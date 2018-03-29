Victim Of Fatal Model X Crash Complained About Tesla Autopilot

Update: Following the headlines below, and confirmation from Loup Ventures' Gene Munster that Tesla will miss Q1 Model 3 production numbers (not a huge surprise to most), TSLA shares are rolling over quickly in the pre-market..
And shares have plenty of downside to reconnect to bonds' version of reality...
Submitted by Quoth The Raven
After two days of trading turmoil for Tesla, catalyzed by reports of an NTSB investigation into the company involving a fatal Model X accident, more details have emerged that are anything but reassuring for the company. An ABC News report that got very little media visibility, reported that the Apple engineer who died from crashing his Model X had previously complained about Tesla's autopilot feature.
The report goes on to say:
Walter Huang's family tells Dan Noyes he took his Tesla to the dealer, complaining that -- on multiple occasions -- the auto-pilot veered toward that same barrier -- the one his Model X hit on Friday when he died.
Involving the crash, Tesla has only made limited commentary, still not confirming as to whether or not auto-pilot was definitely engaged at the time of the crash. Instead, the company has come out in a blog post and blamed the lack of a highway safety barrier as the reason the crash was as severe as it was. From a March 27 Tesla blog post:
The reason this crash was so severe is that the crash attenuator, a highway safety barrier which is designed to reduce the impact into a concrete lane divider, had either been removed or crushed in a prior accident without being replaced. The following image shows what the barrier looked like when the crash attenuator was in proper condition, and what it looked like the day prior to the crash, based on dash cam footage from a witness of the accident who commutes daily past this location.
Regardless, shares of Tesla are down almost 50 handles in the last two days and the company's bond yields spiked significantly yesterday, indicating a seriously increased concern with the company‘s ability to generate cash or earnings with any type of consistency. Even CNBC had harsh words for the company yesterday, stating it could be an "easy move" for the stock to push under $200.
$TSLA is in a bear market, and @michael_khouw breaks down why options traders see more trouble ahead for the automaker pic.twitter.com/iALI5ge65t— Options Action (@OptionsAction) March 28, 2018
Finally, Moody’s had downgraded the company's credit rating on Tuesday afternoon of this week, which was a point of discussion during Quoth the Raven's most recent podcast covering Tesla's recent stock price decline, this fatal crash and the executive turnover at the company.
In addition, it also comes days after a 73% approval by shareholders of Elon Musk's insane new potential $55 billion compensation package, which has milestones based on metrics like market cap and revenue - data points that can grow and meet targets without the company ever technically needing to be profitable or cash flow positive.
This Tesla report comes just one day after a self-driving vehicle in San Francisco was ticketed for getting "too close to a pedestrian":
A self-driving car was slapped with a ticket after police said it got too close to a pedestrian on a San Francisco street.
The self-driving car owned by San Francisco-based Cruise was pulled over for not yielding to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Cruise says its data shows the person was far away enough from the vehicle and the car did nothing wrong.
As for right now the future of Tesla - and autonomous driving - both look shaky.
culling the herd..if you think a car can drive itself...you go girl
Do your own driving
Or die, or worse, kill other innocent people who do their own driving, or cyclists, pedestrians, people walking in parking lots, people enjoying a coffee in an outdoor cafe......................
In reply to culling the heard..if you… by youngman
So, was it his fault for continuing to use auto-pilot? Or not taking control when auto-pilot encountered a (routine) situation it was unprepared to handle? Or the state's fault for not immediately fixing the crash barrier? Or the driver of the vehicle which smashed into the crash barrier that wasn't fixed before the next Tesla came by?
In reply to Do your own driving… by JRobby
If you're behind the wheel, you're responsible...end of story.
In reply to So, was it his fault for… by Joe Davola
Walter Huang's family tells Dan Noyes he took his Tesla to the dealer, complaining that -- on multiple occasions -- the auto-pilot veered toward that same barrier..."
So despite that, this idiot still uses auto-pilot when he's driving past that very same barrier?! WTF?! How dumb can "an engineer" be?!
In reply to If you're behind the wheel,… by ShorTed
Oh, I'm sure the Tesla dealer mechanics told him they 'checked the autopilot system', and 'It's operating perfectly'...
Even Engineers can be stupid enough to trust dealer mechanics. Unfortunately, people do fuck up, & there ARE dishonest people out there who have too much faith in their company's systems (so much they don't even bother testing them thoroughly....)
In reply to Walter Huang's family tells… by Klassenfeind
Self-drive car accidents are the new unexplained plane crashes. If I had nay powerful enemies, I would not use one as they can be hacked into and basically kill you remotely with it.
