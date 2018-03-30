Easter Egg Costs Soar Near Record High

With the long weekend upon us, whether you're Christian or not, it seems the chocolatey-goodness of Easter appeals to almost all Americans (with 84% planning to celebrate this year), although only half of those celebrating are planning a church visit.
Statista's Felix Richter points out that the following infographic shows which holiday customs Americans are particularly fond of, what gifts they plan to give and what it is they consider most important about Easter.
However, the cost of Easter is soaring...
Egg prices in the U.S. have surged close to a record high, just in time for Easter when demand normally rises.
As Bloomberg reports, the wholesale cost of a dozen eggs in the Midwest has more than doubled in the five weeks through March 23 to $2.71, U.S. Department of Agriculture data show, the highest since a bird-flu outbreak in August 2015.
A large laying-hen flock bodes well for ample egg supplies ahead, meaning despite higher prices, omelettes can likely stay on the menu.
Comments
We saw a cow with bunny ears at a chicken place today. Does that count towards celebrating Easter?
Our hens are laying like crazy, now, and we hatched a couple dozen chicks 10 days ago.
I think I have eaten green eggs and ham, quiche, or omellete at least 2-3 times per week for the last several years.
And I love a fresh egg cooked on me crêpe!
I prefer my bunny in cream with white wine and rosemary...
https://www.zerohedge.com/contributed/2013-02-28/rabbit-hutch-kills-fas…
In reply to We saw a cow with bunny ears… by Cognitive Dissonance
I pay 2.61 a dozen for x-Large organic, but I have my own chickens, easiest animal to take care of.
If you don't care about organic cut that in half.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
The circle jerk pandemic is now affecting teens as much as the elderly. News at five.
In reply to I pay 2.61 a dozen for x… by JimmyJones
Local grocery stores have stocked Easter candy like mad; going to be a lot of shopping carts marked "every Easter item in this care 90% off" come next week.
Walgreens went insane with valentines stuff; two week afterwards and they were still trying to give it away.
In reply to The circle jerk pandemic is… by D503
Only if candy wasn't poisonous. Those M&Ms still get me though... ;-)
M&Ms + Pretzels - a combo most sinister.
Chocolate Easter eggs are about the only other candy chocolate I'll eat.
In reply to Local grocery stores have… by FireBrander
Chocolate+ Pretzel+Peanut butter is also good, the trifecta.
In reply to Only if candy wasn't… by Skateboarder
Isn't good Friday a redundancy?
In reply to Chocolate+ Pretzel+Peanut… by JimmyJones
I don't know if one of them was the Easter Bunny but my boys and I bagged 6 rabbits today w/ air rifles and they will be delicious
In reply to I pay 2.61 a dozen for x… by JimmyJones
Kill 6 with air rifles, you guys must be pumping the hell out of those rifles. 9+ I'm guessing.
In reply to i don't know if one of them… by Juggernaut x2
Only if she was wearing fvck me pumps.
In reply to We saw a cow with bunny ears… by Cognitive Dissonance
All media is sickening.
Yesterday the pope said there is no Hell.
2018, Easter Sunday falls on April 1st.
Are we ready for what's coming? I doubt it.
In reply to We saw a cow with bunny ears… by Cognitive Dissonance
The first Easter egg I ever found was in a game called Adventure on the Atari 2600
In reply to We saw a cow with bunny ears… by Cognitive Dissonance
Cheap $usd and Asian bird flu= Fuk-A-U round eye.
Ohhh, yeahhh. I bought gas earlier, in Kalifornia. 3.9499 gallon. [have to use 91 in my toys]
Why is fuel at the same price it was in 2014, when CL was trading the $120 handle?
I know why, but I'd still like some input from astute Z/H contributors.
Increases in Fucking state taxes sure didn't help.
In reply to Cheap $usd and Asian bird… by Yen Cross
I am not astute, and don't call me Shirley.
$2.79 for regular, with the highest gasoline taxes in the nation (PA).
Take out the 72 cents in tax and a few pennies profit, and the retailer is getting it for around 2 bucks a gallon.
