Crypto Carnage Continues - Bitcoin Back Below $7,000, Ether Under $400

Despite a brief bounce overnight, cryptos are sliding once again with Bitcoin below $7,000; Ethereum below $400; and Ripple back below 50c.
"It's a sea of red," said one seasoned crypto-trader, adding after a stoic pause, "again!"
Amid the worst month for tech stocks in years, cryptos are in freefall...
Bitcoin is back below $7,000...
Heading towards its early Feb lows...
As CoinTelegraph notes, the overall market slump could be attribued to both Twitter’s recent announcment that would ban crypto-related ads, following on the heels of similar announcements from Google and Facebook, or Mailchimp’s apparent closure of crypto-related accounts.
In response to the social media ad bans, crypto and Blockchain associations in Russia, South Korea, and China have created a joint assocation in order to sue the social media giants, including Yandex, referring to the bans as “market manipulation” by “monolopies.”
Regulatory crackdowns on crypto could also be compounding the market’s downward trend, as two Japanese exhanges this week have decided to close instead of working with regulators for compliance.
All crypto trades in tandem; this should tell you all you need to know.
They will all reach their ultimate value of Zero...
[Infinite Supply means No Intrinsic Value: 1,594 cryptos, and counting...]
When the lights go out, your ethermunny disappears.
WHERE IS TMOSLEY
add: Proverbs 13: "Wealth from get-rich-quick schemes quickly disappears;
wealth from hard work grows over time."
If this plays out similar to 2014 then at some point we should get a rally to 10k before continuing back to the mean ~2-3k.
For the BTC Bulls:
BTC isn't going to survive ultimately. People have been misunderstanding what the past few years of BTC (& other crypto 'currencies') have really been about. It may have started out with good intentions, but was quickly corrupted by the money hounds & driven into a massive bubble. Also, BTC is not useful or practical as a general & versatile medium of exchange & it never will be. It simply doesn't have the design or architecture needed for that. Much work needs to be done before a crypto can meet those needs.
BTC is nothing more than what Netscape was- the first one to gain big attention and hit it big. Just like Netscape quickly became obsolete, so will BTC. The Crypto that ultimately succeeds likely hasn't been invented yet.
Also, look at the BTC chart & compare it to the netscape chart, & all the defunct internet bubble stocks. It's the same. Each new dip is always lower than the previous dip, which only means one thing; death.
The previous mini bubbles in BTC aren't comparable, as they happened when the mainstream was still ignorant of cryptos. It was the gradual awareness of more and more people that bought BTC out of each post mini-bubble collapse. The BTC bubble of 2017 happened in the mainstream, with every idiot buying in. No different than the proverbial shoeshine boy giving Joe Kennedy stock tips just before the crash of '29.
Now with the mainstream BTC collapse, there will be nobody left to buy it out of this collapse except via progressively lower dead cat bounces, which are only bought by stupid money. (it happens in every collapse) All the smart money has left for other pastures. Each dead cat bounce will be smaller and lower going forward. BTC will be less than 1g by year end & probably down into the low hundreds, or possibly even double digits.
All the folks still bullish about BTC etc., are doing exactly the same things & saying the same things that losing people did in every other bubble in history & they are also displaying an incredible ignorance of all that history.
We will be back even without a dick!
signed Mcafee
everything that guy touches turn into ashes ... that is because of his greed, it was not enough 20,000 for him ... no he wanted one million ... thats how they get you ... (((they))) pray on your greed ...
What use could everyone have for a telephone in their house ?
This thing called Rock-n-Roll is nothing but a fad
What use could anyone make of a personal computer in their home ? Spread sheets and word processors ?
The internet will never replace newspapers, albums, and big box stores and malls
Bitcoin is a worthless gimmic bubble that everyone has already milked for anything it was worth
History is full of people that are stuck in "the now" or even worse "the past"
Bitcoin Cash is the true Bitcoin. Look it up. Lots of big things coming in 2018 which will enable wide-scale adoption.
zero you are the reason not to legalized marijuana
BTC had everything it needed to dominate. Then Core took over and stripped it all out.
Luckily, we still have BCH. There are other coins that may do well as well.
"When the lights go out, your ethermunny disappears"
Not really. The blockchain is distributed worldwide on millions of nodes. Chance of all being shut down due to lack of electricity is exactly zero. It's a completely invalid argument.