In reply to Oh, I'm sure the Tesla… by Bubba Rum Das
A Software Engineer, a Hardware Engineer and a Departmental Manager were on their way to a meeting. They were driving down a steep mountain road when suddenly the brakes on their car failed.
The car almost careened out of control down the road, bouncing off the crash barriers, until it miraculously ground to a halt scraping along the mountainside. The car’s occupants, shaken but unhurt, now had a problem: they were stuck halfway down a mountain in a car with no brakes. What were they to do?
“I know,” said the Departmental Manager, “Let’s have a meeting, propose a Vision, formulate a Mission Statement, define some Goals and by a process of Continuous Improvement find a solution to the Critical Problems, and we can be on our way.”
“No, no,” said the Hardware Engineer, “That will take far too long, and besides, that method has never worked before. I’ve got my Swiss Army knife with me, and in no time at all I can strip down the car’s braking system, isolate the fault, fix it, and we can be on our way.”
“Well,” said the Software Engineer, “Before we do anything, I think we should push the car back up the road and see if it happens again.”
In reply to Self-drive car accidents are… by The_merovingian
Have we heard any complaints out of him since the crash?
None? Well, then! Problem solved!
In reply to A Software Engineer, a… by Joe Davola
This is a classic example of GPS error. They will never admit it. But that is what it is. Where is Tmosley at? Paging Tmosley? I said this multiple times. GPS is wrong OFTEN and not by inches, but by 10s of ft. for autopilot to work GPS would have to be accurate 100% of the time which is impossible.
In reply to Walter Huang's family tells… by Klassenfeind
Ya. Darwin Award winner right there. Already almost crashed a couple times, but he keeps using it anyways. Why? How hard is it to drive a damn car. Everyone I know that's driven one has said they are a lot of fun to drive. My dad almost bought one but chickened out over battery life stuck in traffic with the AC running type fears. He loved how it drove though. I have zero interest in a car that drives for me. That's just asking for it.
In reply to Walter Huang's family tells… by Klassenfeind
Asians are very good with numbers and other technical fields, (stereotyping, although accurate) but they do seem a bit deficient in a weird way with common sense type situations.
In reply to Walter Huang's family tells… by Klassenfeind
If the dude didn't trust the system, he should have recorded the failure and parked it and sued tesla instead of continuing to be a guinea pig and sacrificial lamb to the future desires of the surveillance state...
In reply to Walter Huang's family tells… by Klassenfeind
X Files...X marks spot...Merry X-'Mass'...XXX Rated...
In reply to So, was it his fault for… by Joe Davola
Absolutely it's his fault. Dude knows what the problem is (multiple failures around that barrier), solution is simple (be in control in that area), and doesn't follow it? Not much sympathy here.
In reply to So, was it his fault for… by Joe Davola
When I was a kid I would have loved the idea* of a self-driving car.
But for the last 30 years there was no way I would ever trust the programmer. And for the past 15 years I am 100% convinced that the cars would be designed with a "kill switch", as in :
http://dilbert.com/strip/2018-01-30
Does anyone really believe that self-driving cars will be designed with their owner's best interests a priority?
"You have to go on THIS road at THIS time for better traffic flow and so I can pick up some moar passengers becoz sharing is good for the environment, but first I need to stop at the mechanics for some VITAL updates" etc etc etc even before we consider the backdoor-Hastings option.
*Sure, I liked the idea. But ultimately I prefer to be the driver, not the passenger.
In reply to Do your own driving… by JRobby
Short TSLA?
In reply to When I was a kid I would… by PT
Share prices will keep going up as long as there are enough shorts to be squeezed. That is all.
errr, except that whole Dilbert sequence is worth looking at:
http://dilbert.com/strip/2018-01-29
http://dilbert.com/strip/2018-01-30
http://dilbert.com/strip/2018-01-31
http://dilbert.com/strip/2018-02-01
http://dilbert.com/strip/2018-02-02
and you should never ignore this one:
http://www.qwantz.com/index.php?comic=3002
In reply to "Walter Huang's family tells… by Klassenfeind
Autonomous cars will never happen. The environment is way too dynamic. The only way to make it happen is a unified system of cars and routes which is essentially the same thing as a subway that goes everywhere.
In reply to When I was a kid I would… by PT
All commercial airlines have an autopilot but they ALL have at least one pilot in a cockpit. Note that in the sky there are NO stop signs, intersections, pedestrians, heavy traffic (there is a required huge plane-to-plane separation), etc.,
In reply to Do your own driving… by JRobby
Autopilot is always safer than an Asian driver! Their eyesight is limited cause their slanty eyes are barely open! Me no see tu guud. .........sum ting wong wit autopiwet!
In reply to All commercial airlines have… by caconhma
At least one pilot paying close attention to what's going on. Unlike some of these drivers of driverless cars.
