanwhile the Ukrainians come clean and admit that missile components that allowed the NorKs to leap ahead in range came from them. Too bad that this doesn't fit the narrative. If this had been any other country NATO might have invaded it because of that.
North Korea demands that the US destroys its Nuclear Weapons or else !
Rumor has been circulating that the reason Kim is coming to the table on denuclearizing NK is because of the last nuclear test failure. The reason given by the media was the mountain became weakened by numerous tests. The reality was that many scientists were killed and buried under that mountain and that the NK's may not have been in control of the blast. What that infers I will let you decide.
Why do I think the whole NK summit thing is just a huge mindfuck by all parties concerned?
