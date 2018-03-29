UC-Berkeley Magazine Blames Gun Violence On "White Men"

Authored by Celine Ryan via Campus Reform,
An official University of California, Berkeley publication is offering “insights” to help readers “make sense of gun violence,” primarily by blaming it on conservative “white men.”
“For many white men, guns are a source of meaning and purpose,” Jeremy Adam Smith asserts, noting that “the American citizen most likely to own a gun is a white male—but not just any white guy.”
Smith is the editor of Greater Good Magazine, a publication produced by UC-Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center to explore “the science of a meaningful life” and “turn scientific research into stories, tips, and tools for a happier life and a more compassionate society."
Smith asserts that “the kind of man who stockpiles weapons or applies for a concealed-carry license meets a very specific profile,” referencing a study by two Baylor University sociologists that claims white men are “emotionally and morally attached to their guns.”
“We found that white men who have experienced economic setbacks or worry about their economic futures are the group of owners most attached to their guns,” the article quotes one the study’s authors.
“Those with high attachment felt that having a gun made them a better and more respected member of their communities.”
According to Smith, the researchers determined that the same observation “wasn’t true for most women and people of color,” who “didn’t turn to guns to make themselves feel better” when they encountered setbacks. Religious faith, meanwhile, appeared to lessen white men’s attachment to guns.
Smith says the researchers speculated that “economically insecure, less-religious white men” see gun ownership as “a way to regain their masculinity.”
The article does acknowledge other possible explanations, citing another study finding that many white male gun owners are also motivated by a desire to “be the good guys” and protect their families.
Smith’s fifth insight into gun violence, however, references the same study as evidence that “rising gun sales are linked to racial fears,” explaining that the author of the study discovered that many concealed-carry applicants in Texas mentioned Barack Obama as a motivating factor, specifically his support for “free health care” and “welfare.”
“Obama’s presidency, they feared, would empower minorities to threaten their property and families,” Smith concludes based on those policy-related concerns.
“For many conservatives, the gun feels like a force for order in a chaotic world,” he adds, linking to a study revealing that “conservatives felt less risk and greater personal control than their liberal counterparts” when asked to hold a firearm.
“I don't think very many conservatives would dispute the idea that firearms can be intensely meaningful,” Smith told Campus Reform. “They are symbols of liberty, independence, self-reliance, power—that's the kind of meaning the researchers found, and you can see that meaning conveyed on almost every page of the NRA's website (the slogan on their homepage: ‘It's not just about guns; it's about freedom’). I don't think it's too much more complicated than that.”
Smith also dismissed the notion that recent rises in firearms purchases may have more to do with concerns about escalating gun control rhetoric than “racial fears,” telling Campus Reform that such a belief would be “at least partially contradicted by the empirical research” covered in his article.
“No one study can ever be considered definitive,” he added, “but when you see the same results turning up again and again, through multiple methodologies, that means something.”
To this poor misled Cal student author, we have two words for you - Baltimore... and Chicago.
And for Chicago in 2016...Doesn't look like "White Men" are committing all the gun violence?
No one could have seen that coming </s>
This Jeremy guy must have never visited the congo. They like their guns there quite a bit.
In reply to No one could have seen that… by JustPrintMoreDuh
And by congo I mean Chicago.
In reply to This Jeremy guy must have… by inhibi
Did you know there was a Congress in Chicago...? In fact quite a few of them...
In reply to And by congo I mean Chicago. by inhibi
But was it an assaulty, high-capacity UC-Berkeley magazine?
In reply to Did you know there was a… by Consuelo
Man this is the greatest part of the original article:
“We found that white men who have experienced economic setbacks or worry about their economic futures are the group of owners most attached to their guns,” says Froese. “Those with high attachment felt that having a gun made them a better and more respected member of their communities.”
That wasn’t true for most women and people of color. In other words, they may have suffered setbacks, but they didn’t turn to guns to make themselves feel better."
Yeah, instead they turn to guns to kill others, especially their own kind.
In reply to But was it an assaulty, high… by ThaBigPerm
This dude has no idea what he is talking about but I bet the Looney leftist are eating it up. Having a fire own isn't about gaining masculinity, you already had it and bought a gun.
In reply to Man this is the greatest… by inhibi
How does this study explain white women like myself? I grew up shooting, reloading, and served in the military. I am not gay and have no interest in "regaining my masculinity" as I was never masculine in the first place!
A gun is the great equalizer for a woman, like myself, that lives alone. It makes me feel safe. Do I want to use it? No, of course not! But neither do I plan on being a victim. Nothing like the click-click when I rack Mr. Mossberg. Enter my house, uninvited, and that is exactly what you will encounter. Leave or I pull the trigger. I was taught to never point a gun at anyone unless you intend to use it. If you break into my home and my gun is pointing at you, yes, I intend to use it.
