The Death Of The Liberal World Order

Authored Leonid Savin via Oriental Review,
A few days ago the president of the Council on Foreign Relations, Richard Haass, published an article, titled “Liberal World Order, R.I.P.” In it, he states that the current threat to the liberal world order is coming not from rogue states, totalitarian regimes, religious fanatics, or obscurantist governments (special terms used by liberals when referring to other nations and countries that have not pursued the Western capitalist path of development), but from its primary architect — the United States of America.
Haass writes: “Liberalism is in retreat. Democracies are feeling the effects of growing populism. Parties of the political extremes have gained ground in Europe. The vote in the United Kingdom in favor of leaving the EU attested to the loss of elite influence. Even the US is experiencing unprecedented attacks from its own president on the country’s media, courts, and law-enforcement institutions. Authoritarian systems, including China, Russia, and Turkey, have become even more top-heavy. Countries such as Hungary and Poland seem uninterested in the fate of their young democracies…
“We are seeing the emergence of regional orders. Attempts to build global frameworks are failing.”
Richard Haas
Haass has previously made alarmist statements, but this time he is employing his rhetoric to point to the global nature of this phenomenon. Although between the lines one can easily read, first of all, a certain degree of arrogance — the idea that only we liberals and globalists really know how to administer foreign policy — and second, the motifs of conspiracy.
“Today’s other major powers, including the EU, Russia, China, India, and Japan, could be criticized for what they are doing, not doing, or both.”
Probably this list could be expanded by adding a number of Latin American countries, plus Egypt, which signs arms deals with North Korea while denying any violation of UN sanctions, and the burgeoning Shiite axis of Iran-Iraq-Syria-Lebanon.
But Haass is crestfallen over the fact that it is Washington itself that is changing the rules of the game and seems completely uninterested in what its allies, partners, and clients in various corners of the world will do.
“America’s decision to abandon the role it has played for more than seven decades thus marks a turning point. The liberal world order cannot survive on its own, because others lack either the interest or the means to sustain it. The result will be a world that is less free, less prosperous, and less peaceful, for Americans and others alike.”
Richard Haass’s colleague at the CFR, Stewart Patrick, quite agrees with the claim that it is the US itself that is burying the liberal world order. However, it’s not doing it on its own, but alongside China. If the US had previously been hoping that the process of globalization would gradually transform China (and possibly destroy it, as happened to the Soviet Union earlier), then the Americans must have been quite surprised by how it has actually played out. That country modernized without being Westernized, an idea that had once been endorsed by the leader of the Islamic revolution in Iran, Ayatollah Khomeini.
Now China is expanding its influence in Eurasia in its own way, and this is for the most part welcomed by its partner countries.
But this has been a painful process for the US, as it is steadily and irrevocably undermining its hegemony.
“Its long-term ambition is to dismantle the U.S. alliance system in Asia, replacing it with a more benign (from Beijing’s perspective) regional security order in which it enjoys pride of place, and ideally a sphere of influence commensurate with its power.
China’s Belt and Road initiative is part and parcel of this effort, offering not only (much-needed) infrastructure investments in neighboring countries but also the promise of greater political influence in Southeast, South, and Central Asia. More aggressively, China continues to advance outrageous jurisdictional claims over almost the entirety of the South China Sea, where it continues its island-building activities, as well as engaging in provocative actions against Japan in the East China Sea,” writes Patrick.
And as for the US:
“The United States, for its part, is a weary titan, no longer willing to bear the burdens of global leadership, either economically or geopolitically.
Trump treats alliances as a protection racket, and the world economy as an arena of zero-sum competition. The result is a fraying liberal international order without a champion willing to invest in the system itself.”
One can agree with both authors’ assessments of the changed behavior of one sector of the US establishment, but this is about more than just Donald Trump (who is so unpredictable that he has staffed his own team with a member of the very swamp he was preparing to drain) and North American populism. One needs to look much deeper.
In his book, Nation of Devils: Democratic Leadership and the Problem of Obedience, Stein Ringen, a Norwegian statesman with a history of service in international institutions, notes:
“Today, American democratic exceptionalism is defined by a system that is dysfunctional in all the conditions that are needed for settlement and loyalty...
