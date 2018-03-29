US Admits "Doing The Planning" For Saudi Strikes In Yemen

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,
In a new meeting with reporters, Defense Secretary James Mattis has offered new details about US involvement in the Saudi invasion of Yemen, providing specifics about what the US is doing that contradict long-standing claims of a very limited, non-combat involvement.
Mattis now admits the US is “doing the planning” in Yemen strikes, and has shown the Saudis how the concept of a no-strike zone is supposed to work, and engaged in a maturing process of “battlefield management” intended to see Saudi strikes killing fewer civilians.
Mattis also tried to spin the already established US involvement in mid-air refueling as beneficial for civilians being bombed. He warned Saudi bombers would make “rash or hasty decisions” if they had to worry about running out of fuel before bombing a place, and might take less time to avoid hitting civilian targets.
Obviously all of these US efforts to avoid hitting civilian targets in Yemen aren’t working, as Saudi airstrikes are still killing a shocking number of innocent bystanders. The comments are more noteworthy than just another half-hearted attempted to spin US involvement in the war as innocuous, however.
That’s because the Senate just debated measure on the Yemen War, with Mattis and other top Pentagon officials defending their involvement as limited. Throughout this, officials have long presented the civilian toll as something distinct from their own involvement in the conflict, and suggested that the US has nothing to do with targeting.
The US wants control of both sides the choke point between Djibouti and Yemen. Djibouti and Yemen straddle a strategic location on the Bab el Mandab Strait, which is a tight, critical path for international oil shipping.
US already has Camp Lemonnier—its only permanent military installation in Africa, in Djibouti. Italy France and China also have bases there.
Yemen, another oil and gas war murdering people, stealing their shit then blaming them for causing the war.
My spidy senses tell me you wont here about this on BBC, CNN, NBC, Fox etc.
For a country that drones wedding parties and MSF hospitals, we are worried the Saudis will bomb innocent civilians because the jets are low on fuel. There is the greatest line of bullshit I have heard in years. Next to,
"Madeleine: Was killing 500,000 iraqi children worth it? Hell yes."
Maybe they are trying to equal Madeline Albright's 500,000 dead children so they know it was worth it.
US to Saudi Arabia - we've got this - we are much better at killing innocent peoples.
Give tactical nukes to Syria.
That will make them think.
War Crimes
The USA is again exposed helping its friends murder innocent civilians. It certainly fits in with the discovery of a nearly new US made poison gas plant along with 40 tons of chlorine gas in an Israeli secret base located in Eastern Ghouta linked to the barrel bombs that are fired into Damascus from East Ghouta and kill up to 200 Syrian civilians each week. www.veteranstoday.com/2018/03/29/nearly-a-world-war-america-threatened-…