They can tanker out at a pretty good price, an have been for a while.
https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/pet_move_wkly_dc_NUS-Z00_mbblpd_w.htm
Futes:
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/energy/refined-products/rbob-gasoline.h…
And the Yankee Dollar.
http://www.macrotrends.net/1329/us-dollar-index-historical-chart
That must be some pricy secret sauce they put into the winter California go juice.
In reply to Cheap $usd and Asian bird… by Yen Cross
Are you a Costco purchasing rep?
In reply to $2.79 for regular, with the… by Arnold
To this very day, if I don't get my hollow chocolate Easter bunny to spread peanut butter on I'm an intemperate SOB for the rest of the year.
And no one wants to see me like that ;-)
I got my first good sized hollow bunny when I was 3 or 4. I had small solid bunnies before that. I still remember being very excited with a huge chunk of chocolate like that. I also remember feeling a bit ripped off when I discovered it was hollow. Wait...Wut? Oh well. scarf scarf scarf! Chocoface!
In reply to To this very day, if I don't… by nmewn
Yeah man, good ole days
In reply to I got my first good sized… by Oldguy05
You .. almost sound
.
.
human ?
In reply to To this very day, if I don't… by nmewn
My favorite Easter Eggs.
http://www.cracked.com/article_20649_6-mind-blowing-easter-eggs-hidden-…
Try letting the kiddies use crayons on them before dying them with colors for interesting effects.
Glitter and glue. No better way to destroy your home.
In reply to Try letting the kiddies use… by NVTRIC
Kinder eggs are a prohibited item in the US because they contain a toy surprise, hidden inside, that poses a choking and aspiration hazard for children younger than three years of age.
Source
Surprises are now illegal, on the count of it could be a terrizz sumpfin...
In reply to Kinder eggs are a prohibited… by MadHatt
Yeah I always buy them in Canada. The death toll in my family is zero so far.
In reply to Kinder eggs are a prohibited… by MadHatt
Oh well, Americans love being complacently boned up the butthole. They either turn the cheek or they play the arm-chair commando. Because to do anything else, American sissy girls wouldn't be having fun.
Say what? Does that mean you dislike the high price of eggs?
In reply to Oh well, Americans love… by MusicIsYou
This is much more a pagan celebration of fertility with bunnies, rabbits and candy, than a real Christian holiday (Christ's crucifixion and resurrection). Most of the US church is so out to lunch, they can't tell the difference. No surprise either that the same country is adrift aimlessly in the toilet of history.
As Jesus warned, if the salt loses its savour, it shall be trampled underfoot of men. You know it's bad when the so-called Christians refer to themselves a "judeo-christian", a mixture of antichrist and christ, which isn't possible according to the scriptures.
In reply to This is much more a pagan… by agcw86
Baal worship (Babylonian) without even knowing it, wait if you don't actually know it does God care? https://www.veteranstoday.com/2015/03/08/the-hidden-history-of-the-incr…
In reply to As Jesus warned, if the salt… by greven40
I think it depends on if your ignorance is willing or not. Did the Father send his son to tell us about easter eggs and bunnies? Nope. Do more kids know about easter eggs and bunnies than the gospel of Jesus Christ? Yes. Obviously those "judeo-christian" cults aren't about Jesus or the gospel of salvation.
In reply to Worshipping Bahal without… by JimmyJones
I wonder who/what pushed Santa Claus replacing Jesus's birthday and a Giant Magical Rabit that lays chocolate eggs for the day he died for our sins?
In reply to This is much more a pagan… by agcw86
That's not Jesus' birthday, and "Easter Sunday" is bogus. They have trouble explaining the supposed died on Friday rose on Sunday, 3 days because they forget there are multiple "sabbaths" not just the seventh day sabbath. As for Satan Claws, the omnipotent, omnipresent, god-like creature that's not God...that's just a bad joke on children and parents alike.
The bunnies and eggs are part of the Ishtar fertility goddess origins of what Easter really is to begin with.
The worst part is when the "judeo-christian" cult tries to create explanations for their pagan traditions as if they were ordained by God. They follow their Pharisee brethren, teachings the traditions of men for the commandments of God.
In reply to I wonder who/what pushed… by JimmyJones
Nothing Christian about "Easter".
Or you could buy a couple of chickens and not need to worry about it.
There are areas of the country where you could barely avoid tripping over a home-grown egg farm.