Concerned About What Facebook Knows About You? Check Out What Google Knows

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/30/2018 - 17:45

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Many users have been dropping Facebook, ceasing to use social media, or looking into the data that’s been collected about them.  But if you think that what Facebook knows about you is scary, check out what Google knows about you.

Dylan Curran, an information technology consultant, took a look at just what Google knew about him. Even with his experience as a web developer, he was shocked. “I was really like: ‘Oh, my God. This is preposterous,'” Curran said.

When he requested his data from Google, he found that it was constantly tracking his location in the background, including calculating how long it took to travel between different points, along with his hobbies, interests, possible weight, income, data on his apps, and records of files he had deleted.  But that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Although Curran thinks what Google is doing is harmless and not at all malicious (we’ll agree to disagree there), he did say it’s a little unsettling that the tech giant knows so many things about him and he feels uncomfortable now that he knows how closely he’s being tracked.

“It’s wrong to trust any entity that big with so much information,” he said. “They’re just trying to make money,” and at some point, “someone is going to make a mistake.” But this information and revelation definitely struck a chord with some, and they aren’t happy about it. Curran’s original tweet now has 159,000 talking about it.

Google tracked every single place Curran had been, right down to how long he was there and the time he left.

“All Google users are being tracked by default in terms of physically where [they’re] going and located,” Scott J. Shackelford, an associate business professor at Indiana University focusing on cybersecurity law and policy said, according to NBC News. 

“That is shocking to a lot of people.”

A spokesperson for Google wanted the public to know that everyone needs to be aware of their online privacy choices and review them regularly.

“In order to make the privacy choices that are right for them, it’s essential that people can understand and control their Google data,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. 

“Over the years, we’ve developed tools like My Account expressly for this purpose, and we’d encourage everyone to review it regularly.”

Google has made an array of privacy tools available through the My Account feature. It will allow users see their personal data and tracking history.  It also allows people to turn off tracking mechanisms or delete individual pieces of data they want gone from the archives.

However, as The Duran's Alex Christoforou notes, it gets far worse.

Fox News is reporting that the social spy network is actually recording and archiving your telephone conversations and text messages that you have outside of the social network.

That’s right, when your friend calls you on your mobile to invite you for a beer don’t be surprised if you see an ad for Heineken next time you visit your FB feed.

Here is Dylan to explain it all...

Vote up!
RobertTheGenius Fri, 03/30/2018 - 17:51 Permalink

something we've all known for a long time now but never done anything about it because it really doesnt affect anybody. Ive yet to hear about 1 instance where this was used to hurt someone. Im not saying that makes it ok, it just "is what it is"

Throat-warbler… Fri, 03/30/2018 - 17:51 Permalink

Got rid of everything but Google Mail.  Downloaded my package and not much in there.  Stopped using Chrome, stopped using Google search, locked the browser up tight as a drum.  Not much in my package except name, location (!), and some other useless stuff.  Got them, Twitter, Facebook, and everything else out of my life.  Turned everything off on my Android phone.

Pretty much out of mainstream at this point.  

notfeelinthebern Fri, 03/30/2018 - 17:54 Permalink

Youtube pretty creepy too, especially when you post a comment and you get a counter comment showing in your gmail. In the words of Bill Clinton (referencing himself & Hillary): "You get a twofer"...

Lumberjack Labworks Fri, 03/30/2018 - 18:00 Permalink

Yesterday I commented here about fly fishing in Suberia. Today I get pop up ads re:

Fishing in the Kenai. 

No, I want to go to Siberia!!!!

 

on that note I want a pet rock, a beanie baby, vegan pork chops, a date with Hillary and find out how to donate large sums to the democrats!

/s. Shhh. Let the dataminers send me those ads as my revolt begins to take my privacy back...and get a chuckle doing it!

cubitknot Fri, 03/30/2018 - 18:06 Permalink

i actually have been shopping around for a non-smart phone to carry around and just a stand alone mp3 player - you can't really find them anymore.. i am so sick of being tracked like some kind of criminal...

 

Consuelo Fri, 03/30/2018 - 18:13 Permalink

I wonder if Eric Schmidt saw the handwriting on the wall (other than the potential HRC issue, which has yet to be settled) about this and decided it would be a good time to bail - you know, with family & all that...

 

 

Gravatomic Fri, 03/30/2018 - 18:13 Permalink

You don't have a Google account or Facebook? Get in the fucking Van!

If you don't have accounts with Google, Facebook, they know a lot less about you. Police agencies everywhere must be saying now, 'it could have been so good! They have those phone analyzers now that download and display every single thing you've ever done on your phone. Even stuff you thought you had deleted, and other users phones in an investigation, it's insidious, total surveillance spy device.

Ditch the PRISM 9 gang

https://prism-break.org/en/