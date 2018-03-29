UC-Berkeley Magazine Blames Gun Violence On "White Men"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 03/29/2018 - 18:00

Authored by Celine Ryan via Campus Reform,

An official University of California, Berkeley publication is offering “insights” to help readers “make sense of gun violence,” primarily by blaming it on conservative “white men.”

“For many white men, guns are a source of meaning and purpose,” Jeremy Adam Smith asserts, noting that “the American citizen most likely to own a gun is a white male—but not just any white guy.”

Smith is the editor of Greater Good Magazine, a publication produced by UC-Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center to explore “the science of a meaningful life” and “turn scientific research into stories, tips, and tools for a happier life and a more compassionate society."

Smith asserts that “the kind of man who stockpiles weapons or applies for a concealed-carry license meets a very specific profile,” referencing a study by two Baylor University sociologists that claims white men are “emotionally and morally attached to their guns.”

“We found that white men who have experienced economic setbacks or worry about their economic futures are the group of owners most attached to their guns,” the article quotes one the study’s authors.

“Those with high attachment felt that having a gun made them a better and more respected member of their communities.”

According to Smith, the researchers determined that the same observation “wasn’t true for most women and people of color,” who “didn’t turn to guns to make themselves feel better” when they encountered setbacks. Religious faith, meanwhile, appeared to lessen white men’s attachment to guns.

Smith says the researchers speculated that “economically insecure, less-religious white men” see gun ownership as “a way to regain their masculinity.”

The article does acknowledge other possible explanations, citing another study finding that many white male gun owners are also motivated by a desire to “be the good guys” and protect their families.

Smith’s fifth insight into gun violence, however, references the same study as evidence that “rising gun sales are linked to racial fears,” explaining that the author of the study discovered that many concealed-carry applicants in Texas mentioned Barack Obama as a motivating factor, specifically his support for “free health care” and “welfare.”

“Obama’s presidency, they feared, would empower minorities to threaten their property and families,” Smith concludes based on those policy-related concerns.

“For many conservatives, the gun feels like a force for order in a chaotic world,” he adds, linking to a study revealing that “conservatives felt less risk and greater personal control than their liberal counterparts” when asked to hold a firearm.

“I don't think very many conservatives would dispute the idea that firearms can be intensely meaningful,” Smith told Campus Reform. “They are symbols of liberty, independence, self-reliance, power—that's the kind of meaning the researchers found, and you can see that meaning conveyed on almost every page of the NRA's website (the slogan on their homepage: ‘It's not just about guns; it's about freedom’). I don't think it's too much more complicated than that.”

Smith also dismissed the notion that recent rises in firearms purchases may have more to do with concerns about escalating gun control rhetoric than “racial fears,” telling Campus Reform that such a belief would be “at least partially contradicted by the empirical research” covered in his article.

“No one study can ever be considered definitive,” he added, “but when you see the same results turning up again and again, through multiple methodologies, that means something.”

*  *  *
To this poor misled Cal student author, we have two words for you - Baltimore... and Chicago.

Source

And for Chicago in 2016...Doesn't look like "White Men" are committing all the gun violence?

Source

Social Issues

inhibi ThaBigPerm Thu, 03/29/2018 - 18:10 Permalink

Man this is the greatest part of the original article:

“We found that white men who have experienced economic setbacks or worry about their economic futures are the group of owners most attached to their guns,” says Froese. “Those with high attachment felt that having a gun made them a better and more respected member of their communities.”

That wasn’t true for most women and people of color. In other words, they may have suffered setbacks, but they didn’t turn to guns to make themselves feel better."

Yeah, instead they turn to guns to kill others, especially their own kind.

HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 JimmyJones Thu, 03/29/2018 - 18:37 Permalink

How does this study explain white women like myself? I grew up shooting, reloading, and served in the military. I am not gay and have no interest in "regaining my masculinity" as I was never masculine in the first place!

A gun is the great equalizer for a woman, like myself, that lives alone. It makes me feel safe. Do I want to use it? No, of course not! But neither do I plan on being a victim. Nothing like the click-click when I rack Mr. Mossberg. Enter my house, uninvited, and that is exactly what you will encounter. Leave or I pull the trigger. I was taught to never point a gun at anyone unless you intend to use it. If you break into my home and my gun is pointing at you, yes, I intend to use it.

Pure Evil HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 19:15 Permalink

10 to 12 minutes?