Capitalism has collapsed into crisis in an orgy of deregulation. Money is transgressing into politics and undermining democracy itself.”
And, quoting his colleague Archon Fung from the Harvard Kennedy School, “American politics is no longer characterized by the rule of the median voter, if it ever was. Instead, in contemporary America the median capitalist rules as both the Democratic and Republican parties adjust their policies to attract monied interests.” And finally Mr. Ringen adds, “American politicians are aware of having sunk into a murky bog of moral corruption but are trapped.”
Stein Ringen
Trump merely reflects the dysfunctionality and internal contradictions of American politics. He is the American Gorbachev, who kicked off perestroika at the wrong time. Although it must be conceded that if Hillary Clinton had become president, the US collapse would have been far more painful, particularly for the citizens of that country. We would have seen yet more calamitous reforms, a swelling influx of migrants, a further decline in the nation’s manufacturing base, and the incitement of new conflicts. Trump is trying to keep the body of US national policy somewhat alive through hospice care, but what’s really needed is a major restructuring, including far-reaching political reforms that would allow the country’s citizens to feel that they can actually play a role in its destiny.
These developments have spread to many countries in Europe, a continent that, due to its transatlantic involvement, was already vulnerable and susceptible to the current geopolitical turbulence. The emergence of which, by the way, was largely a consequence of that very policy of neoliberalism.
Stein Ringen continues on that score:
“Global financial services exercise monopolistic power over national policies, unchecked by any semblance of global political power. Trust is haemorrhaging. The European Union, the greatest ever experiment in super-national democracy, is imploding …”
It is interesting that panic has seized Western Europe and the US — the home of transatlanticism, although different versions of this recipe for liberalism have been employed in other regions — suffice it to recall the experience of Singapore or Brazil. But they don’t seem as panicked there as in the West. Probably this is because the Western model of neoliberalism does not provide any real freedom of commerce, speech, or political activity, but rather imposes a regime of submission within a clearly defined framework. Therefore, the destruction of the current system entails the loss of all those dividends previously enjoyed by the liberal political elites of the West that were obtained by speculating in the stock market, from the mechanisms of international foreign-exchange payments (the dollar system), and through the instruments of supranational organizations (the UN, WTO, and World Bank). And, of course, there are the fundamental differences in the cultural varieties of societies.
In his book The Hidden God, Lucien Goldmann draws some interesting conclusions, suggesting that the foundations of Western culture have rationalistic and tragic origins, and that a society immersed in these concepts that have “abolish[ed] both God and the community … [soon sees] … the disappearance of any external norm which might guide the individual in his life and actions.” And because by its very nature liberalism must carry on, in its mechanical fashion, “liberating” the individual from any form of structure (social classes, the Church, family, society, and gender, ultimately liberating man from his very self), in the absence of any standards of deterrence, it is quite logical that the Western world was destined to eventually find itself in crisis. And the surge of populist movements, protectionist measures, and conservative policies of which Haass and other liberal globalists speak are nothing more than examples of those nations’ instinct for self-preservation. One need not concoct conspiracy theories about Russia or Putin interfering in the US election (which Donald Trump has also denied, noting only that support was seen for Hillary Clinton, and it is entirely true that a portion of her financial backing did come from Russia). The baseline political decisions being made in the West are in step with the current crisis that is evident on so many levels. It’s just that, like always, the Western elites need their ritual whipping boy(although it would be more accurate to call it a human sacrifice). This geopolitical shake-up began in the West as a result of the implicit nature of the very project of the West itself.
But since alternative development scenarios exist, the current system is eroding away. And other political projects are starting to fill the resultant ideological void — in both form as well as content.
Thus it’s fairly likely that the current crisis of liberalism will definitively bury the unipolar Western system of hegemony.
And the budding movements of populism and regional protectionism can serve as the basis for a new, multipolar world order.
Comments
Oh, Wicked Witch of the West Wing, the cleansing fire awaits thy demise! Those meds can only keep you standing for so long. Keep tripping. Keep stumbling. Satan calls you to him. The day approacheth. Tick tock tick tock. 👹😂
Death to democracy, long live the Republic!
In reply to )h, Hillary, the fire that… by J S Bach
The Death Of The Liberal World Order
The Re-Birth Of the Neocon World Disorder
Neocons=Bolsheviks=Zionists. Over 100 years of bloodshed and mayhem.
