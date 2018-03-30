Concerned About What Facebook Knows About You? Check Out What Google Knows

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,
Many users have been dropping Facebook, ceasing to use social media, or looking into the data that’s been collected about them. But if you think that what Facebook knows about you is scary, check out what Google knows about you.
Dylan Curran, an information technology consultant, took a look at just what Google knew about him. Even with his experience as a web developer, he was shocked. “I was really like: ‘Oh, my God. This is preposterous,'” Curran said.
When he requested his data from Google, he found that it was constantly tracking his location in the background, including calculating how long it took to travel between different points, along with his hobbies, interests, possible weight, income, data on his apps, and records of files he had deleted. But that was just the tip of the iceberg.
Although Curran thinks what Google is doing is harmless and not at all malicious (we’ll agree to disagree there), he did say it’s a little unsettling that the tech giant knows so many things about him and he feels uncomfortable now that he knows how closely he’s being tracked.
“It’s wrong to trust any entity that big with so much information,” he said. “They’re just trying to make money,” and at some point, “someone is going to make a mistake.” But this information and revelation definitely struck a chord with some, and they aren’t happy about it. Curran’s original tweet now has 159,000 talking about it.
Want to freak yourself out? I'm gonna show just how much of your information the likes of Facebook and Google store about you without you even realising it— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
Google tracked every single place Curran had been, right down to how long he was there and the time he left.
2. This is every place I have been in the last twelve months in Ireland, going in so far as the time of day I was in the location and how long it took me to get to that location from my previous one pic.twitter.com/I1kB1vwntT— Dylan Curran (@iamdylancurran) March 24, 2018
“All Google users are being tracked by default in terms of physically where [they’re] going and located,” Scott J. Shackelford, an associate business professor at Indiana University focusing on cybersecurity law and policy said, according to NBC News.
“That is shocking to a lot of people.”
A spokesperson for Google wanted the public to know that everyone needs to be aware of their online privacy choices and review them regularly.
“In order to make the privacy choices that are right for them, it’s essential that people can understand and control their Google data,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.
“Over the years, we’ve developed tools like My Account expressly for this purpose, and we’d encourage everyone to review it regularly.”
Google has made an array of privacy tools available through the My Account feature. It will allow users see their personal data and tracking history. It also allows people to turn off tracking mechanisms or delete individual pieces of data they want gone from the archives.
However, as The Duran's Alex Christoforou notes, it gets far worse.
Fox News is reporting that the social spy network is actually recording and archiving your telephone conversations and text messages that you have outside of the social network.
That’s right, when your friend calls you on your mobile to invite you for a beer don’t be surprised if you see an ad for Heineken next time you visit your FB feed.
Here is Dylan to explain it all...
Comments
“We Know Where Your Kids Live”: How John Bolton Once Threatened an International Official
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49096.htm
Bolton used Gooogle ?
guys with his mustache often know a lot about "kids"
In reply to “We Know Where Your Kids… by soyungato
I just checked mine...Holy Shit....Costa Rica, England, Rome, on and on...with dates and times.
10 years of Data on me...
The only way out of this loop is to ditch your cell phone....NO smart TV. And stop typing crazy shit on Zero Hedge...
In reply to “We Know Where Your Kids… by soyungato
Oh yea, Your carrier/ISP be it att, verizon, comcast et.al. have all that shit too.
In reply to I just checked mine...Holy… by takeaction
I emailed one of the original Tylers years ago and actually got a few replies. The last few times the emails bounced back with the message that my google account has been suspended and I don't have a google account. That was about a year ago.
In reply to I just checked mine...Holy… by takeaction
Google Uber Alles
one day people will visit these tech people with pitchforks and torches
Only after they Google their address.
In reply to Google Uber Alles… by StheNine
something we've all known for a long time now but never done anything about it because it really doesnt affect anybody. Ive yet to hear about 1 instance where this was used to hurt someone. Im not saying that makes it ok, it just "is what it is"
Eric, Eric, is that you? Of course Eric, if you've got nothing to hide, then you don't mind us going through your home.
And maybe looking at your pimply face from the high school pictures, or that time someone confused you with Goebels.
In reply to something we've all known… by RobertTheGenius
I thought it was a given you're meat for the grinder and don't put your fingers in the hopper.
Got rid of everything but Google Mail. Downloaded my package and not much in there. Stopped using Chrome, stopped using Google search, locked the browser up tight as a drum. Not much in my package except name, location (!), and some other useless stuff. Got them, Twitter, Facebook, and everything else out of my life. Turned everything off on my Android phone.
Pretty much out of mainstream at this point.
We all need to claim responsibility for the choices we make.
In reply to Got rid of everything but… by Throat-warbler…
Unfortunately a complete copy exists in NSA cloud.
In reply to Got rid of everything but… by Throat-warbler…
Love the name.
Circus act?
In reply to Got rid of everything but… by Throat-warbler…
I will be getting a basic non smart phone.
The world is a toilet
Youtube pretty creepy too, especially when you post a comment and you get a counter comment showing in your gmail. In the words of Bill Clinton (referencing himself & Hillary): "You get a twofer"...
Mass global surveillance system it's all there folks
Yesterday I commented here about fly fishing in Suberia. Today I get pop up ads re:
Fishing in the Kenai.
No, I want to go to Siberia!!!!
on that note I want a pet rock, a beanie baby, vegan pork chops, a date with Hillary and find out how to donate large sums to the democrats!
/s. Shhh. Let the dataminers send me those ads as my revolt begins to take my privacy back...and get a chuckle doing it!
In reply to Mass global surveillance… by Labworks
Need to be broken up and re-franchised as a utility.
running out of material Tylers? you posted this 2 days ago
i actually have been shopping around for a non-smart phone to carry around and just a stand alone mp3 player - you can't really find them anymore.. i am so sick of being tracked like some kind of criminal...
I wonder if Eric Schmidt saw the handwriting on the wall (other than the potential HRC issue, which has yet to be settled) about this and decided it would be a good time to bail - you know, with family & all that...
You don't have a Google account or Facebook? Get in the fucking Van!
If you don't have accounts with Google, Facebook, they know a lot less about you. Police agencies everywhere must be saying now, 'it could have been so good! They have those phone analyzers now that download and display every single thing you've ever done on your phone. Even stuff you thought you had deleted, and other users phones in an investigation, it's insidious, total surveillance spy device.
Ditch the PRISM 9 gang
https://prism-break.org/en/