Amazon Fires Washington's Biggest Lobbying Firm, Hires Two Podesta Group Alumni

Though the White House clarified that "no specific" policy changes are being considered that might impact Amazon Inc., a report that President Trump is "obsessed" with bringing the tech giant to heel wiped nearly 11% off the company's share price earlier this week - translating to a staggering $13 billion drop in net worth for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
I have stated my concerns with Amazon long before the Election. Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state & local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2018
Given the panic that this report must've triggered in Amazon's Seattle headquarters, it's perhaps unsurprising that the company isn't waiting around for the White House to draw first blood. In a move that suggests Bezos was aware of Trump's antagonistic attitude toward his company before the president fired off his antagonistic tweet, Bloomberg is reporting that Amazon has severed ties with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, the biggest lobbying shop on K Street by revenue, and Squire Patton Boggs, another legendary Washington firm where Amazon's interests were handled by former Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott.
In their stead, Bezos hired Paul Brathwaite of Federal Street Strategies LLC and Josh Holly of Holly Strategies Inc., according to the person. In an interesting twist, both men formerly worked as outside lobbyists for Airbnb Inc. and Oracle Corp. at the Podesta Group, the lobbying firm that became infamous during the campaign when the emails of John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, were published. The firm shut down after evidence surfaced early in Robert Mueller's Russia probe connecting Podesta's brother Tony Podesta to a campaign organized by Paul Manafort's old firm to lobby on behalf of President Yanukovich, according to Bloomberg.
To try and curry favor with President Trump, Amazon has been trying burnish its image as a job creator and innovator to push back against the perception that it is single-handedly putting its brick-and-mortar retail rivals out of business. As Axios pointed out in a recent post about President Trump's fixation with "golden age" 1950s America, Trump sees himself as the embodiment of that era - he's an industrious builder, like his father. Amazon, meanwhile, represents the antithesis of this.
As Reuters points out, Amazon spent $15 million on lobbying in 2017 - up from roughly $12 million a year earlier. The company employs about 15 lobbyists, as well as several firms to which it farms out lobbying work.
While the reasons behind Amazon's decision aren't publicly known, there have been some signs to suggest that Amazon's second headquarters will be situated in the Washington, DC area. Web traffic emanating from an Amazon internal server showed a suspicious number of searches about a certain DC suburb, and the company itself has disclosed that the Washington area is on its list of 5 finalists.
Comments
That will be one big spirit cooking dinner this weekend!
"I have stated my concerns with Hillary long before the Election." (sic)
In reply to That will be one big spirit… by Cesare de Borgia
Alright, now someone bring me some menstrual blood pizza and open the torture chamber. We gotta get Jeff his money back!
In reply to "I have stated my concerns… by ToSoft4Truth
Clearly the previous lobbyists were not bowing, scraping, and lining pockets well enough. Needed to turbocharge that shit show.
In reply to Alright, now someone bring… by Killtruck
take power away from Washington and watch all the lobby groups disappear.
In reply to Clearly the previous… by D503
Why doesn't Bezos start his own lobbying firm run by robots?
In reply to take power away from… by American Psycho
Confine gubmint to its constitutionally mandated size (small, very SMALL) and there will be no need for expensive lobbying. You won't be able to buy favors from the government to help your company and hurt your competetion.
This is a GUBMINT problem, not a lobbying problem.
In reply to Why doesn't Bezos start his… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Amazon does not add to the economy, it only detracts. EOS
In reply to Confine government to its… by ThinkerNotEmoter
He bought the 'Company'.
--WaPo
In reply to Why doesn't Bezos start his… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Amazon Fires Washington's Biggest Lobbying Firm, Hires Two Podesta Group Alumni
My response: What is WRONG with these American Business Leaders? Clearly their actions prove that they do NOT have a MORAL BONE in their BODIES.
How could any respectable business associate with anyone who belonged to the Podesta Group?
And you shall know them by their "ROTTEN" FRUIT!!!
In reply to "I have stated my concerns… by ToSoft4Truth
Bezos being the worlds richest man, I think he may be trying to troll Trump by hiring Podesta's team. I think Bezos couldn't care any less - he might even try to use whomever Trump Inc uses...that would really piss off Trump. My point is, Bezos can weather out this storm till a new president comes.
