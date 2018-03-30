David Rosenberg: These Five Indicators Signal That We've Hit A Cyclical Peak

Authored by John Mauldin via MauldinEconomics.com,
The FAANG stocks have ruled the technology sector the last few years and have had a heavy influence on the entire stock market. Apple is the world’s most valuable company by market capitalization, with Amazon and Google not far behind. So anyone indexing US large-cap equities—which means almost anyone with investment capital—simply must own them.
Here’s a chart that Dave Rosenberg of Gluskin Sheff shared at SIC 2018. It shows 2017 price returns for some selected asset classes. Last year, pretty much everything went up, but FAANG stocks did most.
Source: Gluskin Sheff
The FAANG stocks outperformed other stock benchmarks as well as gold’s price, oil, and bonds. And not just by a little. If you are an equity portfolio manager who didn’t own the FAANGs last year, you probably had some explaining to do. But at SIC 2018, Dave went on to demonstrate why 2018 or 2019 could be quite different.
Extreme Overvaluation
Dave Rosenberg used four different S&P 500 valuation metrics:
- Forward Price to Earnings Ratio
- Price to Sales Ratio
- Price to Book Value Ratio
- Enterprise Value to EBITDA Ratio
He then calculated the percentage of time that each of these had been at its present level or below. Here’s the result for P/E ratio.
Source: Gluskin Sheff
The S&P 500 forward P/E ratio has been below its present level 83% of the time since 1990. Repeating that exercise for the other three metrics and then averaging them, Dave found the index is presently at a 92ndpercentile valuation event.
Here’s Dave, from the transcript, with my bold added:
In other words, only 8% of the time in the past has the stock market in the United States been as richly priced as it is today. And if you want to come up with reasons why that’s the case, that’s fine. But just understand that we are extremely pricey. We’re more than just a one standard deviation event versus the historical average.
Dave then showed this surprising table, comparing historic bull markets with GDP change during the same period.
Source: Gluskin Sheff
The 2009–2018 bull market from trough to peak averaged 17.3% annually. Nominal GDP rose 3.6% annually during that time, and real GDP rose 2.1%. Go up the table to the 1982–1990 bull run. It reached a similar magnitude at 17.5%, but nominal GDP rose 7.6% and real GDP 4.2%.
Yes, GDP has its flaws. Today’s economy isn’t like the 1980s. Nonetheless, how is it that stocks rose the same amount on half as much economic growth? Dave said that if the stock-GDP ratio today had remained what it was back then, the S&P 500 would be around 1,550 today.
That’s how excessive valuations are now.
The Net Worth/Income Ratio at Pre-Crisis Levels
Here’s another way Dave looked at it: household net worth as a percentage of disposable income. The higher that ratio, the more wealthy and confident you probably feel if you are anywhere near average (and many aren’t, of course).
In 1999–2000 and again in 2006–2007, the ratio was near a peak, and people felt good. The good feelings didn’t last. Both times the ratio corrected back below its long-term average.
Source: Gluskin Sheff
And now? The net worth/income ratio is above where it was at those last two cyclical peaks. It could go even higher, too—but not by much, I suspect—and the move down probably won’t be fun.
Whenever it happens, the next downturn will be something new: the first socially networked recession and bear market. It’s hard to believe now, but Facebook and Twitter were both just infants in 2007. Smartphones were still a high-end luxury item, too.
We are now tied together in ways we were not back then. Those connections will make the experience quite different, so it’s worth talking about networks.
* * *
Comments
You guys hear that echo, or is it just another manufactured crisis?
WHAT ! WHat What what ?
Nope;-)
In reply to You guys hear that echo, or… by NidStyles
Here is where he fucks up: He is not considering the retardedly low interest rates currently which adds shit tons of free money into the equation.
In reply to WHAT ! WHat What what ?… by SilverDOG
Oh joy! On the way up we have to listen to all the Goldman Sachs jews. & on the way down we get to listen to Rosenberg.
I can't hardly wait.
They can pump this turd up to new all time highs in 3 weeks if they wanted to.
There's no "Euphoria" in the job market or economy that's for sure. Layoffs going on en mass everywhere, businesses closing, etc, etc.
The UK had some scary numbers released on Thursday. 2008 again?
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the Bank of England (BoE) both released UK data on March 29 and the data doesn’t look good. Key highlights include:
The households’ saving ratio fell to an annual record low of 4.9% in 2017 (since comparable records began in 1963) as growth in households’ spending exceeded the growth of households’ income.
Consumer Lending Outstanding (seasonally adjusted) excluding student loans hit a new record high £209.45 billion, higher than even before the financial crisis.
Total Mortgage Outstanding (seasonally adjusted) hit a new record high of £1.38 trillion.
Households accumulated slightly more debt in the form of loans in 2017 than they did financial assets for the first time since records began in 1987.
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/ons-boe-data-march-2018
Could be the result of the explosion in the 3rd world population while the white and black race has been in a long decline.
In reply to The UK had some scary… by the_river_fish
For decades the big TV networks (CBS, NBC, ABC) and print media giants (Time/Warner, Gannet, etc.) were no-brainer Blue Chip stocks. So were the technology behemoths (GE, IBM, ...). They had "moats" - it was way too expensive for newcomers to build out their infrastructure enough to challenge them toe-to-toe.
Then came cable TV, the internet, digital technology, and Asian manufacturers. Suddenly lean, hungry newcomers were crossing the moats and storming the castles. If you held the above stocks you lost big time.
The past decade has been the FAANGS' day in the sun. Times are changing more rapidly than ever before; they may only get that one decade of dominance before hordes of newcomers eat their lunch.
Hear, hear.
Lest we forget Consolidated Stove of the '20s, Wang Labs, Eastman Kodak, et al. Wall Street history is littered with memories of the "next greatest thing."
In reply to For decades the big TV… by itstippy
We’re more than just a one standard deviation event versus the historical average.
So if we are 10, 20 or 100 standard deviations out from historic dollar creation, does that mean the market is cheap?
That would mean the stock market is 100 percent or 101 percent rigged.
In reply to We’re more than just a one… by overbet
One of the longest bear market rallies on record in a long term bear market.
Just five more? Jeez, i thought I missed it.
If the Central Bank consensus is that it is time to let this market peak, then we're at a peak. If instead they are gearing up to unleash trillion$ more in new "money" into the "markets", then we are not yet at peak. Simple as that.
Unleash the Price-Inflation. 9% bonds with 15% inflation. That is traditionally how real negative interest rates work.