The psychology of 'markets' however are not going away anytime soon and as long as value remains subjective to the individuals who trying to perceive how others might value something, markets will remain fundamentally psychologically driven (caveat: assuming we still have free markets, which is open for debate). Automated trading simply tries to both take out and take advantage of this fundamental market component.
In that context Bitcoin is following the historical patterns quite well.
Things that make you go hmmmm....Can ponzi schemes also be in a “bubble”?
This is so not true, we have already succeeded in bypassing gvt controls on giving money away, this alone makes it all worth it.
U idiot everything will eventually be on the blockchain and digitized...and the Gov will not fight them as they will not be currency but security and utility tokens. stop spouting gibberish
How can NOTHING be down?
by defying gravity
Insiders are likely abandoning ship. Something to do with Tether no doubt, just like last time.
They might have gotten taken over, and are not being operated by the Feds to catch money launderers. Just one theory of many.
The fraud that is Tether/Bitfinex has been exposed, that is why crypto is crashing. Tether/Bitfinex pumped them all up, and now that party is over.
The tether is not a fraud. It's an IOU without any recourse. A placeholder on an exchange. Like base in a game of tag.
^ do your homework. Bitfinex allowed compounding trading of Tether / BTC to allow $1,000 Tethers to equate $1,000,000,000 Bitcoin. Yes, Tether pumped up BTC value like a balloon. The owners of Tether and Bitfinex are the same.
I wonder who the insiders are. There are secret bases under the sea floor. With computers mining cryptos.
I am willing take the ride to zero. Fuck all the Central Banks.
Didn't you sell all your PM's to get in Crypto, lol that sucks.
$600 biatch. Sorry to ruin your day. Also That’s one thing everyone at ZH knows I definitely didn’t do.
hookers and coke never go out of style, ergo, gvt.
The big-nosed banksters will do anything to stop the revolution.
Nothing out of the ordinary. It has repeatedly dropped like this and then gone up in multiples. Good to see another cycle.
Once Central Banksters paperized Bitcoin, it was over. Central banksters will not allow completion.
It's why they constantly push down paper gold and silver with naked shorting.
Their fiat is the only one allowed. So they can print beyond reality.
Ponder this:
If Central Bankers were in charge of nuclear weapons, would they turn them into paper (reverse alchemy?)?
PT Barnum said it best regarding suckers- "there's one born every minute"
The suckers are the ones being used by the Fed Central Banksters.
Lots of the alt-coin cryptos raised funds in Bitcoin and Ether which drove them up in value while at the same time placing lots of BTC & ETH in the hands of these 1,500+ alt-coin creators. I think there's a race to the door with the alt-coin creators now to secure their million dollar payouts meaning BTC & ETH are getting sold off hard.
bitcoin is heading towards its intrinsic value = 0
Oh, to revisit those heady days of $20k per BTC. It's all a dream now.
2017 sure was a fun year to trade crypto...... wont forget it lol
Burn this shit to the ground, all about one world order, one of everything.
Let me see. Back in 2008-2009, bank stocks were all going to zero (some of them did), Lehman, Bear Stears, Merrill, Wachovia, and many more.
Citi went down to a buck, BofA, 2 bucks.
Hell ~ the whole S&P was going to zero (but had to stop at 666 along the way).
Then what happened? Oh yeah ~ 'somebody' decided 'FUCK THIS', we can't have all these things going to zero or we screw ourselves out of trading revenue (governments get screwed out of capital gains taxes).
The moral of the story is that, at the end of the day, you're not gonna kill a goose that lays golden eggs. So, from time to time, all assets get whacked (and usually the ones that get whacked the hardest are the ones that the ones that the bankers and traders were probably woefully in short supply of to begin with, so they want to get it down to as cheap as possible).
I guess nobody around here has seen what they've done to gold & silver spot prices.
For crying out loud ~ You could own EVERY.SINGLE.COIN. out there right now for $265B
The answer rests with the fact that Twitter et al, are positioning themselves so that they do not face any liabilitieswhen Sec et al finally unleash the regulatory jackboot.
Hundreds of thousands of punters have lost money in crypto: on the back of unfounded speculative nonsense, and somebody is (as always) going to have to pick up the tab.
ah nothing like censorship! Plus China is reporting a crackdown on crypto lol after they banned it they are now are crackdown :) anything to try and keep it down
Paper attacks against Bitcoin work. Look what they did to gold and silver.
Very true. Check out gold, silver, uranium, BTC charts the moment futures started trading.