In reply to Amazon Fires Washington's… by GUS100CORRINA
Trump's outrage against Amazon is all for show.
In reply to Bezos being the worlds… by you_are_cleared_hot
You miss the part of the article where one guy cost the other guy 13 fucking billion dollars over a tweet?
Wait until you see how all the spying amazon does comes out. It will make Facebook look like romper room.
Bezos shit about to be tanked.
One after another...all these parasite mega corps are gonna get stroked by the big orange wiennie.
In reply to Bezos being the worlds… by you_are_cleared_hot
Everyone who ever worked at the WhopperTon Post is looking at getting shitcanned, and Bezo's is to blame.
In reply to Bezos being the worlds… by you_are_cleared_hot
Dup. Damn Clinton Kachina dolls pop up ads keep showing up...
In reply to That will be one big spirit… by Cesare de Borgia
Podesta goes nuts on EPA chief...
https://mobile.twitter.com/johnpodesta/status/979465054906183680
Johnny boy, just a small question? Where has (the unknown homeless bag lady), Valerie Jarrett lived for the last decade?
https://pjmedia.com/blog/valerie-jarrett-lives-in-the-obamas-private-quarters/
https://www.google.com/amp/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4271412/amp/Obama-confidante-Valerie-Jarrett-moves-Kaloroma-home.html
In reply to That will be one big spirit… by Cesare de Borgia
I was coming in to post that same thought. Keep in mind that the overwhelming majority of peeps in this world can not see what you and I see.
BTW, check out this video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOL7aeIDruA
"Why can't you see, it's all in me"
"All in this magical world is not what it seems"
The (Marina Abramovic) spirit cooking begins about three minutes in and then at 3:10, her satanic eyes are flashed for a split second.
It's starting to get very interesting. What a great time to be alive. We get to see it all blow.
In reply to That will be one big spirit… by Cesare de Borgia
A lot of them see it and choose to ignore it. Those are worst kind of people.
In reply to I was coming in to post that… by Ophiuchus
I wonder how a "Pizza Party" is going to help matters?
In reply to That will be one big spirit… by Cesare de Borgia
One must pretend that the comedy is real and at the same time know that none of it's real. You just can't let anyone else know what the smile on your face is really about. Navigate the ambient............. (Danism)
In reply to I wonder how a "Pizza Party"… by Ajax-1
Amazon Fires Washington's Biggest Lobbying Firm, Hires Two Podesta Group Alumni
My response: Let this headline be an example of what JEFF BEZOS values in life. His values are EVIL at the core.
We measure our "esteemed" pols and "respected" business leaders by their degree of evilness as opposed the good, if any, they have done.
In reply to Amazon Fires Washington's… by GUS100CORRINA
Dude consistently posts headline followed by "My response" on message board.
My response: isn't that a bit monomaniacal?
In reply to Amazon Fires Washington's… by GUS100CORRINA
the us govt will not break these monopolies nor prevent the collection and sales of data. its all bullshit and PR.
Perhaps Bezos wants to replicate the results of the Dems in the last election??
Going Deep State eh Jeff?
What state and local taxes is trump referring too?
We need to add this up -
"they (Amazon) pay little or no taxes to state & local governments"
Certain local and state governments give Amazon tax breaks and/or "incentives" to relocate to their districts. Of course Amazon won't pay taxes in cases like these. Why is Trump surprised?
The Law is -
" For consumers that order tax-free items online, but live in states that charge a sales tax, they are technically required to report that purchase to their state tax agency and pay the sales tax directly to the agency. When consumers are required to do so, it is often called a "use" tax. "
It's a tax loophole that Amazon is exploiting.
The law is simple, if you have a presence in that state, you need to collect tax in that state.
Amazon is so big, they are already in all 50 states, and, paying sales tax in all 45 states that have sales taxes.
Here is the loophole:
Amazon is NOT collecting tax from their independent retailers that use the service to sell all over the country. They SHOULD BE, because, by virtue of being affiliated with Amazon, you have a p[resence in all 50 states and therefore should be paying tax in all 50 states.
This is a no-brainer, but yet Amazon refuses to pay taxes on those independent sales.
A lot of people are painting this as some kind of "internet tax" issue or something, it's nothing of the sort, it's a loophole in an existing law that Amazone is exploiting that should be closed.