If your lucky.

Busy thurs, fri, or sat night you may be waiting quite a long time.

Some cities like Baltimore or Oakland and they may never answer your call due cutbacks.

And, if your truly unlucky they may never find you until the smell overwhelms the neighbors.

Now, if you live in Sweden or Germany they may even deny anything happened if your a victim of a crime by the adherents of the new protected religion.

greenskeeper carl HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 18:46 Permalink

Yep, guns are a great equalizer. My wife weighs about 95 pounds. She is very fit, but that won't matter against someone my size.

 

This guy and those like him must just completely ignore the stats on just who is committing these crimes. They MUST be doing it on purpose, too, because the numbers are not at all difficult to find. So, they are also lying. Something like 50% of gun murders are committed by blacks, who are 13% of the population. Another 20-25% are committed by hispanics (these stats are had to nail down, mostly because some don't differentiate between whites and hispanics, and because they are often intentionally mislabeled to skew stats) which are 17% or so of the population. So, that leaves the remaining 25% or so to be committed by whites and asians, which together represent almost 70% of the population. But, we are to blame. When you look at people within the group that owns most of the guns, white conservatives in rural or suburban areas, you see an even further drop in crime rates. But, AR's, which are seldom used in crimes, and are owned by the most law abiding group in the country, are the things that are vilified the most. Why is that?

inhibi HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 18:47 Permalink

Well they sampled 600 registered white male gun owners and decided to make sweeping insinuations about the 300 million citizens in America. What is more depressing, but perhaps not that surprising, is how this is posted on Berkeley's .edu site. 

And I'm very glad you own since you live alone. When I went to uni in Chicago, 1st thing I did for my wife (gf back then) was get her a spring loaded knife for her bday and teach her how to use it. There were dozens of incidents of assaults, usually aimed at women, and this was a pretty upscale part of town.

Sudden Debt HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 18:49 Permalink

White man are to blame in a way...

Black people just don't have the skills to invent something like a gun and if it was up to them, there would only be throwing sticks in the world.

 

But what is kind of lacking is the fact that most gun crimes are done by blacks... which that nice man kind of missed...

he can't seem to explain R&B and Hip Hop... witch is gang talk calling all woman and their family members hookers and telling the rest how they would like to kill the rest...

He kind of forgot to tell why in Africa, whenever white people leave a region... blacks start killing everything that has legs... and eat anything that has legs....

 

What in the end happens is a total isolation of blacks with speeches like this. the money doesn't want blacks anymore.

It's acutally a way to isolate them and it has worked.

The more they complain the worse it gets.

 

Soros was a Nazi and he supports all of this. But principles hardly change, especially when you're rich enough to not give a fuck about anybody else.

D503 inhibi Thu, 03/29/2018 - 18:16 Permalink

We may as well just own this shit and tell them they are right and our super secret sexist racist meeting is every Tuesday night at 10 pm. 

Might as well tell them we are going full Sharia Nazi too if they keep this shit up. 

Tell em, "You know we have white privilege, don't make us use it." Then start reaching for the concealed carry which you must have, like how all Asians know karate.

css1971 JustPrintMoreDuh Thu, 03/29/2018 - 18:28 Permalink

Gun violence is largely an immigration problem.

In particular when the US started bringing in people from south America, rather than from Europe in the 1960s, the gang/drug wars kicked off big time as coke markets were established, and have been running for 30 years.

The murder rates are falling off now because cartel members are getting old, and their territories/markets are well established.

What gun violence you see is still mostly gang/drugs related.

 

Legalise coke, heroin, crack and watch gun crime vanish. Wait... that might require some people to take personal responsibility for themselves.

booboo Thu, 03/29/2018 - 18:03 Permalink

dats racis

Other than that wtf is with "unknown" under victim? I could see "unknown" under Alleged Suspect but fer fucks sake, you got a body right there.

beijing expat Thu, 03/29/2018 - 18:05 Permalink

It’s called Anarcho Tyranny. 

 

Ignoring criminal minorities while cracking down on law abiding citizens. 

 

Its the the latest trend in lefts thinking.  

JoseyWalesTheOutlaw Thu, 03/29/2018 - 18:05 Permalink

I stopped reading at Berkeley.....maybe he should ask the niggers what they think about guns

 

You evah tried shooting a 9mm sideways while rolling in a 92 Caprice on 24's? Not as easy as it sounds.