Easter Egg Costs Soar Near Record High

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/30/2018 - 21:15

With the long weekend upon us, whether you're Christian or not, it seems the chocolatey-goodness of Easter appeals to almost all Americans (with 84% planning to celebrate this year), although only half of those celebrating are planning a church visit.

Statista's Felix Richter points out that the following infographic shows which holiday customs Americans are particularly fond of, what gifts they plan to give and what it is they consider most important about Easter.

Infographic: Easter in the United States 2018

You will find more infographics at Statista

However, the cost of Easter is soaring...

Egg prices in the U.S. have surged close to a record high, just in time for Easter when demand normally rises.

As Bloomberg reports, the wholesale cost of a dozen eggs in the Midwest has more than doubled in the five weeks through March 23 to $2.71, U.S. Department of Agriculture data show, the highest since a bird-flu outbreak in August 2015.

A large laying-hen flock bodes well for ample egg supplies ahead, meaning despite higher prices, omelettes can likely stay on the menu.

hedgeless_horseman Cognitive Dissonance Fri, 03/30/2018 - 20:21 Permalink

 

Our hens are laying like crazy, now, and we hatched a couple dozen chicks 10 days ago.  

I think I have eaten green eggs and ham, quiche, or omellete at least 2-3 times per week for the last several years. 

And I love a fresh egg cooked on me crêpe!

I prefer my bunny in cream with white wine and rosemary...

Is raising some rabbits or chickens in your backyard or on your apartment’s rooftop really going to change the world?  I don’t know.  No single drop of water ever believes it is responsible for the flood.  I do know that it is incredibly satisfying to take action.  What is the saying?  Knowledge without action is insanity.

https://www.zerohedge.com/contributed/2013-02-28/rabbit-hutch-kills-fas…

Yen Cross Fri, 03/30/2018 - 20:19 Permalink

  Cheap $usd and Asian bird flu= Fuk-A-U round eye.

 Ohhh, yeahhh. I bought gas earlier, in Kalifornia. 3.9499 gallon. [have to use 91 in my toys]

  Why is fuel at the same price it was in 2014, when CL was trading the $120 handle?

  I know why, but I'd still like some input from astute Z/H contributors.

Arnold Yen Cross Fri, 03/30/2018 - 21:38 Permalink

I am not astute, and don't call me Shirley.

$2.79 for regular, with the highest gasoline taxes in the nation (PA).
Take out the 72 cents in tax and a few pennies profit, and the retailer is getting it for around 2 bucks a gallon.

They can tanker out at a pretty good price, an have been for a while.

https://www.eia.gov/dnav/pet/pet_move_wkly_dc_NUS-Z00_mbblpd_w.htm
Futes:
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/energy/refined-products/rbob-gasoline.h…

And the Yankee Dollar.
http://www.macrotrends.net/1329/us-dollar-index-historical-chart

That must be some pricy secret sauce they put into the winter California go juice.

nmewn Fri, 03/30/2018 - 20:19 Permalink

To this very day, if I don't get my hollow chocolate Easter bunny to spread peanut butter on I'm an intemperate SOB for the rest of the year.

And no one wants to see me like that ;-)

Oldguy05 nmewn Fri, 03/30/2018 - 21:43 Permalink

I got my first good sized hollow bunny when I was 3 or 4. I had small solid bunnies before that. I still remember being very excited with a huge chunk of chocolate like that. I also remember feeling a bit ripped off when I discovered it was hollow. Wait...Wut? Oh well. scarf scarf scarf! Chocoface!

NVTRIC Fri, 03/30/2018 - 21:32 Permalink

Try letting the kiddies use crayons on them before dying them with colors for interesting effects.

 

Glitter and glue.  No better way to destroy your home.

 

 

MadHatt Fri, 03/30/2018 - 21:32 Permalink

Kinder eggs are a prohibited item in the US because they contain a toy surprise, hidden inside, that poses a choking and aspiration hazard for children younger than three years of age.

Source

MusicIsYou Fri, 03/30/2018 - 21:35 Permalink

Oh well, Americans love being complacently boned up the butthole. They either turn the cheek or they play the arm-chair commando. Because to do anything else, American sissy girls wouldn't be having fun.

agcw86 Fri, 03/30/2018 - 22:10 Permalink

This is much more a pagan celebration of fertility with bunnies, rabbits and candy, than a real Christian holiday (Christ's crucifixion and resurrection). Most of the US church is so out to lunch, they can't tell the difference. No surprise either that the same country is adrift aimlessly in the toilet of history.

greven40 JimmyJones Fri, 03/30/2018 - 22:34 Permalink

I think it depends on if your ignorance is willing or not.  Did the Father send his son to tell us about easter eggs and bunnies?  Nope.  Do more kids know about easter eggs and bunnies than the gospel of Jesus Christ?  Yes.  Obviously those "judeo-christian" cults aren't about Jesus or the gospel of salvation.

 

 

greven40 JimmyJones Fri, 03/30/2018 - 22:31 Permalink

That's not Jesus' birthday, and "Easter Sunday" is bogus.  They have trouble explaining the supposed died on Friday rose on Sunday, 3 days because they forget there are multiple "sabbaths" not just the seventh day sabbath.  As for Satan Claws, the omnipotent, omnipresent, god-like creature that's not God...that's just a bad joke on children and parents alike.
The bunnies and eggs are part of the Ishtar fertility goddess origins of what Easter really is to begin with.

The worst part is when the "judeo-christian" cult tries to create explanations for their pagan traditions as if they were ordained by God.  They follow their Pharisee brethren, teachings the traditions of men for the commandments of God.

Aerows Fri, 03/30/2018 - 22:31 Permalink

Or you could buy a couple of chickens and not need to worry about it.

There are areas of the country where you could barely avoid tripping over a home-grown egg farm.  