In reply to This dude has no idea what… by JimmyJones
"the kind of man who stockpiles weapons or applies for a concealed-carry license meets a very specific profile"
Yeah, smart.
In reply to How does this study explain… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I refuse to be a victim. How long will it take the popo to get to your house? 10 to 12 minutes? A lot can happen in that amount of time.
In reply to "the kind of man who… by NoDebt
Why does that gunshop owner have his finger inside the trigger guard for that photo?
In reply to I refuse to be a victim. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
If your lucky.
Busy thurs, fri, or sat night you may be waiting quite a long time.
Some cities like Baltimore or Oakland and they may never answer your call due cutbacks.
And, if your truly unlucky they may never find you until the smell overwhelms the neighbors.
Now, if you live in Sweden or Germany they may even deny anything happened if your a victim of a crime by the adherents of the new protected religion.
In reply to I refuse to be a victim. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Around here they wait longer. I live close enough that I can hear gunfire in the hood and can time the delay before the sirens kick on. I estimate it take 10 minutes before the sirens begin. I would swear you could drive across these precincts in 5 minutes or less with flashing lights.
In reply to I refuse to be a victim. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
no...FREE men don't need government permission to bear they arms of their choice in whatever manner they choose. Subjects go grovelling to government for their permission to hide their guns in their pants.
In reply to "the kind of man who… by NoDebt
Yep, guns are a great equalizer. My wife weighs about 95 pounds. She is very fit, but that won't matter against someone my size.
This guy and those like him must just completely ignore the stats on just who is committing these crimes. They MUST be doing it on purpose, too, because the numbers are not at all difficult to find. So, they are also lying. Something like 50% of gun murders are committed by blacks, who are 13% of the population. Another 20-25% are committed by hispanics (these stats are had to nail down, mostly because some don't differentiate between whites and hispanics, and because they are often intentionally mislabeled to skew stats) which are 17% or so of the population. So, that leaves the remaining 25% or so to be committed by whites and asians, which together represent almost 70% of the population. But, we are to blame. When you look at people within the group that owns most of the guns, white conservatives in rural or suburban areas, you see an even further drop in crime rates. But, AR's, which are seldom used in crimes, and are owned by the most law abiding group in the country, are the things that are vilified the most. Why is that?
In reply to How does this study explain… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Well they sampled 600 registered white male gun owners and decided to make sweeping insinuations about the 300 million citizens in America. What is more depressing, but perhaps not that surprising, is how this is posted on Berkeley's .edu site.
And I'm very glad you own since you live alone. When I went to uni in Chicago, 1st thing I did for my wife (gf back then) was get her a spring loaded knife for her bday and teach her how to use it. There were dozens of incidents of assaults, usually aimed at women, and this was a pretty upscale part of town.
In reply to How does this study explain… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
White man are to blame in a way...
Black people just don't have the skills to invent something like a gun and if it was up to them, there would only be throwing sticks in the world.
But what is kind of lacking is the fact that most gun crimes are done by blacks... which that nice man kind of missed...
he can't seem to explain R&B and Hip Hop... witch is gang talk calling all woman and their family members hookers and telling the rest how they would like to kill the rest...
He kind of forgot to tell why in Africa, whenever white people leave a region... blacks start killing everything that has legs... and eat anything that has legs....
What in the end happens is a total isolation of blacks with speeches like this. the money doesn't want blacks anymore.
It's acutally a way to isolate them and it has worked.
The more they complain the worse it gets.
Soros was a Nazi and he supports all of this. But principles hardly change, especially when you're rich enough to not give a fuck about anybody else.
In reply to How does this study explain… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Notice what these clowns are saying is a biological determinism argument about how deplorable "whites" are, yet when it comes to gender, well, that's not biologically determined at all, but "fluid," whatever that fucking means.
So are they this fucking stupid or just pulling chains?
In reply to This dude has no idea what… by JimmyJones
I don't know. Basically if you are white, heterosexual (normal) and Christian the fucking commies hate you.
In reply to Notice what these clowns are… by Ignatius
This from a state where fag marriages, ass fucking, and genital mutilation are celebrated with parades down main street. That's your California concept of masculinity right there.
In reply to Notice what these clowns are… by Ignatius
Greater Fool Magazine, you mean!
In reply to Man this is the greatest… by inhibi
We may as well just own this shit and tell them they are right and our super secret sexist racist meeting is every Tuesday night at 10 pm.
Might as well tell them we are going full Sharia Nazi too if they keep this shit up.
