Israel Deploys Tear-Gas Drones On Gaza Protesters

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/30/2018 - 12:13

Just  last week, we highlighted dramatic new footage showing  Israeli forces using a weaponized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) against a Hamas rally in the Gaza Strip, according to the Times of Israel.

The UAV is seen flying through the skies above hundreds of protestors, while operators of the aircraft drop chemical weapons into the crowd. The Times of Israel states that the UAV released tear gas, formally known as a lachrymator agent, which causes severe eye and respiratory pain, skin inflammation, bleeding, and even blindness.

Israeli Border Police Deputy Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai, the government official behind the deployment of the weaponized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), told Hadashot TV news that the tear gas drone provides security forces with an extended range to hurl chemical weapons at protestors.

“Beyond the fact that this equipment neutralizes any danger to the troops, it enables reaching places that until now we could not get to,” Shabtai told Hadashot TV news.

The weaponized unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) “can carry up to six canisters at a time, and drop them individually, as clusters, or all at the same time,” said the Times of Israel.

Well they have used it once again today, following the deaths of seven protesters (and over 500 wounded) amid massive border protests, AFP reports, Israeli border police unleashed tear gas from a drone onto Palestinian protesters in Gaza this morning.

A police spokesman acknowledged operational deployment of the new technology.

AFP reports a number of people were injured by the containers, which fell from a height of between 10 and 20 metres (30-60 feet), the correspondent said.

Use of unmanned aerial vehicles to launch gas is a recent innovation, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

"It was used a few weeks ago around the Gaza Strip area and it is also being used today, in order to prevent protesters getting to the Gaza crossing or Gaza border," he said.

"It's a mini-drone which has the capability of flying over certain zones and certain areas and then letting go of tear gas in areas that we want to prevent protesters from reaching."

Meanwhile, Sputnik news agency states that Israel did not sign the Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993, which enables the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to legally deploy chemical weapons such as tear gas against civilians.

“The use of tear gas in quelling civil disturbances is legal; however, the use of tear gas in warfare was banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention of 1993, to which Israel was not a signatory, but has acceded.”

Israel’s decision blend high-tech drone technology coupled with chemical weapons against civilians paints a turbulent outlook for spring uprisings in the region. Nevertheless, please do not mention this technology to the countless militarized police forces across the United States; otherwise, this dystopian technology is coming to a town near you.

CTacitus Juggernaut x2 Fri, 03/30/2018 - 12:32 Permalink

All in IDF's day of normal work:

https://twitter.com/eha_news/status/979748067707576320

https://twitter.com/PalestineVideo/status/979653710870585344

https://twitter.com/Ahmad_tibi/status/979648095003795456

https://twitter.com/PalestineVideo/status/979650599888158720

https://twitter.com/PalestineVideo/status/979697553406025728

Look at these IDF real tough guys detaining a 3 year-old:

https://twitter.com/PalestineVideo/status/978915545708863488

https://twitter.com/PalestineVideo/status/979039985750847488

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Kafir Goyim Juggernaut x2 Fri, 03/30/2018 - 12:45 Permalink

These can be knocked down without guns, if you can jam the correct frequencies.  You'll need to jam their control frequency, and also GPS, so they can't just execute a "return to home" program when they lose comms.  (They still might get home with inertial  navigation)

Firing at them just makes you a fool, since they have now reduced you to firing at toys, instead of people.  If that's the only option, do it quickly and overwhelmingly, so the entire day isn't a fucking duck hunt.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
DillyDilly Juggernaut x2 Fri, 03/30/2018 - 12:23 Permalink

Sounds to me like that's exactly what they're doing "Passing Over" dropping tear gas from the sky.

 

I guess the idea is that if you paint lambs blood on your door you won't start choking & crying & shit.

 

Supposedly, it worked for Moses (as it reportedly allowed them to loot all of Ramuses gold, hustle out into the desert and then hammer it into a golden calf to worship, then, when Moses got pisses at them, he smashed the laws which were written on stone...

 

Somewhere thereafter, they reportedly put those stones into an ark that was so powerful it could level enemy armies, &, like melt the faces off of Nazis in Spielberg movies.

 

But despite all that power, they managed to lose the fucking thing... TWICE... (so I guess then they just decided to create central banking, and if you buy enough Willy Wonkenstein chocolate eggs, maybe one of them will have a golden ticket inside).

 

& even if it does ~ and even if you're lucky enough to get a tour of the factory, at the end of the day...

 

YOU GET NOTHING!!!

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
GoingBig Fri, 03/30/2018 - 12:30 Permalink

Israel doesn't want peace. It wants the Palestinians gone. The Palestinians are basically under house arrest constantly. You would protest too if your economics, water, power, and ability to move is controlled by the Israelis'. The world has got to wake up to this fact that Israel is fomenting this terror on the people in the occupied territories. Israel is playing a waiting game. They won't allow any economic growth nor trade, so they are starving them out. And when a Palestinian moves out they are NEVER allowed back. So if you are young and get an education, do you think you will stay? Of course not. Its fd!!

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Hongcha Fri, 03/30/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

Better than white phosphorous.

Watch closely, "angry white American men". Your police officers are trained by Israelis. You're being profiled, added to the rolls, everything is going silently into place. This is why they want the firearms.

Orangeman is a distraction. Everything is a distraction to the geopolitiks of oil.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Justin Case Hongcha Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:08 Permalink

They are in DC, academia, largest corporations, news media, hollywood, social media, banking system, MIC etc. It's too late. Germany recognized where this would have led to in their country and took action, but zios in merica rounded up the others with propaganda to take Germany down, as it was the threat to all humanity. That was a lie to motivate others. Now they run Merica hook, line and sinker. You've lost the real woar.