In reply to All commercial airlines have… by caconhma
Do your own driving
Amen to that.
I do not even use the cruise control on my car or my Goldwing (I'd even have to look up in the manuals how to operate those). For the same reason I'll never buy anything equipped with an automatic transmission. Anything I drive needs to have a genuine gear stick and a clutch. Much more fun, too.
In reply to Do your own driving… by JRobby
Exactly. If this guy didn't like it, why did he keep using it? Not too bright.
In reply to culling the heard..if you… by youngman
Well, he was an Apple angineer, but he was also Asian. Maybe he concluded the faulty autopilot was still the better driver...
In reply to Exactly. If this guy didn't… by GunnerySgtHartman
Leftists and liberals have as much blind faith in the State as these fools do letting a computer replace their own mind and senses.
And they call us backwards and unenlightened when we resist the 'auto-pilot' of the State and demand individual responsibility.
In reply to culling the heard..if you… by youngman
"Drive faster, its got Autopot!"
( I have always favored busy streets and M-80's, and 12" tablesaws for children. Cull the sheeplets )
In reply to culling the heard..if you… by youngman
Well duh if you knew it had problems then why were you using it genius??
In reply to culling the heard..if you… by youngman
Motorcycles are looking safer than self crashing cars.
In reply to culling the heard..if you… by youngman
That guy wasn't drinking the Tesla kool aid. So, he got whacked.
Attn SpaceX cultists. When Tesla goes downs, so will SpaceX.
...and yet still used it?
Exactly!
"my self driving car keeps trying to kill me, I think I'll let it continue to try..."
In reply to ...and yet still used it? by ThaBigPerm
"I don't know what I did wrong but I gave it a good wash-'n'-wax and filled it with Premium surely it will forgive me now!"
In reply to Exactly!… by H-O-W
Status. Tesla is new Mercedes.
In reply to ...and yet still used it? by ThaBigPerm
Mercedes actually has nice interiors. The seats and stereo in a S-Class are worth more than an entire Model S.
In reply to Status. Tesla is new… by white horse
The buyers of teslas paid small fortunes to be lab rats.......Genius \S
And they're PROUD of that fact.
Q: How do you know if someone is a Tesla driver, a marathon runner, a vegetarian or a Jew?
A: Don't worry, they'll tell you.
In reply to The buyers of teslas paid… by RagaMuffin
Need to update the Prius owners vs. bicyclists comic.
In reply to And they're PROUD of that… by H-O-W
Darwin Award winner. An engineer of all people realizes that the programming is performing poorly and yet continues to use said programming and car kills him.
Here we have a chicken or the egg scenario. Did the car kill him or did the car's programming kill him?
In reply to Darwin Award winner. An… by 3-fingered_chemist
Kind of like Tide Pods for the techies...
Optional equipment......ejection seat.
Build it before testing it - sounds like the F35.
I think the liability issue will take down Tesla....
"An Apple engineer" how ironic.
Tesla is still worth $42 billion.
At $250 a share Tesla would need to sell more cars than Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Acurua, Lexus, Infiniti, Genesis, Cadillac, Buick, and Lincoln combined to not even come close to its valuation. In fact $140 a share would make Tesla fairly valued if it sold as many cars as every other luxury manufacturer on the planet combined.
Since Tesla doesn't even come close to that sales volume, the company is massively overvalued even at $100 a share.
Tesla is worth no more than Jaguar Landrover. They're selling similar performance cars into a similar market. Heck, the cars look very similar as well. JLR currently sells 500k a year, Tesla struggling to sell 100k per year. So IF they ramp up to 500k (and turn a profit) then they can be valued at JLR.
In the meantime, if only 1% of the big 4 or 5 car manufacturers' range is electric or hybrid, that's another 300k+ EVs on the market, competing with Tesla, within 1-3 years. An those guys- VW, Toyota, Nissan, can make reliable mid-priced cars.
In reply to Tesla is still worth $42… by adr
There only (half) chance was to produce the mid market Model 3 car on time and in volume. They blew it because Musk didn't have the knowledge to assemble a team to put a plant in operation. The competition is eating that segment up.
In reply to Tesla is still worth $42… by adr
Good point. GM's market cap is currently $50.2 billion.
In reply to Tesla is still worth $42… by adr
1) Drive your own bloody car!
2) If an option feature malfunctions, in your estimate, then stop using it!
3) I'm a bit surprised at the anti-Tesla sentiment on ZH. Someone stirring up the status quo and clearly getting up the snouts of the established players I would expect to get more plaudits.
4) How many Fords, VWs, Toyotas etc etc were involved in fatal accidents that day, or over the same time frame as the Tesla crashes that ge treported?
5) The San Francisco car was not a Tesla, so that's about self-driving cars and Not Tesla per se.