Tell em, "You know we have white privilege, don't make us use it." Then start reaching for the concealed carry which you must have, like how all Asians know karate.
In reply to Man this is the greatest… by inhibi
Nothing in the Berkeley article blames gun *violence* on white men. What a load of shit headline, Tyler.
In reply to We may as well just own this… by D503
Except....the title "Seven Insights to Help You Make Sense of Gun Violence"...and their insinuation of white men loving guns, and 'people of color' loving religion.
In reply to Nothing in the Berkeley… by Helena Bonham-Carter
Okie doke! See you @ 10 pm on Tuesday!
In reply to We may as well just own this… by D503
obviously this idiot doesn't know just how expensive gun collecting fine firearms can be. I'd bet those that I own are worth more than this dipshit makes in 10 years of whatever he passes off as a career.
In reply to Man this is the greatest… by inhibi
of course if you look at REGISTERED gun owners you see mainly whites
because the BLM terrorist gangs don't register their weapons
In reply to No one could have seen that… by JustPrintMoreDuh
Register with who? What are you talking about?
In reply to of course if you look at… by sabaj49
pistol permits in the socialist states = registered.
In reply to Register with who? What are… by Citxmech
With New Jersey at the top of the list.
Not only do you need a permit from the local township to purchase a gun and keep it at your house locked up. But you also need a travel permit to take it just about anywhere.
In reply to pistol permits in the… by 44magnum
Regressive libtard logic:
Law abiding citizen owning legal guns (which spend most of their time in storage)=BAD
Dindu criminal thug possessing and using illegal guns to commit crime=HUH?
In reply to of course if you look at… by sabaj49
Time for the Crips and the Bloods to start wearing white face.
In reply to No one could have seen that… by JustPrintMoreDuh
Then how does we noes which ones to shoot?
In reply to Time for the Crips and the… by junction
Anyone that speaks Jive, Gangster, listens to Rap music white or black, or Ebonics is a primary target.
In reply to Then how does we noes which… by Oldguy05
Gun violence is largely an immigration problem.
In particular when the US started bringing in people from south America, rather than from Europe in the 1960s, the gang/drug wars kicked off big time as coke markets were established, and have been running for 30 years.
The murder rates are falling off now because cartel members are getting old, and their territories/markets are well established.
What gun violence you see is still mostly gang/drugs related.
Legalise coke, heroin, crack and watch gun crime vanish. Wait... that might require some people to take personal responsibility for themselves.
In reply to No one could have seen that… by JustPrintMoreDuh
Thats funny, I just completed my own study of Cal-Berkley students and faculty. I found that most of them will take it up the ass on the first date. My study found no racial or gender preferences. Even the straight white guys would ask to take it up the ass for fear of missing out.
In reply to No one could have seen that… by JustPrintMoreDuh
Hmmmm .... Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit, .... ????
In reply to No one could have seen that… by JustPrintMoreDuh
dats racis
Other than that wtf is with "unknown" under victim? I could see "unknown" under Alleged Suspect but fer fucks sake, you got a body right there.
Booboo, they just throw that in there so the smart people know the stats are bullshit. Weren't you at the last meeting?
In reply to dats racis by booboo
Only a liberal could believe much less stomach such bs. GD they're idiots!
You have to be born a liberal. No other way you could become that stupid.
In reply to Only a liberal could believe… by consider me gone
You have to be born a liberal. No other way you could become that stupid."
More like you have to be stupid to be a liberal. How can you be liberal and not be stupid?
In reply to You have to be born a… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Think building hate against whites is their strategy. Consolidate their ignorant base, intimidate and guilt certain whites to come along.
In reply to Only a liberal could believe… by consider me gone
It’s called Anarcho Tyranny.
Ignoring criminal minorities while cracking down on law abiding citizens.
Its the the latest trend in lefts thinking.
These clowns are just itching for a fight. They will find one eventually
they wont find a fight...they will 'find' their asses being handed to them when the shtf. it wont be a fight.....
In reply to These clowns are just… by Nutflush60
"a way to regain their masculinity...".....hahahaha. what a load of stupid psycho liberal claptrap.
"For many jewish men, white genocide is a source of meaning and purpose,” Jeremy Adam Smith asserts, noting that “the dual citizen most likely to promote miscegenation is a jewish male—but not just any jewish guy.”
Fixed it...
I stopped reading at Berkeley.....maybe he should ask the niggers what they think about guns
You evah tried shooting a 9mm sideways while rolling in a 92 Caprice on 24's? Not as easy as it sounds.
they shoot em sideways cause dats da way dey cum out da box mofo!
In reply to I stopped reading at… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw