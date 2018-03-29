US Judge Allows 9/11 Lawsuits Against Saudi Arabia To Proceed

Via Middle East Eye,

A US judge in New York on Wednesday rejected Saudi Arabia's request to dismiss lawsuits accusing it of helping in the 9/11 attacks.

The cases are based on the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act (Jasta), a 2016 law that provides an exemption to the legal principle of sovereign immunity, allowing families of the victims to take foreign governments to court.

The families point to the fact that the majority of the hijackers were Saudi citizens, and claim that Saudi officials and institutions "aided and abetted" the attackers in the years leading up to the 9/11 attacks, according to court documents.

US District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan said the plaintiffs' allegations "narrowly articulate a reasonable basis" for him to assert jurisdiction under Jasta.

Still, Daniels dismissed claims against two Saudi banks and a Saudi construction company for allegedly providing material support to al-Qaeda and Osama bin Laden to carry out the attacks, saying he lacked jurisdiction.

The Saudi government has long denied involvement in the attacks in which hijacked planes crashed into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon outside Washington, DC and a Pennsylvania field. Almost 3,000 people died. 

Riyadh and its Gulf allies had strongly opposed Jasta, which was initially vetoed by then-President Barack Obama. The US Senate overturned the veto by overwhelmingly adopting the legislation.

Critics of the law say it is politically motivated and an infringement on the sovereignty of foreign nations.

Wednesday's ruling comes during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the US. President Donald Trump heaped praise on the Saudi royal during a meeting at the White House last week. 

Jim Kreindler, a lawyer for about 850 victims' families in the case against the Saudi government, said his clients are watching bin Salman's visit to Washington carefully.

He added that they are "aware of the many US-Saudi issues at play," including the possible listing of Saudi state oil giant Aramco on the New York Stock Exchange, a potential nuclear deal and further arms sales.

"It remains to be seen whether he is going to take a step in accepting Saudi accountability for 9/11," Kreindler told MEE earlier this month.

Kreindler told Reuters on Wednesday he is "delighted" that the judge dismissed Saudi Arabia's motion.

"We have been pressing to proceed with the case and conduct discovery from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, so that the full story can come to light, and expose the Saudi role in the 9/11 attacks," he added.

Comments

RAT005 CTacitus Thu, 03/29/2018 - 23:23 Permalink

How will they all keep straight faces in the court room?

Explosive residue in the ash, pristine passports, the wrong jet engine on the ground, Israelis with detonators, Israelis filming it as it happened from the other side of town, an atmospheric fire cannot bring down a steel building, building 7, manipulated video showing a plane nose going through the building, molten steel, the gold robbery, the people told not to be in the building that day, symmetrical free fall, the bbc reporter announcing building 7 collapse prior to it happening, firemen reporting explosions, the lobby being blown out before the collapse, pilots say the flight path was structurally impossible for passenger planes, the dimwit Saudis that didn't complete flight school for a Cessna, the impossible cell phone calls, Pull it + the insurance settlement, Air defense either missing or called off, what did I miss?

fleur de lis waterwitch Thu, 03/29/2018 - 23:31 Permalink

So they are going after the stupid Saudi stooges but does anyone really believe they could pull off a stunt like the 911 bloodfest themselves? 

Really?

So when are they going after Mossad, the Bushes, the Clintons, psychos from the CIA and NSA who got bought off?

Paging Robert Mueller, please pick up line one.

Maybe not.

All the aforementioned screwballs are his friends.

Returning to previous mind control program.

 

Gen. Ripper RAT005 Thu, 03/29/2018 - 23:48 Permalink

The towers collapsed, including bldg 7, because they overheated. Any PE with experience in structural steel knows the yield stress can easily be overcome by high temperatures. Look at a concrete tunnel the next time you drive thru, and notice that even these are fireproofed to prevent spalling from fires. I worked in both the Customs House and WTC 7, both were very hollow and relied on fireproofed girders to keep from collapsing under high temps. 

RAT005 Gen. Ripper Fri, 03/30/2018 - 00:00 Permalink

An atmospheric fire has too much nitrogen and excess air to reach the temperature necessary for the steel to fail.  Not to mention the refractory put on the steel to further protect it from high temperature.  A steel building absolutely cannot fail due to an atmospheric fire.  No steel building has ever failed due to an atmospheric fire and no steel building ever will.  The flame temperature of the fire can be calculated by a good 3rd semester engineering student.  It is far less than 1200F, around 800F max.  My steel Blaze King wood stove only has fire brick on the bottom.  The top half of the stove is exposed to the fire.  My fire often goes 30 days non stop at temperatures to heat 1,800 sq. ft. and it's 10 years old.  No steel failure and it's less than 1/4" thick. And that is somewhat controlled combustion meaning hotter than an atmospheric fire (like a bon fire.)

prymythirdeye DJZZ Thu, 03/29/2018 - 23:52 Permalink

Uh, ladies and gentlemen, we see some minor, small fires in Building 7 but clearly it is in no danger of coming down.  I'm here with Larry Silverstein and he would like to explain the situation over there.    Uh, yes, this is Sheky McShekelstein and we are going to pull it......Ahhhhh, wtf did you just say Mr. Silverstein????

"We've had such a terrible loss of life, maybe the smartest thing to do is pull it.  And they made that decision to pull, and we watched the building collapse"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p34XrI2Fm6I

Disgruntled Goat Disgruntled Goat Thu, 03/29/2018 - 22:58 Permalink

I am often reminded of a story my friend told me about living and working in SA .... his family had sent him a parcel of innocuous household items, which included a calendar that pictured "Historic Cathedrals of London" .... when he opened the package and looked at the calendar, the Cross on each cathedral image had been blacked out with a marker .... so sure, yeah, lets give these fucking medieval savages nuclear technology

backwaterdogs Thu, 03/29/2018 - 22:50 Permalink

Who will they Sue wrt to tower 7?

 

No plane hit it.  There was minor fire on one floor though.  And yet, tower 7 fell straight down at free fall speed.  Just like 1 & 2.

 

Yes please sue s.a.  let's hear their defense .. clearly all 3 buildins were defective and fell from their own weight.

Maybe, just maybe a law suit will bring a few facts out in the light.  Kinda doubt it tho.

I love your wife Thu, 03/29/2018 - 22:52 Permalink

I don't understand this, really.  We invaded those thought responsible, and those not responsible; why are we suing those that are responsible?   Shouldn't we level them and take their oil?  How does this work?

Jtrillian I love your wife Thu, 03/29/2018 - 22:57 Permalink

Research the "petrodollar".  That explains it.  Follow the money.  Our government sacrificed it's soul to the "house of Saud" a long time ago at the expense of the American people.

Notice how no one ever talks about "Saudi meddling" in the MSM... The fact is the Saudi's and Israeli's have far more influence over our government than the Russians EVER COULD. 

Jtrillian Thu, 03/29/2018 - 22:54 Permalink

With allies like these, who needs enemies???  What government covers up the true perpetrators of 9/11 and falsifies intelligence in order to justify a war with a country that had nothing to do with that attack???  That would be ours.

#28Pages

Jack Oliver Thu, 03/29/2018 - 22:56 Permalink

Zio/US must have prior knowledge of the KSA ‘embracing’ the ‘Petro Yuan’ !! 

This ‘timely’ reminder to the KSA says - “ You are still our FUCKING bitch’ 

No other explanation !  