Boobs & Board Meetings: Tokyo 'Hooters' Now Offers Rental Work-Spaces

While it is well known that 'space' in Tokyo is hard to come by, with locals resorting to coffin-like capsules to sleep, it seems the ever-efficient Japanese have managed to combine two of life's more important factors - boobs and business.

As SoraNews24 reports, one of Tokyo's better known 'Hooters' bars now offers rental workspaces for mobile workers (and they're free for students).

Walk into just about any Starbucks in the Tokyo area on a weekday afternoon, and you’re likely to see at least one mobile professional with a laptop who’s simultaneously hard at work and sipping on a relaxing cup of coffee. But what if you don’t like coffee, or even delicious Japan-exclusive Frappuccinos? What if you prefer, say, breasts? Then you’ll be happy to know that as of this month, you can also telecommute from the Hooters branch in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood. The restaurant chain, which professedly chaste regulars insist serves really tasty chicken wings, has teamed up with Spacee, a Japanese company which partners with Tokyo eateries to offer rentable work areas during the restaurants’ downtime. In touting the service, Spacee boasts that “Working in a different environment from an ordinary office can boost productivity, and well as promote the development of new ideas.” Several of those ideas are likely to be breast-related, but that might not really be a problem, considering that breasts are practically their own subsector of the Japanese economy. Spacee users under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a guardian, though, so we might see some Tokyo fathers suddenly taking an active interest in their children’s education by volunteering to take them to Hooters to cram for upcoming tests.

Sadly, with Japan's wedding and birth rates plunging, young people stopping having sex, and many men turning to robots for 'companionship', we wonder if the idea of breasts at the board meeting will catch on... still the next time we are in Japan, we are willing to give it a try.