In reply to What state and local taxes… by ToSoft4Truth
No, the consumer should be paying sales tax to their state (if applicable). The loophole is the end-consumer data is not being reported to taxing authorities.
In reply to It's a tax loophole that… by Peak Finance
No, that's NOT correct.
The seller is supposed to collect sales tax, if they have a presence in that state.
If you sell via Amazon, then you have a "presence" in that state, and are therefore required to collect and report sales tax to that state. In many cases your goods are warehoused BY Amazon IN that state (this is how they fill Prime orders so fast), so, this makes the relationship between Amazon and the Independent seller even stronger.
It sucks and I am not sure if I agree with it or not, but, that's the situation.
In reply to No, the consumer should be… by ToSoft4Truth
I buy a widget
From the Northwest Widget Company in Washington
And I am in Florida 5% state sales tax
I buy the Widget "from" the Northwest Widget Company "On" Amazon
Northwest Widget Company is affiliated with Amazon who has a presence in Florida
The goods are physically located in Florida, because Northwest Widget ships to the Amazon Prime Warehouses in each state. Amazon then FulFills that Order from their Central Warehouse In Orlando.
So, does the independent owe Florida tax or not? If the goods are here, and they ship from here, how does the seller not have a responsibility to collect the Florida Tax?
This is the loophole / gray area
In reply to No, that's NOT correct… by Peak Finance
You are absolutely correct sir. Amazon produces nothing of real value to humanity. What it does produce is a form of degrading and dehumanizing "convenience" for crybaby snowflake millenials whom we have mistakenly deluded into believing that life's value revolves around transitory social media status and concocted bullshit lies regarding one's physical or economic prowess.
Humanity, civilization, and the economy would be blessed if Amazon disappeared.
In reply to I buy a widget… by Peak Finance
Better headline: Amazon crashes into the fire, goes into damage control.
Who are the alumni? Tony and John?
But what is Trump on about? Anything sold by Amazon is hit by state tax. It's only when they are intermediary for another vendor that you can avoid the tax.
I hate when USPS delivers their stuff. We have a long driveway. Lazy USPS shits dump the stuff (the other day it was raining...) in the bushes whereas UPS, Fedex and their private delivery guys in white vans bring it to the door.
Trump can throw water on Amazon by enacting a modern Jones Act. Make delivery companies using US roads charge equal rates to everyone. No more Amazon getting huge discounts from shipping companies. Levels the playing field. Game over for the pernicious Amazon monopoly.
and charge sales tax on all transactions. will never happen. amazon is deep state.
In reply to Trump can throw water on… by Magnum
I can buy items direct from China and pay less than if I buy locally ,, even with the item(s) being shipped halfway around the world... Why? The Chinese gov't subsidizes shipping inside China for delivery to the USPS portal at zero cost to the selling companies... Same problem as with Amazon here..
In reply to Trump can throw water on… by Magnum
SMFH!
I have trouble thinking of Amazon as a tech company. They are retail.
They're a technocracy which also happens to sell shit.
In reply to I have trouble thinking of… by Grandad Grumps
Presumably, having links to some remnants of the Podesta Group, Amazon will shortly begin selling Pitzas.
Bezos is getting serious now. Hiring the "dirty team" to deal with a direct threat to his business model.
This:
To try and curry favor with President Trump,
WTF? Amazon has NEVER tried to curry favor with Trump, in fact, since 2015 they have been one of the biggest pushers of "FakeNews" and pro-Hilary shit. MASSIVE abuse of their power!
Now they hire her two child-molesting thugs as lobbyists?
Disgusting
as amazon puts 'down' America's retail brick and mortars..., where will the lemmings try on their wares or hold in sight /hand their electronic gadgetry as in 'inspector gadget' or in fact all free advertising...[?]
Deep State seems to still have a lot of power,, probably a good move for Amazon.
They say that demonic possession is on the rise.
why in the world would bezos think Trump has it in for him...after all his fair reporting drones at Wa Po have been supportive of Trump's adm..payback NYC style I am hoping ..burn amazon down to the foundations..get out and shop on main street you lazy fuks
Birds of a feather - the 'worldview' of Bezos & Podesta.
It's a natural fit.
The semen, breast milk and baby blood will be flowing -
expect many framed Handkerchiefs
And here we go...
The pedosta ring
Love how the liberals march against pedophilia...