In reply to Death to democracy, long… by TeamDepends
Death of the Liberal
sounds better
In reply to The Death Of The Liberal… by beepbop
This is what happens when Jews build a society based on money and materialism. It collapses because money does not summarizes life, and people want to live, even the most brainwashed ones.
In reply to Death of the Liberal… by IridiumRebel
Hope they take the leftists with them.
In reply to This is what happens when… by Adolph.H.
Quiet you, peasant.
What drivel this article, as usual.
Strong America will bring about world order. And what does "liberalism" has to do with anything?
The propaganda word "liberalism" will surely change meaning. But, modern societies can not be "unliberal".
Usual drivel from ZH. All their "opinions" are nonsense pieces. Well, I suppose they need to get paid, just one propaganda over another.
In reply to This is what happens when… by Adolph.H.
It's not original ZH material, fucktard..it's reposted from elsewhere. Did you even bother reading the article from the beginning where it clearly states such? LOL
In reply to Quiet you, peasant… by various1
She's dead.
You've killed her.
In reply to Death to democracy, long… by TeamDepends
hillery-cfr neoliberalism is a right-wing politic, actually.
and smells like wolf pee.
woof! woof!
In reply to )h, Hillary, the fire that… by J S Bach
Populism is Democracy.
Democracy ultimately melts down into chaos.
We have a perfectly good US Constitution, why don't we go back to using it as written?
That said, I am for anything that makes the elites become common.
In reply to Populism is Democracy. by carbonmutant
I’m for anything that makes them explode and burst into flames.
In reply to Democracy ultimately melts… by HedgeJunkie
Democracy is a form of government. Populism is a movement.
Populist movements come about when the current form of government is failing ... historically it seems they seldom choose wisely.
In reply to Populism is Democracy. by carbonmutant
Couldn't have happened to a nicer order.
Democracies are feeling the effects of growing populism. If it doesn't deliver people will look for something else. A multipolar world is just one where competition rules, not a monopoly. Good, very good.
Trump is what had to happen after Obama.
In reply to Couldn't have happened to a… by corsair
I live in a decent community. I hope the demise of liberalism will happen. Soon! Bring it on!
The older she gets the more she is looking like Jabba the hut.
Yah, but I still love her.....Oh! You were talking about Killery....oops!
In reply to The older she gets the more… by VWAndy
yea Jabba-without the warmth and charm...
In reply to The older she gets the more… by VWAndy
Just look at that crazy old bitch...
Ridiculous cunt Hillary thinks after getting REJECTED by the voters in the USA that somehow being asked to "go the fuck away and shut the fuck up" makes her a women's leader. The cocksucker Soros and some of these other non-elected globalist should keep in mind that while everybody has a right to an opinion: it took the Clinton Crime Family and lots of corruption to create the scandals that sets a Clinton Crime Family member aside, and why Soros was given a free pass on election meddling and not others requires congressional investigation and a special prosecutor. And then there is that special kind of legal and ignorant opinion like David Hogg who I just disagree with, making him in my opinion and many fellow NRA members a cocksucker and a cunt. I'd wish shingles on David Hogg, Hillary Clinton, and Soros.
bullshit
america is going through withdraw from 30 years of trickledown crap. the young are realizing that the shithole they inherit does not have to be a shithole, and the old pathetic white old men who run the show will be dead soon.
all i see is a bunch of fleeting old people who found facebook 10 years late are temporarily empowered since they can now connect with other equally impotent old people.
Yeah but those old people have most of the money, they vote, and they really don't care about your opinion of their Facebook habits. And most of those sixty year-old people will still be around in twenty years when you'll be how old? Change comes slowly.
In reply to bullshit… by Theos
Correct, and until then they are the landlords, senior bosses, senior bankers and not really in need of much for the next 10-30yrs. The more Theos' crowd spends on coffee, fashion and electronic bling, the more dependent his crowd will be on them.
In reply to Yeah but those old people… by Baron von Bud
Give it a rest. There will be groceries tomorrow. You'll be able to buy them.
The usual self-serving swill from the Best and the Brightest of the Predator Class out of the CFR via Haas.
