UMich Confidence At 14 Year High As 'Rich' Lose Faith, 'Poor' Love Trump's Policies

UMich Sentiment slid from its earlier flash print, but at 102.0 was the highest since April 2004.
Notably, 'current conditions' hit a new record high, while hope dipped a little...
Most notably, as UMich's Curtin points out, all of the March gain in the Sentiment Index was among households with incomes in the bottom third (+14.1); those in the middle third were unchanged, while the Index fell among households in the top third (-5.6)
"Households with incomes in the top third cited significantly greater concerns with government economic policies than last month, especially trade policies, with net references falling from +31 to just +1, offsetting their positive reactions to tax policies"
Recent financial progress was reported by 57% of all households in March, which tied the 1998 all-time peak since the
Michigan survey first began in 1946.
Income gains were cited by 46%, the highest level since 2000, and rising home values.
were cited by 62%.
While six-in-ten consumers reported that the overall economy had recently improved, half as many anticipated additional gains in the pace of economic growth during the year ahead.
We love winners, even if we are not.
I don't see why this is. I have an old buddy that makes about $500k between him and his wife and he is seeing an $11k a year savings in taxes and apparently was complaining that it was too much savings because he's a Trump hater. People told him if he thinks that then he can always send the IRS a check. No pleasing these folks...Either way the rich are doing a lot better under Trump when it comes to taxes. My meager $2k a year savings is a big boon to us I know that.
Trump should watch out his aid to Main street America rhymes with.. Tiberius Gracchus murdered by the elite senate for daring to
equalize the wealth of ROME.
"Tiberius Gracchus was a Roman populist and reformist politician of the 2nd century BC. He was a son of Tiberius Gracchus the Elder and Cornelia Africana. As a plebeian tribune, Tiberius Gracchus caused political turmoil in the Republic with his reforms of agrarian legislation that sought to transfer land from wealthy, predominantly patrician landowners to poorer citizens.More at Wikipedia"
What has Trump done to equalize wealth? The temporary tax break for the poor? Higher prices? The reduction in corporate taxes? Inflation? Oh, that tax exemption for private jets. Yeah, that's it.
your one lazy fuck..but your bias like most of your kind blinds you to facts..which are many..if you were one of the millions who got big $1000 bonus money you would say like nancy pelosi (who got rich while serving in house) just crumbs just crumbs
UMich "Confidence" survey
When you know your psychotropic meds really work!
UMich is 45min away from Detroit. If that's what they are comparing against....
The poor and uneducated,
unknowing hordes of
downwardly mobile mind-children.
Victims of the global pursuit of the cheapest labor,
in a frenzy of self-disinformation,
slaves to constant misinformation,
functionally unaware.
because incomes in the top third have more income based on the markets..............
Hopium is a hella of a drug. I still don't see the basics of a real economy-can everyone being an Uber driver be an economy?!
I'd say people who have more income are typically smarter than those who have less income. They see the train wreck from government spending that's coming. And they see Trump can't do anything about it, because Congress controls the purse, and gives Trump a choice: sign the huge appropriations bill or shut down the government which most of DC including Trump says would be terrible. Trump of course could fight, but he can't beat Congress given that the RINOs controlling the GOP are against him. This thanks to conservative voters voting for uniparty RINOs over Democrats and ignoring the Libertarians.