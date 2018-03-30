California Woman Refuses To Sell Home To Trump Supporters

A Sacramento woman selling a house which has been in her family for half a century will sell to just about anyone - unless they're a Trump supporter.
The homeowner, who has declined to give her name, told CBS Sacramento "I told her [the realtor] that I didn’t want her to sell it to a Trump supporter."
The woman's realtor, Elizabeth Weintraub, says that the "no Trump supporter" caveat is a first for her. “We can ask somebody how they voted, but they don’t have to tell us,” said Weintraub.
But is it actually legal? Attorney Allen Sawyer thinks not: “That’s an unlawful contractual term that infringes the freedom of association and first amendment rights,” said Sawyer.
According to the Fair Housing Act, political party affiliation doesn’t fall into one of the seven protected classes. They include race, religion, color, disability. National origin, sex and familial status. -CBS Sacramento
“People have a right to believe what they want to believe and they shouldn’t be restricted from purchasing property based on that,” said Sawyer.
Either way - the seller is clearly limiting the buying pool according to certified appraiser Ryan Lundquist - who notes that "39 percent of voters voted for Donald Trump in the Sacramento region. That’s an absolute fact."
The homeowner doesn't care: "When you’re talking about principals, morals, and ethics, it’s very very deep," she said.
