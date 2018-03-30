California Woman Refuses To Sell Home To Trump Supporters

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/30/2018 - 23:17

A Sacramento woman selling a house which has been in her family for half a century will sell to just about anyone - unless they're a Trump supporter.

The homeowner, who has declined to give her name, told CBS Sacramento "I told her [the realtor] that I didn’t want her to sell it to a Trump supporter."

The woman's realtor, Elizabeth Weintraub, says that the "no Trump supporter" caveat is a first for her. “We can ask somebody how they voted, but they don’t have to tell us,” said Weintraub.

But is it actually legal? Attorney Allen Sawyer thinks not: “That’s an unlawful contractual term that infringes the freedom of association and first amendment rights,” said Sawyer.

According to the Fair Housing Act, political party affiliation doesn’t fall into one of the seven protected classes. They include race, religion, color, disability. National origin, sex and familial status. -CBS Sacramento

“People have a right to believe what they want to believe and they shouldn’t be restricted from purchasing property based on that,” said Sawyer.

Either way - the seller is clearly limiting the buying pool according to certified appraiser Ryan Lundquist - who notes that "39 percent of voters voted for Donald Trump in the Sacramento region. That’s an absolute fact." 

The homeowner doesn't care: "When you’re talking about principals, morals, and ethics, it’s very very deep," she said. 

 

Tags
Social Issues

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
NidStyles Deathrips Fri, 03/30/2018 - 23:34 Permalink

That’s nothing, I had boomer professors send homosexuals to drug and rape me to prevent me from attending college for nuclear engineering focused on the thorium plants. They told the DHS that I was going to build a bomb FFS. Got me put on every watch list while they let goons come after me.

 

Even worse, Vets got in on the deal to try and sell me to ISIS.

If you’re curious it was professors from ASU, NAU, UofA, Mesa Community College.

 

Now they send illegals and Black boys to drug me because I won’t turn pedophile so they can threaten me with prison if I don’t comply with their demands.

Fuck the boomers.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
snblitz ProstoDoZiemi Sat, 03/31/2018 - 00:15 Permalink

Friends of mine would design secure phone scramblers back in the pre-cellular days.

Then they would disappear completely and their companies would go bankrupt.

I have a nice design using one-time-pads which I adopted for smart phone use, but my remaining friends and I only use it among ourselves.

(BANG BANG BANG... we know you are in there, drop the encryption code and come out with your hands up!) (damn that was fast)

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Vilfredo Pareto NidStyles Sat, 03/31/2018 - 00:04 Permalink

Well, that beats my story of having thirty agents follow me around for a while.   Not all at once.  I assumed 8 hour shifts.  They were nice too.   I had a surveillance suspect customer satisfaction rep and a crises intervention team should I get stressed.  Shit I got high fived from a spook for banging a bitch.  I honestly don't think they poison very many people anymore, and having a surveillance suspect customer satisfaction rep is a neat idea.  I didn't have to pay for the crises intervention either.  NSA picked up the tab for that.

 I thought that  was a  pretty good story until I saw yours.  I guess I will retire from the intarwebz now.  I have been bested.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
NidStyles Vilfredo Pareto Sat, 03/31/2018 - 00:16 Permalink

I have been getting followed around for almost five years now. 

Mine isn’t a story. It’s reality for me. Have been on a watch list since 2012 thanks to Obowel-movement. Left the Army in 2010, have had this BS around me gradually escalating to what it is now, full blown infamy. 

I am glad you goons think posting here will do something to stop me. Almost as bad as slipping drugs into my drink and send little fags to fuck me in the butt while knocked out has worked so far.

Whay goy? What self respecting man would say that openly? One that doesn’t value your opinion you faggot. I am not going to suddenly become a homosexual. It doesn’t work like that. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Sanity Bear Deathrips Fri, 03/30/2018 - 23:49 Permalink

> Whats shes doing is illegal under steering real estate law.

Nope sorry political opinion is not a protected class.

Here are the bases for steering charges:

Race
Color
Religion
Sex
Nation origin
Disability
Familial status

While she is a vile bitch, if you respect property rights then you must respect her right to sell or not sell to whomever she pleases (and probably should take a dim view of steering law in general).

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Adolph.H. Fri, 03/30/2018 - 23:19 Permalink

It's good that she helps people not being ripped off by the government of communist California. 

Up next: neighborhoods sold only to Muslims. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Yen Cross Fri, 03/30/2018 - 23:22 Permalink

  I wonder if her gardener is Amish?

  She's probably the last surviving spoiled child, of a large family that built that home.

 Her Brothers and Sisters are appalled from heaven.