The liberal order aka the New British Empire, was born 70 years ago by firebombing and nuking undefended civilian targets. It proceeded to launch serial genocidal rampages in the Koreas, SE Asia, Latin America until finally burning down a large portion of the Middle East.
The fact that there has not been a catastrophic nuclear war is pure dumb luck. The Deep State came within seconds of engineering a nuclear cataclysm off the waters of Cuba in 1962. When JFK started dismantling the CIA Deep State and ending the Cold War with the USSR, Dulles dispatched a CIA hit-squad to gun down the President. (RFK and Nixon immediately understood the assassination was a CIA-led wet-works operation since they chaired the assassination committees themselves in the past).
The liberal order is dying because it is led by criminally depraved Predators who have pauperized the labor force and created political strife, though the populists don't pose much threat to the liberal-order Predators.
However by shipping the productive Western economies overseas to Asia, the US in particular cannot finance and physically support a military empire or the required R&D to stay competitive on the commercial and military front.
So the US Imperialists are being eclipsed by the Sino-Russo Alliance and wants us to believe this is a great tragedy. Meanwhile the same crew of Liberal -neoCon Deep Staters presses on with wars and tensions that are slipping out of control.
What a bullshit article. Can't believe I wasted my time with this shit.
Grimaldus
Ha, best comment of the month.
In reply to What a bullshit article. Can… by Grimaldus
More ZH articles like this will turn zh into the old Playboy-minus the articles.
I glanced,saw trump compared to gorbachev,and just commented on the picture.
In reply to What a bullshit article. Can… by Grimaldus
I'll pay extra for a ticket to the George Soros funeral.
That's like Game-7 at the Libtard world series!
silly rabbit-those old europe vampires never die. You'll need a Val Helsen.
In reply to I'll pay extra for a ticket… by Yen Cross
Death to globalism. It is the Satan World Order.
Liberalism is anything but liberal... and I suppose that is the problem with it. It aims to do to the western world what Mao did to China and Stalin did to Russia. Many people were murdered or imprisoned and people had no rights, just obligations to dictators and their cronies.
I think this world is past the point where any benefit is gained from having “owners of the people”, benevolent or otherwise. And we certainly do not benefit from perverted demonic entities even if they come bearing technology. The price is too high.
Populism goes along with essential freedoms for the human race.-
As I told the idiotic retards who argued with me on Prodigy fucking 27 years ago, China will not change because of increased trading and the West making them wealthier. In fact, just the opposite. I wonder if they have caught on yet?
One can understand the demise of the West of many levels. Downfall and then Renewal!
Rudolf Steiner hinted at it just before he died in a lecture course, Sept 1924. (See GA 346 for his remark about woes). Robert Powell (Sophia foundation) then understood the hint and took it further.
What they are talking about is TEMPTATION:
1988 to 2018 was the 39th day of temptation. It was about 29 and half years (Saturn return). I think it has just finished???
2018 to 2048 is the 40th of day of temptation. Another circa 29 and half years.
Matthew 4:11 explains what happen with Divine Love on the 40th day.
"I am with you till the end of earthly times".
Thats because it was a global jew pedo order sucking the blood of all goys
Happy Easter.
I'm hoping the Hanukkah Wabbit brings a Basket Full of Dead Eggs....
Lez see....
Soros , Hillary & Bill blow-job, and...and...and.... com'on brain balance out the Come-in-Threes equation....
Okie-Dokie, I got it....Geo H W Bush is ready.
ill piss on the grave from a helicopter if thats what it takes
crazy lady!!! love that jerry lewis
"Countries such as Hungary and Poland seem uninterested in the fate of their young democracies."
The CoFR is a joke.
Hungary and Poland are the only countries in Europe that are trying to ensure their heritage, communities, values and future,
Well they fought and are still to a degree fighting tooth & nail to preserve their vision of the world.
Russia & Iran have done most of the heavy lifting and with a concerted effort from us plebs we can finish off their party, culminating in a 24/7 guillotine head in a basket frenzy.
"History is replete with the lesson that a country in which the Jews get the upper hand is in danger."
-Joseph Sobran 1999-
Sobran saw this coming. The ZioCuck William Buckley fired him and embraced the NeoCons and their wars. I think it's clear who was on the right side of history.